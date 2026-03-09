ADVERTISEMENT

What started as a personal way to navigate tough times has blossomed into a comic series that blends humor with life’s ups and downs. The world of Admiral Wonderboat, created by Canadian artist Chris, is full of quirky characters and unexpected adventures – sometimes whimsical, sometimes absurd, but always fun.

During one of our interviews, the cartoonist shared that his comics are “cute and weird” and a way for him to express everything he experiences – happy, sad, or just plain strange. “Anything in life can spark a comic,” he told us, “and sometimes it’s easier to say it in pictures than in words.”

Scroll down to check out the latest strips from the series and dive into Chris’s unique, imaginative world.

