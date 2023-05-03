Even though the furballs in these pictures might not appear to be the smartest, who doesn't have their moments? So continue scrolling to meet them!

From freezing when something is placed on their head to having the time of their life with a simple string, these cats are a blast to be around and can brighten up your day even through the internet. (But then again, can't they all?)

However, despite the subreddit's name, it's not just a collection of dumb cats doing silly things. Rather, it's a celebration of all orange cats, and the quirky and lovable behaviors they exhibit.

If you're a cat lover or just someone in need of a good laugh, the subreddit 'One Orange Braincell' should be right up your alley. Dedicated to fluffy and adorable feline gingers, it's full of endearing derpy moments.

#1 Kissed Him Goodbye And Forgot I Was Wearing Lipstick. Looks Like Neither Of Us Have The Braincell

#2 He Always Tries To Lie On Top Of The Eggs, So We Put Ping Pong Balls In The Egg Carton

#3 He Likes Being Carried Like An Orange Satchel

#4 See Our Gremlin In His Natural Habitat: Proudly Strutting Around After Getting Into Office Supplies And Sticky-Noting His Own Butt

#5 Awoken At Five Am By Purring For No Reason

#6 This Is Kevin. He Regularly Sits Like This While We Watch TV

#7 10 Months Old And Still Needs His Emotional Support Carrots

#8 Took Dingus To The Vet Yesterday For His Annual Checkup And He Went And Hid, Can Anyone Help Find Him Or The Braincell?

#9 Adoption Picture vs. Now. Connection To The Braincell Didn‘T Improve Since Adoption But I Like To Think She‘S Happier. Meet Sadira!

#10 Nothing Going On In There. Not Even Elevator Music

#11 The Day I Picked Her Out At The Shelter

#12 My Girls Got Spayed Today And Once Their Surgery Suits Were On, They Didn't Recognize Each Other

#13 Trying To Eat A Bee Gets You The Cone Of Shame And A Swollen Schnoz

#14 His Balls Got Deleted Today, Will He Be Okay?

#15 Can't Understand What's Stopping Him

#16 Does Begging For The Braincell Help?

#17 Orange Cat

#18 This Is Gus Gustopher Gustopherson

#19 Every Time I Have To Pack

#20 After Crying To Be Allowed Outside For Hours, Melon Learned Snow Is, In Fact, Cold And Wet

#21 I'm Out Of Ideas

#22 Tiger Being Orange

#23 Ron Used The Brain Cell To Channel His Inner Medieval Cat

#24 A Cat Had 4 Kittens At The Landfill I Work It. The Mom Left And Took 3 With Her, This Little Guy Was Left Behind. After A Week Of Leaving Food And Water For Him I Found Him His Forever Home

#25 Filtered Water From A Pet Fountain - No. Chair Water - Yes

#26 Such A Cute Weirdo

#27 My Orange Got Scared Of Movers And Decided This Was The Place To Hide

#28 And There Is One Missing In The Photo

#29 My Loud, Snaggletooth’d, Single Brain Cell, Almost 17 Year Old Floof~

#30 Trust Me... He's Orange

#31 He's Rossini And Everybody Love Him. He Sleeps In The Stores Of The City Where I Live (Rovigo, Italy) And Everybody Respect And Welcome Him. Someone Regularly Feed Him And Take Cares Of Him But He Don't Have An Owner

#32 Does Raising The Antenna Improve Brain Cell Reception?

#33 All Hail Orange Cats

#34 Sometimes He Will Meow Until I Place My Finger Into His Nose, At Which Point He Will Start Purring Loudly

#35 3 Cheese Blend

#36 He Thinks He's An Ornamental Statue. Very Inconvenient When The TV Is On

#37 Unsurprisingly These Men Do Not Have The Braincell

#38 My Cat Thought This Statue Was A Real Cat & Puffed Up!

#39 I Don’t Know If He Thinks He’s A Carrot Or If The Bag Of Carrots Is His Brethren, But He’s Been Like This For 15 Minutes

#40 Caesar Got By On Looks And Charm Alone. I Don’t Think He Ever Got The Brain Cell In All 15 Years Of His Life

#41 High As A Kite After An Mri (Which Neither Confirmed Nor Denied The Presence Of The Braincell, But Thankfully Did Deny The Existence Of Any Malignant Braincells)

#42 This Is Moose. He Has Never Had, Nor Will He Probably Ever Need, The Brain Cell

#43 We Demand Food Father

#44 A Visualization Of The One Orange Brain Cell Floating Around My Cat’s Head

#45 Nacho Doesn’t Have A Clue

#46 Who Else Has Child Locks On Cabinets Because “The Cat”

#47 No Braincell Here. Only An Obsession With Bubbles

#48 Birdwatching With The "Eggs"

#49 This Is Noodle. He Thinks His Void Brother's Antibiotic Eye Drops Are A Special Treat, So Now I Have To Give Him His Own Pretend Eye Drops 2 Times A Day

#50 His Orangeness Thought It Would Be A Good Idea To Step On A Hot Stove

#51 This Is Marx, He Is Here To Seize The Means Of Production

#52 Today Is The Second Anniversary Of When We Brought Mack Home And He Still Hasn't Had His Turn Yet

#53 Kitten 🐱 Or Squirrel 🐿

#54 Pov:caught Mochi Sleeping In My Son’s Crib

#55 You Can Almost See Damon Under Leo

#56 Thought Y'all Might Appreciate My Creature. Five Years And Still Not A Single Turn With The Brain Cell

#57 He Just Straight Up Passed Out Like This... He Didn't Move For Almost An Hour

#58 Caught This Little Fucker Suntanning In My Tent

#59 Little Red Pillaged Potatoes For His Growing Crew!

#60 He Knows She Doesn’t Like Him That Much. He Does This Every Single Day Hoping She’ll Change Her Mind 😂🤣😆

#61 Still No Braincell For Ron But He's Still Smiling

#62 Just Brought Home This Senior Orange Boy - Meet Kenneth!

#63 Our Braincell Absolutely Loves These Little Mice Toys So I Got A Whole Box For Her Birthday (11) Last Week. I Dumped Them In A House On Her Tree She Never Uses & Found Her Like This Last Night

#64 I Just Realized Nugget Has An Upvote On His Chest

#65 These Two, Sharing A Braincell