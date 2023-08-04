“Spud Toons”: 40 Funny Single-Panel Comics By This Artist
Today we would like to invite you into Spud Comics' universe. This collection of (mostly) one-panel comics illustrates various silly scenarios involving heroes, fairytale characters, and other pop culture references.
If Lonnie Easterling's work seems familiar to you, that could be due to his first comics post that was shared on Bored Panda back in 2017. As Lonnie then wrote: "Spud Comics have nothing to do with potatoes." He later explained that the name comes after a nickname: "Spud", which his grandfather gave him while he was just a baby.
So without further ado, scroll down for some goofy cartoons, and leave a comment, letting us know which one was your favorite.
More info: cartoonstock.com | Facebook | spudtoons.com
My mother had a special talent for getting soap in my eyes, lol.
Lol. Does it fly away in case of trouble? Turn into a fighter jet so baby Robin can fight crime?
We always said: See you later, alligator. After a while, crocodile!