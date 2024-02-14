66 Designers Who Messed Up Real Bad On Valentine’s Day (New Pics)
It’s that time of the year, Pandas! The time for heart-shaped candies, ‘I heart you’ balloons, and bad love puns. You might hate the commercialization of the day that’s supposed to represent love and connection. But you can’t deny that with loads of merchandise comes the opportunity to laugh at some fails.
We’ve scoured the Internet and found the best of the worst. From funny spelling mistakes and cringy design choices to some absurdly grotesque Valentine’s products. You mean to tell me they sell heart-shaped beef? Bacon strips shaped to look like a rose? That’s the level of silliness I’m always up for!
That’s One Way To Do It
Oh My
Seen At Burwash Dining Hall
Beef Roses For Valentine’s Day
Thanks For The Valentine's Surprise, DQ. What I Ordered vs. What I Got
Never give me gel instead of buttercream! That being said, if the bottom one had been advertised as made, it is kind of cute.
We've Changed The Sign For Valentine's Day, Boss
Valentine's Day Is Just Around The Corner
This Was In The "Valentine’s Day Gifts" Section, And Is It Supposed To Be A Threat?
My Valentine's Heart Candy Says “Gort”
This Valentine's Day Window Display At A South Brooklyn Pharmacy
Valentine’s Day Steak And Shrimp Package
The New Walmart Valentine's Bear Looks A Little Deflated
His Name Is Artin, But I Named Him Soulless
I got this for my girlfriend as a joke for Valentine’s Day. I’m not a huge fan but I support her obsession and I love her, so I just go with it. But the joke is that I felt like I was being stared at by “Soulless Creatures”. Well, I was at the store today and noticed this dude was missing a face, so I named it Soulless.
The Color Scheme Of This Email Spotify Sent Me
Glad They Have A Sense Of Humor
This Donut Shop Tried Its Best. 2 Weeks After Valentine’s Day
The Queen Of The Throne
"Be My Valentin". Nothing Demonstrates Love More Than Proofreading
Interesting Kind Of Valentine’s Day That Walmart Is Promoting
I Saw The Craziest Valentine’s Gift At Walmart Today
There Was An Attempt To Pick An Appropriate Font
A Staple Valentine's Day Disappointment
The Grinch Is Not A Valentine's Day Movie
Happy Valentine’s Day
This Valentine's Day Chocolate From Target
This Defective Toy
Found this gal with her face upside down at a T.J. Maxx in Eugene, Oregon. It’s the first misprint I’ve ever found, so I was pretty excited! I didn’t get it because it’s not my personal style but still very cool!
I Don't Know How I Feel About This One
Romance Is Alive. Happy Valentine’s Day From Publix
This Book My Mother-In-Law Bought For My Toddler Last Valentine’s Day
At first, you’re distracted by the fact that it’s so low-effort, like someone made it in 15 minutes using the world’s worst clip art. But then you realize that both bees and bears start with b, and what the hell is that nightmare that’s apparently a “numbat”? And when you get past all that, your 2-year-old points out that the book just skipped x and y, and went from w to z, and this is just surrealism.
Numbats are super cute little insectivorous marsupials that are very rare, very endangered.
They Know Exactly What They Are Doing
Can't Even Trust That Valentine's Day Cards Are Grammatically Correct Anymore
Nothing Says "Amour" Like An Exercise Bike To Go With Your Wine
To the couples: here honey, happy Valentine's! I think you need this.
To the singles: if you wanna find someone, try the bike, not the wine.