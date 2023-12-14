ADVERTISEMENT

School lunch is never a simple affair at our place. While sandwiches are usually the order of the day, it's the brown lunch bags themselves that really set things apart.

My name is Dave, although most people know me by my alter ego, "Sandwich Bag Dad". For over 11 years now, I have been drawing daily dad joke cartoons and puns on my children's lunch bags.

It all started when my eldest daughter started school. With a newborn in the house at the time, my wife tried to make our firstborn feel special by cutting some shapes in her school lunch sandwiches. After a few days, I took over the sandwich-carving duty. Pretty soon I realized that it was far easier, and more fun, to draw directly on her lunch bags.

I haven't stopped since. Below is a collection of a few of my favorites from 2023.

