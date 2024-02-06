ADVERTISEMENT

While “texting” used to mean sending SMS messages, the term has been expanded to cover really most messaging services that many of us use on a daily basis. Fortunately, the word “texting” has pretty long legs and still does cover most of the things we might use it for. 

The “Funny Texts” Facebook page is dedicated to both the amusing messages that people have sent and relatable memes in general. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to comment your thoughts below. 

More info: Facebook 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Relatable-Texts

iqra_tweets_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
BoredPanda
Bored Panda Recommends
We’ve got a feeling you’ll like these pieces, too:
#2

Funny-Relatable-Texts

00prinzessin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Funny-Relatable-Texts

IntrovertProbss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

The core of a good meme, beyond humor or creativity, is that kernel of relatability. Richard Dawkins, who coined the phrase meme, envisioned it as a viral idea that spread from person to person much like a virus. However, what he didn’t expect was the fact that much of this information would center around humor and that the internet is an incredibly potent vector for “infection.” 

Part of the appeal is that the ideas carried by the meme either focus on a shared experience or emotion or work with familiar information and context. This comes from the high degree of intertextuality that memes possess. After all, we can generally understand the situations depicted in memes through our own life experiences, other memes, or just general knowledge of the world. 
#4

Funny-Relatable-Texts

brown__hijabii Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Funny-Relatable-Texts

danielmarven Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

Funny-Relatable-Texts

erichoke Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's not the money going out to inconsequentials, it's the fact that every generation since the boomers has been consistently underpaid.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply

At a certain point, memes have become self-referential. If you have ever had to explain a meme to an older relative or someone “less online,” you will know that internet lore is deep. Some memes require a person to understand multiple other references, just to understand the context needed to enjoy certain memes. 
#7

Funny-Relatable-Texts

itsmeloly_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That one hits me hard. Watched it happen to my Great Grandmother. I suspect it runs in the family so she won't be the last.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Funny-Relatable-Texts

Noorthevirgo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Funny-Relatable-Texts

jayythewave Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
jeffwhite_2 avatar
Jeff White
Jeff White
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Every evening I fall asleep on the couch for about 30 minutes before I go upstairs to bed to fall asleep

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

Funny-Relatable-Texts

aj_father_woo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Funny-Relatable-Texts

kelllicopter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
isaacbilton avatar
Hmmm hmmmm
Hmmm hmmmm
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well what's your plan for November then? Should use it well because it sounds like your only days off the whole year

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

Funny-Relatable-Texts

piercegramm1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#14

Funny-Relatable-Texts

bttm4burrow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
t0mar avatar
Rocky Horror Panda
Rocky Horror Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My brother did that until he finally died 3 years ago. I aspire to his example.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Funny-Relatable-Texts

AmrinderSekhon7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unfortunately for the rest of us, 15 year olds exist and now I feel very old.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

Funny-Relatable-Texts

clur19 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Funny-Relatable-Texts

_dominiqued__ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Funny-Relatable-Texts

jayythewave Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

Funny-Relatable-Texts

introverts007 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm at the wealth level where I have a panic attack and suck it up and get back to work in ten minutes. Yeah that happened today. Panic attacks suck.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Funny-Relatable-Texts

matchu_chutrain Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

Funny-Relatable-Texts

HoltJazmyn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
stress021 avatar
STress (I/me)
STress (I/me)
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's why I prefer old school - Rolex, Patek Philippe and so. They're decent enough to know their role and not disturb me.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#22

Funny-Relatable-Texts

justinl71152415 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Funny-Relatable-Texts

AbbyHasIssues Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
t0mar avatar
Rocky Horror Panda
Rocky Horror Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My Mom dying is what stopped this from continuing to be true into my 50s.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#24

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

Funny-Relatable-Texts

fineassnayyyy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
t0mar avatar
Rocky Horror Panda
Rocky Horror Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hah. Me for the past 3 years. And not only did nobody notice, my best friends of 25+ years can't even be bothered to speak to me.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#26

