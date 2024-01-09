40 Illustrations By Clare Kayden Hines That Hilariously Sum Up The Struggles Of Adult Life (New Pics)
Meet Clare Kayden Hines, the creative genius behind relatable and funny illustrations about everyday life. Based in California, Hines started drawing at 5, initially inspired by her first dog, Buttercup. Now, she's a skilled comic artist, telling stories about the silly, ordinary, and downright funny things we all might go through.
"A lot of my inspiration comes from observations or funny things that happen in my own life. My illustrations are my way of finding humor in all types of situations, from the mundane (not wanting to talk on the phone) to the existential (feeling dead inside at my job), and making them universal and relatable," the artist previously shared with Bored Panda.
Get ready to laugh, nod in agreement, and maybe even recognize yourself in these comics!
More info: Instagram | clarekaydenhines.com | twitter.com | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Clare Kayden Hines had never made a real comic before she created her Instagram account in October 2017. At that time, she was working at a big tech company and really wanted a way to express her creativity. So, she created a character named Kayden Hines who showed the conflict she felt between doing what everyone expected of her and her desire to go against that. "She was my comedic release."
The artist shared that she finds it hilarious how we're always in a battle with ourselves just to be normal. It's like our brains are always fighting our lazy side to get things done. "Sometimes it’s the mundane things that feel the most insurmountable, like looking at a sink full of dirty dishes, saying 'UGHHHHHHH,' and then doing the dishes anyway."
Hines gets her ideas from things she sees or funny stuff that happens in her own life. She shared that her drawings help her find humor in everything, whether it's something simple like not wanting to talk on the phone or something deeper like feeling totally bored at work. "I try to make these moments relatable to everyone."
According to the artist, she often doesn't know if what she's feeling or thinking is strange or uncommon. "When I draw about my experiences and hear others say they feel the same way, it makes me feel more connected to the world."