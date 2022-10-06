62% of employees have reduced their short- and long-term savings contributions amid high inflation and concerns about a possible recession. Moreover, 71% of employees said money-related stress has negatively affected their work and personal lives, a 7% increase from 2021.

And while we at Bored Panda don't have the instruments to change the monetary policy, there is something we can do to help the situation. Have a laugh about it. After all, humor makes everything better, doesn't it? So this time, we invite you to join us in exploring the subreddit 'Frugal Jerk.'

Its 147k members constantly share memes about being poor, often taking things to ridiculously extreme levels to accentuate the painful realities of bills, taxes, and everything else related to personal finances.

"We, the proud few who stand on the cutting edge of frugality. We hold our heads high as we steal toilet paper, shoplift lentils, reuse condoms, syringes, and drink our own piss to save multiple dollars each year," the people behind the online community write in its about section.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Could Becoming A Murderous Clown Be The Secret To The Ultimate Frugal Lifestyle?

Could Becoming A Murderous Clown Be The Secret To The Ultimate Frugal Lifestyle?

SkyGuardianOfTheSky Report

14points
POST
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
2 hours ago

Poor Pennywise, so misunderstood - he was just trying to set a good example.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#2

Deli Meat And A/C Are For Fat Cats

Deli Meat And A/C Are For Fat Cats

onethousandllamas Report

12points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
2 hours ago

He dares. Just not as quick as you want him to.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Saving Money His Christmas

Saving Money His Christmas

I_am_chris_dorner Report

11points
POST
Eva Kašu
Eva Kašu
Community Member
1 hour ago

That´s dark, I like it :D

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#4

Cat Trying To Collect Insurance

Cat Trying To Collect Insurance

AccidentalBirth Report

10points
POST
Smiley_Cat
Smiley_Cat
Community Member
1 hour ago

Cat: Oh no i have been hit with this car. I will need to collect $5,000,000 from you

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#5

Tip: How To Do Laundry For Free!

Tip: How To Do Laundry For Free!

Muffinizer1 Report

10points
POST
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
2 hours ago

Was it a quick cycle? Or did he make awkward small talk for 2 hours first?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#6

How To Furnish A Home

How To Furnish A Home

Yoyodude1124 Report

9points
POST
Cookie
Cookie
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Funny that my uncle did that with a drawer 😭 he waited like 2 years until he collected the pieces

0
0points
reply
#7

This Guy Understands Us

This Guy Understands Us

muklan Report

8points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
2 hours ago

But is yours look realistic enough?

0
0points
reply
#8

Join The Revolution, Brothers

Join The Revolution, Brothers

hellotherehomogay Report

8points
POST
TrolleyNotTheCart
TrolleyNotTheCart
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Hello...intestinal worms?more like pure IBS

0
0points
reply
#9

This Wendy Person Is Clearly An Elitist Fatcat!

This Wendy Person Is Clearly An Elitist Fatcat!

ForgottenJoke Report

7points
POST
#10

How To Get Free Grapes

How To Get Free Grapes

AtomicDeaths Report

7points
POST
#11

It's The Perfect Crime

It's The Perfect Crime

ChuckieOrLaw Report

6points
POST
#12

Imagine Thinking You're Poor When You Have Four Whole Slices Of Bread!

Imagine Thinking You're Poor When You Have Four Whole Slices Of Bread!

bouquineuse644 Report

6points
POST
Smiley_Cat
Smiley_Cat
Community Member
1 hour ago

um, don't you need two slices of bread to make a sandwich? No hot dogs?

2
2points
reply
#13

Not A Bad Idea

Not A Bad Idea

dwill91 Report

6points
POST
#14

If You’re Not Part Of The Economic Elite That Can Afford To Flush

If You’re Not Part Of The Economic Elite That Can Afford To Flush

gunna-f-u-up Report

6points
POST
Giovanni
Giovanni
Community Member
2 hours ago

So fun story: the HR girl at work tried to make me desist from pooping at work (using the nicer toilets upstairs nonetheless) but she was clearly uncomfortable about the conversation and i know that 1. i always clean after myself and 2. there is no rule about using the services outside of your department. So i told her to write me up if it was a formal complaint and i never heard about the matter ever since.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#15

Practical Thinking

Practical Thinking

reddit.com Report

6points
POST
#16

It's The Thought That Counts 😍😍😍

It's The Thought That Counts 😍😍😍

dr_analog Report

6points
POST
#17

When The Machines Try To Take Over

When The Machines Try To Take Over

whitpavel Report

6points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
2 hours ago

Sell that roomba and get a room full of popcorn

0
0points
reply
#18

Save A Fortune In Christmas Presents

Save A Fortune In Christmas Presents

KevlarYarmulke Report

6points
POST
#19

I Already Live In A Cardboard Box And Don't Eat, When Do I Get The Money???

