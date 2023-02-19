We often hear about crazy names people give to their babies, or names they were gifted by their very creative parents. But it turns out that pets too can have names that lift eyebrows—if not of their fellow animals, then surely their vets’. Well, according to this viral Twitter thread, at least.

It all started when Brittany Means, a writer and editor from Albuquerque, NM, shared this tweet: “One of my greatest joys in life is when Jeff calls the vet to make an appointment and they ask for his name, and he says, Jeff. Then, they ask for our cat's name, and I watch him gather his strength before he tells them, Baby Jeff.”

This hit all too close to home to many pet owners out there who took the thread as an opportunity to share the ensued hilarity behind their furballs’ names. Especially when it’s time for a vet’s appointment.