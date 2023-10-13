Bored Panda reached out to Crystal Haitsma, a Certified Professional Parenting and Life Coach with extensive experience in working with families and addressing parenting challenges, to glean insights from her expertise in parenting and emotional wellness, especially concerning parents of multiple children.

When queried about the typical struggles parents encounter while raising children (especially multiple), Haitsma told us, "All parents are going to face challenges, no matter how many kiddos you have. In my experience, working with over 100 families, most of the challenges remain the same, regardless of the number of children you have. Here are three common concerns I observe:

- How do we teach our children emotional regulation? In real life, this means getting our kids not to kick, scream, yell, and freak out every time they don’t get what they want. And yes, even older kids, teens, and adults can deal with dysregulation.

- How do we find ways to truly connect (more than just on a surface level) with our kids when SO much of our time is spent feeding them, cleaning messes, shuttling them to activities, managing arguments, and ensuring they do their homework?

- How do we truly enjoy parenting (and our kids) when things are hard? This is especially common in parents with kiddos who are neurodivergent or highly sensitive, whose needs may be significantly higher than neurotypical kids."