ADVERTISEMENT

What started as a personal way to navigate tough times has blossomed into a comic series that blends humor with life’s ups and downs. The world of Admiral Wonderboat, created by Canadian artist Chris, is full of quirky characters and unexpected adventures – sometimes whimsical, sometimes absurd, but always fun.

During one of our interviews, the cartoonist shared that his comics are “cute and weird” and a way for him to express everything he experiences – happy, sad, or just plain strange. “Anything in life can spark a comic,” he told us, “and sometimes it’s easier to say it in pictures than in words.”

Scroll down to check out the latest strips from the series and dive into Chris’s unique, imaginative world.

More info: Instagram | threads.com | admiralwonderboat.com | boredpanda.com | webtoons.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

These Hilarious “Admiral Wonderboat” Comics By Chris Naish Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward And Funny Moments (40 New Pics)

admiralwonderboat Report

12points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    These Hilarious “Admiral Wonderboat” Comics By Chris Naish Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward And Funny Moments (40 New Pics)

    admiralwonderboat Report

    10points
    POST
    #3

    These Hilarious “Admiral Wonderboat” Comics By Chris Naish Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward And Funny Moments (40 New Pics)

    admiralwonderboat Report

    10points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Too long, alas.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #4

    These Hilarious “Admiral Wonderboat” Comics By Chris Naish Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward And Funny Moments (40 New Pics)

    admiralwonderboat Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    These Hilarious “Admiral Wonderboat” Comics By Chris Naish Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward And Funny Moments (40 New Pics)

    admiralwonderboat Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    These Hilarious “Admiral Wonderboat” Comics By Chris Naish Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward And Funny Moments (40 New Pics)

    admiralwonderboat Report

    8points
    POST
    #7

    These Hilarious “Admiral Wonderboat” Comics By Chris Naish Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward And Funny Moments (40 New Pics)

    admiralwonderboat Report

    8points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel this. Just failing on one of those thousand small tasks invalidates the whole project.

    3
    3points
    reply
    #8

    These Hilarious “Admiral Wonderboat” Comics By Chris Naish Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward And Funny Moments (40 New Pics)

    admiralwonderboat Report

    8points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Like me! Like me!

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    These Hilarious “Admiral Wonderboat” Comics By Chris Naish Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward And Funny Moments (40 New Pics)

    admiralwonderboat Report

    8points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He heard Gerber was due for a new spokesperson.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    These Hilarious “Admiral Wonderboat” Comics By Chris Naish Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward And Funny Moments (40 New Pics)

    admiralwonderboat Report

    7points
    POST
    #11

    These Hilarious “Admiral Wonderboat” Comics By Chris Naish Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward And Funny Moments (40 New Pics)

    admiralwonderboat Report

    7points
    POST
    #12

    These Hilarious “Admiral Wonderboat” Comics By Chris Naish Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward And Funny Moments (40 New Pics)

    admiralwonderboat Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    These Hilarious “Admiral Wonderboat” Comics By Chris Naish Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward And Funny Moments (40 New Pics)

    admiralwonderboat Report

    6points
    POST
    #14

    These Hilarious “Admiral Wonderboat” Comics By Chris Naish Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward And Funny Moments (40 New Pics)

    admiralwonderboat Report

    6points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Times Roman for ever and ever.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #15

    These Hilarious “Admiral Wonderboat” Comics By Chris Naish Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward And Funny Moments (40 New Pics)

    admiralwonderboat Report

    5points
    POST
    #16

    These Hilarious “Admiral Wonderboat” Comics By Chris Naish Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward And Funny Moments (40 New Pics)

    admiralwonderboat Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    These Hilarious “Admiral Wonderboat” Comics By Chris Naish Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward And Funny Moments (40 New Pics)

    admiralwonderboat Report

    5points
    POST
    #18

    These Hilarious “Admiral Wonderboat” Comics By Chris Naish Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward And Funny Moments (40 New Pics)

    admiralwonderboat Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    These Hilarious “Admiral Wonderboat” Comics By Chris Naish Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward And Funny Moments (40 New Pics)

    admiralwonderboat Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    These Hilarious “Admiral Wonderboat” Comics By Chris Naish Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward And Funny Moments (40 New Pics)

    admiralwonderboat Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    These Hilarious “Admiral Wonderboat” Comics By Chris Naish Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward And Funny Moments (40 New Pics)

    admiralwonderboat Report

    4points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    These Hilarious “Admiral Wonderboat” Comics By Chris Naish Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward And Funny Moments (40 New Pics)

    admiralwonderboat Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    These Hilarious “Admiral Wonderboat” Comics By Chris Naish Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward And Funny Moments (40 New Pics)

    admiralwonderboat Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    These Hilarious “Admiral Wonderboat” Comics By Chris Naish Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward And Funny Moments (40 New Pics)

    admiralwonderboat Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    These Hilarious “Admiral Wonderboat” Comics By Chris Naish Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward And Funny Moments (40 New Pics)

    admiralwonderboat Report

    4points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    These Hilarious “Admiral Wonderboat” Comics By Chris Naish Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward And Funny Moments (40 New Pics)

    admiralwonderboat Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    These Hilarious “Admiral Wonderboat” Comics By Chris Naish Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward And Funny Moments (40 New Pics)

    admiralwonderboat Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    These Hilarious “Admiral Wonderboat” Comics By Chris Naish Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward And Funny Moments (40 New Pics)

    admiralwonderboat Report

    3points
    POST
    #29

    These Hilarious “Admiral Wonderboat” Comics By Chris Naish Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward And Funny Moments (40 New Pics)

    admiralwonderboat Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    These Hilarious “Admiral Wonderboat” Comics By Chris Naish Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward And Funny Moments (40 New Pics)

    admiralwonderboat Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    These Hilarious “Admiral Wonderboat” Comics By Chris Naish Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward And Funny Moments (40 New Pics)

    admiralwonderboat Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    These Hilarious “Admiral Wonderboat” Comics By Chris Naish Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward And Funny Moments (40 New Pics)

    admiralwonderboat Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    These Hilarious “Admiral Wonderboat” Comics By Chris Naish Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward And Funny Moments (40 New Pics)

    admiralwonderboat Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    These Hilarious “Admiral Wonderboat” Comics By Chris Naish Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward And Funny Moments (40 New Pics)

    admiralwonderboat Report

    2points
    POST
    #35

    These Hilarious “Admiral Wonderboat” Comics By Chris Naish Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward And Funny Moments (40 New Pics)

    admiralwonderboat Report

    2points
    POST
    #36

    These Hilarious “Admiral Wonderboat” Comics By Chris Naish Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward And Funny Moments (40 New Pics)

    admiralwonderboat Report

    2points
    POST
    #37

    These Hilarious “Admiral Wonderboat” Comics By Chris Naish Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward And Funny Moments (40 New Pics)

    admiralwonderboat Report

    2points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    These Hilarious “Admiral Wonderboat” Comics By Chris Naish Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward And Funny Moments (40 New Pics)

    admiralwonderboat Report

    2points
    POST
    #39

    These Hilarious “Admiral Wonderboat” Comics By Chris Naish Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward And Funny Moments (40 New Pics)

    admiralwonderboat Report

    2points
    POST

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!