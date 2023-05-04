You know, they say that we all have two lives: the second one starts right when we realize we only have one. At first, this idea might not make lots of sense, but if you think about it, as people grow older, they start to realize that their life might come to an end without them having done all the fun things they wanted to do. This is when people start making a bucket list.

If you have never heard this expression or are wondering about the meaning of bucket list, it actually comes from the phrase “to kick the bucket,” which means, well, to die. With time, it lost its morbid vibe and came to mean things you want to do during your life – usually, fun and unconventional things. 

For most people, things to put on a bucket list include traveling to an exotic destination, living in a foreign city for a month, trying a new hobby you never had time for, and other similar things. But there are people who go all in and put all sorts of funny things on their bucket list. Because, you know, if you’re planning to have fun, your list might as well include some crazy things to do.

For this article, we collected some funny, unusual, and sometimes even crazy bucket list ideas. We sincerely hope they will inspire you to have some fun and create moments to remember. Vote for your favorite entries, share this article with your friends, and if you have crazy bucket list ideas of your own that you have already tried or are still planning to, tell us all about them in the comments. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Create A Random Piece Of Art And Put It For Sale For $1,000,01

Create A Random Piece Of Art And Put It For Sale For $1,000,01

Report

13points
POST
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
11 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What would Earth be without art? Eh.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#2

Hire Two Private Investigators To Investigate Each Other

Hire Two Private Investigators To Investigate Each Other

Report

12points
POST
#3

Ride A Horse Through The Drive-Thru

Ride A Horse Through The Drive-Thru

Report

12points
POST
Scarlet23
Scarlet23
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Texas Moment(Can I get a Yee-haw from my fellow Texans?)

0
0points
reply
#4

Pretend To Have An Argument With A Mannequin At A Store

Pretend To Have An Argument With A Mannequin At A Store

Report

11points
POST
malaixa
malaixa
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

... a great way to practice your ventriloquism skills!'

0
0points
reply
#5

Randomly Place Gnomes In Your Neighbors Yard

Randomly Place Gnomes In Your Neighbors Yard

Report

10points
POST
#6

Throw Your Dog An Elaborate Birthday Party

Throw Your Dog An Elaborate Birthday Party

Report

10points
POST
#7

Go To A Nightclub And Ask The Bouncer If They Know Who You Are

Go To A Nightclub And Ask The Bouncer If They Know Who You Are

Report

10points
POST
#8

Accuse Someone Of Farting In An Elevator

Accuse Someone Of Farting In An Elevator

Report

9points
POST
Bored&InSchool
Bored&InSchool
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

best combined with some sort of whoopee cushion shenanegin.

0
0points
reply
#9

Call Someone To Tell Them You Can’t Talk Right Now

Call Someone To Tell Them You Can’t Talk Right Now

Report

9points
POST
Bored&InSchool
Bored&InSchool
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

a roundabout way of avoiding people, I'd think.

1
1point
reply
#10

Convince Someone You Are From The Future

Convince Someone You Are From The Future

Report

9points
POST
#11

Play Hide-And-Seek In IKEA

Play Hide-And-Seek In IKEA

Report

9points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Say “Yes” To Everything For One Day

Say “Yes” To Everything For One Day

Report

9points
POST
#13

Get A Ride To A Graveyard And Invite Them Into “Your Home”

Get A Ride To A Graveyard And Invite Them Into “Your Home”

Report

9points
POST
#14

Ask Someone “Do You See That Cow Barking Or Is It Just Me?”

Ask Someone “Do You See That Cow Barking Or Is It Just Me?”

Report

8points
POST
#15

Eat Vanilla Pudding Out Of A Mayo Jar

Eat Vanilla Pudding Out Of A Mayo Jar

Report

8points
POST
#16

Go In An Elevator And Then Make Peek-A-Boo Sounds When The Doors Open

Go In An Elevator And Then Make Peek-A-Boo Sounds When The Doors Open

Report

8points
POST
#17

Laugh Randomly For 5 Minutes On A Public Place

Laugh Randomly For 5 Minutes On A Public Place

Report

8points
POST
#18

Put Vaseline On Your Hand And Give People A Handshake

Put Vaseline On Your Hand And Give People A Handshake

Report

8points
POST
Bored&InSchool
Bored&InSchool
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

and then answer "what's that?" with "oh, you don't want to know".

