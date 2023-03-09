Cats have a unique and amusing personality that makes them one of (if not the) internet's favorite creatures. Their owners often catch these animals doing silly things — like getting stuck in a box that's too small for them — and what's more, they have the facial expressions to make such moments even funnier

The Facebook group 'Kitty Litterposting' is a place that invites everyone to share their best cat content, and as the name — which is a reference to the term trash posting — suggests, it's pretty liberal with what it accepts. So let's dive in and see what this online community has accumulated over the years!

More info: Facebook