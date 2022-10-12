How many emails do you write a day? Quite a few, I would imagine. And to sign off, do you have a special phrase you have specifically designed, or do you, like the rest of us, stare at the email, and when no solution presents itself, just put one of those standard, nondescript endings before hurriedly pressing “send,” promising yourself you’ll think of something more creative next time?

How to End an Email could become a scientific work, there is so much discussion around the topic. Ever since we started using emails as one of the main ways of communication, the debate around appropriate ways to sign an email has never stopped.  

Some people recommend choosing one of the neutral email endings like “Best regards,” inserting it into an automatic sign-off, and never letting it bother you again. Which is all fine, until one day you need to send a really angry email to customer support, your suppliers, or even your own colleagues, and sign it… “Warmly”? Confusing, to say the least. 

When I was setting up my electronic signature, I went through tons of email sign-offs, rejecting one after another for various reasons, and finally settling with – you’ll never guess it – “Best,” followed by my name. Not my most creative piece of writing, I know.  

For this article, we have collected some really cool sign-off phrases. Which ones would you use in your emails? Tell us in the comments how you sign your emails and what the best email sign-offs you have ever encountered were.  

#1

Hakuna Matata!

#2

To infinity and beyond.

#3

Stay positive and keep testing negative.

#4

Congrats on reading this whole email.

#5

Have a good morning, and in case I don’t see ya.

#6

Hasta la vista.

#7

May the odds be ever in your favor.

#8

May your Monday be full of coffee.

#9

Stay awesome.

#10

Stay classy, San Diego.

#11

That’s all, folks!

#12

Yabba Dabba Do!

#13

Jingle, Bella.

#14

Catch you on the flip side.

#15

Looking forward (to Friday).

#16

Live long and prosper.

#17

May the Force Be With You.

#18

You're a rock star!

#19

No trees were destroyed in the sending of this message. However, a significant number of electrons were terribly inconvenienced.

#20

Rock 'n' roll!

#21

Don’t stop believin’.

#22

Peace Out.

#23

Gotta blast.

#24

Smell ya later!

#25

GIF or JIF?

#26

Ciao, Bella!

#27

After all is said and done, more is said than done.

#28

Save time: See it my way.

#29

Willyoupleasehelpmefixmykeyboard? Thespacebarisbroken

#30

I hit the CTRL key, but I'm still not in control!

#31

Are you still reading this?

#32

And that's a wrap!

#33

If it’s not broken, let’s fix it till it is.

#34

See ya later, alligator!

#35

I’ve already told you more than I know.

#36

One step closer to Friday.

#37

So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish

#38

Stay frosty!

#39

Your friendly neighbor.

#40

Fare thee well.

#41

At a loss for words.

#42

Live, Laugh, Love.

#43

3, 2, 1, blast off!

#44

It's been swell, but the swelling's gone down.

#45

Many seek good nights and lose good days.

#46

Deja Moo: The feeling that you've heard this bull before.

#47

This message is transmitted on 100% recycled electrons.

#48

iPhone. iTypos. iApologize.

#49

Typed on tiny keys, just for you.

#50

A Life? Cool! Where can I download one of those from?

#51

Computers are a more fun way to do the same work you'd have to do without them.

#52

Computers follow your orders, not your intentions.

#53

Dear IRS, Please cancel my subscription.

#54

Hope your (day) is going swimming.

#55

Keep on keepin' on.

#56

In the beginning, the word was, and the word was content-type: text/plain.

#57

Thank goodness it's Friday!

#58

This email is insanely great. We think it’s the best email we’ve ever made.

#59

Don't touch that dial.

#60

Tag, you’re it.

#61

Toodles.

#62

Bye, Felicia!

#63

Anonymously.

#64

G2G, Bye!

#65

TTYL.

#66

L8ter.

#67

Blasting off.

#68

Thanks – I’ll see myself out.

#69

Stay tuned.

#70

All social problems have a technical solution. That solution may or may not be socially acceptable.

#71

So long, and thanks for all the fish.

#72

Thanking you, dearest one, and blessing the hours you have left.

#73

At your cervix.

#74

Well, I've got to get back to work. When I stop rowing, the slave ship just goes in circles.

#75

Another month ends. All targets met. All systems working. All customers are satisfied. All staff eagerly enthusiastic. All pigs are fed and ready to fly.

#76

All wiyht. Rho sritched mg kegtops awound?

#77

ASCII stupid question, get a stupid ANSI!

#78

You had mail, but the super-user read it and deleted it!

#79

Go Pats!

#80

Roll the credits.

#81

Earn cash in your spare time – blackmail friends.

#82

Outie 5000.

#83

The above was written as part of an attempt to waste time.

#84

To decode this comment into a readable form, rot13 it twice.

#85

The End.

