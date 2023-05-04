You know, they say that we all have two lives: the second one starts right when we realize we only have one. At first, this idea might not make lots of sense, but if you think about it, as people grow older, they start to realize that their life might come to an end without them having done all the fun things they wanted to do. This is when people start making a bucket list.

If you have never heard this expression or are wondering about the meaning of bucket list, it actually comes from the phrase “to kick the bucket,” which means, well, to die. With time, it lost its morbid vibe and came to mean things you want to do during your life – usually, fun and unconventional things.

For most people, things to put on a bucket list include traveling to an exotic destination, living in a foreign city for a month, trying a new hobby you never had time for, and other similar things. But there are people who go all in and put all sorts of funny things on their bucket list. Because, you know, if you’re planning to have fun, your list might as well include some crazy things to do.

For this article, we collected some funny, unusual, and sometimes even crazy bucket list ideas. We sincerely hope they will inspire you to have some fun and create moments to remember. Vote for your favorite entries, share this article with your friends, and if you have crazy bucket list ideas of your own that you have already tried or are still planning to, tell us all about them in the comments.