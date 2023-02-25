If you wonder what the strangest place on our planet is, let me tell you, it’s not the Bermuda Triangle, nor even Snake Island in Brazil. It’s not even a place, but rather a virtual space that bends time and place into a somewhat distorted continuum.

That’s, of course, not how you imagine Google Maps, a web mapping platform most of us couldn’t live without. But this corner of Reddit titled “Google Maps Shenanigans” documents the weird and wonderful happenings captured around the world, proving just how full of randomly weird and crazy things this planet Earth really is.

According to the subreddit’s description, this is the community “for all of the interesting, funny, or otherwise unusual things you see on Google Maps,” so get ready for more questions than answers. And a healthy dose of laughter!

#1

My Dog Died A Few Years Ago But When I Look At Google Maps She’s Still There Chasing The Street Car

My Dog Died A Few Years Ago But When I Look At Google Maps She’s Still There Chasing The Street Car

Briannagarciaa Report

Helen Davies
Helen Davies
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awwwww... That's kind of sweet.

#2

Caught My Dog Chilling In The Main Entrance Of My House On Google Maps, It’s Been Over 1 Year Since He Passed Away

Caught My Dog Chilling In The Main Entrance Of My House On Google Maps, It’s Been Over 1 Year Since He Passed Away

jessiftp Report

#3

Say Hi To Guinness

Say Hi To Guinness

DoctorNoname98 Report

Zoe DiAnni
Zoe DiAnni
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hi Guinness, tell my Wilbur hello ❤️❤️

9
9points
reply
The world of navigation has never been the same since Google Maps was released in 2005 and became a quintessential tool for anyone who needs to get from one place to another, offering detailed directions, real-time traffic updates, and alternative routes. Ask any traveler and they will tell you that navigating in a different country without the app on their phone would be barely possible (we've surely gotten too lazy to use good old paper maps!).

Meanwhile, on the internet, Google Maps has offered a whole new kind of entertainment. With people browsing deeper into the platform, they soon realized there are interesting things captured there.
#4

Caught The Google Car Driver Breaking The Law

Caught The Google Car Driver Breaking The Law

iamyounotme444 Report

#5

Thank You 360 View

Thank You 360 View

The_curious_one_here Report

snicksnocksnack
snicksnocksnack
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Perhaps the dog actually looks like that?

6
6points
reply
#6

Streetview Censored This Cat For His Privacy

Streetview Censored This Cat For His Privacy

eddASU Report

But experts warn that Google Maps, just like Google Earth and Google Street View, may cause some privacy concerns most people are completely unaware of. Previously, we spoke with cybersecurity expert Daniel Markuson from NordVPN, who shed a light on these privacy concerns.

“Google Street View cameras are able to capture images and moments that people would like to keep private (such as protesters at an abortion clinic, people in bikinis, or other activities that are wanted to be private, even though they are visible from the public property),” he said.
#7

This Dog’s Blurred Butt

This Dog’s Blurred Butt

michael_treder Report

KellyKix
KellyKix
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reminds me of something Bored Panda would do

10
10points
reply
#8

Drug Deal Caught On Google Maps

Drug Deal Caught On Google Maps

good_loot Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

😳 The address is even there…

5
5points
reply
#9

At Least They Had The Decency To Censor The Legs

At Least They Had The Decency To Censor The Legs

i_am_shattered Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have so many questions…. Let’s just start with how is he eating a banana with the horse head on??

3
3points
reply
Moreover, Google Street cameras take pictures from an elevated position and are able to capture pictures over hedges that are designed to keep territories private.

While faces and car numbers are blurred automatically, and anyone can request to blur parts of the picture, it doesn’t mean people can have full privacy. “There are still many images of potential break-ins, sunbathers, and individuals entering adult bookstores that could be found online as they were republished so many times,” Markuson told us.
#10

“Quick Guys, Get In Formation”

“Quick Guys, Get In Formation”

deadbeatgeek Report

Passerby
Passerby
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

└⁠|⁠∵⁠|⁠┐⁠♪ Y.M.C.A, it's fun to stay at Y.M.C.A. ♪⁠┌⁠|⁠∵⁠|⁠┘⁠

8
8points
reply
#11

Imagine This Moment Of Your Life Immortalized On Google Maps Forever

Imagine This Moment Of Your Life Immortalized On Google Maps Forever

Thisisfckngstupid Report

#12

Virgin Atlantic Photo-Bombed The Satellite Image

Virgin Atlantic Photo-Bombed The Satellite Image

Garr52 Report

Markuson reminds us that “people photographed by Google Street cameras never give their consent for doing that. And this is a big privacy issue as anybody who wants to remain completely private in the digital world should have the right to do that.”