I Already Live In A Cardboard Box And Don't Eat, When Do I Get The Money???

notsure500 Report

6points
POST
Bart
Bart
Community Member
59 minutes ago

Dear blondie, with that kind of math you can become a millionaire by the end of the month 😂

1
1point
reply
#20

Live Frugal, Die Frugal

Live Frugal, Die Frugal

Yobecks Report

5points
POST
#21

5 Dollar Thrift Store Chair. On Mondays Everything Is Half Off So We Got It For $2.50. Upon Bringing It Inside We Found $3.88 In The Cushions. #blessed

5 Dollar Thrift Store Chair. On Mondays Everything Is Half Off So We Got It For $2.50. Upon Bringing It Inside We Found $3.88 In The Cushions. #blessed

FkWorkLetsRide Report

5points
POST
Eva Kašu
Eva Kašu
Community Member
1 hour ago

Well, that´s not enough for dentist, I presume.

0
0points
reply
#22

I Got Outed As A Fat Cat

I Got Outed As A Fat Cat

Higher_Position Report

5points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
2 hours ago

I do limbo with invisible pole

1
1point
reply
#23

This Genius Has A Good Idea About Keeping Rent Low

This Genius Has A Good Idea About Keeping Rent Low

therock21 Report

5points
POST
#24

Our New God?

Our New God?

Ubervisor Report

4points
POST
#25

Now Who's Really Controlling The World??

Now Who's Really Controlling The World??

LivingRaccoon Report

4points
POST
#26

Lpt: Peel All Produce Before Weighing To Save $$$ At The Grocery Store

Lpt: Peel All Produce Before Weighing To Save $$$ At The Grocery Store

jesusisacoolio Report

4points
POST
Eva Kašu
Eva Kašu
Community Member
1 hour ago

Learn how to use photoshop - priceless

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#27

You Know The Vibes

You Know The Vibes

ftkardashian Report

4points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
2 hours ago

There are cheaper alternatives for salt and wet tissues. Don't do it half way, Zayn.

0
0points
reply
#28

Saving On Graduation Pics

Saving On Graduation Pics

thadowski Report

4points
POST
#29

The Gods Smile On Me Today

The Gods Smile On Me Today

Thumbs0fDestiny Report

4points
POST
#30

These Crumpets I Found Behind The Tesco Came With Free Antibiotics To Cure My Infection!

These Crumpets I Found Behind The Tesco Came With Free Antibiotics To Cure My Infection!

TeaBreezy Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Today I'm Mortgage Free At 27!

Today I'm Mortgage Free At 27!

notsure500 Report

3points
POST
#32

Wasteful Fat Cats

Wasteful Fat Cats

PetrichorEnigma Report

3points
POST
LesAnimaux
LesAnimaux
Community Member
1 hour ago

Colog

1
1point
reply
#33

Finally Had My New Pool Installed. Nice Knowing You Jerks!

Finally Had My New Pool Installed. Nice Knowing You Jerks!

fatdrunkdude Report

3points
POST
#34

Stickin' It To Those Goodyear Big-Wigs

Stickin' It To Those Goodyear Big-Wigs

L1ghtningMcQueer Report

3points
POST
#35

Found This And Thought It Was Fitting

Found This And Thought It Was Fitting

-_-DerpFish-_- Report

3points
POST
#36

My Father, Smuggling Cheese Slices Into A Local Burger Joint, Rebelling Against Their $.60 Upcharge... Resist!!!

My Father, Smuggling Cheese Slices Into A Local Burger Joint, Rebelling Against Their $.60 Upcharge... Resist!!!

MalcolmDrake Report

3points
POST
#37

Holy S**t Guys, This Ice Cream Store Has A Cup Of Sample Spoons Covered In Free Ice Cream Just Sitting There

Holy S**t Guys, This Ice Cream Store Has A Cup Of Sample Spoons Covered In Free Ice Cream Just Sitting There

GenuinePorkChops Report

3points
POST
LesAnimaux
LesAnimaux
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ewww

0
0points
reply
#38

Arrivederci, Suckers! I Just Scored Some Sweet Waterfront Property. Off To Join The 1%!

Arrivederci, Suckers! I Just Scored Some Sweet Waterfront Property. Off To Join The 1%!

dangerevans007 Report

3points
POST
Lane Bass
Lane Bass
Community Member
18 minutes ago

A water bed.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#39

Easy Grill

Easy Grill

Morememes_ Report

3points
POST
#40

Next Time You Are Visiting Someone's Home, Try To Get Yourself Alone With Their Toaster. A Great Bounty Awaits You

Next Time You Are Visiting Someone's Home, Try To Get Yourself Alone With Their Toaster. A Great Bounty Awaits You

hoikarnage Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Fellers I'm Set For Life! I Found A Beverage With Infinite Servings Therefore Infinite Calories

Fellers I'm Set For Life! I Found A Beverage With Infinite Servings Therefore Infinite Calories

Yoyodude1124 Report

2points
POST
#42

Look At Mr Fancy Pants Here With Tupperware. I Use Leaves To Carry My Food

Look At Mr Fancy Pants Here With Tupperware. I Use Leaves To Carry My Food

reddit.com Report

2points
POST
#43

Instant Breakfast! Eat That You Fat-Cat Bastards!

Instant Breakfast! Eat That You Fat-Cat Bastards!

pageplant97 Report

2points
POST
#44

How To Get Absolutely Hammered (In A Frugal Manner)

How To Get Absolutely Hammered (In A Frugal Manner)

_G-o-d_ Report

2points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!