We often hear about crazy names people give to their babies, or names they were gifted by their very creative parents. But it turns out that pets too can have names that lift eyebrows—if not of their fellow animals, then surely their vets’. Well, according to this viral Twitter thread, at least.

It all started when Brittany Means, a writer and editor from Albuquerque, NM, shared this tweet: “One of my greatest joys in life is when Jeff calls the vet to make an appointment and they ask for his name, and he says, Jeff. Then, they ask for our cat's name, and I watch him gather his strength before he tells them, Baby Jeff.”

This hit all too close to home to many pet owners out there who took the thread as an opportunity to share the ensued hilarity behind their furballs’ names. Especially when it’s time for a vet’s appointment.

charlooottee_

Willow2 Community Member

Aww, Brian has a very pretty face!

KvnRaptor

shush_yo_mouth

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
glowworm2 Community Member

I absolutely love her and her name!

Bored Panda spoke with Molly DeVoss, a certified feline training and behavior specialist with a vision to reduce the number of cats euthanized in shelters, who runs the Cat Behavior Solutions agency. We asked Molly how important, in her opinion, the name we give to our cat is and she said that a cat’s name is more important to you than others.

“So pick something you love – or something that makes you giggle,” Molly suggested. She also added that the cat doesn’t speak English so he has no idea of the meaning behind his name. “Cats will learn their names fairly quickly and it is an opportunity for you to get their attention on cue.”
BrittanyMeansIt

guerrillagoth

DrDFox1

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
glowworm2 Community Member

“It’s time for God’s checkup and Satan needs to be neutered.”

For those who are wondering if cats actually recognize their names, and Molly confirmed that cats indeed do recognize them. For that reason, “if you ever decide to change it, try to pick something that has the same number of syllables and ends in the same sound,” the cat behavior specialist explained.
patriciaoak

Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
Susan Green Community Member

That name is purrfect for him.

illy_ilz

PandaJon
PandaJon
Community Member
PandaJon Community Member

SHOW MR. GARY SOME RESPECT!

ARevelsStocks

ERIN W.
ERIN W.
Community Member
ERIN W. Community Member

My brother had a kitten wonder up that he kept and named him "Thomas Jesus Rodriguez"! 😀

Moreover, cat names, just like human names, have their trends. “I see cat names trending with popular movie characters, TV shows and heartthrobs. Timon and Pumba (the warthog and meerkat) from Lion King are cute for siblings,” Molly told us.

“Working with a lot of shelter cats, I see a lot of names – and have the opportunity to name a lot of cats. Food themes are popular; we have candy cats with names like Skittles, Jelly Bean, and Pez. I typically adopt red cats and name them in a spicy theme: Tabasco, Salsa, and Pico de Gato.”
danggoodcode

MilaXX

roxxyroxxyroxxy

When it comes to the names you don’t want to give your furball, Molly reminds everyone to not name their cat anything that might offend someone else. “Name your cat something that makes you feel warm and fuzzy inside,” she concluded.
reenee3501

DizzyBeelzebub

m3h2

perryper

grumpy_bisexual

Junebugjump!
Junebugjump!
Community Member
Junebugjump! Community Member

Oh my heavens. I wish my cats loved each other like this.

Hey_KeriAnne

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
glowworm2 Community Member

I think it’s because it’s a perfect name for a ginger cat.

rae__nee

TheDangoPilot

Rebekah
Rebekah
Community Member
Rebekah Community Member

UP vote for the Sith Lord.

sproudfoot

ClareandPresent

AmFmJen

Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
Susan Green Community Member

That’s really sad. 😥

tapdancer3450

TateGutzmerson

Junebugjump!
Junebugjump!
Community Member
Junebugjump! Community Member

One of the most beautiful cats I've ever seen (and most are lovely!)!

kylaginelleluck

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
glowworm2 Community Member

Oh my gosh, she’s adorable. I love her big green eyes.

BeeSting14618

Junebugjump!
Junebugjump!
Community Member
Junebugjump! Community Member

Agree. No senior should be left behind.

JellyheadNelly

LouLouNCowboy

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
glowworm2 Community Member

Mr. Daisy is such a handsome little fluff!

AOkhotnik

FrazzleheadLC

dre_berries

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
glowworm2 Community Member

That’s an adorable name!

BronwynAnn

Brazen_8

itsPeaBea

alexhhart

shermantanksmd

trishhdoes

d_poppyseeds

SuzanneWlaschin

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
glowworm2 Community Member

Comrade Bumblebee sounds fantastic.

MartinG_1989

harriekd

giddypop

awkward_19

rachel_bell44

moconnmaine

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
glowworm2 Community Member

Teddy Bear Face is such a great name!

1
Nancy178

ChristineZachai

ohjasminee

TheKosmicKat

notgross

VaughanFilms

chartersny

MeKatedavy

KaitlinLoves

LucyALloyd

AuthorClaireG

Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
Susan Green Community Member

She does have a nice cat head.

deiinhastings

GeorgeWept

sar_marantoinet

imogenscone

PlebSupreme

BaladineJessa

eread37

Junebugjump!
Junebugjump!
Community Member
Junebugjump! Community Member

Hahaha... missing a finger?

fuckscones Report

punishedmother Report

Ornithoptera_A Report

persnicketyweas Report

weavrrcat Report

