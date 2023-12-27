ADVERTISEMENT

Animals have been a part of Christmas since we can remember. The red-nosed Rudolph is but one example of an icon of the season. And what nativity scene would there be without a couple of donkeys, sheep, and goats?

This holiday is possibly one of the most joyful times of the year, and it wouldn’t be the same without our pets. Sure, they might have broken something while rocking around the Christmas tree, but that’s why we love them even more.

To celebrate the year coming to an end, our team at Bored Panda has selected some of the best moments of pets captured during Christmas. From battles against pine trees to meetings with Santa, these little companions are bound to make our holidays just that much more special.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Every Christmas She Perfectly Photobombs At Least One Picture. Zoe Will Be 16-Years-Old In 3 Weeks

Every Christmas She Perfectly Photobombs At Least One Picture. Zoe Will Be 16-Years-Old In 3 Weeks Shares stats

Jesta83 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
47points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Paint Me Like One Of Your Christmas Trees

Paint Me Like One Of Your Christmas Trees Shares stats

Bloody-August Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
41points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Not A Creature Was Stirring, All Through The House - Except For This Mouse Living In Our Christmas Tree, Apparently

Not A Creature Was Stirring, All Through The House - Except For This Mouse Living In Our Christmas Tree, Apparently Shares stats

Wolferesque Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
41points
Add photo comments
POST
jennikeestra avatar
Jennik
Jennik
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A few years ago our cats carefully watched us placing gifts under the Christmas tree, then went outside, caught a mouse and dropped it amongst the gifts. It was still alive. We spent ages trying to track it down in the tree so we could catch and release it.

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Christmas is a great opportunity to share the fun, joy, and magic of the season with our pets. And maybe spoil them a little. If you’re looking for fun activities to do with your furry friends during the holidays, we’ve got you covered.

On the days leading up to the big celebration, you can consider buying or making your own advent calendar for the four-legged members of your family. Many pet shops carry them to make your companions feel included in the magical spirit. Unfortunately, they’re usually available for the most common household animals, like cats and dogs, so if you wish to surprise your bunny, guinea pig, or hedgehog, you’ll have some DIYing to do.
#4

Our Cat With Christmas Tree

Our Cat With Christmas Tree Shares stats

Deivane3000 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
40points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

I Tried To Take A Cute Christmas Photo Holding My Dog

I Tried To Take A Cute Christmas Photo Holding My Dog Shares stats

dangiee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
40points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Cat vs. Christmas Tree. The Cat Has Won

Cat vs. Christmas Tree. The Cat Has Won Shares stats

bibi_the_cat_hater_slayer_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
40points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

Usually, stores at that time of the year sell empty advent calendars that you can fill with treats or toys for the specific needs of your pet. Or, if you wish, you can make them totally from scratch with just a few materials, like this one just here. You can include home-baked delicacies in there as well. Plenty of yummy recipes are posted online that cater to a wide range of animals and their diets. For example, you can try making raisin wheels from hay for bunnies or salmon sweet potato cake for cats.
#7

My Attempt At A Cute Christmas Picture Of My 13-Year-Old Chow Mix, Samwise

My Attempt At A Cute Christmas Picture Of My 13-Year-Old Chow Mix, Samwise Shares stats

Kid520 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
40points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Happy Holidays! My Wife Asked Me To Take Christmas Pictures Of Our Kid. Apparently, This Isn't What She Meant

Happy Holidays! My Wife Asked Me To Take Christmas Pictures Of Our Kid. Apparently, This Isn't What She Meant Shares stats

MadinPhilly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
40points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Guardian Of The Christmas Ham

Guardian Of The Christmas Ham Shares stats

Zerfi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
38points
Add photo comments
POST

Something else you can do is take them on a snowy outing. Most dogs and even some cats enjoy running and playing in it. Snow angels, zoomies, or a game of fetch will surely build up that appetite before Christmas dinner. But if you live where it doesn’t snow, another option is to take them to see all the beautiful lights and decorations that your neighbors have decked out for the occasion. You might also choose to go on a fun road trip and introduce them to the white stuff falling from the sky; this way, you can make some unforgettable memories.

