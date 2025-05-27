We could all do with a break from reality now and again. Thankfully, there’s an app for that. Or should we say software. Whether you choose AI, Lightroom, or the original GOAT Photoshop, it’s become easier than ever to slip into a fantastical world where anything goes.

We can change our faces, bodies, locations, era, or even species, sometimes with hilarious results. And people have been doing just that. From turning their kittens into buzzing bees to sending hip-hop artists back in time, netizens are not letting the facts get in the way of a good photo.

Bored Panda has put together a list of hilarious edited pics for you to scroll through when your mind needs a bit of bending and your body needs a good laugh. Disclaimer: These are not suitable for anyone who likes their photography with a side of accuracy.