John Atkinson is a cartoonist from Canada, who creates the series "Wrong Hands". From an early age, John had a love for drawing, which he eventually pursued by studying fine arts at university. It wasn't until he began doodling with his young children that he discovered his passion for cartooning.

Atkinson's cartoons are often inspired by classic books, which he humorously summarizes in tweet-sized synopses suitable for dinner parties or functions. The artist’s sense of humor is shaped by British comedies such as Blackadder, PG Wodehouse, and Monty Python. His inspiration comes from various sources, also including Charles Schultz's Peanuts, and Gary Larson's The Far Side.

