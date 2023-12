To celebrate the year coming to an end, our team at Bored Panda has selected some of the best moments of pets captured during Christmas. From battles against pine trees to meetings with Santa, these little companions are bound to make our holidays just that much more special.

This holiday is possibly one of the most joyful times of the year, and it wouldn’t be the same without our pets. Sure, they might have broken something while rocking around the Christmas tree, but that’s why we love them even more.

Animals have been a part of Christmas since we can remember. The red-nosed Rudolph is but one example of an icon of the season. And what nativity scene would there be without a couple of donkeys, sheep, and goats?

#3 Not A Creature Was Stirring, All Through The House - Except For This Mouse Living In Our Christmas Tree, Apparently Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

Christmas is a great opportunity to share the fun, joy, and magic of the season with our pets. And maybe spoil them a little. If you’re looking for fun activities to do with your furry friends during the holidays, we’ve got you covered. On the days leading up to the big celebration, you can consider buying or making your own advent calendar for the four-legged members of your family. Many pet shops carry them to make your companions feel included in the magical spirit. Unfortunately, they’re usually available for the most common household animals, like cats and dogs, so if you wish to surprise your bunny, guinea pig, or hedgehog, you’ll have some DIYing to do.

ADVERTISEMENT

Usually, stores at that time of the year sell empty advent calendars that you can fill with treats or toys for the specific needs of your pet. Or, if you wish, you can make them totally from scratch with just a few materials, like this one just here. You can include home-baked delicacies in there as well. Plenty of yummy recipes are posted online that cater to a wide range of animals and their diets. For example, you can try making raisin wheels from hay for bunnies or salmon sweet potato cake for cats.

#8 Happy Holidays! My Wife Asked Me To Take Christmas Pictures Of Our Kid. Apparently, This Isn't What She Meant Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

ADVERTISEMENT

Something else you can do is take them on a snowy outing. Most dogs and even some cats enjoy running and playing in it. Snow angels, zoomies, or a game of fetch will surely build up that appetite before Christmas dinner. But if you live where it doesn’t snow, another option is to take them to see all the beautiful lights and decorations that your neighbors have decked out for the occasion. You might also choose to go on a fun road trip and introduce them to the white stuff falling from the sky; this way, you can make some unforgettable memories. ADVERTISEMENT

Another fun activity to include your beloved animal in is to dress them up in their cutest attire. Christmas sweaters, ribbons, Santa hats, and bow ties—there are plenty of options to choose from. If you’re feeling extra, you can even get matching outfits to twin with your pet. Just make sure that they’re feeling extra comfortable wearing it.

And while you’re at it, make sure to snap a quick picture. Having a fun image of your pet that could be framed in your house or used as a holiday card can be a very delightful and rewarding experience. But you might have to be really patient, as not all pets are up for it. In fact, some will do anything within their power to outsmart you and run away. ADVERTISEMENT

A couple of tips from Crimson Cat Studios on photographing your pets include taking some time to create a Zen environment and paying attention to what they like. Choose a place that is familiar, comfortable, and quiet, so your model feels at ease. The trickiest part might be getting your companion to pose or look straight into the camera. For this, you can try holding something interesting above it. It can be a squeaky toy, a treat, or anything else they love. There’s even a “Pooch Selfie” attachment that looks like a tennis ball and squeaks when you squeeze it.

#20 Got The Family Together For A Christmas Photo. Only 33% Of The Animals In The Photo Are Enjoying Themselves Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Happy Holidays, Friends. Sending Piggy Smooches To All Of You Near And Far, No Matter What Holiday You Celebrate Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

Even though between 3.5 and 4.1 million dogs and cats are adopted annually in the U.S., there are still many more who spend the holidays in shelters and need some festive joy. To help them, you can take your furry friend and go shopping for necessary items on your local animal shelter’s wish list. Delivering packed baskets of treats, toys, beds, and other staples can make a world of difference.

#26 I Tried To Take A Nice Christmas Photo Of My Cat, But She Had Other Ideas Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

We hope we inspired you to try something new and festive with your pet for the next holiday season and snap a couple of pictures while you’re at it, just like the people on the list. May the following year be full of snowy escapades and freshly baked treats! ADVERTISEMENT Let’s also not forget to extend the Christmas cheer to our furry friends in need. After all, the holidays are all about giving back.

#33 Christmas Tree Has Been Up For Less Than 24 Hours. Half The Ornaments Are Already Knocked Off And The Angel Doesn't Stand A Chance Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#35 One Of My Chicken - Freckles, Has Met A Santa. In The Second Photo, Freckles Is Reviewing The Naughty/Nice List. She Was Obviously On The Nice List Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#41 Oh, Christmas Tree, Ohhhh, Christmas Tree. How Ricky Hates To Wear Thee Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Holiday photos with Ricky went exactly as expected. Hopefully, we’ll have better luck with our other 9. Our noodles only wear costumes/clothing for photos. While his face may say otherwise, this drama king only had to endure this for three measly photos.

#42 My Husband Made A "Klausmas Tree" By Hanging Tufts Of Cat Hair On The Tree. I Only Noticed Because Klaus Was Over There Eating One Of The Tufts Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#49 "Don't Look At Me, You Stupid Humans, I Have A Job To Do Here! The Christmas Tree Won't Knock Itself Down" Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#52 Was Taking Christmas Pictures Yesterday And Can’t Stop Laughing At These Ones Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share The entire thing took less than 40 minutes, from setting up to cleaning. Initially, he did not cooperate at all, but after a few minutes of him exploring and smelling everything we managed to take some really cute ones. This won’t be on the Christmas cards, but I’m seriously considering framing them.