89 Funny Pics Where Common Sense Took a Vacation (New Pics)
In life, we all get our chance to shine, like nailing an important presentation at work or leading the football team to victory. Such highs make us want to share our joy with everyone. On the other hand, we also have those embarrassing moments—searching for our keys while holding them or misplacing our groceries.
On such occasions, our common sense takes a backseat, and our brain refuses to function—a brain fart, if you will. But don’t worry, you are not alone. Sometimes, people are hilariously clueless and naive and thankfully, someone captured it on camera.
To help you momentarily forget your goof-ups and lift your spirits, Bored Panda has collected a list of silly things that people have said and done.
This post may include affiliate links.
All Because He Felt Bad He Didn’t Pay Her Enough
Blaming Young People For Being Triggered
Yikes
What Is This New Email You Speak Of?
Virgin Mary Strikes Again
Ah, Yes, $4k Rent
She Doesn't Know What's Coming
I May Not Be A Smart Man, But I Know What Stupid Is
My Sister Called And Asked Why Her Dryer Kept Stopping
Ladies And Gentlemen, The Substances My Cleaning Woman Reported To The Police. It's A Thermal Paste For A Computer, Found Next To PC Parts
Never Get A Tattoo If You Can't Understand What It Says
Every Job Should Be Appreciated
Prove Me Wrong, Gladly
My Mom Threw All The Chocolate Waffles Outside For The Birds, Thinking The Chocolate Was Mold
I guesss that's better than eating waffles with mold and thinking its chocolate
Excuse Me?
Apparently, Crying At Your Wedding Is Considered Gay Now
So Penguins Are Mammals Now
Someone Forgot How An Acronym Works
Fiancée Wanted An Iced Latte
"Can You Do This Report With Someone Who Doesn't Have That British Accent?"
Toxic Masculinity At Its Finest
Don't Park In Front Of Fire Hydrants, Folks
They do this intentionally to teach you not to park in front of hydrants.
Umm... So Who's Gonna Tell Him
An Idiot In A 34-Ton Cement Truck Tried To Drive On A 4-Ton Wooden Bridge
Stepdad Thinks Eclipse Will Burn Us Alive
My stepdad will not let me remove this thin foil for the entire week because he thinks the eclipse will burn us somehow, and now the entire apartment looks like a cave (the first photo is my room, and the second is the kitchen/living room).
I'm surprised that he didn't use all the foil making his hats.
The Client Used Paper To Walk Into The Room Along The Floor With Glue While We Were At Lunch
Our Flight Attendant Repeatedly Insisted That My Son "Turn Off His Device"
The "Fidget Stick" Was Bothersome
$15 Tacos
Probably Shouldn't Have Replaced The Carrots
Lesson Learned
When Main Characters Expose Themselves Like This
Well in fairness, think of the people he probably hangs with. He might just be the top 86%.
Blood Is Blue, Apparently
For The Last Six Years, I Thought My Car's Hood Emblem Was Blue. It Turns Out, It Was Just A Protective Film
Man Punctures Leg With Drill, Treats It With Homeopathic Remedies
Phone Case Kiosk Guy Fitted And Sold This Case To My Clueless Grandmother
The Sunburn Won’t Give Her Cancer, The Sunscreen Will
The Amount Of Likes Is Scary
A Person Who Hacked My Credit Card Emailed Me, Asking Why I Canceled His Flight
My credit card was hacked. I think the guy did it by hacking my Gmail account because he signed up for Priceline using the Gmail login button.
I called my bank and canceled it. I logged into Priceline to see if I could get any information about the person who booked the flight. I saw I could cancel it for no charge. So I did it because it was going to be faster to get a refund from Priceline than my bank.
Two days later I got this email. It had his photo and phone number. It matched the name on the flight too.
Science Is Too Hard
Gatekeeping Gen-Xers From Their Own Music
I Have No Words
Finally Found One
If the sun exploded, we'd see it 8 minutes later. But the sound wouldn't reach us until 14 years later. Doesn't matter tho, because, well, we're all dead.
Synonyms
You're
This Riddle Doesn't Make Sense. I'm Desperately Trying To Work Out Their Reasoning, But Nothing Fits
5, 15, 25, 35, 45, 55 (2 5s) 65, 75 = 9 yeah? Or am I about to feel like I should be in this list somewhere?
Wait, What?
Just Leave Your Neighbor Alone
Imagine Settling Into Your Nice First-Class Seat And Having To Deal With This The Entire Flight
An Honest Mistake
Let Me Just Fill This Iron With Sugar Water, What Could Go Wrong?
Flat-Earthers Indoctrinating Children From Birth
What Could Go Wrong With Ironing A Synthetic Shirt
Freedom Of Religion, Never Heard Of It
"How To Fix It?"
My Friend Met A Guy Very Confused By Pronouns
Scissors Of Satan
I have a hunch, when they move in together at least one of their cats will be named Emily Dickinson.
Mom Needs To Go Back To School
Judging A Book By Its Cover
Just Accept Him
Apparently, Cleopatra VII Was African-American
What Could Go Wrong With Taking 10' Boards Home In A Small Car?
Nissan Rogue Driver Gets Stuck Making A Turn On A Denver Bike Path Footbridge
Of All The Things That Didn’t Happen, This Did Not Happen The Most
And Gay Men Were Breastfed By Their Fathers?
That’s One Way To Approach The Topic, I Guess
Is That Why, Like, 3/4 Of The Population Is Lactose Intolerant?
Who's Going To Tell Him That That's Simply Oxidation, And Not "Toxins"?
What Do You Expect Them To Do?
There Are 10 Different Kinds Of People: Those Who Understand Binary, And Those Who Don't
Not A Single One Of These Is A Triangle
He Really Said That With His Whole Chest
Woke Up To This Conversation Between My Co-Owner And A New Member
Who Gave This Guy A Medical Degree
Can I Use Facebook But Not Google?
Women Lose Their Autism If They Have A Child
Americans Are Also Europeans
Everybody Can Run 7-Minute Miles
"He Looks Very White For A Spanish Guy"
I Can't Help But Wonder If They All Can't Read Or If They Just Insist On Being Dumb
Truly, One Of The Dumbest People
Good Math Skills Are Hard To Come By
Georgia
And 120 Minutes Is 1 Hour And 20 Minutes, Right?
This Is Insane. Less Than $1000 For 100 Hours
Most of these must have come from R/MildlyInfuriating cuz these sure raised my blood pressure significantly.
Most of these must have come from R/MildlyInfuriating cuz these sure raised my blood pressure significantly.