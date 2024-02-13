ADVERTISEMENT

The connection between humans and animals is very real. Research has shown that petting a furry friend reduces stress and provides much-needed emotional support, which we often struggle to find in others.

That’s why many people find solace in heartwarming dog videos or adorable cat Instagram accounts.

Bored Panda is also here to spread soul healing with a new collection of the cutest and most unusual critters from the Facebook page “Wholesome Animal Images." From cats in Hawaiian shirts to lizards in toy cars, these lovable creatures are guaranteed to make your day a bit brighter.