66 People Who Could Win Gold For Their Hilarious Photoshop Skills
We could all do with a break from reality now and again. Thankfully, there’s an app for that. Or should we say software. Whether you choose AI, Lightroom, or the original GOAT Photoshop, it’s become easier than ever to slip into a fantastical world where anything goes.
We can change our faces, bodies, locations, era, or even species, sometimes with hilarious results. And people have been doing just that. From turning their kittens into buzzing bees to sending hip-hop artists back in time, netizens are not letting the facts get in the way of a good photo.
Bored Panda has put together a list of hilarious edited pics for you to scroll through when your mind needs a bit of bending and your body needs a good laugh. Disclaimer: These are not suitable for anyone who likes their photography with a side of accuracy.
Attack On Me...?
Every now and then, someone is exposed in an embarrassing case of Photoshopgate. You know, the person who thought they could sneakily edit a photo without anyone else noticing. But netizens are sharp. And they're not afraid to call out any of the Kardashians, royal princesses, or even presidents for trying to pull the wool over our eyes.
Photoshop is a super useful tool when used professionally or for fun, without malicious intent. Sometimes, it's glaringly obvious that an image has been tampered with. Like the hilarious ones on this list... But other times, it takes a keen eye to notice a discrepancy that reveals a little magic wand might have been at work.
Photoshopped My Cat Into Renaissance Paintings Cause She’s A Work Of Art To Me
Obviously faked because a real cat would never allow that many things on the table without knocking them off.
I Photoshopped My Dog's Face Onto A Kangaroo
One woman is on a mission to educate the public on how to spot a photoshopped image. In particular, one where a celebrity has been made to look different. Caroline Ross is an experienced commercial photographer and photo retoucher based in Vancouver, Canada. She's gone viral on TikTok for outing celebs or publications that are trying to trick us into believing something that's not real.
“Nearly every published image of celebrities is retouched," revealed the expert. "It’s more prevalent on photos of women over 50. Women in media aren’t allowed to age."
My Sister Keeps Photoshopping Her Cat’s Face Onto Bees
I Tried To Photoshop One Of My Dad's Terrible Golf Swings
I Like To Photoshop People Into Old Paintings. Heres Some From A Hip Hop Series I’m Doing
Ross says that retouchers and celebrities know that we are onto them, so they will often try to hide all signs of Photoshop. "For example, a 60-year-old-plus woman may still have a few wrinkles in the published image, as removing all of them would look too fake," explains the expert. "This often tricks viewers into thinking that the image is real, as there are wrinkles in the image.”
While celebrity photoshopping is widespread, some of our faves tend to do it a lot more than others. "The Kardashians are some of the worst culprits for Photoshop," said Ross. But many of us already suspected that. And if you needed further evidence, go ahead and browse through a few of Bored Panda's stories on the topic. Kim came under fire just a few weeks ago. As did Khloe. And while Kris Jenner goes viral for her new plastic surgery, she too has made plenty of headlines when it comes to Photoshop fails.
My Sister Who Kept Photoshopping Her Cat’s Face Onto Bees Sent Me These Bears
Lets Get Out Of Here
Draw Me Like One Of Your French Girls
So how do you know when a celebrity has gone under the Photoshop knife? Sometimes it's obvious, says Ross. "A telltale sign is when frequency separation is evident in the texture of the skin. When done poorly, we can see areas of smoothness beside textured areas or the same spot cloned multiple times," explains the expert.
"Other signs of Photoshop on the body include when the areas closest to the model's waist are curved or warped, such as arms," adds Ross. "Often, our elbows sit near our waist, and this area can appear large because the waist has been pulled in."
Firefighter Saving A Cat
I Photoshopped Myself Handsome
Cardicats
Ross believes there should be more transparency when it comes to celebrities being photoshopped. “When celebrities photoshop their images and post them on social media, their main audience is fans, millions of fans, people who don’t see this celebrity in real life,” she says. “This is an issue when all images from a celebrity are retouched and this unrealistic beauty standard is now being presented as reality.”
But thankfully, there are many celebrities who agree with her. Some have gone as far as to boycott publications that insist on photoshopping their images. Or calling out media outlets for making them look completely different.
I Couldn’t Resist Photoshopping This Cat
I Quietly Changed A Picture In My House To One I Photoshopped To Surprise My Wife
My boyfriend has had an 8 x 10 photo shop of John Candy dressed as Barf from "space balls!". It was a joke but now he won't let me take it down, and I love it!
