To help you momentarily forget your goof-ups and lift your spirits, Bored Panda has collected a list of silly things that people have said and done.

On such occasions, our common sense takes a backseat, and our brain refuses to function—a brain fart, if you will. But don’t worry, you are not alone. Sometimes, people are hilariously clueless and naive and thankfully, someone captured it on camera.

In life, we all get our chance to shine, like nailing an important presentation at work or leading the football team to victory. Such highs make us want to share our joy with everyone. On the other hand, we also have those embarrassing moments—searching for our keys while holding them or misplacing our groceries.

#1 All Because He Felt Bad He Didn’t Pay Her Enough Share icon

#2 Blaming Young People For Being Triggered Share icon

#3 Yikes Share icon

#4 What Is This New Email You Speak Of? Share icon

#5 Virgin Mary Strikes Again Share icon

#6 Ah, Yes, $4k Rent Share icon

#7 She Doesn't Know What's Coming Share icon

#8 I May Not Be A Smart Man, But I Know What Stupid Is Share icon

#9 My Sister Called And Asked Why Her Dryer Kept Stopping Share icon

#10 Ladies And Gentlemen, The Substances My Cleaning Woman Reported To The Police. It's A Thermal Paste For A Computer, Found Next To PC Parts Share icon

#11 Never Get A Tattoo If You Can't Understand What It Says Share icon

#12 Every Job Should Be Appreciated Share icon

#13 Prove Me Wrong, Gladly Share icon

#14 My Mom Threw All The Chocolate Waffles Outside For The Birds, Thinking The Chocolate Was Mold Share icon

#15 Excuse Me? Share icon

#16 Apparently, Crying At Your Wedding Is Considered Gay Now Share icon

#17 So Penguins Are Mammals Now Share icon

#18 It's Just Sad Share icon

#19 Someone Forgot How An Acronym Works Share icon

#20 Fiancée Wanted An Iced Latte Share icon

#21 "Can You Do This Report With Someone Who Doesn't Have That British Accent?" Share icon

#22 Toxic Masculinity At Its Finest Share icon

#23 Don't Park In Front Of Fire Hydrants, Folks Share icon

#24 Umm... So Who's Gonna Tell Him Share icon

#25 An Idiot In A 34-Ton Cement Truck Tried To Drive On A 4-Ton Wooden Bridge Share icon

#26 Stepdad Thinks Eclipse Will Burn Us Alive Share icon My stepdad will not let me remove this thin foil for the entire week because he thinks the eclipse will burn us somehow, and now the entire apartment looks like a cave (the first photo is my room, and the second is the kitchen/living room).

#27 The Client Used Paper To Walk Into The Room Along The Floor With Glue While We Were At Lunch Share icon

#28 Our Flight Attendant Repeatedly Insisted That My Son "Turn Off His Device" Share icon

#29 The "Fidget Stick" Was Bothersome Share icon

#30 $15 Tacos Share icon

#31 Probably Shouldn't Have Replaced The Carrots Share icon

#32 Lesson Learned Share icon

#33 She Got Him Share icon

#34 When Main Characters Expose Themselves Like This Share icon

#35 Blood Is Blue, Apparently Share icon

#36 For The Last Six Years, I Thought My Car's Hood Emblem Was Blue. It Turns Out, It Was Just A Protective Film Share icon

#37 Man Punctures Leg With Drill, Treats It With Homeopathic Remedies Share icon

#38 Phone Case Kiosk Guy Fitted And Sold This Case To My Clueless Grandmother Share icon

#39 The Sunburn Won’t Give Her Cancer, The Sunscreen Will Share icon

#40 The Amount Of Likes Is Scary Share icon

#41 A Person Who Hacked My Credit Card Emailed Me, Asking Why I Canceled His Flight Share icon My credit card was hacked. I think the guy did it by hacking my Gmail account because he signed up for Priceline using the Gmail login button.



I called my bank and canceled it. I logged into Priceline to see if I could get any information about the person who booked the flight. I saw I could cancel it for no charge. So I did it because it was going to be faster to get a refund from Priceline than my bank.



Two days later I got this email. It had his photo and phone number. It matched the name on the flight too.

#42 Science Is Too Hard Share icon

#43 The Entitlement Is Strong With This One Share icon

#44 Gatekeeping Gen-Xers From Their Own Music Share icon

#45 I Have No Words Share icon

#46 Finally Found One Share icon

#47 Synonyms Share icon

#49 This Riddle Doesn't Make Sense. I'm Desperately Trying To Work Out Their Reasoning, But Nothing Fits Share icon

#51 Just Leave Your Neighbor Alone Share icon

#52 Imagine Settling Into Your Nice First-Class Seat And Having To Deal With This The Entire Flight Share icon

#53 An Honest Mistake Share icon

#54 Let Me Just Fill This Iron With Sugar Water, What Could Go Wrong? Share icon

#55 Flat-Earthers Indoctrinating Children From Birth Share icon

#56 What Could Go Wrong With Ironing A Synthetic Shirt Share icon

#57 Freedom Of Religion, Never Heard Of It Share icon

#58 "How To Fix It?" Share icon

#59 My Friend Met A Guy Very Confused By Pronouns Share icon

#60 Scissors Of Satan Share icon

#61 Mom Needs To Go Back To School Share icon

#62 Judging A Book By Its Cover Share icon

#63 Just Accept Him Share icon

#64 Apparently, Cleopatra VII Was African-American Share icon

#65 What Could Go Wrong With Taking 10' Boards Home In A Small Car? Share icon

#66 Nissan Rogue Driver Gets Stuck Making A Turn On A Denver Bike Path Footbridge Share icon

#67 Of All The Things That Didn’t Happen, This Did Not Happen The Most Share icon

#68 And Gay Men Were Breastfed By Their Fathers? Share icon

#69 That’s One Way To Approach The Topic, I Guess Share icon

#70 Is That Why, Like, 3/4 Of The Population Is Lactose Intolerant? Share icon

#71 Who's Going To Tell Him That That's Simply Oxidation, And Not "Toxins"? Share icon

#72 What Do You Expect Them To Do? Share icon

#73 There Are 10 Different Kinds Of People: Those Who Understand Binary, And Those Who Don't Share icon

#74 This Is Actually Insane Share icon

#75 Not A Single One Of These Is A Triangle Share icon

#76 He Really Said That With His Whole Chest Share icon

#77 Woke Up To This Conversation Between My Co-Owner And A New Member Share icon

#78 Who Gave This Guy A Medical Degree Share icon

#79 Can I Use Facebook But Not Google? Share icon

#80 Women Lose Their Autism If They Have A Child Share icon

#81 Americans Are Also Europeans Share icon

#82 Everybody Can Run 7-Minute Miles Share icon

#83 "He Looks Very White For A Spanish Guy" Share icon

#84 I Can't Help But Wonder If They All Can't Read Or If They Just Insist On Being Dumb Share icon

#85 Truly, One Of The Dumbest People Share icon

#86 Good Math Skills Are Hard To Come By Share icon

#87 Georgia Share icon

#88 And 120 Minutes Is 1 Hour And 20 Minutes, Right? Share icon