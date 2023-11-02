ADVERTISEMENT

If you were to take a couple of minutes and look around, you’d be surprised by how many faces and familiar-looking creatures surround you. You may ask, 'Where?' Well, everywhere! If you’re still not familiar with the term, let us introduce you to pareidolia. Is this your first time encountering this term? Despite its exotic sound, it's a rather common phenomenon. According to the Cambridge Dictionary, it is defined as 'a situation in which someone sees a pattern or image of something that does not exist, such as a face in a cloud.' Now we're on the same page! Haven't we all experienced that at some point?

For some people, it's a delightful coincidence, while others are dedicated to focusing their attention and seeking new examples of pareidolia. What they share is the practice of capturing their discoveries and sharing them with others online. Thanks to this, we've been able to curate this fascinating collection of images featuring various things spotted by people from around the world.

#1

My Toothpaste Came Out Looking Like A Nose

shefearsoblivion Report

#2

Look At This Kitty

reddit.com Report

#3

The Camera In The ER Looks Like A Surprised Panda

WhiskyEye Report

#4

This Duck Has A Perfect Cartoon Dog Face For A Beak

Burlapin Report

#5

My Pepper Looks Like A Fist

designgrl Report

#6

I Found This Tree With Eyes

Cr0fter Report

LegendsNeverDIE
LegendsNeverDIE
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There used to be a bunch of these trees in my old school! Kids would put coloured paper on the "pupils" and not going to lie, it was a bit creepy...

#7

The Imprint Of My Spoon Handle Looks Like A Cat

BeesAreInDanger Report

#8

I Was Trying To Make A Heart

martyps Report

#9

A Cat Reaching For The Sky

reddit.com Report

#10

This Knot In The Wood Looks Like A Frog

____Io_oI____ Report

#11

The "Heartwood" Of This Tree Is Shaped Like A Human Heart

gro- Report

#12

This Knot On This Dresser Looks Like A Smiling Bear

DuckMom Report

#13

Sad Person Sitting On A Ledge

AMoldyHam Report

Mistiekim
Mistiekim
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’ll be ok sad person - as I understand it, Dawn will take care of those greasy pans

#14

This Cactus That Looks Like A Bird

StruparsRightLeg Report

#15

Yellow Yukon At Work Today. I Felt Bad Peeling It

FunkyChicken- Report

#16

This Sunflower With Lips

reddit.com Report

#17

A Seal In My Potatoes

gilligan888 Report

#18

My Knee Imprint At The Gym Looks Like An Ear

misterkevfang Report

#19

This Ice Melted Into A Shark

Rings-of-Saturn Report

#20

I Accidentally Cut Out A Snail-Shaped Bell Pepper

irishsurname1 Report

#21

A Piece Of Driftwood That Looks Just Like A Seagull

venomforty Report

Mistiekim
Mistiekim
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Finally! A seagull that won’t try to steal your sandwich

#22

I Looked Up At The Moon And Felt As If The Moon Was Looking Back Down At Me

Cityboy216 Report

#23

These Cameras Look Like A Pair Of Eyes

zozozomemer Report

#24

I Accidentally Created A Porcupine By Pouring Instant Coffee Over An Americano

fishdust Report

WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now it's a Pour Cu Pine (cone) (Cu as in copper) 🤓

#25

Water Stain On A Wall That Looks Like A Pirate With A Long Beard

knee2710 Report

#26

It Looks Like There's A Dog Trapped In This Tree

jellyclaws Report

#27

My Wife's Bag Has A Grumpy Face

NegativeDog975 Report

#28

Pepper Monster

__viracocha__ Report

#29

Tree Fox

TheLastTsumami Report

#30

Puppy At The Barbeque

TheLastTsumami Report

#31

I Asked To Have A Motion Sensor Light Installed. I Guess I Should Have Asked To See It First

brolbo Report

#32

My Little Peanut Friend

brolbo Report

#33

Rocky Face

Mysterious-Set3374 Report

#34

Dragon Tree In The Chellah Necropolis, Rabat

aymaneV Report

#35

When You See Her, You Can't Unsee Her

Organic-Squirm Report

#36

I Found A Dog Log

awicker1988 Report

#37

I Overcooked An Egg And It Looks Like A Person Is Trying To Climb Out Of It

matt_hammond Report

#38

I Went Boating On Saratoga Lake, NY And Saw This Cloud That Looked Like A Victorian Lady

moon_lova Report

WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Lady Madonna, children at your feet" - Beatles

#39

Look At This Little Mushroom Owl

miss421 Report

#40

The Back Side Of This Studio Microphone Appears To Be Holding Its Head, Screaming In Pain

FBAHobo Report

#41

This Jalapeno Looks Like A T-Rex

AberrantDevices Report

#42

Unsure If I Saw A Cloud Or A Dragon The Other Day

toothfairEEE Report

#43

I Found A Baby Groot

TheLastTsumami Report

#44

Cute Kitty On A Windshield

REpassword Report

#45

My Son's Noodle Soup

straightrocket Report

#46

This Gourd Looks Like An Old Kiwi Bird

reddit.com Report

#47

That Baby Knee

Eskimil808 Report

#48

Cloud That Looks Like A Pig's Head

nashlad_06 Report

#49

I Turned The Lights On And Noticed Someone Has Been Watching Me

JBronson5 Report

#50

The Bubbles In My Tea Made A Paw Print

chickenlaaag Report

#51

The Way My Coffee Spilled This Morning Looked Like A Duck

reddit.com Report

#52

Wasps Built A Wasp

OldFingerman Report

#53

Whilst Walking Into A Kitchen I Saw This Guy

teamoth Report

#54

I Started Drawing Over To Show What I See In Detail. Here's A Sad Bear Trapped In A Wall

DoeKawaii Report

#55

Rain Dripping On My Outdoor Workbench Leg Made This

reddit.com Report

#56

I Came Across This Tree That Looks Like A Woman With Her Arms Raised Above Her Head

Apprehensive_Arm_330 Report

#57

Creepy Face From A Dumpling

Mickwillie Report

#58

What Animal Do You See? This Was A Rock I Found In A Creek

LegitimatePhrase2020 Report

#59

This Tiny Dent In My Linoleum Floor Looks Like An Eye

cerosin420 Report

#60

My Tea Residue Looks Like A Sitting Dog

icedmatchapls Report

#61

This Yam That Looks Like A Human Hand