ADVERTISEMENT
#10

The Grinch Is Ready To Obliterate The Christmas Tree

The Grinch Is Ready To Obliterate The Christmas Tree Shares stats

mrwir Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
38points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If ever there is an animal version of this movie, looks like we already have a star.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#11

I Think He Knows What His Christmas Gift Is

I Think He Knows What His Christmas Gift Is Shares stats

TheNapman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Spotted This Husky While Out For A Walk

Spotted This Husky While Out For A Walk Shares stats

synthesezia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
Add photo comments
POST

Another fun activity to include your beloved animal in is to dress them up in their cutest attire. Christmas sweaters, ribbons, Santa hats, and bow ties—there are plenty of options to choose from. If you’re feeling extra, you can even get matching outfits to twin with your pet. Just make sure that they’re feeling extra comfortable wearing it.
#13

It's Actually A Cat Decorating A Christmas Tree

It's Actually A Cat Decorating A Christmas Tree Shares stats

DontShowYourCat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Ready In 3, 2, 1 Cheese

Ready In 3, 2, 1 Cheese Shares stats

casybaseball Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

The Difference Between Cats And Dogs: Dignity

The Difference Between Cats And Dogs: Dignity Shares stats

Grnot Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

And while you’re at it, make sure to snap a quick picture. Having a fun image of your pet that could be framed in your house or used as a holiday card can be a very delightful and rewarding experience. But you might have to be really patient, as not all pets are up for it. In fact, some will do anything within their power to outsmart you and run away.

ADVERTISEMENT
#16

My Work Here Is Done

My Work Here Is Done Shares stats

9999monkeys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

He Had Steak For Dinner For Christmas. He Couldn't Believe It

He Had Steak For Dinner For Christmas. He Couldn't Believe It Shares stats

alluringvixen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Silly Cat Is Ready For Christmas

Silly Cat Is Ready For Christmas Shares stats

ShootaCat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
ninettet avatar
Nina
Nina
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love it! That's not even a little blep, it's an all-out mlleeep

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

Put Up A Christmas Tree We Encourage Our Cats To Climb

Put Up A Christmas Tree We Encourage Our Cats To Climb Shares stats

HerpDerpenberg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST

A couple of tips from Crimson Cat Studios on photographing your pets include taking some time to create a Zen environment and paying attention to what they like. Choose a place that is familiar, comfortable, and quiet, so your model feels at ease. The trickiest part might be getting your companion to pose or look straight into the camera. For this, you can try holding something interesting above it. It can be a squeaky toy, a treat, or anything else they love. There’s even a “Pooch Selfie” attachment that looks like a tennis ball and squeaks when you squeeze it.
#20

Got The Family Together For A Christmas Photo. Only 33% Of The Animals In The Photo Are Enjoying Themselves

Got The Family Together For A Christmas Photo. Only 33% Of The Animals In The Photo Are Enjoying Themselves Shares stats

dcraig814 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

I Couldn't Find My Cat. She Was Too Quiet

I Couldn't Find My Cat. She Was Too Quiet Shares stats

Lonely_Direction_244 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#22

Happy Holidays, Friends. Sending Piggy Smooches To All Of You Near And Far, No Matter What Holiday You Celebrate

Happy Holidays, Friends. Sending Piggy Smooches To All Of You Near And Far, No Matter What Holiday You Celebrate Shares stats

thepigolly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because what says "Christmas" better than a cat riding a pig in a lovely home in front of a Christmas tree?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#23

Merry Christmas From Bob

Merry Christmas From Bob Shares stats

mighystarfish9505 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I need Bob at my house. I can see plots galore in those eyes.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Even though between 3.5 and 4.1 million dogs and cats are adopted annually in the U.S., there are still many more who spend the holidays in shelters and need some festive joy. To help them, you can take your furry friend and go shopping for necessary items on your local animal shelter’s wish list. Delivering packed baskets of treats, toys, beds, and other staples can make a world of difference.
#24

Christmas Came Early At The Zoo Where My Girlfriend Works, And One Fox Couldn't Be Happier

