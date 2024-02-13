ADVERTISEMENT

The connection between humans and animals is very real. Research has shown that petting a furry friend reduces stress and provides much-needed emotional support, which we often struggle to find in others.

That’s why many people find solace in heartwarming dog videos or adorable cat Instagram accounts.

Bored Panda is also here to spread soul healing with a new collection of the cutest and most unusual critters from the Facebook page “Wholesome Animal Images." From cats in Hawaiian shirts to lizards in toy cars, these lovable creatures are guaranteed to make your day a bit brighter.

#1

#2

#3

With so many animal pictures online, it’s no surprise that 68% of US households have a pet. That equates to 84.6 million homeowners who are happy to come home to their loyal companions at the end of the day.

There's no denying that our furry friends have a positive impact on our overall well-being, and scientists are taking a closer look at their different types to see how exactly they affect our health.
#4

#5

sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the fact the kitty has it's own campfire which is just so cute

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#6

Dr. Layla Esposito at News in Health’s Human-Animal Interaction Research Program explains that there’s no one answer to how a pet can help somebody. If a person’s goal is to be more physically active, then they might benefit from having a dog. If one wants to reduce stress, sometimes all it takes is watching fish swim for a calming effect. “So there’s no one type fits all,” she adds.

#7

#8

#9

Various studies show that owning a pet reduces stress and loneliness, lowers blood pressure, increases feelings of social support, and improves mood.

These benefits are usually associated with more traditional pets, like dogs and cats. However, a home aquarium could have just as positive an effect on health. After all, there’s a reason why doctor’s offices have fish tanks in them.
#10

#11

#12

Many people struggle to fall asleep, and watching fish can calm the body and mind enough to make one doze off, saving restless hours spent tossing and turning. The aquarium can also provide white noise that is proven to help people fall into slumber faster.

Having an aquarium in a workspace can also improve focus and boost creativity, maximizing productivity as a result. The visual stimulation of active fish may have therapeutic effects, such as giving the mind something else to prioritize or letting your brain rest while working through a complex issue.
#13

#14

#15

Additionally, alpacas, a close relative of llamas, are renowned for their gentle and tolerant nature and have proven to be exceptional partners in animal-assisted therapy. These qualities are especially beneficial for individuals who may feel overwhelmed or threatened by human interactions. The presence of these furry friends creates a safe and nurturing environment, helping to develop trust and emotional bonds, improving morale, and enhancing social interaction.
#16

#17

#18

Rabbits also make great therapy animals and emotional support pets. Many people affected by emotional stress find them calming. A person suffering from depression, PTSD, or schizophrenia benefits from petting a relaxed bunny, which can be soothing and healing.
#19

#20

#21

A survivor of traumatic brain injury, Clawson, told Ameri Disability that caring for bunnies helped her with physical, cognitive, emotional, and social needs. She can work on her balance and coordination when getting down on the floor to play with them or groom them. Cleaning out their litter boxes and picking up their supplies help to strengthen her body too.

“I’m able to shut out any worry or anxiety and just focus on my rabbits being silly or napping peacefully,” Clawson adds.
#22

#23

#24

karmore333 avatar
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cletus is very sensitive about his new bridgework....

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Using horses to help people even has its own term - equine therapy. It doesn’t necessarily involve riding them and instead offers an experience in which the therapist walks the person through activities and interactions with the animal. The emphasis here is on making a connection with the creature.

An individual may groom or feed it and learn how to harness and lead a horse around a small area. By creating a personal bond with a non-judgmental companion, one can gain empathy and independence and increase the level of stress one can handle.
#25

#26

#27

Choosing animal-assisted therapy can be a great choice for a lot of people. Healthcare specialists may recommend it for various reasons, just with different goals in mind for each person.
#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

sheilachris80 avatar
Lyop
Lyop
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Actually thought there was another dog for a second

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more comments
#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

bhobbs avatar
B Hobbs
B Hobbs
Community Member
24 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Murder mittens locked and loaded, safeties disengaged, target acquired, in 3, 2, 1

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

#58

#59

#60

#61

#62

#63

#64

#65

#66

#67

#68

#69

#70

#71

#72

#73

#74

#75

#76

#77

#78

#79

#80

#81

#82

#83

#84

#85

#86

#87

#88

#89

#90

#91

#92

#93

#94

#95

#96

#97

#98

#99

#100

#101

#102

#103

#104

#105

#106

#107

#108

#109

#110

#111

#112

#113

