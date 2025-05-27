We could all do with a break from reality now and again. Thankfully, there’s an app for that. Or should we say software. Whether you choose AI, Lightroom, or the original GOAT Photoshop, it’s become easier than ever to slip into a fantastical world where anything goes.

We can change our faces, bodies, locations, era, or even species, sometimes with hilarious results. And people have been doing just that. From turning their kittens into buzzing bees to sending hip-hop artists back in time, netizens are not letting the facts get in the way of a good photo.

Bored Panda has put together a list of hilarious edited pics for you to scroll through when your mind needs a bit of bending and your body needs a good laugh. Disclaimer: These are not suitable for anyone who likes their photography with a side of accuracy.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Attack On Me...?

Multiple identical men in plaid outfits running and posing in a suburban neighborhood demonstrating hilarious Photoshop skills.

WellBangOkay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Every now and then, someone is exposed in an embarrassing case of Photoshopgate. You know, the person who thought they could sneakily edit a photo without anyone else noticing. But netizens are sharp. And they're not afraid to call out any of the Kardashians, royal princesses, or even presidents for trying to pull the wool over our eyes.

Photoshop is a super useful tool when used professionally or for fun, without malicious intent. Sometimes, it's glaringly obvious that an image has been tampered with. Like the hilarious ones on this list... But other times, it takes a keen eye to notice a discrepancy that reveals a little magic wand might have been at work.
RELATED:
    #2

    Photoshopped My Cat Into Renaissance Paintings Cause She’s A Work Of Art To Me

    Two creative photoshopped images of cats blended into classic still life paintings showcasing hilarious photoshop skills.

    Puppybrother Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Obviously faked because a real cat would never allow that many things on the table without knocking them off.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    I Photoshopped My Dog's Face Onto A Kangaroo

    A humorous Photoshop creation showing an animal with a dog's head and a kangaroo's body, showcasing Photoshop skills.

    riceisright56 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    One woman is on a mission to educate the public on how to spot a photoshopped image. In particular, one where a celebrity has been made to look different. Caroline Ross is an experienced commercial photographer and photo retoucher based in Vancouver, Canada. She's gone viral on TikTok for outing celebs or publications that are trying to trick us into believing something that's not real.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Nearly every published image of celebrities is retouched," revealed the expert. "It’s more prevalent on photos of women over 50. Women in media aren’t allowed to age."
    #4

    My Sister Keeps Photoshopping Her Cat’s Face Onto Bees

    Two bees edited with cat faces, showcasing hilarious Photoshop skills and creative animal face swaps in digital art.

    mattjh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    I Tried To Photoshop One Of My Dad's Terrible Golf Swings

    Two people engaged in a humorous Photoshop battle scene showcasing impressive photoshop skills and creativity.

    nthinson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    I Like To Photoshop People Into Old Paintings. Heres Some From A Hip Hop Series I’m Doing

    Collage of famous hip hop artists photoshopped in classic royal portraits, showcasing hilarious Photoshop skills and creativity.

    mandal0re Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Ross says that retouchers and celebrities know that we are onto them, so they will often try to hide all signs of Photoshop. "For example, a 60-year-old-plus woman may still have a few wrinkles in the published image, as removing all of them would look too fake," explains the expert. "This often tricks viewers into thinking that the image is real, as there are wrinkles in the image.”

    While celebrity photoshopping is widespread, some of our faves tend to do it a lot more than others. "The Kardashians are some of the worst culprits for Photoshop," said Ross. But many of us already suspected that. And if you needed further evidence, go ahead and browse through a few of Bored Panda's stories on the topic. Kim came under fire just a few weeks ago. As did Khloe. And while Kris Jenner goes viral for her new plastic surgery, she too has made plenty of headlines when it comes to Photoshop fails.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    My Sister Who Kept Photoshopping Her Cat’s Face Onto Bees Sent Me These Bears

    A bear and a cat with a bear's body showcasing hilarious Photoshop skills blending animals in nature.

    mattjh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Lets Get Out Of Here

    Woman and goat with shocked expressions in front of a fiery explosion, showcasing hilarious Photoshop skills humor.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Draw Me Like One Of Your French Girls

    Cat lounging on a vintage sofa with a humorous Photoshop sketch, showcasing impressive Photoshop skills.

    critters Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    So how do you know when a celebrity has gone under the Photoshop knife? Sometimes it's obvious, says Ross. "A telltale sign is when frequency separation is evident in the texture of the skin. When done poorly, we can see areas of smoothness beside textured areas or the same spot cloned multiple times," explains the expert.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Other signs of Photoshop on the body include when the areas closest to the model's waist are curved or warped, such as arms," adds Ross. "Often, our elbows sit near our waist, and this area can appear large because the waist has been pulled in."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Firefighter Saving A Cat

    Firefighter with a cat face holding a fluffy cat with a matching human face, showcasing hilarious Photoshop skills.

