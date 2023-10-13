ADVERTISEMENT

Parenting is definitely an adventure, one that is in fact filled with a mixture of joy, challenges, and loads of humorous moments, as depicted by the memes and posts shared in this very article.

For example... an image from a famous music video captures the exasperation and determination of a parent being repeatedly questioned by their children, with the iconic "TELL ME WHY" line serving as a rather comical representation of every parent's inner thoughts. Meanwhile, the other posts highlight the relatable struggles of parenthood and thoughts every parent, and more so moms go through almost daily. From the self-sacrifice of an introverted parent pushing themselves out of their comfort zone for their children, to the universal "we'll see" tactic, which every mom knows is a clever way of postponing or avoiding a commitment.

These memes in fact are bound to be relatable to any parent who shares similar experiences, and for those of you who have little ones, we just want to tell you that it's okay to find humor in the day-to-day challenges.

#1

21stcenturysahm Report

#2

dad_on_my_feet Report

wishiwashi
Gimme that Cash
Gimme that Cash
Community Member
17 hours ago

I'm jealous... I never celebrated christmas as a child...

#3

mommymemes Report

star44886
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
17 hours ago

Imagine if the roles were reversed, it would sound very sinister.

Bored Panda reached out to Crystal Haitsma, a Certified Professional Parenting and Life Coach with extensive experience in working with families and addressing parenting challenges, to glean insights from her expertise in parenting and emotional wellness, especially concerning parents of multiple children.

When queried about the typical struggles parents encounter while raising children (especially multiple), Haitsma told us, "All parents are going to face challenges, no matter how many kiddos you have. In my experience, working with over 100 families, most of the challenges remain the same, regardless of the number of children you have. Here are three common concerns I observe:

- How do we teach our children emotional regulation? In real life, this means getting our kids not to kick, scream, yell, and freak out every time they don’t get what they want. And yes, even older kids, teens, and adults can deal with dysregulation.

- How do we find ways to truly connect (more than just on a surface level) with our kids when SO much of our time is spent feeding them, cleaning messes, shuttling them to activities, managing arguments, and ensuring they do their homework?

- How do we truly enjoy parenting (and our kids) when things are hard? This is especially common in parents with kiddos who are neurodivergent or highly sensitive, whose needs may be significantly higher than neurotypical kids."
#4

eohiggins Report

alexdavis_1
Alex Davis
Alex Davis
Community Member
14 hours ago

I hated doing things like this when I was a teacher as most would be lovely scenes like this and then some would break my heart. One kid drew a person and I asked who it was expecting it to be mum and they me. It made me wonder what was going on at home for them to consider me their safe place. Opened up a can of worms in the neglect this child faced (no obvious stuff before that, had clean clothes and food etc so parents had been sneaky in hiding it on the outside) but I got social services involved and the grandparents ended up formally adopting the child with no parental contact. Very glad I asked questions about the picture.

#5

mommymemes Report

#6

BluScr3n Report

Addressing how parents can uphold balance and fairness while also catering to each child's unique needs, Crystal underscores that "All kiddos are SO different. Every child, every age, and every stage is different. It can seem tricky to parent such varying kids through all the stages they go through — but it doesn’t have to feel so hard:

- There are no set RULES for how you MUST parent. Just because you handle things with one kid in one way doesn’t mean you can’t change up how you do things with the next. Allow yourself to be flexible and to question parenting approaches from your own childhood or previous strategies that no longer feel aligned.

