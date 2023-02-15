The internet has a bit of a love-hate relationship with TikTok. Some people spend hours scrolling the feed for fun and quirky new videos while others wouldn’t touch the app with a ten-foot pole because of how addictive it is. However, you can’t deny that TikTok can be pretty entertaining at times (even if it’s for the wrong reasons).

Now that’s where the ‘TikTok Comments,’ aka @commentsooc, Twitter account comes in. It documents the most bizarre, confusing, and unhinged comments and screengrabs to ever grace the video-sharing app. We’ve collected some of the very worst offenders. Scroll down to check them out.