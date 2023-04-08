Have you ever looked at something that for inexplicable reasons burned itself into your brain? Like a composition, a combination of elements that seemed so fundamental that you simply could not forget about it? Most memories do end up lost or distorted, like tears in the rain, but in the age of the internet, we can now preserve these special moments.

We’ve gathered some interesting, or dare I saw important images from TheImageDeposit on Facebook, a group dedicated to sharing cool, funny, and unique pictures. It might be hard to place your finger on exactly why these pics are so evocative, but be sure to upvote your favorites and share your emotions in the comments.

#1

Community Member
52 minutes ago

Emotional support bear.

#2

kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Community Member
47 minutes ago

Kitten smugglers have ice water flowing through their veins.

#3

Pictures mimic the human gaze more than most other visual arts. From the position of the camera, generally at eye level to the clarity of the image, what we might call photorealistic to differentiate it from a painting or CGI, photographs have a way of embedding themselves into our brains. Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have found that certain elements can make one image more memorable than another. 

This also works in reverse, as certain elements will actually ‘lower’ the importance of a picture in our mind. Mountains, trees, and the sky all seemed to decrease the probability that the research subject would retain the image for later. So sorry Tolkien enthusiasts, as important as nature is, our brains seem to prefer people, cars, and, for some reason, floors. This is in line with many of the pictures here, as most involve at least parts of a person or animals which we like to personify as ‘characters,’ in their own right. 
#4

#5

#6

Ria C.
Ria C.
Community Member
50 minutes ago

I wish I could do that.

While this might feel like it removes the magic of funny images, recent reviews of studies pertaining to what images our mind chooses to remember all indicate that it’s a pretty non-intuitive process. So our brains decide to take, for example, a picture of a girl with a banana in her nose or a heap of audio jacks all plugged together and retain it for reasons that scientists can’t actually understand. A nice part of being human is that we don’t need to understand something or its significance to enjoy it.
#7

#8

#9

NotABlåhaj(May)
NotABlåhaj(May)
Community Member
37 minutes ago

DON'T TEACH THEM. THEY'LL KILL US ALL!

In fact, things we don’t quite understand or that we feel like we want more context about actually make certain images and visuals stand out. The MIT research paper found mountains, trees, and the sky negatively correlated with memory, most likely because most of us have a pretty good idea of what these things are. Mountains and the sky, famously, don’t change too much. One look and our brain has ‘resolved’ the picture. The same can be said for picturesque compositions of the sky or anything else your world-traveling friend is posting every other day.
#10

#11

#12

Anita Edwardd
Anita Edwardd
Community Member
40 minutes ago

“Right then, I’ll see to that!”

Instead, these weird and funny pics really tickle our curiosity. What does that bear actually think about its plush toy and why does that golden can statue have such a massive arm? These questions compel us, cementing these pictures in our minds. In other words, an image is important because it raises questions. You’ve probably seen compilations like “pictures that need more context” or “images with a lot of stuff going on,” which all utilize this effect. So never sell your mind short, remember, it's a workaholic that would rather see a skateboard with fingerboards for wheels instead of a mountain vista.
#13

#14

#15

NotABlåhaj(May)
NotABlåhaj(May)
Community Member
44 minutes ago

I see nothing wrong. This is just a normal fire breathing cat.

Photographers, particularly ones who focus on nature, might be reading this and falling into despair. After all, who likes to learn that the focus of your profession is literally being blocked out by human memories? So here are some suggestions compiled by Scientific American to help protect your photography from becoming forgettable. Add a human, or at least try to get one in the frame. Preferably one moving around, since that seems to help our comprehension and retention. Human-scale objects are helpful as well, from cars to medium-sized bushes.
#16

#17

Wilhelm1313
Wilhelm1313
Community Member
35 minutes ago

101 Dalmatians recipes: Cruella Casserole

#18

Meowmeow
Meowmeow
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Murder fangs cardboard edition

Travel photographers likely already know this. Sure, it's nice to make a pic of the Eiffel Tower just to have it, but there is always the knowledge that it’s one among thousands if not millions. Maybe you’ll do it at night, you might think. Wrong! It’s actually illegal, as its sparkling lights and decorations are protected by copyright. So it’s fine for your Instagram page, just don’t try to sell it. Travel photographers do let us see into countries and places most of us have never been but at the risk of allowing a foreigner with a camper to define the place. 
#19

#20

Aggressive Goose
Aggressive Goose
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Open the window. Give him some. He’s hungry and wants in

#21

NotABlåhaj(May)
NotABlåhaj(May)
Community Member
35 minutes ago

It took me like a minute to realize what I was looking at 🤦‍♀️

British sociologist John Urry calls this the ‘tourist gaze,’ where people and the places they inhabit are defined through the lens of the photographer. While perhaps less subjective than painting and other visual arts, photography still carries many of the preconceptions and biases of the person behind the camera. The photographer chooses the subject, the framing, and the angle. The viewer only sees what the photographer allows us to. So as important or truthful as an image might feel, it’s important to keep these ideas in mind.
#22

Pamela
Pamela
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Wait, do I see braces on fingernails? I’m just confused..

#23

#24

#25

Dingooo
Dingooo
Community Member
24 minutes ago

$9 for a cup of coffee?

#26

Jake B
Jake B
Community Member
48 minutes ago

Yeah, tell Star Lord I’ll be done in a minute.

#27

blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Hehehehe pasta goat hehehe

#28

Doggo Panda
Doggo Panda
Community Member
52 minutes ago

wh- why is only one so strong?

#29

#30

Meowmeow
Meowmeow
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Brings back the memories!

#31

william mcgloin
william mcgloin
Community Member
32 minutes ago

Banana with Gillian Anderson for scale?

#32

Aggressive Goose
Aggressive Goose
Community Member
23 minutes ago

I’d like a fresh loaf of records please

#33

NotABlåhaj(May)
NotABlåhaj(May)
Community Member
36 minutes ago

"I'm a very bright gentleman, m'lady."

#34

Radical Roses
Radical Roses
Community Member
51 minutes ago

Burn it, it's cursed.

#35

Meowmeow
Meowmeow
Community Member
4 minutes ago

These old pyrex really making a comeback in strange ways

#36

#37

RafCo (he/him/ele)
RafCo (he/him/ele)
Community Member
55 minutes ago

Lol. In all seriousness, cement is really harsh in your skin, you should get the baby out fast

#38

#39

#40

#41

Doggo Panda
Doggo Panda
Community Member
50 minutes ago

me: mom, can we have an airplane? mom: no. we have airplane at home the airplane at home

#42

Gh0st!
Gh0st!
Community Member
17 minutes ago

THE PROFOCY HAS BEEN FUFILLED

#43

Aggressive Goose
Aggressive Goose
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Ohhhh I think I heard of this guy. Found an article abt him too, seems to *really* be into Pokémon Go — https://www.theverge.com/tldr/2020/6/24/21301924/pokemon-go-64-smartphones-taiwanese-grandpa

#44

#45

Doggo Panda
Doggo Panda
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think the game is glitched

#46

#47

StitchIsCuteAndFluffy
StitchIsCuteAndFluffy
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The robot kitty has been fully charged and is now activated. Prepare the planet for takeover.

#48

Doggo Panda
Doggo Panda
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

what exactly am I looking at?

#49

#50

#51

Scott Rackley
Scott Rackley
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And that started the downfall of the great Clancey, huffing tortoises. It was sad, really.

#52

#53

#54

TXT_
TXT_
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Skating the skateboard that skateboards.

#55

#56

