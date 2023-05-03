“One Orange Brain Cell”: 100 Times Orange Cats Acted So Dorky, Their Pics Ended Up On This Online Group (New Pics)
If you're a cat lover or just someone in need of a good laugh, the subreddit 'One Orange Braincell' should be right up your alley. Dedicated to fluffy and adorable feline gingers, it's full of endearing derpy moments.
However, despite the subreddit's name, it's not just a collection of dumb cats doing silly things. Rather, it's a celebration of all orange cats, and the quirky and lovable behaviors they exhibit.
From freezing when something is placed on their head to having the time of their life with a simple string, these cats are a blast to be around and can brighten up your day even through the internet. (But then again, can't they all?)
Even though the furballs in these pictures might not appear to be the smartest, who doesn't have their moments? So continue scrolling to meet them!
Kissed Him Goodbye And Forgot I Was Wearing Lipstick. Looks Like Neither Of Us Have The Braincell
He Always Tries To Lie On Top Of The Eggs, So We Put Ping Pong Balls In The Egg Carton
He Likes Being Carried Like An Orange Satchel
See Our Gremlin In His Natural Habitat: Proudly Strutting Around After Getting Into Office Supplies And Sticky-Noting His Own Butt
Awoken At Five Am By Purring For No Reason
This Is Kevin. He Regularly Sits Like This While We Watch TV
10 Months Old And Still Needs His Emotional Support Carrots
Took Dingus To The Vet Yesterday For His Annual Checkup And He Went And Hid, Can Anyone Help Find Him Or The Braincell?
Adoption Picture vs. Now. Connection To The Braincell Didn‘T Improve Since Adoption But I Like To Think She‘S Happier. Meet Sadira!
From anxious to no worries in the world. That I wish for every cat in the world, because that would mean most people would feel the benefits of a relaxed cat in the house.
Nothing Going On In There. Not Even Elevator Music
The Day I Picked Her Out At The Shelter
My Girls Got Spayed Today And Once Their Surgery Suits Were On, They Didn't Recognize Each Other
It's most likely not about the suits but the smell. Cats mostly recognize each other by their smell. After surgery, the cats will smell of the vet's office, disinfectant etc. In this case, take a t-shirt or blanket that smells like you and rub your cats with it. That should do the trick.
Trying To Eat A Bee Gets You The Cone Of Shame And A Swollen Schnoz
His Balls Got Deleted Today, Will He Be Okay?
Can't Understand What's Stopping Him
Does Begging For The Braincell Help?
Orange Cat
This Is Gus Gustopher Gustopherson
Every Time I Have To Pack
Yup, you'll need the bare essentials of life wherever you go.
After Crying To Be Allowed Outside For Hours, Melon Learned Snow Is, In Fact, Cold And Wet
I'm Out Of Ideas
I'm a cat. I can't read. But even if I could, I would ignore it. So you're wasting your time.
Tiger Being Orange
Ron Used The Brain Cell To Channel His Inner Medieval Cat
A Cat Had 4 Kittens At The Landfill I Work It. The Mom Left And Took 3 With Her, This Little Guy Was Left Behind. After A Week Of Leaving Food And Water For Him I Found Him His Forever Home
Filtered Water From A Pet Fountain - No. Chair Water - Yes
Cat like the wild water, it feels like living dangerously.
Such A Cute Weirdo
My Orange Got Scared Of Movers And Decided This Was The Place To Hide
And There Is One Missing In The Photo
My Loud, Snaggletooth’d, Single Brain Cell, Almost 17 Year Old Floof~
Trust Me... He's Orange
He's Rossini And Everybody Love Him. He Sleeps In The Stores Of The City Where I Live (Rovigo, Italy) And Everybody Respect And Welcome Him. Someone Regularly Feed Him And Take Cares Of Him But He Don't Have An Owner
No one ever really "owns" a cat. They own you.
Does Raising The Antenna Improve Brain Cell Reception?
All Hail Orange Cats
Sometimes He Will Meow Until I Place My Finger Into His Nose, At Which Point He Will Start Purring Loudly
He Thinks He's An Ornamental Statue. Very Inconvenient When The TV Is On
Unsurprisingly These Men Do Not Have The Braincell
My Cat Thought This Statue Was A Real Cat & Puffed Up!
My orange longhaired fluff kinda explodes when suddenly confronted with my sons plushy cat.