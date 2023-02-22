Jimmy Craig's "jimmytried" Instagram account is proof of his creativity and adaptability as a comic creator. His ability to discover humor in commonplace events and convey them in a realistic and enjoyable way is shown through the one-panel cartoons on this page. Jimmy uses a minimalistic drawing style to convey a humorous and thought-provoking message while also capturing the essence of a situation in a single panel.

The "jimmytried" account gives admirers of Jimmy Craig's work a new angle and a different way to appreciate his comedy. The one-panel comics on this page, whether you like his animal comics or not, are certain to make you grin and brighten your day. But if, on the other hand, you'd love to see some of his animal comics, then head here, here, here, here, and here to see some more of his work on Bored Panda!

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

13points
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hello Jenna, I'll try to tip well since your boss isn't paying a living wage and depends on customers to do the rest.

0
0points
reply
#2

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

11points
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Still some way to get to the top.

0
0points
reply
#3

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

11points
POST
#4

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

11points
POST
#5

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

11points
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No one wants to hear your playlist.

0
0points
reply
#6

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

10points
POST
#7

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

9points
POST
#8

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

9points
POST
#9

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

8points
POST
#10

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

8points
POST
#11

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

7points
POST
#12

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

6points
POST
#13

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

6points
POST
#14

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

6points
POST
#15

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

5points
POST
#16

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

5points
POST
#17

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

5points
POST
#18

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

5points
POST
#19

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

4points
POST
#20

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

4points
POST
#21

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

4points
POST
#22

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

4points
POST
#23

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

4points
POST
#24

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

3points
POST
#25

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

3points
POST
#26

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

3points
POST
#27

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

3points
POST
#28

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

3points
POST
#29

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

3points
POST
#30

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

3points
POST
#31

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

3points
POST
#32

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

3points
POST
#33

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

3points
POST
#34

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

3points
POST
#35

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

3points
POST
#36

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

3points
POST
#37

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

3points
POST
#38

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

3points
POST
#39

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

3points
POST
#40

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

2points
POST
#42

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

2points
POST
#43

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

2points
POST
#44

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

2points
POST
#45

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

2points
POST
#46

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

2points
POST
#47

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

2points
POST
#48

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

2points
POST
#49

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

2points
POST
#50

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

2points
POST
#52

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

2points
POST
#53

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

2points
POST
#54

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

2points
POST
#55

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

2points
POST
#56

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

2points
POST
#57

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

2points
POST
#58

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

2points
POST
#59

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

2points
POST
#60

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

2points
POST
#62

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

2points
POST
#63

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

2points
POST
#64

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

2points
POST
#65

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

2points
POST
#66

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

1point
POST
#67

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

1point
POST
#68

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

1point
POST
#69

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

1point
POST
#70

Enjoy Jimmy Craig's One-Panel Comics

jimmytried Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!