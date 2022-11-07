You have faceless Instagram accounts recycling parenting memes, trying to capitalize on the latest buzzwords and then you have 'Parent Normal.'

It's run by writer Chris Cate who is a "3x dad" himself, so you know the content he shares is coming from someone with real-life experience and an understanding of what raising kids actually feels like. Which is probably the reason why 157,000 people are already following his carefully-curated feed.

The best part is that you don't even have to be a mother or father yourself to get these jokes. Thanks to all the pop-culture references, they're universal. So continue scrolling to check out the latest memes Chris has shared and for his older gems, open up our first publication on him.

More info: Instagram

#1

Don't Ask About Kid 3

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
33 minutes ago

You guys feed the second?

#2

So Rewarding

Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Only had this same kinda thing this morn, 1st day bk in school after mid term and i told my daughter 2 grab her school bag, her reply, ive to do everything in this house 🙈

#3

Tag Your Spouse If This Is True!

DEW
DEW
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Ooohh so you can get that picture when your husband takes a photo of you?? I'll take it!! LOL!!

#4

It Happens To All Of Us

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
32 minutes ago

The guy has just become my personal hero

#5

Respect

Nea
Nea
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Growing up is an exercise in eliminating the ‘wonder’ part of life!

#6

Kid: What Markers?

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Kid: No I didn't, I swear!

#7

This Is Going To Be A Fun Christmas

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Evil, I like it

#8

The Scary Truth!

Nea
Nea
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Seriously the disgusting amounts of energy kids have!!!

#9

Yep

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
29 minutes ago

It's like with that c**k waking up screaming. We don't know why but we understand.

#10

Your Dad Lol

Esha
Esha
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Your dad ... lol

#11

Now Who Needs To Relax?

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
24 minutes ago

She asked for it.

#12

I Would Have Such Mixed Feelings On This Smell

James016
James016
Community Member
1 minute ago

I would not tire of the smell of waffles every time the heating came on

#13

You Have No Idea

Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
6 minutes ago

Yup ders terrible 2s and now wer goin back to terrible 2s at 12 🙈

#14

Who Is The Boss Here?!

Esha
Esha
Community Member
1 minute ago

And then the whole stack of books comes out from under the covers...

#15

I Wish This Wasn't True

Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
5 minutes ago

100% true 😥

#16

How Did We Survive?

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
11 minutes ago

*nervous laugh*

#17

All Kids Are Different!

Nea
Nea
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Kinds have their unique personalities.

#18

Wouldn't That Be Nice

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
21 minutes ago (edited)

That's n- never mind.

#19

Ain't That The Truth!

Minath
Minath
Community Member
32 minutes ago

It doesn't change when they reach adulthood and move out either!

#20

Nobody

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
19 minutes ago

And then emptying the bladder multiple times

#21

Who Needs A Weekend From Weekends?

Peter Phenton
Peter Phenton
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Here's the U and the C for that very offensive word

#22

I'd Rather Be Wrongly Called Pregnant

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
6 minutes ago

outrageous but fair

#23

Welcome To Parenthood!

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
20 minutes ago

Why would I invite MORE toddlers to my home?

#24

Motherhood Is A Workout

#25

This Doesn't Bode Well For My Future

#26

Life Isn’t Fair. Kids: Hold My Root Beer

Mulberry Juice
Mulberry Juice
Community Member
32 minutes ago

My brother NEVER cut it exactly in half and always took more. I’m still bitter about that because it was MY chocolate bar!!!

#27

I Can't Count!

#28

This Is A Scary Thought

#29

Guilty

#30

Tag The Friend Who Knows This Is True!

#31

Can I Add ‘How To Find Shoes’ And ‘How To Go To Sleep In 30 Minutes Or Less?’

#32

I Forgot It's Polite To Pretend

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
12 minutes ago

hey, at least you got to leave the house

#33

Some Things Will Never Change

Natalia Shoemark
Natalia Shoemark
Community Member
18 minutes ago

bhahahaha

#34

Who Has Time For Any Of This?

Natalia Shoemark
Natalia Shoemark
Community Member
23 minutes ago

parenting must have been way less stress in the 80s :)

#35

Life Ain't Easy For Anybody

Nea
Nea
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Hahhahaha this is good!

#36

If You Know, You Know

Natalia Shoemark
Natalia Shoemark
Community Member
15 minutes ago

yeah mama!!!!!

#37

Are You Listening?

#38

Horrible

#39

Complete Shocker, Right?

#40

Can't Let Your Imagination Run Too Wild!

#41

We Can All Use A Safe Place

#42

These All Check Out

#43

Some Questions Are Best Not Asked

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
14 minutes ago

omg

#44

It's Science

#45

So Bizarre

#46

Stop Whining

#47

The 80s Were A Different Time

Minath
Minath
Community Member
7 minutes ago

It's the same when you watch Little Mermaid.

#48

My Brain Can't Stop Spinning At Night

#49

Kids Can't Resist Trying To Roll Down The Windows

#50

Life's A Beach

#51

Yeah, Too Bad

#52

Math Hits Different When You're A Parent

#53

As An Introvert, This Hits Home

#54

Please Don't Ask Why I'm Yelling

#55

And Lunch Needs To Be Over By 10am

#56

Brutal!

#57

Party Time!

#58

Just Trying To Survive!

#59

So Very Tired

#60

That's A Fair Description!

#61

A Blessing And A Curse

#62

Some Lessons Don't Take Much Teaching

#63

How Often Do I Need To Keep Buying New Pajamas?

#64

It's The Song That Never Ends

#65

Kids Are Such Hard Workers. Just Ask Them

#66

Seriously. And The Price Keeps Going Up

#67

I'm So Tired, But I Can't Sleep. Why?!

#68

I've Seen Worse Packing Jobs

#69

Who Wants To Play?

#70

Good Times!

#71

It's Best Not To Apply Common Sense To Monster-Related Activity

Natalia Shoemark
Natalia Shoemark
Community Member
8 minutes ago

i remember a parenting mistake... we lived next door to a graveyard and our kids we're worried there would be ghosts in our attic, i replied 'why would they be up there? they could be anywhere in the house'... sorry kids

0
#72

Who Is Ready To Party?

#73

Master Negotiator

#74

Perspective Is So Important

#75

Every. Damn. Time!

#76

Anybody Else Grow Up On These? (I'm Trying To Forget)

#77

Be Cooler. Good Advice

#78

There's Nowhere Toothpaste Hasn't Been Flung In Our Bathroom

