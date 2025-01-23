40 Funny Comics About Life, Friendships, And Mental Health Created By This Artist (New Pics)Interview With Artist
What started as a tool to deal with depression and anxiety has turned into a relatable comic exploring difficult moments in life through the lens of humor. In the process, the same series has evolved and now you will be able to find the artist creating random things, as well.
Chris, a Canadian artist, shared that the comic called Admiral Wonderboat is a semi-autobiographical work about him—if he were a cartoon turtle. Aside from the turtle, there are other fun characters you will probably fall in love with! So take a look below and see what the artist has created since his last feature.
We got in touch with Chris to learn more about him and his comics. First, the artist shared what drew him to the world of cartooning.
“I just love cartoons and comics so much - in all the flavors they come in. Comic books, comic strips, animation, one panel gags, Bazooka Joe comics, mascots, any way I can get it - I want cartoon stuff.
The world of cartooning, cartoon art, animation, funny pictures, whatever you want to call it, is something I can't get enough of and absolutely somewhere I want to spend my time,” Chris wrote.
We asked Chris to describe the essence, or theme, behind his comics. He shared: “I think I’d say my art is cute and weird and my comics are how I look at the world. I want everything to be fun, and funny. Everything in life inspires a comic - whether it be a happy thing, a sad thing, whatever. It can be hard to find the words but in comics I can talk about everything, express everything.”
Chris shared what he would like his audience to take away from his cartoons.
“I hope they find them to be incredibly funny and that they mail me a trophy. Really, I just hope people laugh with them, connect with them, and that they give people a smile and a break from looking at life too seriously.”
Lastly, Chris added: “Thank you for reading my comics!! You should try drawing a comic, it’s fun! Thanks, Bored Panda!!!”