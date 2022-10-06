45 Frugal “Hacks” And Memes Shared On This Satirical Online Group
62% of employees have reduced their short- and long-term savings contributions amid high inflation and concerns about a possible recession. Moreover, 71% of employees said money-related stress has negatively affected their work and personal lives, a 7% increase from 2021.
And while we at Bored Panda don't have the instruments to change the monetary policy, there is something we can do to help the situation. Have a laugh about it. After all, humor makes everything better, doesn't it? So this time, we invite you to join us in exploring the subreddit 'Frugal Jerk.'
Its 147k members constantly share memes about being poor, often taking things to ridiculously extreme levels to accentuate the painful realities of bills, taxes, and everything else related to personal finances.
"We, the proud few who stand on the cutting edge of frugality. We hold our heads high as we steal toilet paper, shoplift lentils, reuse condoms, syringes, and drink our own piss to save multiple dollars each year," the people behind the online community write in its about section.
Could Becoming A Murderous Clown Be The Secret To The Ultimate Frugal Lifestyle?
Poor Pennywise, so misunderstood - he was just trying to set a good example.
Deli Meat And A/C Are For Fat Cats
Saving Money His Christmas
Cat Trying To Collect Insurance
Cat: Oh no i have been hit with this car. I will need to collect $5,000,000 from you
Tip: How To Do Laundry For Free!
Was it a quick cycle? Or did he make awkward small talk for 2 hours first?
How To Furnish A Home
This Guy Understands Us
Join The Revolution, Brothers
This Wendy Person Is Clearly An Elitist Fatcat!
How To Get Free Grapes
It's The Perfect Crime
Imagine Thinking You're Poor When You Have Four Whole Slices Of Bread!
um, don't you need two slices of bread to make a sandwich? No hot dogs?
Not A Bad Idea
If You’re Not Part Of The Economic Elite That Can Afford To Flush
So fun story: the HR girl at work tried to make me desist from pooping at work (using the nicer toilets upstairs nonetheless) but she was clearly uncomfortable about the conversation and i know that 1. i always clean after myself and 2. there is no rule about using the services outside of your department. So i told her to write me up if it was a formal complaint and i never heard about the matter ever since.