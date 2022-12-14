Another thing to do with these airline jokes is to learn some of them - that way, you’ll have loads of funny things to say to your compadres if you’re ever stuck on the most boring flight of your life. Although, boring flights are what we wish for you! Anyway, check out the submissions, give your votes to the most amusing ones, and share this article with your friends!

As far as funny announcements during a flight go, they can be literally about anything. Think about an amped-up flight attendant safety dance, a notion on the quality of refreshments, or an absurd prediction for the smoothness of an upcoming landing. So, although a pilot jokes about Godzilla meeting you at the airport, you know it (sadly? luckily?) won’t be true, hence the absurd. You know, once the crew begins with these jokes, it seems the funny announcements to make will never run out for them. But, as we said before - if all the stars align.

An uneventful flight is usually a good one. All smooth sailing and aplomb. However, although you might be happy to get bored when things are going well during your journey, sometimes you yearn for something more. Something that would make you laugh and spice up the dull voyage. The pilots and crew know this, and sometimes, when the stars align, you get to hear funny airline announcements, which, at the very least, will make you snicker. We’ve gathered some of these funny airline pilot announcements for our list, and now you’ll be the judge of which ones of them are the funniest!

#1 "Folks we will be arriving early today because we found a shortcut."

#2 Pilot as the cabin lights are dimmed: “The lights are dim and you all are getting sleepy, very, very sleepy. You don’t need any assistance from your cabin crew. Sleep now. Zzzzzz.”

#3 “Please refrain from smoking until you reach a designated smoking area, which, for California, is Las Vegas.”

#4 "Welcome to Orlando. The safest part of your journey is now over."

#5 “Please make sure you take all your belonging with you. Anything left behind will be distributed evenly among the flight attendants. Please don’t leave children or spouses.”

#6 “When exiting the plane please watch out for the low overhead door. If you forget, please watch your language.”

#7 "Now ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to share some words with you all that my father shared with me on my eighteenth birthday: Pack your bags and get out."

#8 “Please remain seated until the plane is parked at the gate. At no time in history has a passenger beaten a plane to the gate. So please don’t even try.”

#9 “We are now going to dim the lights for take off. If you are scared of the dark or that the Bogey Man will get you, don’t worry, he only flies with American Airlines.”

#10 “For those of you wondering about the weather at our destination, Honolulu is reporting sunny skies and temperatures of 86 degrees. Unfortunately, our destination is Nome Alaska which is reporting 27 degrees below zero and blowing snow.”

#11 "Last one off the plane has to clean it!"

#12 “Please notice that we are 10 minutes early. So the next time we are 2-3 hours late we’ll just call it even.”

#13 After a plane taxied for a long time: “If you look to your right that was the terminal we left an hour ago. I hope you enjoyed your tour of the airport. We should be leaving shortly.”

#14 “For those of you traveling with your children – why? And for those of you that are traveling with two of your children, what in the world were you thinking?”

#15 “I’ve just been informed that my mother-in-law has just passed security and will be shortly boarding this flight using one of my crew passes. If you all sit down fast, we should be able to get out of here before she arrives.”

#16 "This your captain speaking. The next stop is whenever. Just be like "Stop."

#17 "If you look out of the left window...I think that is the President of the United States... In his chopper. If he gets a move on, we can go. (pause) Yes, we can!"

#18 “Hi, I’m Captain Amanda Smith. Yes, I’m a female pilot and as a benefit, if we get lost on the way I won’t be afraid to stop and ask for directions.”

#19 After a bumpy landing: “We ask you to please remain seated as Captain Kangaroo bounces us to the terminal.”

#20 “We’ll be landing as soon as we get closer to the ground.”

#21 After a heavy landing the pilot announced, “As you may already know, we have hit our destination.”

#22 “Prior to takeoff, the flight attendants will be walking up and down the aisle to make sure all of you have matching socks.”

#23 “This aircraft is equipped to land on water… Once.”

#24 “Please return your seats to their upright and most uncomfortable position.”

#25 "Cell phones are not allowed in Canada.", "I mean on this flight."

#26 “We are pleased to have some of the best flight attendants in the industry. Unfortunately, none of them are on this flight.”

#27 In reference to oxygen masks: “Please help yourself before helping small children or politicians.”

#28 “Position your seat belt tight, low and across your hips, like my grandmother wears her support bra.”

#29 “Folks this is a life vest, not a toilet seat cover.”

#30 “You will find the safety briefing card in your seat pocket. It is beautiful and has lots of nice pictures.”

#31 “Please keep your seat belts fastened and enjoy our complimentary turbulence.”

#32 “There is no smoking in the cabin on this flight. There is also no smoking in the lavatories. If we see smoke coming from the lavatories, we will assume you are on fire and put you out. This is a free service we provide.”

#33 Co-pilot: "Give it up for your pilot, at the end of this flight he will have logged 40 hours without sleep just to get you all to your destination."



