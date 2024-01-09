ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Clare Kayden Hines, the creative genius behind relatable and funny illustrations about everyday life. Based in California, Hines started drawing at 5, initially inspired by her first dog, Buttercup. Now, she's a skilled comic artist, telling stories about the silly, ordinary, and downright funny things we all might go through.

"A lot of my inspiration comes from observations or funny things that happen in my own life. My illustrations are my way of finding humor in all types of situations, from the mundane (not wanting to talk on the phone) to the existential (feeling dead inside at my job), and making them universal and relatable," the artist previously shared with Bored Panda.

Get ready to laugh, nod in agreement, and maybe even recognize yourself in these comics!

More info: Instagram | clarekaydenhines.com | twitter.com | Facebook