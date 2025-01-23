ADVERTISEMENT

What started as a tool to deal with depression and anxiety has turned into a relatable comic exploring difficult moments in life through the lens of humor. In the process, the same series has evolved and now you will be able to find the artist creating random things, as well.

Chris, a Canadian artist, shared that the comic called Admiral Wonderboat is a semi-autobiographical work about him—if he were a cartoon turtle. Aside from the turtle, there are other fun characters you will probably fall in love with! So take a look below and see what the artist has created since his last feature .

More info: Instagram | admiralwonderboat.com | threads.net | webtoons.com