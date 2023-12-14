Yet Another 40 Dad Jokes And Puns That I Drew On My Daughters’ Sandwich Bags
School lunch is never a simple affair at our place. While sandwiches are usually the order of the day, it's the brown lunch bags themselves that really set things apart.
My name is Dave, although most people know me by my alter ego, "Sandwich Bag Dad". For over 11 years now, I have been drawing daily dad joke cartoons and puns on my children's lunch bags.
It all started when my eldest daughter started school. With a newborn in the house at the time, my wife tried to make our firstborn feel special by cutting some shapes in her school lunch sandwiches. After a few days, I took over the sandwich-carving duty. Pretty soon I realized that it was far easier, and more fun, to draw directly on her lunch bags.
I haven't stopped since. Below is a collection of a few of my favorites from 2023.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | sandwichbagdad.com | twitter.com
This post may include affiliate links.
This One Was Marvel-Lous
Over the years, my daily cartoon ritual has evolved into a collection of thousands and thousands of sandwich bag drawings, a global social media following, a coffee table book, and even two art gallery exhibitions.
During 2023, I've continued my tradition of drawing 3 unique cartoons per day for my each of 3 daughters.
Doll-Ing Out The Lunch Bag Puns
Lunch That Day Was Quite Chewy
These bags are absolutely and positively genuine lunch bags that my kids take to school! All my posts are just the ‘before’ pics. While some end up being hung up on their classroom walls, the vast majority end up coming home crumbled and very much worse for wear after holding a sandwich in them for a few hours. Most end up being tossed into the recycling!
Someone Had A Brush With Death
I Often Tailor My Bags
Coming up with 3 bags each day is definitely a huge challenge! I try to tailor each bag to my kids’ interests and what they might be learning at school that week. I draw inspiration from what is happening around the world and what tickles my fancy on the day. My aim is just to find a way to bring out the dad joke that’s hidden in practically any situation. With everything going on in the world right now, I think it’s more important than ever to smile.
Another Brad Day?
This One Was A Hit
I can proudly say that I have never “skipped a day” over the last 11 years. The only time my kids haven’t taken drawings is when they are off sick from school (which is pretty rare) or on the odd occasion when one of them might want to buy lunch from the school canteen. Even then, I’ll still have to prepare at least one bag that day, so it's pretty relentless….but also lots of fun. I usually use the weekends and school holidays to build up a buffer of bags so that I don’t have to be under any pressure to come up with 3 new bags each night.
This One Was Quite A Hit!
Corny. I Know
You can follow my sandwich bag chronicles on Instagram, and Facebook, or check out my previous posts on Bored Panda.