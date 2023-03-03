When cinema was invented, as is common with new things, many didn’t believe it would stay for a long time, let alone become the most popular form of entertainment. Yet, here we are, over a century later, and it’s still going strong. 

If you take a look at your life from the point of view of movies, it’s safe to say that you have either watched a movie recently or are browsing new movies online now, trying to decide what to watch next. Either way, your life revolves around movies. 

Honest question: How many times after watching movies in theaters or at home have you tweeted your delight, frustration, or your opinion on how the movie should have ended instead? As a matter of fact, how many times have you posted anything regarding movies on Twitter out of the blue? This again proves how important cinema is in our lives. Because why would you share your opinion on something you don’t feel strongly about with a bunch of strangers?

For this very reason, it comes as no surprise at all that movie tweets are an entire genre of their own, and you can find a lot of them on Twitter. And if you like not only writing about movies but also reading about them, scroll down for some of the funniest tweets about movies we have collected for you in this article. 

Share them with your cinephile friends and show us the funniest tweet about movies you have ever seen or written yourself. 

#1

p_yansuf Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
🤣🤣 I'm actually gonna do this

#2

thetzechun Report

Nupraptor
Nupraptor
Community Member
Bad, bad, bad writing. Every single time this happens in a movie, I cringe. Show, don't tell.

#3

blurayangel Report

#4

alex_hall2399 Report

#5

sophiekeen Report

#6

yngdrip Report

#7

donalddavhie Report

#8

padmestrap Report

#9

sorrowabounds Report

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
Onwards my Minions!!! We have 5 minutes until the noms shop closes ....

#10

thepunningman Report

#11

meladoodle Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
The other one looks a bit like Elvis Presley

#12

adamgoodell Report

#13

DerrickLemos Report

#14

robfee Report

#15

Y2SHAF Report

#16

XplodingUnicorn Report

Mini the Angel
Mini the Angel
Community Member
This is gonna be me when i grow up even though i watches it 1,000,000+ times

#17

writerithedark Report

#18

rosedommu Report

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
I'm sorry but I don't understand. Can someone please expain?

#19

boonecomedy Report

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
Did she also 'p**s like a racehorse'?

#20

nataliawraggm Report

#21

JustinWhang Report

Do-nut touch da donut
Do-nut touch da donut
Community Member
I tell u the entire theator laughed their butter off when that floating ball of chewed up gum floated on screen

#22

Reverend_Scott Report

#23

Jessica_Seaborn Report

#24

mphilips7 Report

#25

KenJennings Report

#26

dwiskus Report

#27

DothTheDoth Report

#28

tufannadjafi Report

#29

NifMuhammad Report

#30

twilightreborn Report

#31

JulieAbridged Report

#32

eggshellfriend Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
Ikr, so much better to be a mermaid

#33

_Neekhil_ Report

#34

rosedommu Report

#35

CornOnTheGoblin Report

#36

carlinspace Report

#37

PaperWash Report

#38

OtherDanOBrien Report

#39

maggieserota Report

Mini the Angel
Mini the Angel
Community Member
This looks cool, i would watch it

#40

Marisa_Rosie22 Report

#41

eserunsalan Report

GREYNOOK
GREYNOOK
Community Member
never got fed up of watching them, though !

#42

philgibson01 Report

#43

kaprikume Report

Do-nut touch da donut
Do-nut touch da donut
Community Member
That explains why she didnt listen to lady tramaine...

#44

TheHyyyype Report

#45

philorphilip Report

#46

SpookyGothLoser Report

#47

DoctorPissPants Report

#48

catvalente Report

#49

blainecapatch Report

#50

JlTEAGEGE Report

BrockBaker Report

#52

ErrenMichaels Report

#53

OhNoSheTwitnt Report

#54

Fact Report

#55

_ebubechukwu Report

#56

JennyPentland Report

#57

ThatEvansLady Report

#58

TragicAllyHere Report

#59

STRIKINGxVIKING Report

#60

GraceSpelman Report

#61

clhubes Report

#62

50FirstTates Report

#63

peytonstearns06 Report

#64

criminalplaza Report

#65

thesolarcoffee Report

#66

gothpudding Report

#67

FellowshipFans Report

#68

bella_solara Report

#69

ariscott Report

#70

nopoweradeinusa Report

#71

weinerdog4life Report

#72

vineyille Report

#73

