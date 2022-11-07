You have faceless Instagram accounts recycling parenting memes, trying to capitalize on the latest buzzwords and then you have 'Parent Normal.'

It's run by writer Chris Cate who is a "3x dad" himself, so you know the content he shares is coming from someone with real-life experience and an understanding of what raising kids actually feels like. Which is probably the reason why 157,000 people are already following his carefully-curated feed.

The best part is that you don't even have to be a mother or father yourself to get these jokes. Thanks to all the pop-culture references, they're universal. So continue scrolling to check out the latest memes Chris has shared and for his older gems, open up our first publication on him.

More info: Instagram