I Like To Photoshop Old Paintings. Here’s My Mr. Bean Ones
One of them is "The Good Place" star, Jameela Jamil. Commenting on an Instagram post featuring a photograph of her, she wrote, "I don't look like this. They airbrushed me to death."
"It made me so mentally unwell trying to live up to this image in person," Jamil captioned the post. The actress claimed her arms were digitally slimmed down, her skin was lightened, and her knees, ankles, and breasts were all airbrushed in the picture.
So, I'm Teaching My 7-Year-Old Daughter Photoshop
Girlfriend Said To Print Off A "Normal" Picture Of Her Friend's Dog And It Better Not Be Photoshopped. So I Made This
I Photoshopped An Armadillo And A Doe Together
When Zendaya was just 19, she called out a magazine for heavily retouching an image of her. "The actress posted a before-and-after comparison of the photo on Instagram and thanked Modeliste Magazine for taking down the retouched version," reported Business Insider.
Zendaya said her hips and torso had been "quite manipulated" and slimmed down, leaving her "shocked" when she saw the cover photo. "These are the things that make women self-conscious, that create the unrealistic ideals of beauty that we have."
"Anyone who knows who I am knows I stand for honest and pure self love," added the acress.
I've Spent An Embarrassingly Large Portion Of The Quarantine Photoshopping Silly Things Together. Here's One Of Them
This Is How My Cat Drinks Water. Saw The Photoshop Opportunity And Took It
I Photoshop Animals Into Things As A Hobby. Here's A Pineappowl
Transparency is a hill Ross is willing to die on... "I love Photoshop and use it frequently," she says. "But I think when body modifications have been done on images used for advertisements and commercial purposes, like social media influencers and ads, there should be a disclaimer at the bottom of the photo stating that the body has been modified."
This Poor Child
Could be worse. Picture American “ royalty” instead. Much scarier from the U.S. perspective.
My Latest Creation
I Photoshop Animals Into Things. Here's A Sea Lion And A Banana
My Friend Asked Me To Use Him In One Of My Photoshop Projects, So I Did
Am I the only one wondering what he is wearing under there?
Photoshop Request: "Can Someone Please Make It Look Like I Am Holding A Pitbull Instead". Glad They Asked. Before vs. After
Every Year For Our Boss's Birthday We Play Pranks On Him All Day. This Year We Switched Pictures Of His Kids With Photoshopped Versions Of His Employees
Baby Burrito
The Real Slim Shady
My GF Photoshops Pugs Into Different Scenes
The Power Of Christ Compels You
I Photoshopped A Hippo And A Dolphin Together
I Photoshopped A Chocolate Chip Muffin Into A Camel, And The Results Are... Quite Cursed
I Photoshopped A Gorilla And A Kangaroo Together
I Photoshopped Myself As An Awkward Family And Sent It Out As My Holiday Card
I Photoshopped A Beatle Into A Beetle Into A Beetle
New Favorite Hobby: Photoshopping My Cat Into Movie Posters And Setting Them As My Fiance's Phone Background
I Photoshopped A Cat Into A Croissant For You
I Only Have One Question
Soft Eyed Assailants, You May Just Get That White Couch Recruitment
I Photoshop Animals Into Random Objects. I Felt Particularly Inspired This Morning
Frodog
That is funny, but I find docking baby puppies tails to be inhumane
Captain Fluffy Paws
I Photoshopped A Dog's Head Onto A Penguin
I'm Bored But I Know Photoshop, So I Made Squirilla
Took A Photoshop Class Over 7 Years Ago In High School... Found My Masterpiece Today
I Don't Have Photoshop But It's My Best Effort
Oops
Humpty Dumpty
I Knew He Wasn't Real
My Teachers Used To Always Say "Keep Your Head On Your Shoulders". Now What?
For The Past 4 Years I’ve Been Photoshopping A Plastic Godzilla Into My Travel Photos
Beautiful Baby
Dj Downey
Something About Those Eyes
Friend Of Mine Asked Me To Photoshop A Picture Of Her And Her Newborn Into A Nice Portrait. She Was Not Pleased
Couldn’t Do That, But I Got You A New Look
I Got Married
It would be more cute if his sword lighting spelled her name!