90 Hilarious Posts From The “Google Maps Shenanigans” Group
If you wonder what the strangest place on our planet is, let me tell you, it’s not the Bermuda Triangle, nor even Snake Island in Brazil. It’s not even a place, but rather a virtual space that bends time and place into a somewhat distorted continuum.
That’s, of course, not how you imagine Google Maps, a web mapping platform most of us couldn’t live without. But this corner of Reddit titled “Google Maps Shenanigans” documents the weird and wonderful happenings captured around the world, proving just how full of randomly weird and crazy things this planet Earth really is.
According to the subreddit’s description, this is the community “for all of the interesting, funny, or otherwise unusual things you see on Google Maps,” so get ready for more questions than answers. And a healthy dose of laughter!
This post may include affiliate links.
My Dog Died A Few Years Ago But When I Look At Google Maps She’s Still There Chasing The Street Car
Caught My Dog Chilling In The Main Entrance Of My House On Google Maps, It’s Been Over 1 Year Since He Passed Away
Say Hi To Guinness
The world of navigation has never been the same since Google Maps was released in 2005 and became a quintessential tool for anyone who needs to get from one place to another, offering detailed directions, real-time traffic updates, and alternative routes. Ask any traveler and they will tell you that navigating in a different country without the app on their phone would be barely possible (we've surely gotten too lazy to use good old paper maps!).
Meanwhile, on the internet, Google Maps has offered a whole new kind of entertainment. With people browsing deeper into the platform, they soon realized there are interesting things captured there.
Caught The Google Car Driver Breaking The Law
Thank You 360 View
Streetview Censored This Cat For His Privacy
But experts warn that Google Maps, just like Google Earth and Google Street View, may cause some privacy concerns most people are completely unaware of. Previously, we spoke with cybersecurity expert Daniel Markuson from NordVPN, who shed a light on these privacy concerns.
“Google Street View cameras are able to capture images and moments that people would like to keep private (such as protesters at an abortion clinic, people in bikinis, or other activities that are wanted to be private, even though they are visible from the public property),” he said.
This Dog’s Blurred Butt
Drug Deal Caught On Google Maps
At Least They Had The Decency To Censor The Legs
Moreover, Google Street cameras take pictures from an elevated position and are able to capture pictures over hedges that are designed to keep territories private.
While faces and car numbers are blurred automatically, and anyone can request to blur parts of the picture, it doesn’t mean people can have full privacy. “There are still many images of potential break-ins, sunbathers, and individuals entering adult bookstores that could be found online as they were republished so many times,” Markuson told us.
“Quick Guys, Get In Formation”
Imagine This Moment Of Your Life Immortalized On Google Maps Forever
Virgin Atlantic Photo-Bombed The Satellite Image
Markuson reminds us that “people photographed by Google Street cameras never give their consent for doing that. And this is a big privacy issue as anybody who wants to remain completely private in the digital world should have the right to do that.”
Another important thing to be aware of, Markuson argues, is that “if you enable location tracking on your Google Maps, Google will collect data about your whereabouts under its Location History section. It is being done across devices where you’re signed in with your Google account. If you’ve been keeping your location tracking on, you can see your own location history map here.”
The Algorithm Used To Blur Faces Blurred The Statue Of Liberty
These Streets In Nova Scotia
Just Another Night In St Petersburg Russia I Guess
“Needless to say that by using Google Maps for planning routes and searching for places, you’re feeding Google with valuable information about your whereabouts which can later be used for targeting you with ads,” the cybersecurity expert said.
Moreover, Google Earth privacy issues are mostly connected to its Google Street View feature. “Many people don’t want their homes to be shown there as they see this as a breach of their privacy,” Markuson concluded.
Found In Zambia
Apparently The Fastest Bus In Existence On Google Maps--Seattle To Kyrgyzstan And Back To Seattle In Only 47 Minutes
After An Hour Of Looking Along The West Coast, I Found A Whale In The Ocean On The West Coast! (33 Feet Long)
The Costa Concordia Cruise Ship
Nice Cloud In Slovakia
Boy Falling Off A Bench Found In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
Chicago Poo Police
Google Maps Approved My Photo For The Vet
Presented Without Comment
Someone Just Hacked The Planet
In October 2017, I Got Spotted By The Google Maps Street View Car Not Once But Twice In Two Different States
🍆 It’s Veiny Too! 😂
Escaped Prisoner Found Near A Jail!
Open Beer Tossing Google Car Driver
Why do people do this? Do they like living on a garbage bealt? Just keep your garbage in the car until you get home and toss it on the floor in your living room if finding a litter bin is too difficult. Does this person know that bin liners are mobile and the rolls are not fighting against being put in the car?
4 People In 4 Coloured Hazmat Suits In Norilsk, Russia. The Further On Street View You Travel The Stranger Their Actions Get, From Staring Into Walls To Checking Random Letterboxes
Kidnapping Found In Sweden!
Spiderman On A Roof Found In Japan!
This is what spiderman was doing before he got in the wheelchair
Double Jeans!
16 September 2013 - I Witnessed My Crazy Tin-Foil-Hat Neighbor Scream And Threaten To Sue The Google Street Car Driver If Photos Are Taken Of His House And Demands That Google Blur It Out (They Never Did Blur It)
He;s also somewhat melting into the ground. Must have forgotten his tin foil hat...