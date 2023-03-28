Animals can be unintentionally funnier than most humans and sometimes we are lucky enough that someone was nearby with a camera. Pictures of dogs, cats, and other critters are wildly popular online for a good reason.

The “Important Animal Images” Facebook page is just that, a collection of pictures, ranging from pets to wildlife in all sorts of situations. We also reached out to Nina Thompson from the San Diego Humane Society to learn more about animals in general and how we can help. So remember to upvote your favorite pictures as you scroll through and if you feel like seeing some more important images of critters, Bored Panda has got you covered, so feel free to enjoy even more here.

More info: Facebook