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Funny-Relatable-Texts

chiknara4 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Funny-Relatable-Texts

mankersss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Funny-Relatable-Texts

heyitsnemo_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#34

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Funny-Relatable-Texts

Melo_Malebo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

Funny-Relatable-Texts

Ms_Logical Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

Funny-Relatable-Texts

_badassiee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
jasonengman avatar
Jason
Jason
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My wife went into labor on Labor Day. She took it quite literally.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

Funny-Relatable-Texts

brownnieees Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
t0mar avatar
Rocky Horror Panda
Rocky Horror Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

From the time I was born. Let's hear it for being someone who grew up in the pediatric ward of a hospital.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#40

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#44

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Funny-Relatable-Texts

emma_s_cole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Funny-Relatable-Texts

thecakeduo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

Funny-Relatable-Texts

aa_deol_aa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
jeffwhite_2 avatar
Jeff White
Jeff White
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As they say ... "Ignorance is bliss". As the Great Buddha once said, you have to "Let that S**t go." Rinse, repeat.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#49

Funny-Relatable-Texts

sylveeya01 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Toxic work environment. Probably sanctionable. I actually know a guy who got fired for this exact reason. He's a New Yorker so he has attitude and he made a server cry over something trivial like cell phone on shift. You don't know what someone is going through. Let them have an extra break in the crying corner. BTW every restaurant and bar has a crying corner. A place the staff can go hide and deal with it.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#50

Funny-Relatable-Texts

faiththegemini Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#52

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
merlestechow avatar
LuckyL
LuckyL
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think it need to be "you can tell yourself over and over to leave. But you won't until you are ready.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#53

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#54

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So many times. "FYI, this is not an OSHA approved ladder." "So if you ever need to open this panel without shutting off the power, use this screwdriver we ground down to fit into this slot, that way you can reset the GFCI without shutting down the power." "Don't EVER use this E-stop." These are all things I've heard over the years.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#55

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Funny-Relatable-Texts

huntinhannah Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Funny-Relatable-Texts

TahreemNoor4 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
t0mar avatar
Rocky Horror Panda
Rocky Horror Panda
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Somebody 5,000 miles away couldn't be this reasonable. Which is why we broke up!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#60

Funny-Relatable-Texts

Y2SHAF Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
jeffwhite_2 avatar
Jeff White
Jeff White
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I take pictures of the inside of my pants pocket and phone my ex-boss about the same number of time also.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#61

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#64

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
jasonengman avatar
Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I work 2 jobs and run a business. The older I get the more free time I wish I had.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#68

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#69

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#70

Funny-Relatable-Texts

FKairetu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
dv8sm avatar
Queeqec
Queeqec
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There are some words missing? Maybe someone can add them, so the post makes sense again?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#73

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
kitkat916-ducati avatar
Virgin Panda
Virgin Panda
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Was in Lidl the other day and a woman was wondering where the lettuce was. I pointed and said "Iceburg deåd ahead" I couldn't resist myself. We both laughed so all was good 👍

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#74

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Funny-Relatable-Texts

itsmontyj Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#84

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Funny-Relatable-Texts

AshleyBrant__ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

Funny-Relatable-Texts

ElinumbaaNine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

Funny-Relatable-Texts

sacrificehoes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

Funny-Relatable-Texts

canasa_angel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#91

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#92

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#93

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#94

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
draganacupurdija avatar
PeePeePooPoo
PeePeePooPoo
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Interesting thing is, I keep thinking why do people buy so much groceries and how much money they've spent and they annoy me, but I still watch them. Especially that one with the long nails and ring on every finger, with white sleves which go up to her fingers. Girl, when you're cleaning the fridge, roll up your sleves, you'll mess up your sweatshirt. >.<

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#95

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#96

Funny-Relatable-Texts

Jun3Bug02 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#97

Funny-Relatable-Texts

funnytextsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!