Christmas Came Early At The Zoo Where My Girlfriend Works, And One Fox Couldn't Be Happier Shares stats

Daytman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Buster Is Pretty Sure Ollie Is A Christmas Jerk

Buster Is Pretty Sure Ollie Is A Christmas Jerk Shares stats

jeanjammer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

I Tried To Take A Nice Christmas Photo Of My Cat, But She Had Other Ideas

I Tried To Take A Nice Christmas Photo Of My Cat, But She Had Other Ideas Shares stats

ZacSimmo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Christmas Cat Photoshoot

Christmas Cat Photoshoot Shares stats

TheSwimmingCactus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
ninettet avatar
Nina
Nina
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So majestic in the last pic! And such a cute blep in the first ^^

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply

We hope we inspired you to try something new and festive with your pet for the next holiday season and snap a couple of pictures while you’re at it, just like the people on the list. May the following year be full of snowy escapades and freshly baked treats!

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s also not forget to extend the Christmas cheer to our furry friends in need. After all, the holidays are all about giving back.
#28

Pancakes Kept Getting In The Way, So He Became The Present (He Had No Complaints)

Pancakes Kept Getting In The Way, So He Became The Present (He Had No Complaints) Shares stats

Moosebuckets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Ms. Chleo Enjoying Her Favorite Holiday Film - Home Alone

Ms. Chleo Enjoying Her Favorite Holiday Film - Home Alone Shares stats

Horangi1987 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Joy Was So Excited When She Saw The Presents Under The Tree

Joy Was So Excited When She Saw The Presents Under The Tree Shares stats

JimmyFreakingPesto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

A Christmas Puppy

A Christmas Puppy Shares stats

hatturner Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

My Husband Wanted The Christmas Tree Up. Now It Begins

My Husband Wanted The Christmas Tree Up. Now It Begins Shares stats

krombopulosmfart Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Christmas Tree Has Been Up For Less Than 24 Hours. Half The Ornaments Are Already Knocked Off And The Angel Doesn't Stand A Chance

Christmas Tree Has Been Up For Less Than 24 Hours. Half The Ornaments Are Already Knocked Off And The Angel Doesn't Stand A Chance Shares stats

The_Dezzy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

We Wish You A Wonderful Second Week Of Advent

We Wish You A Wonderful Second Week Of Advent Shares stats

maries.gartenkatzen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
ninettet avatar
Nina
Nina
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like they found sonething better than catnip

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#35

One Of My Chicken - Freckles, Has Met A Santa. In The Second Photo, Freckles Is Reviewing The Naughty/Nice List. She Was Obviously On The Nice List

One Of My Chicken - Freckles, Has Met A Santa. In The Second Photo, Freckles Is Reviewing The Naughty/Nice List. She Was Obviously On The Nice List Shares stats

_Raisin_Boy_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Merry Christmas To You All

Merry Christmas To You All Shares stats

brolbo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

My Cat Got Stuck In The Wall On Christmas Day

My Cat Got Stuck In The Wall On Christmas Day Shares stats

therealIndigocat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Christmas Is Slowly (And Steadily) Approaching

Christmas Is Slowly (And Steadily) Approaching Shares stats

uniqueusername2187 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

"That's My Shelf"

"That's My Shelf" Shares stats

todashmacroverse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Breaking News: Giant Tabby Terrorizes Sleepy Christmas Village

Breaking News: Giant Tabby Terrorizes Sleepy Christmas Village Shares stats

Accomplished_Pea_819 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Oh, Christmas Tree, Ohhhh, Christmas Tree. How Ricky Hates To Wear Thee

Oh, Christmas Tree, Ohhhh, Christmas Tree. How Ricky Hates To Wear Thee Shares stats

Holiday photos with Ricky went exactly as expected. Hopefully, we’ll have better luck with our other 9. Our noodles only wear costumes/clothing for photos. While his face may say otherwise, this drama king only had to endure this for three measly photos.

