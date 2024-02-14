ADVERTISEMENT

It’s that time of the year, Pandas! The time for heart-shaped candies, ‘I heart you’ balloons, and bad love puns. You might hate the commercialization of the day that’s supposed to represent love and connection. But you can’t deny that with loads of merchandise comes the opportunity to laugh at some fails.

We’ve scoured the Internet and found the best of the worst. From funny spelling mistakes and cringy design choices to some absurdly grotesque Valentine’s products. You mean to tell me they sell heart-shaped beef? Bacon strips shaped to look like a rose? That’s the level of silliness I’m always up for!

That’s One Way To Do It

SandraBullock69 , zekerosh Report

Oh My

urbancashmere Report

Seen At Burwash Dining Hall

reddit.com Report

I Don't Want To Kink Shame, But

thomeagle Report

Beef Roses For Valentine’s Day

Insta_boned Report

Thanks For The Valentine's Surprise, DQ. What I Ordered vs. What I Got

_lcll_ Report

Never give me gel instead of buttercream! That being said, if the bottom one had been advertised as made, it is kind of cute.

This Can’t Be Real

KarleeKanz Report

We've Changed The Sign For Valentine's Day, Boss

Okeechobeeshakes Report

Valentine's Day Is Just Around The Corner

hotdog_is_a_sandwich Report

This Was In The "Valentine’s Day Gifts" Section, And Is It Supposed To Be A Threat?

hansmollman Report

My Valentine's Heart Candy Says “Gort”

SlyMoonLlama Report

This Valentine's Day Window Display At A South Brooklyn Pharmacy

jordanhusney Report

Valentine’s Day Steak And Shrimp Package

WhiteBlackflame Report

The New Walmart Valentine's Bear Looks A Little Deflated

ButtMunchSupreme420 Report

His Name Is Artin, But I Named Him Soulless

I got this for my girlfriend as a joke for Valentine’s Day. I’m not a huge fan but I support her obsession and I love her, so I just go with it. But the joke is that I felt like I was being stared at by “Soulless Creatures”. Well, I was at the store today and noticed this dude was missing a face, so I named it Soulless.

Tokitokudory Report

The Color Scheme Of This Email Spotify Sent Me

ronslaught82 Report

Glad They Have A Sense Of Humor

space_tardigrades Report

This Donut Shop Tried Its Best. 2 Weeks After Valentine’s Day

Gingerbreadseason Report

The Queen Of The Throne

plum_moments Report

"Be My Valentin". Nothing Demonstrates Love More Than Proofreading

itsericmiller Report

Interesting Kind Of Valentine’s Day That Walmart Is Promoting

thepsycholeech Report

I Saw The Craziest Valentine’s Gift At Walmart Today

MasterSwrdRemix Report

There Was An Attempt To Pick An Appropriate Font

minimegamomo Report

A Staple Valentine's Day Disappointment

xrats Report

The Grinch Is Not A Valentine's Day Movie

Icurasfox Report

Happy Valentine’s Day

thepurplemermaid Report

This Valentine's Day Chocolate From Target

chemistrybonanza Report

This Defective Toy

Found this gal with her face upside down at a T.J. Maxx in Eugene, Oregon. It’s the first misprint I’ve ever found, so I was pretty excited! I didn’t get it because it’s not my personal style but still very cool!

No_Champion_5507 Report

Maybe not upside down — the eyes could be smiling, the heart could represent the mouth, and the upside-down line on the forehead could be — old age?

I Don't Know How I Feel About This One

tina_belcher1227 Report

Romance Is Alive. Happy Valentine’s Day From Publix

noraaajane Report

This Book My Mother-In-Law Bought For My Toddler Last Valentine’s Day

At first, you’re distracted by the fact that it’s so low-effort, like someone made it in 15 minutes using the world’s worst clip art. But then you realize that both bees and bears start with b, and what the hell is that nightmare that’s apparently a “numbat”? And when you get past all that, your 2-year-old points out that the book just skipped x and y, and went from w to z, and this is just surrealism.

yulscakes Report

Numbats are super cute little insectivorous marsupials that are very rare, very endangered.

They Know Exactly What They Are Doing

whatexactlyisthefunctionofarubberduck Report

Can't Even Trust That Valentine's Day Cards Are Grammatically Correct Anymore

courtneyngeorge Report

Nothing Says "Amour" Like An Exercise Bike To Go With Your Wine

To the couples: here honey, happy Valentine's! I think you need this.

To the singles: if you wanna find someone, try the bike, not the wine.

olivec.v Report

The Commercialization Of Valentine's Day Has Reached Truly Asinine Levels

mdoktor Report

Someone Needs To Check The Spelling

AnonUser821 Report

They're Staring Into Your Soul

ContextNo9817 Report

Imagine Getting A Valentine's Card From The "Friend Zone" Section

car0o0oo Report

Valentine's Flowers... Delivered Upside Down, Moldy, Broken, And Not Even In The Right Vase

SEND_ME_SPIDERMAN Report

Good Job I Read The Inside Of The Cards, Can't Abide Bad Spelling

Campervankid Report

Paid "1-800-Flowers" $70 To Send Flowers To My Wife's Office... Yep, Exactly As Advertised

KCamTTU Report

There Was An Attempt Decorating For Valentine's Day On A Budget

jimandloribrad Report

There Was An Attempt To Make A Valentine’s Day Balloon

nska1000 Report

It's a chocolate dipped cherry? What am I missing?

Valentine's Day Surprise In My Hotel Room

deathofaeris Report

My Mom Wrote On My Dad's Red Valentine's Card Envelope With A Red Pen

GoatSinGowther35 Report

Valentine's Sausage Cuts. It Tasted Awful Too

xxPANZERxx Report

The "O" In The Word "Love" On This Box Has Been Replaced By A Barely Visible Heart

AkwardGayPotato Report

I Found The Last Valentine's Day Toy At My Local Walmart, And I Love It

Melanchxlisch Report

That's not a design mistake that's adorable

The Card Factory Really Said Diversity

Yaya_Msle Report

Nothing Says Happy Valentine's Day Like A Heart-Shaped Steak

michaelshobermansphere Report

Oops

annestar8 Report

That's Bloody Confusing

dustinpari Report

This Is What The Valentine's Section Of The Dollar Tree Looks Like, It's A Gift For Men

twitter.com Report

Well, That Sucks

MrCokTatli Report

Ordered Flowers For Valentine’s Day

Zenki240 Report

To Remind People Not To Forget About Valentine's Day

kireol Report

Poster For Valentine's Day. The Text In Black Means "Text To Personalize With What The Train Station Will Do"

BOBOUDA Report

My Local Morrisons Are Down Bad This Valentine's Day

Zharetmal Report

Pepperosei

HappyToast Report

Valentine’s Day Sale: Shouldn’t The Sale Get "Better" With Each Additional Set?

Knittin_Kitten71 Report

This Children's "Toy" Attached To A Valentine's Day Card, For A 3-Year-Old

gorillacanon Report

Just Finished Setting Up The Action Alley For Valentine's Day

Fearless_Connection_ Report

That’s Supposed To Be "Hers" Mug Too

Tucxn Report

Valentine's Day Design

solo_savage117 Report

Valentine's Flowers: Local Florist Edition

YouCantMakeitUp Report

It's different than ordered but still beautiful and loads better than most flower fails on this list.

These Peanuts Valentine's Day Cards

EMachine03 Report