Pilot: "Don't worry folks, I got some sleep in the air."

#34 "You love us, we love you, we are better than Jet Blue, with no surcharge and no bag fee marry one of us and you'll fly freeeeee."

#35 "Flying out of Orang Country the flight path takes you over Newport Beach a very wealthy city. To reduce noise soon after take-off I mean REALLY SOON during the climb the pilots must cut the engines to reduce noise. It's really unnerving. Just then the flight attendant comes on the P.A. and says in a whisper: "Ssssssshhh we are flying over rich people."

#36 "So sit back and relax... Or sit up and be tense, it's your call"

#37 "Welcome to San Francisco, we hope you had a good flight and thank you for flying southwest - if you didn't, my name is Bob and this is united"

#38 “In a short time, we will serve refreshments. Please remember that we are in the airline business, not the food business.”

#39 “Thank you for choosing Southwest Airlines for your flight today. If you had any problems with this flight, just so you remember, you were riding with Delta.”

#40 “Sit back. Relax. Enjoy our hospitality. Or you can sit up and be tense. The choice is yours.”

#41 “There may be 50 ways to leave your lover, but there are only 4 ways out of this airplane.”

#42 “No smoking is allowed, not even in the toilets. Don’t be naughty in our potty. If you do there is a $2,000 fine, and if you had that kind of money you’d be flying United instead of Southwest.”

#43 On an early morning flight, “I noticed a few ladies who forgot to put on their makeup this morning. I’ll be dimming the lights for your convenience.”

#44 “Thank you for flying with us today. And the next time you get the insane urge to go blasting through the skies in a pressurized metal tube, we hope you’ll think of US Airways.”

#45 “In the unlikely event of a water landing, just think of the incredible story you’ll be able to tell your grandchildren.”

#46 “Your menu choices are chicken or pasta. If we’re out of your choice by the time we get to you, don’t worry, they all taste the same.”

#47 As the passengers applaud the end of a safety announcement “We appreciate your applause, but frankly, we prefer cash.”

#48 “Thank you for flying Southwest. We know you have other choices but you’re too cheap so you’re flying with us.”

#49 “If you need an additional reading light, just push the button above your head with the lightbulb on it. That’ll turn the light on. However, if you push the button above your head with the flight attendant on it, it does not turn us on.”

#50 "America West (Operated by Mesa): "In the event of an emergency landing, lights on the floor will illuminate to guide you to the exit. Or you could just follow me because there's no way any of you are beating me off this plane.""

#51 "Pilot: "Ladies and gentlemen, I have a special announcement to make. Ben, my co-pilot, has just gone to use the in-flight potty for the first time in his flying career. When he comes out, please give him a round of applause!""

#52 "After a particularly bouncy landing in Phoenix, a Southwest attendant chirps up: "Ladies and gentlemen, that was not the pilot's fault. It wasn't the co-pilot's fault... that was the asphalt.""

#53 "As you can see, it appears we are going down. Now would be a good time to reflect on your life, and pray to whichever deity you believe in. Thank you for flying with City Airlines, we know you have a choice in airlines, and it looks like you made the wrong one."

#54 "Sasha will be serving you and is available for dating."

#55 "Hello and thank you for flying with [airline]. This is your captain, Han Solo, speaking. Your co-pilot Chewbacca and I would like to welcome you to the Millenium Falcon for our flight to [probably Pennsylvania]."

#56 “If you are sitting next to a small child, or someone who is acting like a small child, please do us all a favor and put your own mask on first.”

#57 “Thank you for flying Delta Business Express. We hope you enjoyed giving us the business as much as we enjoyed taking you for a ride.”

#58 “Please be careful when opening the overhead bins because shift happens.”

#59 “If you don’t like humor, we have exits.”

#60 “Even though the small bag may not inflate you are receiving lots of gin. Oxygen, that is.”

#61 “The signs on the ceiling and the disco lights on the floor will lead you to the exits.”

#62 "Ladies and gentlemen we have found a wallet in the cabin, can you all please check and see if it is yours?" Everyone checks. "JUST KIDDING! Now that we have your attention let's get all this pre-flight stuff out of the way."

#63 "Air control tower says we're nineteenth in line to take off, but, uhh, I think we're first in line..."

#64 As the plane landed and was coming to a stop at Ronald Reagan, a lone voice came over the loudspeaker: “Whoa, big fella. WHOA!"

#65 “Please feel free to leave behind any of your items in the overhead compartment; I’m having a yard sale this weekend.”

#66 “Hello and welcome to Alaska flight 438 to San Francisco. If you’re going to San Francisco, you’re in the right place. If you’re not going to San Francisco, you’re about to have a really long evening.”

#67 “That was a rough one. Since you all survived we expect you to keep all those promises you just made.”

#68 From a passenger, after a series of noises and shuddering bumps during arrival: “Did we land or were we shot down?”

