It’s an unfortunate fact that we create a lot of trash. We aren’t completely alone in that regard, termites and beavers create refuse around their ‘construction sites.’ But we are alone when it comes to non-biodegradable trash. The silver lining is our ability to be creative with almost everything one can and will find, say, on an average city street.

Sometimes the creations and compositions are too good not to share, so people submit them to the “Trash and Culture” Facebook page. If that combination intrigues you, then scroll down and enjoy a selection of the best submissions. Be sure to upvote your favorites and comment on your theories on the origins of some of these.

#1

I'm a simple person. I see cat, I upvote.

#2

Poor bird even looks angry

#3

He looks quite sad.

Some of the examples here feature a sort of brutal contrast between large, faceless constructions and smaller, human-made decorations. This underscores the alienation people sometimes feel in areas or neighborhoods that are fully designed from the top down. The planned district of the USSR invoked this feeling among its residents, with uniform blocks, shops, and kindergartens from Vladivostok on the Pacific coast, to East Germany.

In the countries that were established or liberated with the fall of the USSR, these areas are generally referred to as raion, from the French ‘rayon’ representing their uniform shape and appearance. Sometimes this refers to an actual administrative subdivision, but normally it’s simply a name for a sleeper district. These raions are one of the main sources of all those horrible, gray, and dreary images of the USSR that we see today.
#4

#5

#6

Look like an album cover!

While different in so many ways, sometimes the cookie-cutter suburban districts of North America also invoke a feeling of loneliness. Let’s face it, imagine living in an ocean of identical houses, with identical grass-green lawns, trapped if something happens to your car. The monotony of suburban life is a common theme in a lot of western media, from films like Disturbia and Vivarium to music, like Arcade Fire’s album ‘The Suburbs.’ That being said, as home ownership becomes more unaffordable, we might look back at these works with a bit of scorn, since a house with a yard appears like a larger luxury than it used to. 
#7

#8

I’m having horrible flashbacks.

#9

The dependency on cars is a large part of suburban living. With the exception of Western Europe where public infrastructure is very well developed, most suburban life revolves around driving. Partially, this is a result of the road systems present in suburban areas. Urban areas tend to have regimented grids, with some exceptions (looking at you, London) which east both public and private traffic flow. Suburban areas use a hierarchical model, with a main road, with “less important” branches, which branch into even less important sub roads.
#10

banana for scale?

#11

#12

The branch metaphor really applies here, as the smaller roads all stem from a larger one. Since they are not interconnected, it’s hard to design public transport that can reach the various areas effectively. This creates a lot of car dependency so typical of North American life. Now, let’s not go as far as to say cars are bad, cars are a lot of fun. From joyriding to the general feeling of freedom, cars can help us in a lot of ways. Issues only arise when all public infrastructure ends up designed around driving.
#13

#14

That's a very, very old picture judging by the "p

#15

"There is no Dana - only Zuul!!"

In America, the conventional narrative is that car dependency was pushed on the people. After all, the automotive industry used to be a large part of the US economy. This is only partially true. Car infrastructure in the US had one advantage over other forms of transport, namely access to regular financing. So buckle up, here is the story of the Highway Trust Fund and how the US pays for its highways.
#16

#17

A-lot-meant to be happening here.

#18

"Cattius IV of Mudiniom surveyed over the vast kingdom that they now ruled over. Any humans to come within 100000 kilometres would perish."

Established in 1956, the Highway Trust Fund takes its resources from a federal tax on fuels. Since Americans love to drive, you can imagine the amount of money generated each year. In 2006 alone, the fuel tax brought in $28.2 billion. This money is earmarked for highway construction and maintenance. It’s easy to see why roads and highways became so prevalent since the fund had no choice but to spend this money on car infrastructure.
#19

Here someone put a lot of work into the temporary appearance.

#20

blue screen of death takes on a whole new meaning

#21

#22

The bandit cat has retired after years and years of collecting every piece of jewelry earth has had

#23

#24

#25

The rising cost of living left Herbert facing an enourmous bill...

#26

"Take a book, leave a book." (Carefully! ! )

#27

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣❤️

#28

Holy spirit? /jk 🫣

#29

Let's s**t on life together

#30

#31

That is a damn cool photo!

#32

Roses are red Violets are blue Toilet paper’s white But not when I’m through

#33

but at least it will be protected against vampires as well

#34

This has taken off quite a bit. I guess it's better than tires dumped in the bushes by the side of the road.

#35

Prices today, would make me try this

#36

#37

"That sign can't stop me because I can't read."

#38

#39

#40

A lot of single guys are like…

#41

#42

Appropriate reaction!

#43

#44

Time to open an ice cream parlor.

#45

#46

#47

(singing) "We're havin' a heatwave, A tropical heatwave..."

#48

That's one way to get some childhood trauma.

#49

What else would you do with a spare Porsche?

#50

#51

#52

#53

When you want to charm her on the first date...

#54

I hope she doesn't ...

#55

#56

#57

I imagined myself there with tears in my eyes, that I still had to paint 690 rectangles.

#58

That picture somehow broke my brain.

#59

This guy is a big romantic.😅

#60

