52 Funny Bucket List Ideas To Spice Up Your Routine
You know, they say that we all have two lives: the second one starts right when we realize we only have one. At first, this idea might not make lots of sense, but if you think about it, as people grow older, they start to realize that their life might come to an end without them having done all the fun things they wanted to do. This is when people start making a bucket list.
If you have never heard this expression or are wondering about the meaning of bucket list, it actually comes from the phrase “to kick the bucket,” which means, well, to die. With time, it lost its morbid vibe and came to mean things you want to do during your life – usually, fun and unconventional things.
For most people, things to put on a bucket list include traveling to an exotic destination, living in a foreign city for a month, trying a new hobby you never had time for, and other similar things. But there are people who go all in and put all sorts of funny things on their bucket list. Because, you know, if you’re planning to have fun, your list might as well include some crazy things to do.
For this article, we collected some funny, unusual, and sometimes even crazy bucket list ideas. We sincerely hope they will inspire you to have some fun and create moments to remember. Vote for your favorite entries, share this article with your friends, and if you have crazy bucket list ideas of your own that you have already tried or are still planning to, tell us all about them in the comments.
This post may include affiliate links.
Create A Random Piece Of Art And Put It For Sale For $1,000,01
Hire Two Private Investigators To Investigate Each Other
Ride A Horse Through The Drive-Thru
Pretend To Have An Argument With A Mannequin At A Store
Randomly Place Gnomes In Your Neighbors Yard
Throw Your Dog An Elaborate Birthday Party
Go To A Nightclub And Ask The Bouncer If They Know Who You Are
Accuse Someone Of Farting In An Elevator
best combined with some sort of whoopee cushion shenanegin.
Call Someone To Tell Them You Can’t Talk Right Now
Convince Someone You Are From The Future
Play Hide-And-Seek In IKEA
Say “Yes” To Everything For One Day
Get A Ride To A Graveyard And Invite Them Into “Your Home”
Ask Someone “Do You See That Cow Barking Or Is It Just Me?”
Eat Vanilla Pudding Out Of A Mayo Jar
Go In An Elevator And Then Make Peek-A-Boo Sounds When The Doors Open
Laugh Randomly For 5 Minutes On A Public Place
Put Vaseline On Your Hand And Give People A Handshake
and then answer "what's that?" with "oh, you don't want to know".
Vacuum Your Lawn
Wear A Funny Couples Halloween Costume
Have A Water Balloon Fight With Friends
Send A Hogwarts Acceptance Letter To A Random Address And See If They Respond
'Bark' Every Time You Receive An Email At The Office
Bring A Fishing Pole To An Aquarium
and then act totally cluelessly confused when they try to ban you!
Dress Mismatched
Drive Around In A Clown Costume
Glue Coins To A Street In The Crosswalk
Poke Someone In A Crowded Place And Point It Towards Another Person And Leave
Pretend To Have A Very Personal Phone Conservation In A Public Place
Speak In Third Person All Day
Wear An Ugly Christmas Sweater In The Summer
Put A Small Post-It Under The Mouse
Spend The Whole Evening Pretending You Don’t Speak English (Or Your Own Language) And Only Talk Gobbledegook
Spend The Whole Day Speaking Like A Pirate
Go Up To Strangers And Act Like Lifelong Friends
Make A Hilarious Photo Calendar
Only Speak In Song Lyrics For A Day
Put Invisible Ink On Someone’s White Shirt
Refer To A Stranger As 'Grandma'
Try To Replace Your Family Photos With Photos Of A Celebrity
Text Some Random Number Saying “You Have 7 Days”
Take A Stuffed Animal To The Vet
Wear A Funny Temporary Tattoo
Follow A Friend Around For The Entire Day
Jump Into A Taxi, Then Shout “Follow That Car!”
Let The Kids Draw On A Parent While They're Sleeping
Switch Your Friends Phone To A Foreign Language
Put A Clear Coat Of Nail Polish On A Bar Of Soap
Block A Store’s Door At And Ask For The Secret Entry Password
Crash A Wedding And Give A Toast
Rearrange Kitchen Drawers
At Church During A Baptism, Stand Up And Yell “I Volunteer As Tribute!”
Good way to accomplish the next thing on my list which is… *checks paper* getting murdered by my parents, got it.