- Every parent has that “gut” instinct, or “intuition,” that can guide how to deal with unique challenges in the MOST helpful ways. If you learn how to build the muscle of intuition, it will become your greatest strength

- Learning is DEVELOPMENTAL… not just in academic subjects like math and reading, but in everything, including behavior. Holding space for each child’s individual growth is the #1 thing you can do to assist your parenting."
#7

mommymemes Report

#8

IBFunnyMan Report

#9

kidsbarony Report

When we asked the parenting coach to articulate how parents can adeptly manage both emotional and practical aspects of raising siblings, Haitsma spoke to Bored Panda on the importance of emotional wellness over purely practical strategies. She emphasizes, "A lot of parenting advice focuses on practical things like setting up schedules, managing, and organizing things to be more productive, and providing mantras and phrases to use in tricky situations: the “how to”. This is MUCH less helpful than learning emotional wellness tools — understanding how to THINK and how to FEEL. Our thoughts create our feelings, and our feelings fuel our actions… THINK > FEEL > DO.

- Whether it’s sibling rivalry, helping your tweens have more love and confidence, dealing with teens skipping school, or getting your 7-year-old to stop melting down every time they don’t get their way… your OWN inner emotional work will help. In EVERY situation.

- The next time something challenging arises, try this: Write down the challenge at the top of the page, and write out ALL of the thoughts that come to mind. Then, sift through those thoughts and identify which ones are FACTS and which ones are STORY."
#10

kan_pos Report

jlkooiker
lenka
lenka
Community Member
17 hours ago

lol. As a mum this one is equal parts funny and frustrating. My kids ask me random things at very inopportune time. Its like their brain goes "I want to learn how to make bread" and so their mouth goes "Mum.... can we make bread on the weekend?" Meanwhile, it's 7pm on Tuesday evening and I am trying wrangle a toddler who is naked and wet and streaking through the house screaming "I don't want the cowboy pajamas". 'We'll see' is honestly the most mental bandwidth I have at that point. Saturday morning child has forgotton about bread and quite frankly, so have I. Its now 5pm on Sunday afternoon, I'm making dinner and kid suddenly remembers bread. F**k. I dont have flour, Kid doesnt have two hours to let it rise because kid has to go to bed. Cue screams of "you never let me do anything". Sigh. Breath.

#11

IDontSpeakWhine Report

ansistargirl
Ansi
Ansi
Community Member
15 hours ago

I feel this. Being social and outgoing to their teachers, other parents and my kids friends is exhausting sometimes. Trying to blend in as a "normal" parent when I really don't know how.

#12

Bottomofmypurse Report

jacquelinewilliams
Nice Beast Ludo
Nice Beast Ludo
Community Member
16 hours ago

Or they end up as a registered sex offender for streaking through a football field on their 18th birthday

Responding to the quandary of managing overwhelming emotions while raising siblings, Crystal puts forth a potent strategy: focusing on self-thoughts and feelings as the cornerstone of effective parenting. She affirms, "The most effective way to feel less overwhelmed, more in control of life, and to enjoy parenting more… is to work on your thoughts and feelings. True self-care stems from how you converse with yourself internally, and how you treat yourself. The more compassion and love you feel for yourself, the more it’ll flow out to your children - they’ll feel it too.

If I were speaking to myself 5 years ago, feeling burnt out and not enjoying my kids as much as I hoped (and feeling guilty for even thinking that)… I would say: find something to help YOU with your emotional wellness. Whether it's Yoga, meditation, Life Coaching, Therapy, or Thought Journaling… start somewhere. Even if it seems small."

#13

wittyotter_ Report

jacquelinewilliams
Nice Beast Ludo
Nice Beast Ludo
Community Member
16 hours ago

I like Baby and this is harsh.... what about the sister? I think they should be more concerned about Robbie the impregnator

#14

maryfairybobrry Report

carolinegannon
Mabelbabel
Mabelbabel
Community Member
16 hours ago

We do pizza night. I set out a selection of toppings, stretch out the dough, and the kids choose their own toppings-amount, placement, mix of cheeses etc from the selection. It's not uncommon for them to change their minds once theirs comes out of the oven. 'I don't want mushrooms on my pizza' even though they put the mushrooms on it themselves, saying "great, I love mushrooms!" but 20 minutes later, mushrooms are devil food and they wanted sweetcorn like their brothers pizza has. It still all gets eaten, just not by the person who created it sometimes.

