Pictures mimic the human gaze more than most other visual arts. From the position of the camera, generally at eye level to the clarity of the image, what we might call photorealistic to differentiate it from a painting or CGI, photographs have a way of embedding themselves into our brains. Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have found that certain elements can make one image more memorable than another.

This also works in reverse, as certain elements will actually ‘lower’ the importance of a picture in our mind. Mountains, trees, and the sky all seemed to decrease the probability that the research subject would retain the image for later. So sorry Tolkien enthusiasts, as important as nature is, our brains seem to prefer people, cars, and, for some reason, floors. This is in line with many of the pictures here, as most involve at least parts of a person or animals which we like to personify as ‘characters,’ in their own right.