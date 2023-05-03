If you're a cat lover or just someone in need of a good laugh, the subreddit 'One Orange Braincell' should be right up your alley. Dedicated to fluffy and adorable feline gingers, it's full of endearing derpy moments.

However, despite the subreddit's name, it's not just a collection of dumb cats doing silly things. Rather, it's a celebration of all orange cats, and the quirky and lovable behaviors they exhibit.

From freezing when something is placed on their head to having the time of their life with a simple string, these cats are a blast to be around and can brighten up your day even through the internet. (But then again, can't they all?)

Even though the furballs in these pictures might not appear to be the smartest, who doesn't have their moments? So continue scrolling to meet them!

Kissed Him Goodbye And Forgot I Was Wearing Lipstick. Looks Like Neither Of Us Have The Braincell

Kissed Him Goodbye And Forgot I Was Wearing Lipstick. Looks Like Neither Of Us Have The Braincell

NecessaryFlamingo620

He Always Tries To Lie On Top Of The Eggs, So We Put Ping Pong Balls In The Egg Carton

He Always Tries To Lie On Top Of The Eggs, So We Put Ping Pong Balls In The Egg Carton

mercurio_liquido

He Likes Being Carried Like An Orange Satchel

He Likes Being Carried Like An Orange Satchel

AgentGravitas

See Our Gremlin In His Natural Habitat: Proudly Strutting Around After Getting Into Office Supplies And Sticky-Noting His Own Butt

See Our Gremlin In His Natural Habitat: Proudly Strutting Around After Getting Into Office Supplies And Sticky-Noting His Own Butt

SecretlyVoldemort

Awoken At Five Am By Purring For No Reason

Awoken At Five Am By Purring For No Reason

life_inabox

This Is Kevin. He Regularly Sits Like This While We Watch TV

This Is Kevin. He Regularly Sits Like This While We Watch TV

pleuritic_chest_pain

10 Months Old And Still Needs His Emotional Support Carrots

10 Months Old And Still Needs His Emotional Support Carrots

PrincessOake

Took Dingus To The Vet Yesterday For His Annual Checkup And He Went And Hid, Can Anyone Help Find Him Or The Braincell?

Took Dingus To The Vet Yesterday For His Annual Checkup And He Went And Hid, Can Anyone Help Find Him Or The Braincell?

LEGOjon96

Adoption Picture vs. Now. Connection To The Braincell Didn‘T Improve Since Adoption But I Like To Think She‘S Happier. Meet Sadira!

Adoption Picture vs. Now. Connection To The Braincell Didn'T Improve Since Adoption But I Like To Think She'S Happier. Meet Sadira!

Red_Wine_Vinegar

Pan Narrans
Pan Narrans
From anxious to no worries in the world. That I wish for every cat in the world, because that would mean most people would feel the benefits of a relaxed cat in the house.

Nothing Going On In There. Not Even Elevator Music

Nothing Going On In There. Not Even Elevator Music

some_disclosure

The Day I Picked Her Out At The Shelter

The Day I Picked Her Out At The Shelter

booksandcatlover

My Girls Got Spayed Today And Once Their Surgery Suits Were On, They Didn't Recognize Each Other

My Girls Got Spayed Today And Once Their Surgery Suits Were On, They Didn't Recognize Each Other

Bigrivet

Ritchat
Ritchat
It's most likely not about the suits but the smell. Cats mostly recognize each other by their smell. After surgery, the cats will smell of the vet's office, disinfectant etc. In this case, take a t-shirt or blanket that smells like you and rub your cats with it. That should do the trick.

Trying To Eat A Bee Gets You The Cone Of Shame And A Swollen Schnoz

Trying To Eat A Bee Gets You The Cone Of Shame And A Swollen Schnoz

iowafarmboy2011

His Balls Got Deleted Today, Will He Be Okay?

His Balls Got Deleted Today, Will He Be Okay?

faeeebs

Can't Understand What's Stopping Him

Can't Understand What's Stopping Him

Jjiyeon18

Angrywolf
Angrywolf
Lemmey out right now human!!

Does Begging For The Braincell Help?

Does Begging For The Braincell Help?

Laney20

Orange Cat

Orange Cat

This Is Gus Gustopher Gustopherson

This Is Gus Gustopher Gustopherson

seriicis

Robin
Robin
I also own a Gus Gustopher Gustopherson who also goes by Gussy Styles or big G. He is orange as well.

Every Time I Have To Pack

Every Time I Have To Pack

Pan Narrans
Pan Narrans
Yup, you'll need the bare essentials of life wherever you go.

