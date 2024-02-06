97 Hilariously Relatable Posts That Perfectly Sum Up The Human Experience
While “texting” used to mean sending SMS messages, the term has been expanded to cover really most messaging services that many of us use on a daily basis. Fortunately, the word “texting” has pretty long legs and still does cover most of the things we might use it for.
The “Funny Texts” Facebook page is dedicated to both the amusing messages that people have sent and relatable memes in general. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to comment your thoughts below.
The core of a good meme, beyond humor or creativity, is that kernel of relatability. Richard Dawkins, who coined the phrase meme, envisioned it as a viral idea that spread from person to person much like a virus. However, what he didn’t expect was the fact that much of this information would center around humor and that the internet is an incredibly potent vector for “infection.”
Part of the appeal is that the ideas carried by the meme either focus on a shared experience or emotion or work with familiar information and context. This comes from the high degree of intertextuality that memes possess. After all, we can generally understand the situations depicted in memes through our own life experiences, other memes, or just general knowledge of the world.
It's not the money going out to inconsequentials, it's the fact that every generation since the boomers has been consistently underpaid.
At a certain point, memes have become self-referential. If you have ever had to explain a meme to an older relative or someone “less online,” you will know that internet lore is deep. Some memes require a person to understand multiple other references, just to understand the context needed to enjoy certain memes.
That one hits me hard. Watched it happen to my Great Grandmother. I suspect it runs in the family so she won't be the last.
Every evening I fall asleep on the couch for about 30 minutes before I go upstairs to bed to fall asleep
Well what's your plan for November then? Should use it well because it sounds like your only days off the whole year
My brother did that until he finally died 3 years ago. I aspire to his example.
Unfortunately for the rest of us, 15 year olds exist and now I feel very old.
And guess who is the only person who can do something about it?
I'm at the wealth level where I have a panic attack and suck it up and get back to work in ten minutes. Yeah that happened today. Panic attacks suck.
That's why I prefer old school - Rolex, Patek Philippe and so. They're decent enough to know their role and not disturb me.
My Mom dying is what stopped this from continuing to be true into my 50s.
Hah. Me for the past 3 years. And not only did nobody notice, my best friends of 25+ years can't even be bothered to speak to me.
Sometimes I feel so lonely being single.... I said sometimes!!
From the time I was born. Let's hear it for being someone who grew up in the pediatric ward of a hospital.
As they say ... "Ignorance is bliss". As the Great Buddha once said, you have to "Let that S**t go." Rinse, repeat.
Toxic work environment. Probably sanctionable. I actually know a guy who got fired for this exact reason. He's a New Yorker so he has attitude and he made a server cry over something trivial like cell phone on shift. You don't know what someone is going through. Let them have an extra break in the crying corner. BTW every restaurant and bar has a crying corner. A place the staff can go hide and deal with it.
That shìt stopped with Generation X. Don't even play.
So many times. "FYI, this is not an OSHA approved ladder." "So if you ever need to open this panel without shutting off the power, use this screwdriver we ground down to fit into this slot, that way you can reset the GFCI without shutting down the power." "Don't EVER use this E-stop." These are all things I've heard over the years.
Somebody 5,000 miles away couldn't be this reasonable. Which is why we broke up!
I take pictures of the inside of my pants pocket and phone my ex-boss about the same number of time also.
Was in Lidl the other day and a woman was wondering where the lettuce was. I pointed and said "Iceburg deåd ahead" I couldn't resist myself. We both laughed so all was good 👍
Interesting thing is, I keep thinking why do people buy so much groceries and how much money they've spent and they annoy me, but I still watch them. Especially that one with the long nails and ring on every finger, with white sleves which go up to her fingers. Girl, when you're cleaning the fridge, roll up your sleves, you'll mess up your sweatshirt. >.<