#15

mommymemes Report

For those who seek additional insights, Crystal also offers her podcast, which delves into mindset and emotional tips for parents and can be accessed at. Additionally, parents can explore Haitsma's Mindset Journal, available in both PDF and physical format (at the bottom of the page, in PDF or physical format) as well as find their parenting personality and get tips tailored to them by taking the quiz right here.
#16

mommymemes Report

#17

mommymemes Report

#18

mommymemes Report

benitavaldez
Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
Community Member
12 hours ago

😢 my nephew started first grade and lost his first tooth. I'm not ready for this

#19

wittyotter_ Report

warrierchithra_1
Artsy Bookworm
Artsy Bookworm
Community Member
17 hours ago

Toddlers are too strong for their age and size, and fast, and slippery most of the time.

#20

mommymemes Report

#21

lakey_musings Report

#22

mommymemes Report

#23

mommymemes Report

jlkooiker
lenka
lenka
Community Member
17 hours ago

Yep. My son had a late start this morning because his first period was cancelled. He was still late for his second class.

#24

mommymemes Report

#25

mommymemes Report

#26

mommymemes Report

#27

mommymemes Report

#28

mommymemes Report

amyroady
Just Another Girl
Just Another Girl
Community Member
12 hours ago

Welll….she knows because she didn’t teach her son and regrets it.

#29

RobertManchild Report

junkmayl
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
15 hours ago

Is it really that bad I'm school? Now I only get emails once a week from her daycare

#30

mommymemes Report

552c06e4e38b6
Jellie Snijders
Jellie Snijders
Community Member
16 hours ago

Its exactly like that! Only, my first one is still in uni going for her phd, and my second one landed his first job already and making more money than me!

#31

mommymemes Report

mireetta
Remi (He/Him)
Remi (He/Him)
Community Member
17 hours ago

That kid is going places. They might be supervillain places, but still

#32

NBA_skylight Report

#33

mommymemes Report

#34

mommymemes Report

#35

punjaabikudii Report

peter-hajdu91
Quirinus
Quirinus
Community Member
17 hours ago

My favourite thing used to be my parents not admitting they were wrong even when they obviously were.

#36

mommymemes Report

junkmayl
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
14 hours ago

Or climbed up and are too afraid to get down. And this mommy dino isn't very good at flying, despite all the feathers

#37

mommymemes Report

#38

mommymemes Report

junkmayl
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
14 hours ago

And I bet she has little birds and mice doing the housework for them, too

#39

mommymemes Report

andycran
Andy Cran
Andy Cran
Community Member
15 hours ago

like the toddler who flat out denies eating the chocolate cake with chocolate cake around their mouth

#40

mommymemes Report

sueuser
Sue User
Sue User
Community Member
14 hours ago

And then get it mixed up with recycling and lie awake at night because you gave the recycling plant a bunch of clothes and gave goodwill a bunch of empty cans.

#41

mommymemes Report

#42

mommymemes Report

jademcauleystudent
Jade (she/they)
Jade (she/they)
Community Member
10 hours ago

Take their chargers and watch them slowly use their devices less as the battery dies

#43

peanut Report

chris_hooley
Spannermonkey
Spannermonkey
Community Member
12 hours ago

A long time ago, my mother said to me (a non-breeder,) don't worry, you'll get your friends back in about 20 years. She was pretty much right.

#44

mommymemes Report

#45

mommymemes Report

#46

mommymemes Report

aerose101
Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
14 hours ago

I'm 4'9". Everyone is taller than me except maybe an eight year old.

#47

mommymemes Report

#48

mommymemes Report

#49

mommymemes Report

#50

mommymemes Report

jacquelinewilliams
Nice Beast Ludo
Nice Beast Ludo
Community Member
16 hours ago

This is my dog. He sees me clean and vacuum the entire living room and then finds the biggest stuffy he has and makes a blizzard. Im like dude- you aren't helping!! It's not supposed to look like that lol

Note: this post originally had 140 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.

