In life, we all get our chance to shine, like nailing an important presentation at work or leading the football team to victory. Such highs make us want to share our joy with everyone. On the other hand, we also have those embarrassing moments—searching for our keys while holding them or misplacing our groceries.

On such occasions, our common sense takes a backseat, and our brain refuses to function—a brain fart, if you will. But don’t worry, you are not alone. Sometimes, people are hilariously clueless and naive and thankfully, someone captured it on camera.

To help you momentarily forget your goof-ups and lift your spirits, Bored Panda has collected a list of silly things that people have said and done.

#1

All Because He Felt Bad He Didn’t Pay Her Enough

akilahgreen , GraceFacesPlace Report

#2

Blaming Young People For Being Triggered

kyno1 Report

#3

Yikes

peachofababy , JoyAng Report

#4

What Is This New Email You Speak Of?

phaerietales Report

#5

Virgin Mary Strikes Again

Big_Boog_Boi_TANK Report

#6

Ah, Yes, $4k Rent

percy___potter , LifeIsAWork Report

adzadz86au avatar
ADZ
ADZ
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Another example of how having money doesn't mean you've earned it or have any intelligence.

#7

She Doesn't Know What's Coming

ask_aubry Report

jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When my wife was giving birth, someone in another room was also giving birth but had refused all pain relief. The screams......

#8

I May Not Be A Smart Man, But I Know What Stupid Is

Smirkz_XIX Report

#9

My Sister Called And Asked Why Her Dryer Kept Stopping

Agreeable-Camera5420 Report

#10

Ladies And Gentlemen, The Substances My Cleaning Woman Reported To The Police. It's A Thermal Paste For A Computer, Found Next To PC Parts

Pharalynx Report

#11

Never Get A Tattoo If You Can't Understand What It Says

takatori Report

#12

Every Job Should Be Appreciated

Redivstra Report

#13

Prove Me Wrong, Gladly

muhd_kboy Report

#14

My Mom Threw All The Chocolate Waffles Outside For The Birds, Thinking The Chocolate Was Mold

Deadpan_rice Report

shah-ariane avatar
Amity_Calamity
Amity_Calamity
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I guesss that's better than eating waffles with mold and thinking its chocolate

#15

Excuse Me?

ExpertAccident Report

#16

Apparently, Crying At Your Wedding Is Considered Gay Now

Tobias-Tawanda Report

#17

So Penguins Are Mammals Now

ItalyanBalaclava Report

garyfrench avatar
Solidhog
Solidhog
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I worked with teachers for 25 years. Many of them are not as smart as you think.

#18

It's Just Sad

BlazinBajan Report

#19

Someone Forgot How An Acronym Works

Mish_b Report

#20

Fiancée Wanted An Iced Latte

SKirsch10x Report

#21

"Can You Do This Report With Someone Who Doesn't Have That British Accent?"

actually-bulletproof Report

#22

Toxic Masculinity At Its Finest

TheGrimReefah Report

stevecampitelli65 avatar
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They actually call this ‘skinship’ in Japan. Important bonding. Interestingly they use the English word ‘skinship’ which as far as I’m aware, is not used in English

#23

Don't Park In Front Of Fire Hydrants, Folks

NYCFireWire Report

blue1steven avatar
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They do this intentionally to teach you not to park in front of hydrants.

#24

Umm... So Who's Gonna Tell Him

T_h_e_Assassin Report

lmm-kuiper avatar
Sanne
Sanne
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If that much blood comes from your bladder, you have a big problem!

#25

An Idiot In A 34-Ton Cement Truck Tried To Drive On A 4-Ton Wooden Bridge

No_Associate2881 Report

#26

Stepdad Thinks Eclipse Will Burn Us Alive

Stepdad Thinks Eclipse Will Burn Us Alive

My stepdad will not let me remove this thin foil for the entire week because he thinks the eclipse will burn us somehow, and now the entire apartment looks like a cave (the first photo is my room, and the second is the kitchen/living room).

DarkSharks4219 Report

#27

The Client Used Paper To Walk Into The Room Along The Floor With Glue While We Were At Lunch

CAPATOB_64 Report

#28

Our Flight Attendant Repeatedly Insisted That My Son "Turn Off His Device"

lookslikesinbad Report

#29

The "Fidget Stick" Was Bothersome

VnGChrome Report

#30

$15 Tacos

DaFunkJunkie Report

#31

Probably Shouldn't Have Replaced The Carrots

WeAreTheBaddiess Report

#32

Lesson Learned

rudy_betrayed Report

#33

She Got Him

Solopeerless Report

#34

When Main Characters Expose Themselves Like This

scaly_telephony Report

marieclear avatar
Marie Clear
Marie Clear
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well in fairness, think of the people he probably hangs with. He might just be the top 86%.

#35

Blood Is Blue, Apparently

Mundane_Son4631 Report

#36

For The Last Six Years, I Thought My Car's Hood Emblem Was Blue. It Turns Out, It Was Just A Protective Film

Hepworth Report

stevecampitelli65 avatar
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sooo you never washed that thing? Never got up close? Ok. Not judging just surprised

#37

Man Punctures Leg With Drill, Treats It With Homeopathic Remedies

conspiritualitypod Report

adzadz86au avatar
ADZ
ADZ
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The resilience of the human body is astounding when you see what idiots will do to themselves.

#38

Phone Case Kiosk Guy Fitted And Sold This Case To My Clueless Grandmother

whatisuniqueusername Report

#39

The Sunburn Won’t Give Her Cancer, The Sunscreen Will

em-chris Report

#40

The Amount Of Likes Is Scary

EvelKros Report

#41

A Person Who Hacked My Credit Card Emailed Me, Asking Why I Canceled His Flight

A Person Who Hacked My Credit Card Emailed Me, Asking Why I Canceled His Flight

My credit card was hacked. I think the guy did it by hacking my Gmail account because he signed up for Priceline using the Gmail login button.