0
0points
reply
#19

Vacuum Your Lawn

Vacuum Your Lawn

Report

8points
POST
#20

Wear A Funny Couples Halloween Costume

Wear A Funny Couples Halloween Costume

Report

8points
POST
#21

Have A Water Balloon Fight With Friends

Have A Water Balloon Fight With Friends

Report

8points
POST
#22

Send A Hogwarts Acceptance Letter To A Random Address And See If They Respond

Send A Hogwarts Acceptance Letter To A Random Address And See If They Respond

Report

8points
POST
#23

'Bark' Every Time You Receive An Email At The Office

'Bark' Every Time You Receive An Email At The Office

Report

7points
POST
#24

Bring A Fishing Pole To An Aquarium

Bring A Fishing Pole To An Aquarium

Report

7points
POST
Bored&InSchool
Bored&InSchool
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

and then act totally cluelessly confused when they try to ban you!

1
1point
reply
#25

Dress Mismatched

Dress Mismatched

Report

7points
POST
#26

Drive Around In A Clown Costume

Drive Around In A Clown Costume

Report

7points
POST
#27

Glue Coins To A Street In The Crosswalk

Glue Coins To A Street In The Crosswalk

Report

7points
POST
#28

Poke Someone In A Crowded Place And Point It Towards Another Person And Leave

Poke Someone In A Crowded Place And Point It Towards Another Person And Leave

Report

7points
POST
#29

Pretend To Have A Very Personal Phone Conservation In A Public Place

Pretend To Have A Very Personal Phone Conservation In A Public Place

Report

7points
POST
#30

Speak In Third Person All Day

Speak In Third Person All Day

Report

7points
POST
Scarlet23
Scarlet23
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So the Shadows from "Shadow House"

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Wear An Ugly Christmas Sweater In The Summer

Wear An Ugly Christmas Sweater In The Summer

Report

7points
POST
#32

Put A Small Post-It Under The Mouse

Put A Small Post-It Under The Mouse

Report

7points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#33

Spend The Whole Evening Pretending You Don’t Speak English (Or Your Own Language) And Only Talk Gobbledegook

Spend The Whole Evening Pretending You Don’t Speak English (Or Your Own Language) And Only Talk Gobbledegook

Report

7points
POST
#34

Spend The Whole Day Speaking Like A Pirate

Spend The Whole Day Speaking Like A Pirate

Report

7points
POST
#35

Go Up To Strangers And Act Like Lifelong Friends

Go Up To Strangers And Act Like Lifelong Friends

Report

6points
POST
#36

Make A Hilarious Photo Calendar

Make A Hilarious Photo Calendar

Report

6points
POST
#37

Only Speak In Song Lyrics For A Day

Only Speak In Song Lyrics For A Day

Report

6points
POST
Shyrali
Shyrali
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Somebody bring me some water" when there's a fire in the kitchen ... seems legit

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#38

Put Invisible Ink On Someone’s White Shirt

Put Invisible Ink On Someone’s White Shirt

Report

6points
POST
#39

Refer To A Stranger As 'Grandma'

Refer To A Stranger As 'Grandma'

Report

6points
POST
#40

Try To Replace Your Family Photos With Photos Of A Celebrity

Try To Replace Your Family Photos With Photos Of A Celebrity

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Text Some Random Number Saying “You Have 7 Days”

Text Some Random Number Saying “You Have 7 Days”

Report

6points
POST
#42

Take A Stuffed Animal To The Vet

Take A Stuffed Animal To The Vet

Report

6points
POST
#43

Wear A Funny Temporary Tattoo

Wear A Funny Temporary Tattoo

Report

6points
POST
#44

Follow A Friend Around For The Entire Day

Follow A Friend Around For The Entire Day

Report

5points
POST
Bored&InSchool
Bored&InSchool
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

and make it as awkward as possible.

0
0points
reply
#45

Jump Into A Taxi, Then Shout “Follow That Car!”

Jump Into A Taxi, Then Shout “Follow That Car!”

Report

5points
POST
#46

Let The Kids Draw On A Parent While They're Sleeping

Let The Kids Draw On A Parent While They're Sleeping

Report

5points
POST
#47

Switch Your Friends Phone To A Foreign Language

Switch Your Friends Phone To A Foreign Language

Report

5points
POST
#48

Put A Clear Coat Of Nail Polish On A Bar Of Soap

Put A Clear Coat Of Nail Polish On A Bar Of Soap

Report

5points
POST
#49

Block A Store’s Door At And Ask For The Secret Entry Password

Block A Store’s Door At And Ask For The Secret Entry Password

Report

4points
POST
#50

Crash A Wedding And Give A Toast

Crash A Wedding And Give A Toast

Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Rearrange Kitchen Drawers

Rearrange Kitchen Drawers

Report

4points
POST
#52

At Church During A Baptism, Stand Up And Yell “I Volunteer As Tribute!”

At Church During A Baptism, Stand Up And Yell “I Volunteer As Tribute!”

Report

4points
POST
GhostlySnail (she/her)
GhostlySnail (she/her)
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good way to accomplish the next thing on my list which is… *checks paper* getting murdered by my parents, got it.

0
0points
reply
View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!