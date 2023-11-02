ADVERTISEMENT

If you were to take a couple of minutes and look around, you’d be surprised by how many faces and familiar-looking creatures surround you. You may ask, 'Where?' Well, everywhere! If you’re still not familiar with the term, let us introduce you to pareidolia. Is this your first time encountering this term? Despite its exotic sound, it's a rather common phenomenon. According to the Cambridge Dictionary, it is defined as 'a situation in which someone sees a pattern or image of something that does not exist, such as a face in a cloud.' Now we're on the same page! Haven't we all experienced that at some point?

For some people, it's a delightful coincidence, while others are dedicated to focusing their attention and seeking new examples of pareidolia. What they share is the practice of capturing their discoveries and sharing them with others online. Thanks to this, we've been able to curate this fascinating collection of images featuring various things spotted by people from around the world.