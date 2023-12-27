65 Funny Pets That Celebrated Christmas In Their Own Cute And Menacing Way (New Pics)
Animals have been a part of Christmas since we can remember. The red-nosed Rudolph is but one example of an icon of the season. And what nativity scene would there be without a couple of donkeys, sheep, and goats?
This holiday is possibly one of the most joyful times of the year, and it wouldn’t be the same without our pets. Sure, they might have broken something while rocking around the Christmas tree, but that’s why we love them even more.
To celebrate the year coming to an end, our team at Bored Panda has selected some of the best moments of pets captured during Christmas. From battles against pine trees to meetings with Santa, these little companions are bound to make our holidays just that much more special.
Every Christmas She Perfectly Photobombs At Least One Picture. Zoe Will Be 16-Years-Old In 3 Weeks
Paint Me Like One Of Your Christmas Trees
Not A Creature Was Stirring, All Through The House - Except For This Mouse Living In Our Christmas Tree, Apparently
Christmas is a great opportunity to share the fun, joy, and magic of the season with our pets. And maybe spoil them a little. If you’re looking for fun activities to do with your furry friends during the holidays, we’ve got you covered.
On the days leading up to the big celebration, you can consider buying or making your own advent calendar for the four-legged members of your family. Many pet shops carry them to make your companions feel included in the magical spirit. Unfortunately, they’re usually available for the most common household animals, like cats and dogs, so if you wish to surprise your bunny, guinea pig, or hedgehog, you’ll have some DIYing to do.
Our Cat With Christmas Tree
I Tried To Take A Cute Christmas Photo Holding My Dog
Cat vs. Christmas Tree. The Cat Has Won
Usually, stores at that time of the year sell empty advent calendars that you can fill with treats or toys for the specific needs of your pet. Or, if you wish, you can make them totally from scratch with just a few materials, like this one just here. You can include home-baked delicacies in there as well. Plenty of yummy recipes are posted online that cater to a wide range of animals and their diets. For example, you can try making raisin wheels from hay for bunnies or salmon sweet potato cake for cats.
My Attempt At A Cute Christmas Picture Of My 13-Year-Old Chow Mix, Samwise
Happy Holidays! My Wife Asked Me To Take Christmas Pictures Of Our Kid. Apparently, This Isn't What She Meant
Guardian Of The Christmas Ham
Something else you can do is take them on a snowy outing. Most dogs and even some cats enjoy running and playing in it. Snow angels, zoomies, or a game of fetch will surely build up that appetite before Christmas dinner. But if you live where it doesn’t snow, another option is to take them to see all the beautiful lights and decorations that your neighbors have decked out for the occasion. You might also choose to go on a fun road trip and introduce them to the white stuff falling from the sky; this way, you can make some unforgettable memories.
The Grinch Is Ready To Obliterate The Christmas Tree
If ever there is an animal version of this movie, looks like we already have a star.
I Think He Knows What His Christmas Gift Is
Spotted This Husky While Out For A Walk
Another fun activity to include your beloved animal in is to dress them up in their cutest attire. Christmas sweaters, ribbons, Santa hats, and bow ties—there are plenty of options to choose from. If you’re feeling extra, you can even get matching outfits to twin with your pet. Just make sure that they’re feeling extra comfortable wearing it.
It's Actually A Cat Decorating A Christmas Tree
Ready In 3, 2, 1 Cheese
The Difference Between Cats And Dogs: Dignity
And while you’re at it, make sure to snap a quick picture. Having a fun image of your pet that could be framed in your house or used as a holiday card can be a very delightful and rewarding experience. But you might have to be really patient, as not all pets are up for it. In fact, some will do anything within their power to outsmart you and run away.
My Work Here Is Done
He Had Steak For Dinner For Christmas. He Couldn't Believe It
Silly Cat Is Ready For Christmas
Put Up A Christmas Tree We Encourage Our Cats To Climb
A couple of tips from Crimson Cat Studios on photographing your pets include taking some time to create a Zen environment and paying attention to what they like. Choose a place that is familiar, comfortable, and quiet, so your model feels at ease. The trickiest part might be getting your companion to pose or look straight into the camera. For this, you can try holding something interesting above it. It can be a squeaky toy, a treat, or anything else they love. There’s even a “Pooch Selfie” attachment that looks like a tennis ball and squeaks when you squeeze it.
