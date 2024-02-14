ADVERTISEMENT

It’s that time of the year, Pandas! The time for heart-shaped candies, ‘I heart you’ balloons, and bad love puns. You might hate the commercialization of the day that’s supposed to represent love and connection. But you can’t deny that with loads of merchandise comes the opportunity to laugh at some fails.

We’ve scoured the Internet and found the best of the worst. From funny spelling mistakes and cringy design choices to some absurdly grotesque Valentine’s products. You mean to tell me they sell heart-shaped beef? Bacon strips shaped to look like a rose? That’s the level of silliness I’m always up for!