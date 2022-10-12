How many emails do you write a day? Quite a few, I would imagine. And to sign off, do you have a special phrase you have specifically designed, or do you, like the rest of us, stare at the email, and when no solution presents itself, just put one of those standard, nondescript endings before hurriedly pressing “send,” promising yourself you’ll think of something more creative next time?

How to End an Email could become a scientific work, there is so much discussion around the topic. Ever since we started using emails as one of the main ways of communication, the debate around appropriate ways to sign an email has never stopped.

Some people recommend choosing one of the neutral email endings like “Best regards,” inserting it into an automatic sign-off, and never letting it bother you again. Which is all fine, until one day you need to send a really angry email to customer support, your suppliers, or even your own colleagues, and sign it… “Warmly”? Confusing, to say the least.

When I was setting up my electronic signature, I went through tons of email sign-offs, rejecting one after another for various reasons, and finally settling with – you’ll never guess it – “Best,” followed by my name. Not my most creative piece of writing, I know.

