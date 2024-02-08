77 Memes And Posts About The Trials And Tribulations Of ParentingInterview
The idea that memes are some niche content for tech-savvy teens has long passed, now it’s basically the default medium for online content among multiple generations. So it shouldn’t be surprising that even parents can and will make memes about their experiences.
The “Stay at Homies” Instagram page focuses on memes and posts that might be both amusing and painfully relatable to parents. We got in touch with the page’s creator and admin to learn more. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and comment your thoughts below.
Bored Panda got in touch with the creator and administrator of “Stay At Homies” and they were kind enough to share some details about the page and answer some of our questions. Firstly, we were curious to know what inspired the page’s creation in the first place.
“I created the account across all the major platforms back in 2018. It originally was a sarcastic blog but then I realized most stay-at-home parents don't have time to read! So, I started making memes and posts. I didn't want to be the "perfect home, perfect family" account. So I tried to showcase how tough and messy parenting can be but with sarcasm to hopefully make others in the same situation laugh.”
Just use a knife as a lever to lift the lid a tiny bit. That breaks the vacuum and the lid comes off easy peasy.
We also wanted to know more about the page’s name.“I created the Stay at Homies name to try and portray that it was for stay-at-home parents and also for laughs. Then when COVID hit, it became even more relevant!” they shared with Bored Panda, referencing the early part of 2020 where most places ordered folks to not leave the house if possible.
Given that the page has multiple large follower groups across various social media, we wanted to hear their take on why the content is so popular. “I've been lucky to be successful on IG and Twitter bc I found a great group of other sarcastic parents and we support one another. Those friends also help with creativity, which, as stay-at-home parents, our creative reach is usually limited to rolling Play-Doh balls for our kids to smash. Exciting, I know.”
For me it's the other way round. So many men over 40 dress like toddlers.
“I try and only post stuff that's light-hearted and will make people laugh. It's hard enough with the daily struggles. I just want parents to pop over to my account, have a quick laugh, and then feel like they can go handle that toddler having a meltdown over the wrong color cup,” they shared when we inquired about their philosophy for picking what content to post.
“Social media has been a great place for stay-at-home parents to actually network and gain friendships they normally wouldn't have time to find. You can join groups of parents that are perfect for the introvert or extrovert. It's a great way to know you're not alone,” they added as a parting thought. We also asked what was the admin's favorite post. You can find it here.
I sleep while I'm at the dentist's too. I just pretend the light above me is too bright so I close my eyes. They always comment on how relaxed my mouth is so it's easy to do their job! I just hope I don't snore.
Make the meals bigger and distract them. Our kids have one snack time, after school/nursery, and they don't always remember to ask for that if we are too engrossed in a game. Don't get into the habit of giving them snacks unless they ask for them. We certainly never got snacks when I was young - I'm pretty sure most of our generation did without them.
I think every parent should make up their own mind about work-life balance but let’s not pretend that fulltime staying at home with kids is necessary (if there are no special needs or circumstances). It’s a personal choice, with a lot of power imbalance between the couple as a result.