Another important thing to be aware of, Markuson argues, is that “if you enable location tracking on your Google Maps, Google will collect data about your whereabouts under its Location History section. It is being done across devices where you’re signed in with your Google account. If you’ve been keeping your location tracking on, you can see your own location history map here.”
#13

The Algorithm Used To Blur Faces Blurred The Statue Of Liberty

The Algorithm Used To Blur Faces Blurred The Statue Of Liberty

reddit.com Report

#14

These Streets In Nova Scotia

These Streets In Nova Scotia

HAB927 Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s like who’s on first but for lost drivers.

3
3points
reply
#15

Just Another Night In St Petersburg Russia I Guess

Just Another Night In St Petersburg Russia I Guess

No-Cold-1679 Report

Passerby
Passerby
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, it is Russia. This is roughly what I expect.

2
2points
reply
“Needless to say that by using Google Maps for planning routes and searching for places, you’re feeding Google with valuable information about your whereabouts which can later be used for targeting you with ads,” the cybersecurity expert said.

Moreover, Google Earth privacy issues are mostly connected to its Google Street View feature. “Many people don’t want their homes to be shown there as they see this as a breach of their privacy,” Markuson concluded.
#16

Found In Zambia

Found In Zambia

penisbythebeach Report

Passerby
Passerby
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Mr.Stark, I don't feel so good."

8
8points
reply
#17

Apparently The Fastest Bus In Existence On Google Maps--Seattle To Kyrgyzstan And Back To Seattle In Only 47 Minutes

Apparently The Fastest Bus In Existence On Google Maps--Seattle To Kyrgyzstan And Back To Seattle In Only 47 Minutes

smallteam Report

Passerby
Passerby
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And it runs every 30 minutes too. Planes are so overrated.

5
5points
reply
#18

After An Hour Of Looking Along The West Coast, I Found A Whale In The Ocean On The West Coast! (33 Feet Long)

After An Hour Of Looking Along The West Coast, I Found A Whale In The Ocean On The West Coast! (33 Feet Long)

zfreakazoidz Report

#19

The Costa Concordia Cruise Ship

The Costa Concordia Cruise Ship

l19ar Report

#20

This Segway Bus

This Segway Bus

ProfSwagometry Report

#21

Nice Cloud In Slovakia

Nice Cloud In Slovakia

TassiloBalbo Report

#22

Boy Falling Off A Bench Found In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!

Boy Falling Off A Bench Found In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!

streetviewfails Report

#23

Chicago Poo Police

Chicago Poo Police

UsefulMetal Report

#24

Google Maps Approved My Photo For The Vet

Google Maps Approved My Photo For The Vet

SexLiesAndExercise Report

Lululoohoo
Lululoohoo
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Heyyyyyy! I'm in Sunnyvale too!

1
1point
reply
#25

Presented Without Comment

Presented Without Comment

EuhedralCrystal Report

cj o
cj o
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like their face blurring algorithm doesn't work in this country the same way as other countries, instead it blows up the faces. 😉

5
5points
reply
#26

Someone Just Hacked The Planet

Someone Just Hacked The Planet

HollywoodAndTerds Report

#27

In October 2017, I Got Spotted By The Google Maps Street View Car Not Once But Twice In Two Different States

In October 2017, I Got Spotted By The Google Maps Street View Car Not Once But Twice In Two Different States

rivibird Report

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In the same clothes too. What a coincidence

8
8points
reply
#28

🍆 It’s Veiny Too! 😂

🍆 It’s Veiny Too! 😂

killingthym3 Report

#29

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

hardstyle Report

#30

And Stay Out!

And Stay Out!

jordand30 Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s the get off my lawn guy!

2
2points
reply
#31

Escaped Prisoner Found Near A Jail!

Escaped Prisoner Found Near A Jail!

streetviewfails Report

#32

Open Beer Tossing Google Car Driver

Open Beer Tossing Google Car Driver

J_Crafty Report

Verena
Verena
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why do people do this? Do they like living on a garbage bealt? Just keep your garbage in the car until you get home and toss it on the floor in your living room if finding a litter bin is too difficult. Does this person know that bin liners are mobile and the rolls are not fighting against being put in the car?

0
0points
reply
#33

4 People In 4 Coloured Hazmat Suits In Norilsk, Russia. The Further On Street View You Travel The Stranger Their Actions Get, From Staring Into Walls To Checking Random Letterboxes

4 People In 4 Coloured Hazmat Suits In Norilsk, Russia. The Further On Street View You Travel The Stranger Their Actions Get, From Staring Into Walls To Checking Random Letterboxes

oliver_rocks Report

AwfullyWaffley
AwfullyWaffley
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NGL, this makes me think of Teletubbies

6
6points
reply
#34

Kidnapping Found In Sweden!

