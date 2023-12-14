ADVERTISEMENT

School lunch is never a simple affair at our place. While sandwiches are usually the order of the day, it's the brown lunch bags themselves that really set things apart.

My name is Dave, although most people know me by my alter ego, "Sandwich Bag Dad". For over 11 years now, I have been drawing daily dad joke cartoons and puns on my children's lunch bags.

It all started when my eldest daughter started school. With a newborn in the house at the time, my wife tried to make our firstborn feel special by cutting some shapes in her school lunch sandwiches. After a few days, I took over the sandwich-carving duty. Pretty soon I realized that it was far easier, and more fun, to draw directly on her lunch bags.

I haven't stopped since. Below is a collection of a few of my favorites from 2023.

#1

This One Was Marvel-Lous

This One Was Marvel-Lous

Sandwich Bag Dad
Over the years, my daily cartoon ritual has evolved into a collection of thousands and thousands of sandwich bag drawings, a global social media following, a coffee table book, and even two art gallery exhibitions.

During 2023, I've continued my tradition of drawing 3 unique cartoons per day for my each of 3 daughters.
#2

Doll-Ing Out The Lunch Bag Puns

Doll-Ing Out The Lunch Bag Puns

Sandwich Bag Dad
#3

Lunch That Day Was Quite Chewy

Lunch That Day Was Quite Chewy

Sandwich Bag Dad
These bags are absolutely and positively genuine lunch bags that my kids take to school! All my posts are just the ‘before’ pics. While some end up being hung up on their classroom walls, the vast majority end up coming home crumbled and very much worse for wear after holding a sandwich in them for a few hours. Most end up being tossed into the recycling!
#4

Someone Had A Brush With Death

Someone Had A Brush With Death

Sandwich Bag Dad
#5

I Often Tailor My Bags

I Often Tailor My Bags

Sandwich Bag Dad
Coming up with 3 bags each day is definitely a huge challenge! I try to tailor each bag to my kids’ interests and what they might be learning at school that week. I draw inspiration from what is happening around the world and what tickles my fancy on the day. My aim is just to find a way to bring out the dad joke that’s hidden in practically any situation. With everything going on in the world right now, I think it’s more important than ever to smile.

#6

Another Brad Day?

Another Brad Day?

Sandwich Bag Dad
#7

This One Was A Hit

This One Was A Hit

Sandwich Bag Dad
I can proudly say that I have never “skipped a day” over the last 11 years. The only time my kids haven’t taken drawings is when they are off sick from school (which is pretty rare) or on the odd occasion when one of them might want to buy lunch from the school canteen. Even then, I’ll still have to prepare at least one bag that day, so it's pretty relentless….but also lots of fun. I usually use the weekends and school holidays to build up a buffer of bags so that I don’t have to be under any pressure to come up with 3 new bags each night.
#8

This One Was Quite A Hit!

This One Was Quite A Hit!

Sandwich Bag Dad
#9

Corny. I Know

Corny. I Know

Sandwich Bag Dad
You can follow my sandwich bag chronicles on Instagram, and Facebook, or check out my previous posts on Bored Panda.
#10

What's Sup?

What's Sup?

Sandwich Bag Dad
#11

Birch Please

Birch Please

Sandwich Bag Dad
#12

I'm Never Afraid To Help With Math Homework

I'm Never Afraid To Help With Math Homework

Sandwich Bag Dad
#13

Dozen Look Too Good For These 6

Dozen Look Too Good For These 6

Sandwich Bag Dad
#14

This One Was A Smash Hit

This One Was A Smash Hit

Sandwich Bag Dad
#15

One For Those That Work In Hide-T

One For Those That Work In Hide-T

Sandwich Bag Dad
#16

I Was On A Roll That Day. Well, She Was On A Roll. But You Know What I Mean

I Was On A Roll That Day. Well, She Was On A Roll. But You Know What I Mean

Sandwich Bag Dad
#17

Star Doors

Star Doors

Sandwich Bag Dad
#18

I Didn't Shoes The Lunch Bag Life. The Lunch Bag Life Shoes Me

I Didn't Shoes The Lunch Bag Life. The Lunch Bag Life Shoes Me

Sandwich Bag Dad
#19

I Think Of The Ramen Empire A Lot. Especially When I'm Soba

I Think Of The Ramen Empire A Lot. Especially When I'm Soba

Sandwich Bag Dad
#20

My Kids Thought This One Was Pith-Etic. I Hoped It Would Have More Ap-Peel

My Kids Thought This One Was Pith-Etic. I Hoped It Would Have More Ap-Peel

Sandwich Bag Dad
#21

Some Bags Are A Lot Of Wok

Some Bags Are A Lot Of Wok

Sandwich Bag Dad
#22

Lunch That Day Was A Pretty Roar

Lunch That Day Was A Pretty Roar

Sandwich Bag Dad
#23

Thought I Might Get Blocked For Posting Too Many Puns

Thought I Might Get Blocked For Posting Too Many Puns

Sandwich Bag Dad
#24

No Pun Nintendo'ed

No Pun Nintendo'ed

Sandwich Bag Dad
#25

Whats The Motor With Him?

Whats The Motor With Him?

Sandwich Bag Dad
#26

Guten Tag, Or Should That I Say Guten Hashtag

Guten Tag, Or Should That I Say Guten Hashtag

Sandwich Bag Dad
#27

Shell-Arious!

Shell-Arious!

Sandwich Bag Dad
#28

Another Prime (Number) Example

Another Prime (Number) Example

Sandwich Bag Dad
#29

Some Days My Kids Are Petri-Fied To See What Puns Have Graced Their Lunch Bags

Some Days My Kids Are Petri-Fied To See What Puns Have Graced Their Lunch Bags

Sandwich Bag Dad
#30

Royally Bad. I Know

Royally Bad. I Know

Sandwich Bag Dad
#31

A Pop-Ular One

A Pop-Ular One

Sandwich Bag Dad
#32

Iykyk

Iykyk

Sandwich Bag Dad
#33

A Rare Bag About The Netflix Hit

A Rare Bag About The Netflix Hit

Sandwich Bag Dad
#34

Some Fairytales Are More Far Fetched Than Others

Some Fairytales Are More Far Fetched Than Others

Sandwich Bag Dad
#35

Another Jordanary One

Another Jordanary One

Sandwich Bag Dad
#36

This One Caused Quite A "Stir"

This One Caused Quite A "Stir"

Sandwich Bag Dad
#37

Blame It On The (Lunch) Baggy

Blame It On The (Lunch) Baggy

Sandwich Bag Dad
#38

Bombastic Cider, A Crimin-Ale Offen-Sip Cider

Bombastic Cider, A Crimin-Ale Offen-Sip Cider

Sandwich Bag Dad
#39

"Looks Watson Your Lunch Bag Today!"

"Looks Watson Your Lunch Bag Today!"

Sandwich Bag Dad
#40

Another Cheesy One

Another Cheesy One

Sandwich Bag Dad