    McWanghole Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    commonplace20-bd avatar
    Bear Hall
    Bear Hall
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "You have to go back!! My bowl and pillow are left inside. And where's my human?"

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #11

    I Photoshopped Myself Handsome

    Man with exaggerated facial features, showcasing hilarious Photoshop skills in a distorted portrait against a gray background.

    leighkennedy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Cardicats

    Three people with cat faces edited onto religious figures in red robes, showcasing hilarious Photoshop skills.

    JJ935 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ross believes there should be more transparency when it comes to celebrities being photoshopped. “When celebrities photoshop their images and post them on social media, their main audience is fans, millions of fans, people who don’t see this celebrity in real life,” she says. “This is an issue when all images from a celebrity are retouched and this unrealistic beauty standard is now being presented as reality.”

    But thankfully, there are many celebrities who agree with her. Some have gone as far as to boycott publications that insist on photoshopping their images. Or calling out media outlets for making them look completely different.
    #13

    I Couldn’t Resist Photoshopping This Cat

    Orange tabby cat humorously holding a microphone in various singing poses, showcasing hilarious Photoshop skills creativity.

    Erace89 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    I Quietly Changed A Picture In My House To One I Photoshopped To Surprise My Wife

    Framed humorous Photoshop art blending a modern face with a classical portrait style on a bookshelf with books.

    mandal0re Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    savannahgreenleaf avatar
    Savannah greenleaf
    Savannah greenleaf
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My boyfriend has had an 8 x 10 photo shop of John Candy dressed as Barf from "space balls!". It was a joke but now he won't let me take it down, and I love it!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    I Like To Photoshop Old Paintings. Here’s My Mr. Bean Ones

    Four humorous Photoshop portraits blending classic art with modern faces showcasing top hilarious Photoshop skills.

    mandal0re Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rafaelruivo avatar
    Rafael
    Rafael
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like the concept and the execútion, the bottom right one is flawless!

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    One of them is "The Good Place" star, Jameela Jamil. Commenting on an Instagram post featuring a photograph of her, she wrote, "I don't look like this. They airbrushed me to death."

    "It made me so mentally unwell trying to live up to this image in person," Jamil captioned the post. The actress claimed her arms were digitally slimmed down, her skin was lightened, and her knees, ankles, and breasts were all airbrushed in the picture.
    #16

    So, I'm Teaching My 7-Year-Old Daughter Photoshop

    Young girl with a hilariously exaggerated large mouth edited using Photoshop skills while eating at a table.

    cyclopath Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    Girlfriend Said To Print Off A "Normal" Picture Of Her Friend's Dog And It Better Not Be Photoshopped. So I Made This

    A small dog with a monocle photoshopped onto a regal military uniform, showcasing hilarious Photoshop skills.

    Srss1112 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    I Photoshopped An Armadillo And A Doe Together

    Animal with an armadillo body photoshopped onto a deer, showcasing hilarious Photoshop skills and creative digital art.

    DeJMan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    When Zendaya was just 19, she called out a magazine for heavily retouching an image of her. "The actress posted a before-and-after comparison of the photo on Instagram and thanked Modeliste Magazine for taking down the retouched version," reported Business Insider.

    Zendaya said her hips and torso had been "quite manipulated" and slimmed down, leaving her "shocked" when she saw the cover photo. "These are the things that make women self-conscious, that create the unrealistic ideals of beauty that we have."

    "Anyone who knows who I am knows I stand for honest and pure self love," added the acress.
    #19

    I've Spent An Embarrassingly Large Portion Of The Quarantine Photoshopping Silly Things Together. Here's One Of Them

    Cat with a captain hat photoshopped as a submarine underwater showing hilarious Photoshop skills in a sunny sea setting

    animalsinthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    This Is How My Cat Drinks Water. Saw The Photoshop Opportunity And Took It

    Cat with hilarious Photoshop skills edited to appear sleeping on a desk cluttered with papers and on the floor feeder.

    nbridges77 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    I Photoshop Animals Into Things As A Hobby. Here's A Pineappowl

    Pineapple with an owl face and feet, showcasing hilarious Photoshop skills in a creative and amusing plant-art design.

    animalsinthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Transparency is a hill Ross is willing to die on... "I love Photoshop and use it frequently," she says. "But I think when body modifications have been done on images used for advertisements and commercial purposes, like social media influencers and ads, there should be a disclaimer at the bottom of the photo stating that the body has been modified."
    #22

    This Poor Child

    Boy running away from a photoshopped man in a suit and a striped character in the background showing hilarious Photoshop skills.

    mandal0re Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dougoneal avatar
    Science Nerd
    Science Nerd
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Could be worse. Picture American “ royalty” instead. Much scarier from the U.S. perspective.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    My Latest Creation

    Watermelon slice creatively edited with a cardinal bird face, showcasing hilarious Photoshop skills in a vibrant green background.

    animalsinthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    I Photoshop Animals Into Things. Here's A Sea Lion And A Banana

    Hybrid image of a peeled banana with a seal's face, showcasing hilarious Photoshop skills in a creative and funny way.

    animalsinthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    My Friend Asked Me To Use Him In One Of My Photoshop Projects, So I Did

    Man with a human body and a turtle shell on his back in a grassy area showcasing hilarious Photoshop skills.

    meweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Photoshop Request: "Can Someone Please Make It Look Like I Am Holding A Pitbull Instead". Glad They Asked. Before vs. After

    Side-by-side images showing original photo with dog and a hilarious Photoshop with a man, showcasing top Photoshop skills.

    likethatwhenigothere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Every Year For Our Boss's Birthday We Play Pranks On Him All Day. This Year We Switched Pictures Of His Kids With Photoshopped Versions Of His Employees

    Four photos showing hilarious Photoshop skills with adult faces on children's bodies in various settings.

    dubl0dude Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Baby Burrito

    Young girl with exaggerated eyes holding an oversized burrito, showcasing hilarious Photoshop skills creativity and humor.

    ZaPhotoo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    The Real Slim Shady

    Young boy holding a lighter near a gas canister with a house burning in the background, showcasing hilarious Photoshop skills.

    CharleyChips Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    My GF Photoshops Pugs Into Different Scenes

    Man holding flare facing giant dog with dinosaur body near overturned vehicle in hilarious Photoshop skill creation.

    hotkarlmalone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    The Power Of Christ Compels You

    Person dressed as priest using a toy water gun on a levitating person in a hospital gown, showcasing hilarious Photoshop skills.

    random_usernames Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    I Photoshopped A Hippo And A Dolphin Together

    A digitally altered image showing dolphins jumping out of the water with one having a hippo's head, showcasing hilarious Photoshop skills.

    riceisright56 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hippos and Cetaceans are each others' closest relatives. The proposed grouping to reflect this fact is whippomorpha.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #33

    I Photoshopped A Chocolate Chip Muffin Into A Camel, And The Results Are... Quite Cursed

    Camel with a chocolate chip cookie body walking in a desert near pyramids showcasing hilarious Photoshop skills.

    animalsinthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    I Photoshopped A Gorilla And A Kangaroo Together

    A hybrid animal with a gorilla’s face and a kangaroo’s body in a grassy field showcasing hilarious Photoshop skills.

    DeJMan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    I Photoshopped Myself As An Awkward Family And Sent It Out As My Holiday Card

    A family with hilarious photoshopped faces in funny holiday-themed photos showcasing impressive photoshop skills.

    Bshuller , Bshuller Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    I Photoshopped A Beatle Into A Beetle Into A Beetle

    A creative photoshop image of a green beetle with a vintage car body and a person inside, showcasing photoshop skills.

    animalsinthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    New Favorite Hobby: Photoshopping My Cat Into Movie Posters And Setting Them As My Fiance's Phone Background

    Cat in military helmet in a humorous photoshopped movie poster showcasing hilarious Photoshop skills.

    PhDinHb Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    I Photoshopped A Cat Into A Croissant For You

    Cat with the body of a croissant in a surreal image showcasing hilarious Photoshop skills and creativity.

    animalsinthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    I Only Have One Question

    Surreal Photoshop skills blend a baby's face with a classical painting, creating a hilarious and unexpected visual effect.

    just_a_ps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Soft Eyed Assailants, You May Just Get That White Couch Recruitment

    Man sitting in a pool with a dolphin and sharks underwater, showcasing hilarious Photoshop skills creativity.

    Meya Maxwell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    I Photoshop Animals Into Random Objects. I Felt Particularly Inspired This Morning

    Dog with its head and paws humorously edited to appear stuck between large wooden blocks showcasing Photoshop skills.

    animalsinthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Frodog

    Dog with frog-like eyes standing on a path, showcasing hilarious Photoshop skills in a creative and surreal style.