After Crying To Be Allowed Outside For Hours, Melon Learned Snow Is, In Fact, Cold And Wet

After Crying To Be Allowed Outside For Hours, Melon Learned Snow Is, In Fact, Cold And Wet

abigailandcooper

I'm Out Of Ideas

I'm Out Of Ideas

Downunderdude
Downunderdude
I'm a cat. I can't read. But even if I could, I would ignore it. So you're wasting your time.

Tiger Being Orange

Tiger Being Orange

Ron Used The Brain Cell To Channel His Inner Medieval Cat

Ron Used The Brain Cell To Channel His Inner Medieval Cat

mistaken3000

A Cat Had 4 Kittens At The Landfill I Work It. The Mom Left And Took 3 With Her, This Little Guy Was Left Behind. After A Week Of Leaving Food And Water For Him I Found Him His Forever Home

A Cat Had 4 Kittens At The Landfill I Work It. The Mom Left And Took 3 With Her, This Little Guy Was Left Behind. After A Week Of Leaving Food And Water For Him I Found Him His Forever Home

pheret87

Filtered Water From A Pet Fountain - No. Chair Water - Yes

Filtered Water From A Pet Fountain - No. Chair Water - Yes

Irish-king

Pan Narrans
Pan Narrans
Cat like the wild water, it feels like living dangerously.

Such A Cute Weirdo

Such A Cute Weirdo

My Orange Got Scared Of Movers And Decided This Was The Place To Hide

My Orange Got Scared Of Movers And Decided This Was The Place To Hide

Vicious-Worm

And There Is One Missing In The Photo

And There Is One Missing In The Photo

Lulujujuju

Pan Narrans
Pan Narrans
Damn hoarders. Leave a few for us!

My Loud, Snaggletooth’d, Single Brain Cell, Almost 17 Year Old Floof~

My Loud, Snaggletooth'd, Single Brain Cell, Almost 17 Year Old Floof~

T-I-Double-Ta-Erps

Trust Me... He's Orange

Trust Me... He's Orange

odin-ish

He's Rossini And Everybody Love Him. He Sleeps In The Stores Of The City Where I Live (Rovigo, Italy) And Everybody Respect And Welcome Him. Someone Regularly Feed Him And Take Cares Of Him But He Don't Have An Owner

He's Rossini And Everybody Love Him. He Sleeps In The Stores Of The City Where I Live (Rovigo, Italy) And Everybody Respect And Welcome Him. Someone Regularly Feed Him And Take Cares Of Him But He Don't Have An Owner

Feef00

Did I say that out loud?
Did I say that out loud?
No one ever really "owns" a cat. They own you.

Does Raising The Antenna Improve Brain Cell Reception?

Does Raising The Antenna Improve Brain Cell Reception?

wigglecat

All Hail Orange Cats

All Hail Orange Cats

Sometimes He Will Meow Until I Place My Finger Into His Nose, At Which Point He Will Start Purring Loudly

Sometimes He Will Meow Until I Place My Finger Into His Nose, At Which Point He Will Start Purring Loudly

TheNutMasterGod

3 Cheese Blend

3 Cheese Blend

LWFYD

Robin
Robin
The colors of the ginger rainbow.

He Thinks He's An Ornamental Statue. Very Inconvenient When The TV Is On

He Thinks He's An Ornamental Statue. Very Inconvenient When The TV Is On

No_Post8064

Unsurprisingly These Men Do Not Have The Braincell

Unsurprisingly These Men Do Not Have The Braincell

niphaea

My Cat Thought This Statue Was A Real Cat & Puffed Up!

My Cat Thought This Statue Was A Real Cat & Puffed Up!

spacefitzburger

Pan Narrans
Pan Narrans
My orange longhaired fluff kinda explodes when suddenly confronted with my sons plushy cat.

I Don’t Know If He Thinks He’s A Carrot Or If The Bag Of Carrots Is His Brethren, But He’s Been Like This For 15 Minutes

I Don't Know If He Thinks He's A Carrot Or If The Bag Of Carrots Is His Brethren, But He's Been Like This For 15 Minutes

PrincessOake

green penguin <333
green penguin <333
wow there are multiple carrot-lover cats

Caesar Got By On Looks And Charm Alone. I Don’t Think He Ever Got The Brain Cell In All 15 Years Of His Life

Caesar Got By On Looks And Charm Alone. I Don't Think He Ever Got

High As A Kite After An Mri (Which Neither Confirmed Nor Denied The Presence Of The Braincell, But Thankfully Did Deny The Existence Of Any Malignant Braincells)

High As A Kite After An Mri (Which Neither Confirmed Nor Denied The Presence Of The Braincell, But Thankfully Did Deny The Existence Of Any Malignant Braincells)

This Is Moose. He Has Never Had, Nor Will He Probably Ever Need, The Brain Cell

This Is Moose. He Has Never Had, Nor Will He Probably Ever Need, The Brain Cell

We Demand Food Father

We Demand Food Father

Pan Narrans
Pan Narrans
The silence before the storm.