Got The Family Together For A Christmas Photo. Only 33% Of The Animals In The Photo Are Enjoying Themselves
I Couldn't Find My Cat. She Was Too Quiet
Happy Holidays, Friends. Sending Piggy Smooches To All Of You Near And Far, No Matter What Holiday You Celebrate
Because what says "Christmas" better than a cat riding a pig in a lovely home in front of a Christmas tree?
Merry Christmas From Bob
I need Bob at my house. I can see plots galore in those eyes.
Even though between 3.5 and 4.1 million dogs and cats are adopted annually in the U.S., there are still many more who spend the holidays in shelters and need some festive joy. To help them, you can take your furry friend and go shopping for necessary items on your local animal shelter’s wish list. Delivering packed baskets of treats, toys, beds, and other staples can make a world of difference.
Christmas Came Early At The Zoo Where My Girlfriend Works, And One Fox Couldn't Be Happier
Buster Is Pretty Sure Ollie Is A Christmas Jerk
I Tried To Take A Nice Christmas Photo Of My Cat, But She Had Other Ideas
Christmas Cat Photoshoot
We hope we inspired you to try something new and festive with your pet for the next holiday season and snap a couple of pictures while you’re at it, just like the people on the list. May the following year be full of snowy escapades and freshly baked treats!
Let’s also not forget to extend the Christmas cheer to our furry friends in need. After all, the holidays are all about giving back.
Pancakes Kept Getting In The Way, So He Became The Present (He Had No Complaints)
Ms. Chleo Enjoying Her Favorite Holiday Film - Home Alone
Joy Was So Excited When She Saw The Presents Under The Tree
A Christmas Puppy
My Husband Wanted The Christmas Tree Up. Now It Begins
Christmas Tree Has Been Up For Less Than 24 Hours. Half The Ornaments Are Already Knocked Off And The Angel Doesn't Stand A Chance
We Wish You A Wonderful Second Week Of Advent
One Of My Chicken - Freckles, Has Met A Santa. In The Second Photo, Freckles Is Reviewing The Naughty/Nice List. She Was Obviously On The Nice List
Merry Christmas To You All
My Cat Got Stuck In The Wall On Christmas Day
Christmas Is Slowly (And Steadily) Approaching
"That's My Shelf"
Breaking News: Giant Tabby Terrorizes Sleepy Christmas Village
Oh, Christmas Tree, Ohhhh, Christmas Tree. How Ricky Hates To Wear Thee
Holiday photos with Ricky went exactly as expected. Hopefully, we’ll have better luck with our other 9. Our noodles only wear costumes/clothing for photos. While his face may say otherwise, this drama king only had to endure this for three measly photos.
My Husband Made A "Klausmas Tree" By Hanging Tufts Of Cat Hair On The Tree. I Only Noticed Because Klaus Was Over There Eating One Of The Tufts
Crunchy Holidays
Allon Is Wondering Which Present Has His Name On It. He Deserves All The Treats
Christmas Life Hack For Mischievous Cats
Family Christmas Picture Photobomb
Odo In His Christmas Sweater. Baby, It's Cold Outside
My Cat Is In A Big Christmas Mood
"Don't Look At Me, You Stupid Humans, I Have A Job To Do Here! The Christmas Tree Won't Knock Itself Down"
Baby's First Christmas, And She's Already Excited To Destroy The Tree
Christmas Photo Mishap
Was Taking Christmas Pictures Yesterday And Can’t Stop Laughing At These Ones
The entire thing took less than 40 minutes, from setting up to cleaning. Initially, he did not cooperate at all, but after a few minutes of him exploring and smelling everything we managed to take some really cute ones. This won’t be on the Christmas cards, but I’m seriously considering framing them.
Goat Ruins Christmas
Someone Asked For More Christmas Photobombs. Apparently, Both Our Girls Photobombed Christmas Throughout The Years
Not Everyone Is As Excited About Christmas
My Mom's Dog Has Had Enough Of The Loud Children At Christmas Dinner. Also, My Uncle Was In A Turkey Coma
Christmas Presents Bring Out The Goofiest Smiles
Dog Knocked Over Every Christmas Present My Parents Bought This Year
Super Hans Is Not Too Sure About The Christmas Tree
No One Is More Awkward Than My Dog At A Christmas Party
Christmas Puppy Problems
Meester Snowman
Living the luxurious cat life you'll be able to tolerate a few moments of stupidity from your servants.