#69 “Weather at our destination is 50 degrees with some broken clouds, but they’ll try to have them fixed before we arrive.”

#70 “Your seat cushions can be used for flotation. In the event of an emergency water landing please take them with our compliments.”

#71 To the tune of Auld Lang Syne: “Should other airlines be forgotten, and never brought to mind, remember Southwest got you here, and we got you here on time!”

#72 After a plane landed, arrived at the gate and the seat belt sign went off. The Southwest attendant said, “All rise.”

#73 “For your safety and those you might fall on, please keep your seat belt fastened.”

#74 Announced during a period of turbulence: “No need to be alarmed folks, that’s just the sound of your luggage being ejected from the aircraft.”

#75 “In the event of a drop in cabin pressure please put on your own oxygen mask first and then assist your child. If you don’t want to assist the child, it’s okay, we will not judge you.”

#76 “As we taxi out we’d like those passengers sat on the right side of the aircraft to press their faces against the window. We’d like to remind those other airlines what a full plane looks like.”

#77 “Okay folks, connecting flights… Oh look, there are 10 of you going to Cleveland… That could be… Fun.”

#78 Pilot: “Ladies and Gentlemen welcome aboard this Southwest flight to Denver. We will be taking off just as soon I get through page 10 of this flight manual.”

#79 “Welcome aboard Southwest Flight 245 to Tampa. To operate your seat belt, insert the metal tab into the buckle, and pull tight. It works just like every other seat belt, and if you don’t know how to operate one, you probably shouldn’t be out in public unsupervised.”

#80 “Ladies and gentlemen, we’ve reached cruising altitude and will be turning down the cabin lights. This is for your comfort and to enhance the appearance of your flight attendants.”

#81 “In the event that this flight becomes a cruise, all of you lucky people get your own itsy bitsy, teeny weeny, yellow polka dot bikinis beneath your seat—minus the itsy bitsy, teeny weeny, and you get no polka dots… The beautiful bikini is equipped with water-activated light. How in the world that works, I have no idea, so if you figure it out please do let me know.”

#82 “My colleague on my right-hand side, his name is Steve Moore… He’s had a long and distinguished career with the Royal Air Force, spanning some decade or more, but luckily for us, he got rather bored of being a chef and has decided to take up flying.”

#83 "In case of an emergency landing, air masks will drop from the overhead compartments. Place the mask over your nose and mouth and adjust the straps on either side to secure it. If you are traveling with a small child, secure your mask first then assist them with theirs. If you are traveling with more than one child, decide which one has the most potential and assist that one first."

#84 "Most of you already have your seatbelt fastened. Now we will demonstrate how you did that."

#85 "We can't take off yet because there is a warning light on and we need to check out the problem. A few minutes later: Well, it looks like it's the warning light itself that is broken so we'll just ignore it and go ahead and take off."

#86 “In the seat pocket in front of you is a pamphlet about the safety features of this plane. I usually use it as a fan when I’m having my own personal summer. It makes a very good fan.”

#87 On a Southwest flight (SW has no seating assignments; you sit where you want), passengers were apparently having a hard time choosing, when a flight attendant announced, “People, people, we’re not picking out furniture here. Find a seat and get in it!”

#88 While waiting at the gate “Sorry for the delay folks but the machine that breaks your luggage is broken. We’ll have you off the plane as soon as we get done breaking it by hand.”

#89 “Those on the left side of the plane, if you look out of your window you will see John Travolta’s plane” to which all passengers on the left eagerly looked out of the window. “Those on the right side can look out of their window and see John Travolta.” There was a mad rush of passengers to the right as the flight attendant cracked up in laughter.

#90 As the plane is taxiing to the gate the pilot announces, “We are currently recruiting people to clean the aircraft. If you wish to volunteer then please stand before we have come to a stop.”

#91 Flight attendant on a Virgin Australia flight “And today we have someone who is celebrating their 21st birthday, please stand up xxxxxxx……Fancy that, 21 and never been in a Virgin.”

#92 “Our flight attendants will be coming down the aisle to collect any trash, along with any chocolates or jewelry. Unfortunately, they don’t accept husbands or wives.”

#93 “We wouldn’t have shown up for work tonight if we’d anticipated a decompression in the cabin pressure.”

#94 “Southwest is going to some very new, interesting, and even exotic places nowadays. Aruba, Cancun, Jamaica… Even Flint, Michigan.”

#95 “Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the home of the World Champion 1908 Chicago Cubs!”

#96 "Don't worry we don't have one of those convertible models like the other airlines."

#97 "The overhead button to your left will turn on the light. The one in the middle will turn on air-conditioning. Alas, the button on your right will not turn on the flight attendant."

#98 “Ladies and gentlemen, please remain in your seats until Captain Braveheart and his magnificent crew have brought the aircraft to a screeching halt against the gate. And, once the tire smoke has cleared and the warning bells are silenced, we will open the door and you can pick your way through the wreckage to the terminal.”