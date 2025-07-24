ADVERTISEMENT

If you're in the mood for something silly, weird, and unexpectedly relatable, you're in the right place. Chris Naish, the creator behind the offbeat comic series ‘Admiral Wonderboat,’ is back on Bored Panda with a fresh batch of hilarious new strips.

Known for his sharp punchlines, absurd humor, and characters ranging from talking animals to clueless humans and bizarre objects, Chris turns the ordinary into something wonderfully weird. Scroll down to check out the latest comics we’ve selected for you—we hope they’re just the thing to brighten your day.

More info: Instagram | admiralwonderboat.com | threads.com | webtoons.com