Kidnapping Found In Sweden!

streetviewfails Report

Little L
Little L
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nah, that's just how we Swedes carry our crocodiles

1
1point
reply
#35

Spiderman On A Roof Found In Japan!

Spiderman On A Roof Found In Japan!

streetviewfails Report

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is what spiderman was doing before he got in the wheelchair

6
6points
reply
#36

Double Jeans!

Double Jeans!

sillymattman Report

Verena
Verena
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When yoh don't want anybody to see your Paw patrol underwear and still want to look rowdy

1
1point
reply
#37

16 September 2013 - I Witnessed My Crazy Tin-Foil-Hat Neighbor Scream And Threaten To Sue The Google Street Car Driver If Photos Are Taken Of His House And Demands That Google Blur It Out (They Never Did Blur It)

16 September 2013 - I Witnessed My Crazy Tin-Foil-Hat Neighbor Scream And Threaten To Sue The Google Street Car Driver If Photos Are Taken Of His House And Demands That Google Blur It Out (They Never Did Blur It)

AdamR91 Report

Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He;s also somewhat melting into the ground. Must have forgotten his tin foil hat...

0
0points
reply
#38

Uhmmm Tf Is This Google ? Here's The Coords: 72°00'36.00"S, 168°34'40.00"E

Uhmmm Tf Is This Google ? Here's The Coords: 72°00'36.00"S, 168°34'40.00"E

Thorvalldur Report

Judy
Judy
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Am I the only one who sees a face?!?!

1
1point
reply
#39

This Man In A Trash Can, Found In Some Park In Sweden

This Man In A Trash Can, Found In Some Park In Sweden

reddit.com Report

Little L
Little L
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's just a robot eating his prey

0
0points
reply
#40

What Happened To Spiderman?

What Happened To Spiderman?

streetviewfails Report

#41

In The Aftermath Of A Furry Convention We Get This Google Maps Treasure

In The Aftermath Of A Furry Convention We Get This Google Maps Treasure

WinterWolf041 Report

Judy
Judy
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Furries at it again!!!

0
0points
reply
#42

Trying To See A House For Sale In Street View

Trying To See A House For Sale In Street View

Frigoris13 Report

#43

A Replica Of The Eiffel Tower In Inner Mongolia China

A Replica Of The Eiffel Tower In Inner Mongolia China

Lufthansa340 Report

#44

He Is Jesus

He Is Jesus

UltraByte11213 Report

#45

Helpful

Helpful

_D00L3Y Report

#46

Interesting Exercise Attire

Interesting Exercise Attire

youdownwithop Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe he’s on a furlough??

0
0points
reply
#47

Florida In Florida

Florida In Florida

Ooficus Report

#48

A Flipped Over Police Van In London

A Flipped Over Police Van In London

Ivandor0 Report

#49

A Old Guy Made This For His Wife On Their Farm Without Her Knowing About It As A Celebration Of Their Life Together

A Old Guy Made This For His Wife On Their Farm Without Her Knowing About It As A Celebration Of Their Life Together

mrcooper89 Report

#50

Found This Kid In Brooklyn

Found This Kid In Brooklyn

Seanstradamus90 Report

#51

This Place In Austin Texas

This Place In Austin Texas

Godzilla_boss_300 Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ooh Skeeball. Ski ball? Skee Ball? Rolling ball in the hole game!!

2
2points
reply
#52

Just How The Hell Do I Get To Your House

Just How The Hell Do I Get To Your House

VeiledCham420 Report

#53

Google Street View Blurred Out My Horses Face

Google Street View Blurred Out My Horses Face

Noahser Report

#54

On A Wall On The Side Of A Road In Ghana

On A Wall On The Side Of A Road In Ghana

reddit.com Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this is directed at someone i suspect a cat

1
1point
reply
#55

Rainbow Plane, Montclair, Nj

Rainbow Plane, Montclair, Nj

MissMollE Report

#56

This Dog-Shaped Mountain In Antarctica

This Dog-Shaped Mountain In Antarctica

taccobelli Report

#57

Google Car Getting Pulled Over In The Florida Keys

Google Car Getting Pulled Over In The Florida Keys

lmdrunk Report

#58

F U Google

F U Google

Mhicks2018 Report

#59

Trying To Decide If I Should Take It Or Not? 🤔

Trying To Decide If I Should Take It Or Not? 🤔

Moist_Pizza Report