112 Funny And Unhinged Comments You Can Only See On TikTok, As Shared On This Twitter Page
The internet has a bit of a love-hate relationship with TikTok. Some people spend hours scrolling the feed for fun and quirky new videos while others wouldn’t touch the app with a ten-foot pole because of how addictive it is. However, you can’t deny that TikTok can be pretty entertaining at times (even if it’s for the wrong reasons).
Now that’s where the ‘TikTok Comments,’ aka @commentsooc, Twitter account comes in. It documents the most bizarre, confusing, and unhinged comments and screengrabs to ever grace the video-sharing app. We’ve collected some of the very worst offenders. Scroll down to check them out.
They should burn all the "conversion camps" to the ground. You can't pray the gay away.
The ‘TikTok Comments’ Twitter page was created back in June 2020. In the nearly three years since its inception, the account has grown to 195k followers. Clearly, people love seeing just how weird and ridiculous TikTok can really get!
The founder of the account values community engagement quite a bit. They urge their followers to not be shy and send them a message with their own submissions. The best ones can actually get featured on the page, for everyone to gawk at.
It must be nice knowing that the bombs falling on your city are aesthetically pleasing.
TikTok is absolutely massive right now. According to ‘Demand Sage,’ the app has over 1.53 billion users worldwide (that’s nearly a third of all internet users on Planet Earth). 1 billion of those are monthly active users (aka one-fifth of all global internet users).
Meanwhile, more than 1 billion videos are watched every single day on the platform. The numbers are mind-bogglingly impressive. However, huge numbers alone don’t make something positive. Some thinkers have begun calling TikTok a ‘weapon of mass distraction.’
I am an engineer, and I'll let you in on a secret: Even we don't know! We just make it up as we go along! Fake it till you make it, as they say!
Don’t get us wrong, there are plenty of awesome content creators on TikTok—and how you entertain and educate your audience is completely up to you as a video maker. However, it would be naive to think that all the videos that you see on your feed are quality.
Like any other video or social media platform, TikTok has its fair share of mind-numbing posts that gobble up your time, strain your eyes, and further reduce your already limited attention span. Sure, you’re entertained… for like a few seconds. But can you genuinely remember what video you watched before the current one? Or the one before that?
Most human kittens are nearly completely furless, poor things.
Your average TikTok user spends around 1.5 hours on the platform every single day. Back in 2019, this used to be around 14.6 minutes.
More and more people are getting used to incredibly short-form content because their attention spans have become abysmal.
I've never seen a straight flag. They always hang limp or flutter . . . like my heart /s
For example, Dr. Gloria Mark, from the University of California in Irvine, told CNN that researchers have tracked the decline in people’s ability to focus for decades.
“In 2004, we measured the average attention on a screen to be 2½ minutes. Some years later, we found attention spans to be about 75 seconds. Now we find people can only pay attention to one screen for an average of 47 seconds,” the expert noted.
you people still remember that cake person from yesterdays post
It’s difficult to get to grips with the exact amount of time the average person spends in front of a screen every single day. For instance, ‘Exploding Topics’ notes that, on average, people around the world spend nearly 7 hours in front of screens per day (6 hours and 58 minutes to be exact). In the US, the average is slightly larger, standing at 7 hours and 4 minutes. South Africans, on the other hand, spend 10 hours and 46 minutes.
Meanwhile, CNN, citing a Nielsen Company audience report, states that your average American spends roughly 10 hours and 39 minutes each day consuming media. That includes using computers, smartphones, tablets, and TVs; however, radios are also included.
Did you guys know that a friend with benefits but like without the sex is something called a “friend”? TIL, 🤯
And the Lord did say unto the people of Jerusalem, "Let there be gaslighting, gatekeeping, and girlbosses!" And the people rejoiced, for so sayeth had He, and it was good, until such time as the Romans attempted to mansplain these comments unto the true believers, and henceforth it did sucketh a** mightily
“The overall results don’t surprise me. The number of devices we have proliferate the overall time spent with screens, and the number of devices is increasing. A lot of people have been thinking about how or whether this time spent is a good use of their time, which becomes a deep issue,” Steve Gortmaker, a professor of health sociology at Harvard University, told CNN.
Hope grandma haunts you for putting her death on your social media for likes!
In short, we could all do with longer breaks from screens and tech. No matter how entertaining TikTok videos and comments might be, your physical and mental health is far more important. It’s fine to indulge just a bit. But try to catch yourself if you’ve started mindlessly scrolling.
I mean, atheism is the lack of belief in deities. Many believe the essence of what believers call god, or the godhead, exists wholly & solely within the individual. Much as satanism is the belief that oneself is their own manifest in of what god means. Thus, thanking god that one is an atheist is simply thanking oneself for not believing in deities. My explanation is pedantic, but it checks.
What in the republican smear campaign is this!?
What are your thoughts on TikTok and the platform's culture, Pandas? Are you big fans or do you prefer to find your entertainment on other apps and sites? How much time do you spend looking at screens all day after school or work? Share your thoughts in the comments.
God, multi-level-marketing is so wholesome and multi level marketing fanfics are so heated guys
am I the only person that thinks this looks like a skeletal Ryuk(image below) Screenshot...d69ce2.png
Odd question but as I'm an overthinking mess how do u "know" if u have autism... Without diagnosis preferably cause my parents wouldn't take my concerns seriously
There are so many times I wish I could re-play a beloved game "for the first time" again. Or read a beloved book for the first time again. Sigh. XD
Humans drink water so I guess if you drink boiling water it wont hurt either 🙁
Not want to draw conclusions but he probably had.... you know
I dunno what this girl was taking, but I'd like two please
Nah, having privacy can be a really good cement for lasting relationships