A Visualization Of The One Orange Brain Cell Floating Around My Cat’s Head

A Visualization Of The One Orange Brain Cell Floating Around My Cat’s Head

Nacho Doesn’t Have A Clue

Nacho Doesn’t Have A Clue

Who Else Has Child Locks On Cabinets Because “The Cat”

Who Else Has Child Locks On Cabinets Because “The Cat”

No Braincell Here. Only An Obsession With Bubbles

No Braincell Here. Only An Obsession With Bubbles

Birdwatching With The "Eggs"

Birdwatching With The "Eggs"

This Is Noodle. He Thinks His Void Brother's Antibiotic Eye Drops Are A Special Treat, So Now I Have To Give Him His Own Pretend Eye Drops 2 Times A Day

This Is Noodle. He Thinks His Void Brother's Antibiotic Eye Drops Are A Special Treat, So Now I Have To Give Him His Own Pretend Eye Drops 2 Times A Day

His Orangeness Thought It Would Be A Good Idea To Step On A Hot Stove

His Orangeness Thought It Would Be A Good Idea To Step On A Hot Stove

waddles
waddles
POOR THING I BLAME THE STOVE

This Is Marx, He Is Here To Seize The Means Of Production

This Is Marx, He Is Here To Seize The Means Of Production

Today Is The Second Anniversary Of When We Brought Mack Home And He Still Hasn't Had His Turn Yet

Today Is The Second Anniversary Of When We Brought Mack Home And He Still Hasn't Had His Turn Yet

Kitten 🐱 Or Squirrel 🐿

Kitten 🐱 Or Squirrel 🐿

Pov:caught Mochi Sleeping In My Son’s Crib

Pov:caught Mochi Sleeping In My Son’s Crib

You Can Almost See Damon Under Leo

You Can Almost See Damon Under Leo

Thought Y'all Might Appreciate My Creature. Five Years And Still Not A Single Turn With The Brain Cell

Thought Y'all Might Appreciate My Creature. Five Years And Still Not A Single Turn With The Brain Cell

He Just Straight Up Passed Out Like This... He Didn't Move For Almost An Hour

He Just Straight Up Passed Out Like This... He Didn't Move For Almost An Hour

Caught This Little Fucker Suntanning In My Tent

Caught This Little Fucker Suntanning In My Tent

Aileen Grist
Aileen Grist
what no censorship - well done BP

Little Red Pillaged Potatoes For His Growing Crew!

Little Red Pillaged Potatoes For His Growing Crew!

Kobe
Kobe
Why put sandy potatoes on your bed to stage a picture like that ? Kitty is cute enough on its own :)

He Knows She Doesn’t Like Him That Much. He Does This Every Single Day Hoping She’ll Change Her Mind 😂🤣😆

He Knows She Doesn’t Like Him That Much. He Does This Every Single Day Hoping She’ll Change Her Mind 😂🤣😆

Still No Braincell For Ron But He's Still Smiling

Still No Braincell For Ron But He's Still Smiling

Just Brought Home This Senior Orange Boy - Meet Kenneth!

Just Brought Home This Senior Orange Boy - Meet Kenneth!

Our Braincell Absolutely Loves These Little Mice Toys So I Got A Whole Box For Her Birthday (11) Last Week. I Dumped Them In A House On Her Tree She Never Uses & Found Her Like This Last Night

Our Braincell Absolutely Loves These Little Mice Toys So I Got A Whole Box For Her Birthday (11) Last Week. I Dumped Them In A House On Her Tree She Never Uses & Found Her Like This Last Night

seana lammers
seana lammers
The ping pong eggs have finally hatched!

I Just Realized Nugget Has An Upvote On His Chest

I Just Realized Nugget Has An Upvote On His Chest

These Two, Sharing A Braincell

These Two, Sharing A Braincell

Guess Which One Has The Brain Cell

Guess Which One Has The Brain Cell

francis_the_shark Report