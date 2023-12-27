ADVERTISEMENT

Animals have been a part of Christmas since we can remember. The red-nosed Rudolph is but one example of an icon of the season. And what nativity scene would there be without a couple of donkeys, sheep, and goats?

This holiday is possibly one of the most joyful times of the year, and it wouldn’t be the same without our pets. Sure, they might have broken something while rocking around the Christmas tree, but that’s why we love them even more.

To celebrate the year coming to an end, our team at Bored Panda has selected some of the best moments of pets captured during Christmas. From battles against pine trees to meetings with Santa, these little companions are bound to make our holidays just that much more special.