kme2424 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

My Husband Made A "Klausmas Tree" By Hanging Tufts Of Cat Hair On The Tree. I Only Noticed Because Klaus Was Over There Eating One Of The Tufts

My Husband Made A "Klausmas Tree" By Hanging Tufts Of Cat Hair On The Tree. I Only Noticed Because Klaus Was Over There Eating One Of The Tufts Shares stats

Petporgsforsale Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

Crunchy Holidays

Crunchy Holidays Shares stats

monkeycatluna Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Allon Is Wondering Which Present Has His Name On It. He Deserves All The Treats

Allon Is Wondering Which Present Has His Name On It. He Deserves All The Treats Shares stats

JeffDavisParish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#45

Christmas Life Hack For Mischievous Cats

Christmas Life Hack For Mischievous Cats Shares stats

PugLover5533 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Family Christmas Picture Photobomb

Family Christmas Picture Photobomb Shares stats

aaronwalks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Odo In His Christmas Sweater. Baby, It's Cold Outside

Odo In His Christmas Sweater. Baby, It's Cold Outside Shares stats

graydave Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

My Cat Is In A Big Christmas Mood

My Cat Is In A Big Christmas Mood Shares stats

spla08 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

"Don't Look At Me, You Stupid Humans, I Have A Job To Do Here! The Christmas Tree Won't Knock Itself Down"

"Don't Look At Me, You Stupid Humans, I Have A Job To Do Here! The Christmas Tree Won't Knock Itself Down" Shares stats

alessandra_pasqualone_95 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Baby's First Christmas, And She's Already Excited To Destroy The Tree

Baby's First Christmas, And She's Already Excited To Destroy The Tree Shares stats

melissamarieeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Christmas Photo Mishap

Christmas Photo Mishap Shares stats

nerdmania Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Was Taking Christmas Pictures Yesterday And Can’t Stop Laughing At These Ones

Was Taking Christmas Pictures Yesterday And Can’t Stop Laughing At These Ones Shares stats

The entire thing took less than 40 minutes, from setting up to cleaning. Initially, he did not cooperate at all, but after a few minutes of him exploring and smelling everything we managed to take some really cute ones. This won’t be on the Christmas cards, but I’m seriously considering framing them.

criochi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Goat Ruins Christmas

Goat Ruins Christmas Shares stats

Aelegans Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Someone Asked For More Christmas Photobombs. Apparently, Both Our Girls Photobombed Christmas Throughout The Years

Someone Asked For More Christmas Photobombs. Apparently, Both Our Girls Photobombed Christmas Throughout The Years Shares stats

Jesta83 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#55

Not Everyone Is As Excited About Christmas

Not Everyone Is As Excited About Christmas Shares stats

Robot_Processing Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

My Mom's Dog Has Had Enough Of The Loud Children At Christmas Dinner. Also, My Uncle Was In A Turkey Coma

My Mom's Dog Has Had Enough Of The Loud Children At Christmas Dinner. Also, My Uncle Was In A Turkey Coma Shares stats

Cheesetoast9 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Christmas Presents Bring Out The Goofiest Smiles

Christmas Presents Bring Out The Goofiest Smiles Shares stats

TexehCtpaxa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Dog Knocked Over Every Christmas Present My Parents Bought This Year

Dog Knocked Over Every Christmas Present My Parents Bought This Year Shares stats

WolverDean Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Super Hans Is Not Too Sure About The Christmas Tree

Super Hans Is Not Too Sure About The Christmas Tree Shares stats

MakeMeBeautifulDuet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

No One Is More Awkward Than My Dog At A Christmas Party

No One Is More Awkward Than My Dog At A Christmas Party Shares stats

ActualCauliflower Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Christmas Puppy Problems

Christmas Puppy Problems Shares stats

shorty1988m Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Meester Snowman

Meester Snowman Shares stats

peachandpumpky Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
captijn avatar
Pan Narrans
Pan Narrans
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Living the luxurious cat life you'll be able to tolerate a few moments of stupidity from your servants.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#63

No Way, It Must Have Been The Famous Mischievous Cat

No Way, It Must Have Been The Famous Mischievous Cat Shares stats

gnuman1979 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST