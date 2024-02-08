ADVERTISEMENT

The idea that memes are some niche content for tech-savvy teens has long passed, now it’s basically the default medium for online content among multiple generations. So it shouldn’t be surprising that even parents can and will make memes about their experiences. 

The “Stay at Homies” Instagram page focuses on memes and posts that might be both amusing and painfully relatable to parents. We got in touch with the page’s creator and admin to learn more. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and comment your thoughts below. 

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

stay.at.homies Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
jasonengman avatar
Jason
Jason
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

5am light just starts to peek out over the mountain and my son flies out of bed doing summersaults and cartwheels. Meanwhile I need an hour and some coffee to remember my name.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    @simoncholland Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My daughter's birthday was this week and she wanted to go to the movies. She picked "Wonka". I cannot put into words how much I hated that movie. Would have loved to scroll through my phone but couldn't even do that at the movie theater.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    teepussi avatar
    Tee Pussi
    Tee Pussi
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Here's a simple trick for avoiding this situation: never be cool.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

    Bored Panda got in touch with the creator and administrator of “Stay At Homies” and they were kind enough to share some details about the page and answer some of our questions. Firstly, we were curious to know what inspired the page’s creation in the first place. 

    “I created the account across all the major platforms back in 2018. It originally was a sarcastic blog but then I realized most stay-at-home parents don't have time to read! So, I started making memes and posts. I didn't want to be the "perfect home, perfect family" account. So I tried to showcase how tough and messy parenting can be but with sarcasm to hopefully make others in the same situation laugh.”
    #4

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    @juliannawminer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    familiedito64 avatar
    Fembot
    Fembot
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Life’s a b***h and so is your mum - Kerry Godliman (look her up, she’s a great comedian)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #5

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    s_bruhnke85 avatar
    Oskar Hauser
    Oskar Hauser
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just use a knife as a lever to lift the lid a tiny bit. That breaks the vacuum and the lid comes off easy peasy.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    We also wanted to know more about the page’s name.“I created the Stay at Homies name to try and portray that it was for stay-at-home parents and also for laughs. Then when COVID hit, it became even more relevant!” they shared with Bored Panda, referencing the early part of 2020 where most places ordered folks to not leave the house if possible. 
    #7

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    @simoncholland Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Given that the page has multiple large follower groups across various social media, we wanted to hear their take on why the content is so popular. “I've been lucky to be successful on IG and Twitter bc I found a great group of other sarcastic parents and we support one another. Those friends also help with creativity, which, as stay-at-home parents, our creative reach is usually limited to rolling Play-Doh balls for our kids to smash. Exciting, I know.”
    #10

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    familiedito64 avatar
    Fembot
    Fembot
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had a nuanced comment but you know what, if this was my kid, they would be learning about consequences for the next couple of meals

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sukebind avatar
    Flora Porter
    Flora Porter
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For me it's the other way round. So many men over 40 dress like toddlers.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    @wittyotter_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    “I try and only post stuff that's light-hearted and will make people laugh. It's hard enough with the daily struggles. I just want parents to pop over to my account, have a quick laugh, and then feel like they can go handle that toddler having a meltdown over the wrong color cup,” they shared when we inquired about their philosophy for picking what content to post. 
    #13

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jasonengman avatar
    Jason
    Jason
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can confirm. It's usually more contained on less mobile and diaper wearing younger ones.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    “Social media has been a great place for stay-at-home parents to actually network and gain friendships they normally wouldn't have time to find. You can join groups of parents that are perfect for the introvert or extrovert. It's a great way to know you're not alone,” they added as a parting thought. We also asked what was the admin's favorite post. You can find it here
    #16

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ami-ainsworth avatar
    Phoenix
    Phoenix
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Except that in real life your kid is calling the other drivers names and telling them to move because they learned that from you.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jasonengman avatar
    Jason
    Jason
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Having a son I realized the old joke about rocks, bottle caps, sticks, bugs, etc in pockets was true. Most get snuck into my pockets too. In fact there is a cup filled with dirt with pet worms on my counter still.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #19

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    familiedito64 avatar
    Fembot
    Fembot
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a mom, from the bottom of my heart: no. Make one (1) meal. Don’t force them to eat. They’ll be fine. And have dad and kids make it now and again, too. (Doesn’t apply when people have allergies/different diets ofc)

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #21

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My husband remembers thinking, "Why are Daddys so strong?" It was when we had children he realise little children can be the workout.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #22

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jasonengman avatar
    Jason
    Jason
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm cool with twice a month emails. The two times a day for your s****y product is the fastest way to get blocked

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, it takes quite a bit longer for children to learn to think of the needs or wishes of others.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #25

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jasonengman avatar
    Jason
    Jason
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tell my son there is ice cream hidden in 10acre of woods and he will find it. Standing in front of his shoes and he has no clue where they are

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #26

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jasonengman avatar
    Jason
    Jason
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would have been dead years ago. Maybe I'm a zombie.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #29

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    @meantomyself Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ami-ainsworth avatar
    Phoenix
    Phoenix
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Weekly date night is very important for your marriage. Good luck finding my house. *cackles maniacally*

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #34

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    @momsense_ensues Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    aragornjauncey avatar
    cerinamroth
    cerinamroth
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I sleep while I'm at the dentist's too. I just pretend the light above me is too bright so I close my eyes. They always comment on how relaxed my mouth is so it's easy to do their job! I just hope I don't snore.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #40

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ami-ainsworth avatar
    Phoenix
    Phoenix
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This doesn't seem like a disaster waiting to happen. /s

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #41

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ami-ainsworth avatar
    Phoenix
    Phoenix
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That chicken looks like actual chicken. Where are the Dino nuggets?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #45

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ami-ainsworth avatar
    Phoenix
    Phoenix
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Until it finally breaks and falls out of the case, it's still usable.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    aragornjauncey avatar
    cerinamroth
    cerinamroth
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Make the meals bigger and distract them. Our kids have one snack time, after school/nursery, and they don't always remember to ask for that if we are too engrossed in a game. Don't get into the habit of giving them snacks unless they ask for them. We certainly never got snacks when I was young - I'm pretty sure most of our generation did without them.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #55

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ami-ainsworth avatar
    Phoenix
    Phoenix
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They never have what you want and the thing they do have costs more than your house.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    @sixfootcandy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #67

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #74

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #77

    Funny-Sarcastic-Parenting-Adulting-Memes

    stay.at.homies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!