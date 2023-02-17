In today’s society, funny tweets about therapy showcase just how accepted the treatment has become by people. Over time, the stigma of therapy has disappeared as its benefits have become much more visible. While funny therapy memes focus more on the images, tweets are more personal. However, there is a thin line with tweets like these. Medical tweets that are funny have to be careful in their delivery of the punchline.

Therapy tweets focus on the relationship between the doctor and the patient. Funny tweets that focus on therapy showcase the better aspects of the doctor-patient relationship. When it comes to tweets like these, they usually touch upon the positive side of mental treatment. Relatable tweets like these encourage people to seek help and visit a therapist. There is nothing wrong in doing that, and tweets about it prove it.

To some people, therapy might seem scary due to the pressure that society can create. To the rescue come some of the funniest tweets on Twitter. They can be both helpful and funny — a rare combination. Below, we compiled some of the best tweets, so be sure to upvote the tweets you found to be funny. On the other hand, if you have a story about therapy to share, do so with a comment below.