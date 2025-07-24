ADVERTISEMENT

If you're in the mood for something silly, weird, and unexpectedly relatable, you're in the right place. Chris Naish, the creator behind the offbeat comic series ‘Admiral Wonderboat,’ is back on Bored Panda with a fresh batch of hilarious new strips.

Known for his sharp punchlines, absurd humor, and characters ranging from talking animals to clueless humans and bizarre objects, Chris turns the ordinary into something wonderfully weird. Scroll down to check out the latest comics we’ve selected for you—we hope they’re just the thing to brighten your day.

More info: Instagram | admiralwonderboat.com | threads.com | webtoons.com

#1

Comic panels featuring humor about challenges and friendships with a dog and turtle character in a colorful webcomic style.

admiralwonderboat Report

    #2

    Comic strip showing humor in challenges with a green character talking to an AI about doing writing and drawing tasks.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #3

    Comic featuring a character humorously discussing sleep and stress in a relatable challenge about friendship and life.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #4

    Comic illustration showing humor in challenges with a character joking about finding a burst appendix during surgery.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #5

    Comic illustrating humor in challenges with characters watching a calming video vs a chaotic plate smash challenge next.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #6

    Two scientists celebrate as a cat-robot successfully responds to commands in a humorous comic about challenges and friendships.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #7

    Cartoon characters humorously discuss challenges of creating a new business website in a colorful, friendly comic style.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #8

    Comic panels featuring a green turtle and orange cat humorously depicting challenges and friendships in illustrated comics.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #9

    Comic strip showing characters discussing a stress free zone with humorous dialogue about access denial and friendship challenges.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #10

    Comic panel showing a humorous scene of a character amazed by a swimming animal, highlighting humor and challenges in friendships.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #11

    Comic depicting humor in challenges and friendships with characters arguing and overcoming bad thoughts together.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #12

    Comic strip showing humor in challenges and friendships with two characters discussing feeling crummy and seeking solutions.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #13

    Comic illustrating humor in challenges with a character facing bad thoughts after making mistakes while working hard.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #14

    Comic panel showing animal doctors discussing a patient’s memory, highlighting humor in challenges and friendships.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #15

    Comic illustrating humor in challenges with a character confronting bad thoughts and finding relief through writing.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #16

    Comic strip showing two characters humorously discussing the importance of DVDs and streaming sites in challenges and friendships.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #17

    Comic strip showing humorous challenges in mental health and friendships, featuring characters battling bad thoughts and exercise struggles.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #18

    Comic illustrating humor in challenges and friendships with characters debating sensitivity and insults.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #19

    Comic strip featuring a small green turtle in a bad mood, illustrating humor in challenges and friendships.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #20

    Comic showing humor in challenges with a character balancing work and life, then facing mental health struggles.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #21

    Comic depicting humor in challenges and friendships with a cat, a fly in soup, and a billboard for Midnight Buzz fragrance.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #22

    Comic strip featuring a cat and turtle highlighting humor in challenges and friendships by this artist.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #23

    Comic strip showing a turtle and cat humorously discussing challenges and friendships over coffee.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #24

    Comic panels showing a character struggling with time, highlighting humor in challenges and friendships in a colorful cartoon style.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #25

    Comic strip showing a turtle and a cat humorously highlighting challenges and friendships with art and light sources.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #26

    Comic showing a dog parent calling a doctor about their serious child, highlighting humor in friendships and challenges.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #27

    Comic strip showing humor in challenges and friendships, with two characters discussing and losing an idea.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #28

    Comic strip showing humorous friendship moments as a cat helps a turtle remember how to load the dishwasher.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #29

    Comic strip featuring two characters with one inventing a portable sensory deprivation chamber, highlighting humor in challenges.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #30

    Comic featuring humorous characters facing challenges and friendships, encouraging persistence with digging and teamwork.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #31

    Comic strip showing a green character worried about ideas while colorful light bulbs and a friend offer support and humor in challenges.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #32

    Comic strip showing humor in challenges with characters labeled bad thoughts and a cheerful figure wearing a fake beard.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #33

    Comic strip featuring characters in a humorous dialogue highlighting challenges and friendships by this artist.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #34

    Comic panels showing green characters discussing anxiety and memory, highlighting humor in challenges and friendships by the artist.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #35

    Comic panels showing a character overcoming bad thoughts with humor and resilience in challenges and friendships by the artist.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #36

    Comic featuring a turtle humorously planning to stand out by having two dozen podcasts, highlighting humor in challenges and friendships.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #37

    Comic strip showing two characters discussing friendship and challenges, highlighting humor in relatable conversations by this artist.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #38

    Comic panels featuring a green turtle character highlighting humor in challenges and friendships with colorful musical notes.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #39

    Comic by artist featuring humor in challenges and friendships with a turtle and hamster house-sitting job scene.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #40

    Comic strip showing two characters humorously highlighting challenges and friendships while playing a game with misplaced pieces.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #41

    Comic strip featuring a green character humorously drumming and shushing, highlighting humor in challenges and friendships.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #42

    Comic panels showing humor in friendships and challenges with animals gardening and interacting in a colorful setting.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #43

    Comic strip showing two characters discussing physical symptoms caused by stress and anxiety, highlighting humor in challenges and friendships.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #44

    Comic showing a humorous cartoon diary running scared from a turtle with a knife, highlighting challenges and humor in comics.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #45

    Comic strip showing humor in challenges and friendships with a king and a reluctant bride from the artist.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #46

    Comic strip highlighting humor in challenges and friendships with quirky characters in a counseling session setting.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #47

    Comic strip showing a duck officiating a humorous wedding between two bugs, highlighting friendship and challenges in comics.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #48

    Comic showing humorous challenges and friendships with a dancing chicken and animated bug characters at a party.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #49

    Comic panels showing a humorous conversation between two friends, highlighting challenges and friendships in cartoon style.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #50

    Comic panels featuring a snail and frog humorously discussing tea in a cozy setting, highlighting friendship and challenges.

    admiralwonderboat Report

    #51

    Comic panels showing humorous interaction about abstract art and the importance of glasses, highlighting humor in challenges and friendships.

    admiralwonderboat Report

