Bored Panda got in touch with the creator and administrator of “Stay At Homies” and they were kind enough to share some details about the page and answer some of our questions. Firstly, we were curious to know what inspired the page’s creation in the first place.

“I created the account across all the major platforms back in 2018. It originally was a sarcastic blog but then I realized most stay-at-home parents don't have time to read! So, I started making memes and posts. I didn't want to be the "perfect home, perfect family" account. So I tried to showcase how tough and messy parenting can be but with sarcasm to hopefully make others in the same situation laugh.”