I called my bank and canceled it. I logged into Priceline to see if I could get any information about the person who booked the flight. I saw I could cancel it for no charge. So I did it because it was going to be faster to get a refund from Priceline than my bank.

Two days later I got this email. It had his photo and phone number. It matched the name on the flight too.

AshesfallforAshton Report

#42

Science Is Too Hard

realstewpeters Report

jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I dread to think why he has put the word space in quote marks

#43

The Entitlement Is Strong With This One

Piccolo-Sufficient Report

#44

Gatekeeping Gen-Xers From Their Own Music

SOYBOYPILLED Report

#45

I Have No Words

sandiercy Report

mistypinewoods avatar
Onyx Delson
Onyx Delson
Community Member
19 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

#46

Finally Found One

hetty147 Report

marieclear avatar
Marie Clear
Marie Clear
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If the sun exploded, we'd see it 8 minutes later. But the sound wouldn't reach us until 14 years later. Doesn't matter tho, because, well, we're all dead.

#47

Synonyms

BTBskesh Report

#48

You're

FightingTable Report

#49

This Riddle Doesn't Make Sense. I'm Desperately Trying To Work Out Their Reasoning, But Nothing Fits

IdiotBearPinkEdition Report

clairebailey avatar
Bored something
Bored something
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

5, 15, 25, 35, 45, 55 (2 5s) 65, 75 = 9 yeah? Or am I about to feel like I should be in this list somewhere?

#50

Wait, What?

ExpertAccident Report

#51

Just Leave Your Neighbor Alone

Green____cat Report

#52

Imagine Settling Into Your Nice First-Class Seat And Having To Deal With This The Entire Flight

Paneraiguy1 Report

mariannekraus avatar
Marianne
Marianne
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I fail to understand how you could feel so bothered by another person wearing a mask that you offer them a 6 figure sum to remove it.

#53

An Honest Mistake

PratikBrahma101 Report

1molksiazkowy avatar
Enuya
Enuya
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What word is censored? I'm asking seriously - English isn't my first language and I cannot recognize this one

#54

Let Me Just Fill This Iron With Sugar Water, What Could Go Wrong?

wallsemt Report

lsgm2fw avatar
Zoe's Mom
Zoe's Mom
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People like this is why hair dryers have warnings not to use in the shower.

#55

Flat-Earthers Indoctrinating Children From Birth

jhrogoff Report

#56

What Could Go Wrong With Ironing A Synthetic Shirt

Only_Tea_7378 Report

#57

Freedom Of Religion, Never Heard Of It

EmptySpaceForAHeart Report

#58

"How To Fix It?"

MistakeFast1917 Report

#59

My Friend Met A Guy Very Confused By Pronouns

Scaulbylausis Report

#60

Scissors Of Satan

LiteratureOk5964 Report

marieclear avatar
Marie Clear
Marie Clear
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have a hunch, when they move in together at least one of their cats will be named Emily Dickinson.

#61

Mom Needs To Go Back To School

reddit.com Report

#62

Judging A Book By Its Cover

idkjay Report

#63

Just Accept Him

blaze_uchiha999 Report

#64

Apparently, Cleopatra VII Was African-American

PanzerJagerr Report

#65

What Could Go Wrong With Taking 10' Boards Home In A Small Car?

dogmehc Report

#66

Nissan Rogue Driver Gets Stuck Making A Turn On A Denver Bike Path Footbridge

ferio252 Report

#67

Of All The Things That Didn’t Happen, This Did Not Happen The Most

Lord_Answer_me_Why Report

#68

And Gay Men Were Breastfed By Their Fathers?

cupand Report

#69

That’s One Way To Approach The Topic, I Guess

evanctaylor Report

#70

Is That Why, Like, 3/4 Of The Population Is Lactose Intolerant?

Jacked_Shrimp Report

#71

Who's Going To Tell Him That That's Simply Oxidation, And Not "Toxins"?

natemace Report

#72

What Do You Expect Them To Do?

WomenPostingLs Report

1molksiazkowy avatar
Enuya
Enuya
Community Member
36 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

After you say no, they should grab you by your hair and then take you to their cave to explain that "maybe means yes and no means maybe", obviously 😌 /s

#73

There Are 10 Different Kinds Of People: Those Who Understand Binary, And Those Who Don't

Juliancito135 Report

#74

This Is Actually Insane

clapdatmeat Report

#75

Not A Single One Of These Is A Triangle

pearblossoms_ Report

#76

He Really Said That With His Whole Chest

Ok_Pangolin_8038 Report

#77

Woke Up To This Conversation Between My Co-Owner And A New Member

xhyenabite Report

#78

Who Gave This Guy A Medical Degree

Leather-Bug3087 Report

#79

Can I Use Facebook But Not Google?

tr_tinkerbell Report

#80

Women Lose Their Autism If They Have A Child

SabishiSushi Report

#81

Americans Are Also Europeans

fibiotics Report

#82

Everybody Can Run 7-Minute Miles

r_special_ Report

#83

"He Looks Very White For A Spanish Guy"

ivory_ghostt Report

#84

I Can't Help But Wonder If They All Can't Read Or If They Just Insist On Being Dumb

SeeingSp0ts Report

#85

Truly, One Of The Dumbest People

Esqueer_ Report

#86

Good Math Skills Are Hard To Come By

sunclouds01 Report

#87

Georgia

rengam Report

#88

And 120 Minutes Is 1 Hour And 20 Minutes, Right?

reddit.com Report

#89

This Is Insane. Less Than $1000 For 100 Hours

Itsme_Tyrone Report

