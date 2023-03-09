Cats have a unique and amusing personality that makes them one of (if not the) internet's favorite creatures. Their owners often catch these animals doing silly things — like getting stuck in a box that's too small for them — and what's more, they have the facial expressions to make such moments even funnier

The Facebook group 'Kitty Litterposting' is a place that invites everyone to share their best cat content, and as the name — which is a reference to the term trash posting — suggests, it's pretty liberal with what it accepts. So let's dive in and see what this online community has accumulated over the years!

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Wtf Did I Just Stumble Upon ? Report

31points
POST
Lindilou
Lindilou
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We did that and came home with two elderly, long-haired, black cats, who are loving and caring. We still have one of them six years later.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#2

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Andy Hall Report

24points
POST
View more comments
#3

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Xandria Elizabeth Report

23points
POST
karl briggs
karl briggs
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Butterscotch feels you are neglecting your duties to serve them!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#4

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Wtf Did I Just Stumble Upon ? Report

23points
POST
karl briggs
karl briggs
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Somewhere someones morning has been ruined, and peepers could not be happier!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#5

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Jo'nathan June Report

23points
POST
#6

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Kenny Barnwell Report

22points
POST
View more comments
#7

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Scott Kruger Report

21points
POST
View more comments
#8

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Tiffany Williamson Report

21points
POST
View more comments
#9

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Andy Hall Report

19points
POST
Nenya
Nenya
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

{locked on target}

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#10

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

michaelscat2 Report

18points
POST
karl briggs
karl briggs
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The way they are both seemingly looking at you! Haha

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#11

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Andy Hall Report

18points
POST
#12

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Andy Hall Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#13

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Andy Hall Report

18points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awww 🥹 you can't help but forgive it

0
0points
reply
#14

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Andy Hall Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#15

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Tiffany Williamson Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#16

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

C L S S S Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#17

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Andy Hall Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#18

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Harp Sahota Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#19

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Rina Mishmar Report

15points
POST
#20

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Tiffany Williamson Report

15points
POST
#21

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Andy Hall Report

15points
POST
#22

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Love Meow Meow Report

15points
POST
Lindilou
Lindilou
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Double the joy and love :-). Also double the vet and food bills :-(.

0
0points
reply
#23

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Andy Hall Report

14points
POST
#24

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Tiffany Williamson Report

14points
POST
#25

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Xandria Elizabeth Report

14points
POST
#26

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Wtf Did I Just Stumble Upon ? Report

13points
POST
Phillip Moderow
Phillip Moderow
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would like to date her ! She could even bring her hooman.

0
0points
reply
#27

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Andy Hall Report

13points
POST
#28

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Nir Bhao Report

13points
POST
#29

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Justine Hughes Report

12points
POST
#30

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Daniel Mussinelli Report

12points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🤣🤣🤣 that. Is. Awesome.

0
0points
reply
#31

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Cat Meow Report

12points
POST
#32

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Andy Hall Report

12points
POST
#33

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Andy Hall Report

12points
POST
#34

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Andy Hall Report

12points
POST
#35

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Hedda Gran Report

12points
POST
#36

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Aurora Marie Report

12points
POST
#37

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Tiffany Williamson Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#38

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Andy Hall Report

11points
POST
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Munchkins shouldn't be bred. It's cruel.

1
1point
reply
#39

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Andy Hall Report

11points
POST
#40

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Cat Meow Report

11points
POST
Bears Smith
Bears Smith
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You and the beautiful Matilda are absolutely right.

0
0points
reply
#41

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Samuel Corrie Report

11points
POST
#42

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Andy Hall Report

11points
POST
Barry Meyer
Barry Meyer
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good luck getting that away from him lol.

1
1point
reply
#43

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Bitchy Quotes Report

10points
POST
#44

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

C L S S S Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#45

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Jaylah SoPretty Marie Report

10points
POST
#46

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Lian van Berkel - author/illustrator Report

10points
POST
#47

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Tiffany Williamson Report

10points
POST
#48

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Jo'nathan June Report

10points
POST
#49

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Andy Hall Report

9points
POST
#50

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Xandria Elizabeth Report

9points
POST
sproutdidydoodah
sproutdidydoodah
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

he is indeed a very handsome boy

0
0points
reply
#51

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Andrea Dube Report

9points
POST
#52

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Makenzee Jade Report

8points
POST
#53

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Harley PDub Report

8points
POST
#54

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Charlotte Williams Willis Report

8points
POST
#55

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Harley PDub Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Andy Hall Report

8points
POST
karl briggs
karl briggs
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Americans, they'll use anything but metric!

1
1point
reply
#57

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Cats Lovers Report

8points
POST
#58

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Andy Hall Report

8points
POST
#59

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

April OCR Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#60

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Liam John Report

8points
POST
#61

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Daily Twist Report

8points
POST
karl briggs
karl briggs
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why does he actually look like Decaprio?!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#62

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Katie Purkiss Report

8points
POST
#63

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Love Meow Meow Report

8points
POST
karl briggs
karl briggs
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Ive been stuck here for hours, send help!"

1
1point
reply
#64

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics

Katie Purkiss Report

8points
POST
#65

Funny-Kitty-Litterposting-Pics