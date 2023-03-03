When cinema was invented, as is common with new things, many didn’t believe it would stay for a long time, let alone become the most popular form of entertainment. Yet, here we are, over a century later, and it’s still going strong.

If you take a look at your life from the point of view of movies, it’s safe to say that you have either watched a movie recently or are browsing new movies online now, trying to decide what to watch next. Either way, your life revolves around movies.

Honest question: How many times after watching movies in theaters or at home have you tweeted your delight, frustration, or your opinion on how the movie should have ended instead? As a matter of fact, how many times have you posted anything regarding movies on Twitter out of the blue? This again proves how important cinema is in our lives. Because why would you share your opinion on something you don’t feel strongly about with a bunch of strangers?

For this very reason, it comes as no surprise at all that movie tweets are an entire genre of their own, and you can find a lot of them on Twitter. And if you like not only writing about movies but also reading about them, scroll down for some of the funniest tweets about movies we have collected for you in this article.

Share them with your cinephile friends and show us the funniest tweet about movies you have ever seen or written yourself.