    DeJMan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    savannahgreenleaf avatar
    Savannah greenleaf
    Savannah greenleaf
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is funny, but I find docking baby puppies tails to be inhumane

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Captain Fluffy Paws

    Cat dressed as a pirate on a yellow duck float at the beach showcasing hilarious Photoshop skills.

    Kutsulan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    I Photoshopped A Dog's Head Onto A Penguin

    Penguin with a dog's face near water showcasing hilarious Photoshop skills and creative photo manipulation.

    DeJMan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    I'm Bored But I Know Photoshop, So I Made Squirilla

    A humorous Photoshop creation blending a squirrel's body with a gorilla's face showcasing hilarious Photoshop skills.

    jdsamford Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Took A Photoshop Class Over 7 Years Ago In High School... Found My Masterpiece Today

    Mona Lisa painting with a photoshopped face wearing sunglasses showcasing hilarious Photoshop skills.

    nJoyy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    I Don't Have Photoshop But It's My Best Effort

    Person with a humorous edited face sitting at a table with a sign showing funny Photoshop skills outdoors.

    Jimblessed Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #48

    Oops

    Woman spilling drink humorously edited to pour over a man’s face, showcasing hilarious Photoshop skills with two people at a table.

    artunitinc Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Humpty Dumpty

    Surreal character with a human face on an egg-shaped body wearing vintage clothes, showcasing hilarious Photoshop skills.

    MsElsaMars Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    I Knew He Wasn't Real

    Toddler in a funny Santa outfit holding a hat and beard with a photoshopped Santa in the background showing hilarious Photoshop skills.

    Shashakeitup Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    My Teachers Used To Always Say "Keep Your Head On Your Shoulders". Now What?

    Man with multiple large heads surrounding a small body, showcasing humorous Photoshop skills and creativity outdoors.

    jasonrodrigues , jasonstudiojs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    For The Past 4 Years I’ve Been Photoshopping A Plastic Godzilla Into My Travel Photos

    Collage of hilarious Photoshop edits featuring a giant green monster interacting with people at the beach and city streets.

    chunkymunky420 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Beautiful Baby

    Smiling baby with headband edited with hilarious Photoshop skills, showcasing creative and funny image manipulation.

    Coffee Creek Studio by Amy Haehl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Dj Downey

    Man wearing green shamrock outfit and cap DJing at a club, showcasing creative and hilarious Photoshop skills artwork.

    BuddyOG Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Something About Those Eyes

    Woman holding baby with an edited humorous face, showcasing hilarious Photoshop skills and creative digital editing.

    Andrewjcm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Friend Of Mine Asked Me To Photoshop A Picture Of Her And Her Newborn Into A Nice Portrait. She Was Not Pleased

    Woman holding a baby with a digitally altered adult face, showcasing hilarious Photoshop skills and creative photo editing.

    kevonicus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Couldn’t Do That, But I Got You A New Look

    Man's face on red M&M character body, demonstrating hilarious Photoshop skills in creative digital artwork.

    Lennert Dbg Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    I Got Married

    Couple in wedding attire posing on rocks with groom holding a lightning sword, showcasing humorous Photoshop skills outdoors.

    w0mbatina Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Uh, Houston... We Have A Problem

    Baby photoshopped inside a spaceship window with Earth in the background, showcasing hilarious Photoshop skills.

    kangis_khan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Scrub With Some Force

    Two men dressed as Jedi warriors clash lightsabers in a bathroom, showcasing hilarious Photoshop skills with rain and water effects.

    What_No_Cookie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Worst Safari Guide

    Man pointing at a bird and a cheetah in surreal scenes showcasing hilarious Photoshop skills in outdoor settings.

    capnkelby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    MJ Who?

    Man in elaborate uniform levitating with fists raised, showing creativity and talent in hilarious Photoshop skills.

    shawndoesthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Caught Red-Necked

    Pug with a giant sausage around its neck sitting in front of an open fridge, showcasing hilarious Photoshop skills.

    RexLeou Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    YMCA

    Four standing cats with human-like poses on stage under purple lights, showcasing hilarious Photoshop skills.

    SnapsB45HD1D911 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Onana The Flying Bird

    Photoshop edits showing Manchester United goalkeeper with exaggerated bird features and flying in the sky for hilarious Photoshop skills.

    Phillipong3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    It's So Fluffeh

    Two men walking on a street with a humorous Photoshop effect creating a duplicated man, showcasing hilarious Photoshop skills.

    Gonkz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!