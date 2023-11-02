ADVERTISEMENT

Julie Hrudová, born in 1988 in the historic city of Prague, has since established herself in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, where she immerses herself in the world of photography.

With a portfolio that has graced various publications, her talent has not only garnered attention locally but has also been showcased in exhibitions on an international level. Her collaboration with the Amsterdam-based newspaper, Het Parool, between 2020 and 2021, culminated in a captivating series of weekly street photos. This endeavor led to the publication of her book, "Chasing Amsterdam," which garnered critical acclaim and was hailed as one of the best photo books of 2022 by the Dutch newspaper, de Volkskrant.

In Julie's words, her inspiration to keep photographing is the chance to capture the "Daily life and the (potential) strangeness of everyday life. As a photographer, I’m trying to translate regular situations into my own interpretation of it, a new kind of situation."

More info: juliehrudova.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

luke-branwen avatar
Luke Branwen
Luke Branwen
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you're a final boss of a game but you still gotta commute to your epic arena

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

kristiflanigan avatar
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Through extensive DNA manipulation, science has invented a self-petting feline.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

kristiflanigan avatar
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Auditioning for 'Cats' and 'Planet of the Apes' on the same day.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I'm just gonna stand here and pretend nothing is happening"

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

#58

#59

#60

#61

#62

#63

#64

#65

#66

