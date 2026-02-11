ADVERTISEMENT

If there’s one thing the internet can never have too much of, it’s cats — and the Instagram account 'A Cat Named Snowflake' is proof of that. Dedicated to one particularly charming white kitty, the page shares adorable and often quirky snapshots paired with humorous captions. The result? A collection of hilarious, feel-good memes that can instantly brighten your day.

Scroll down to enjoy some of the cutest moments from this frosty-named furball and see why Snowflake has captured the hearts of over 144K followers. We have a feeling many of you might end up joining this cat’s fan base, too.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com