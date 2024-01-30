ADVERTISEMENT

When you’re a kid, delayed or, even better, canceled classes are a real treat. As a working parent, however, that call or message from the school can set off alarm bells. How are you going to get your job done and adapt to the kids' disrupted schedule?

We set out to explore how moms and dads deal with this unforeseen challenge, and put together a collection of posts where they hilariously sum up their struggles.

From organizing impromptu indoor activities to coming up with excuses for their boss, continue scrolling to check out what it's all about!