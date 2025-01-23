ADVERTISEMENT

What started as a tool to deal with depression and anxiety has turned into a relatable comic exploring difficult moments in life through the lens of humor. In the process, the same series has evolved and now you will be able to find the artist creating random things, as well.

Chris, a Canadian artist, shared that the comic called Admiral Wonderboat is a semi-autobiographical work about him—if he were a cartoon turtle. Aside from the turtle, there are other fun characters you will probably fall in love with! So take a look below and see what the artist has created since his last feature.

More info: Instagram | admiralwonderboat.com | threads.net | webtoons.com

#1

Comic about life and mental health: two characters discuss productivity in a humorous setting.

admiralwonderboat

We got in touch with Chris to learn more about him and his comics. First, the artist shared what drew him to the world of cartooning.

“I just love cartoons and comics so much - in all the flavors they come in. Comic books, comic strips, animation, one panel gags, Bazooka Joe comics, mascots, any way I can get it - I want cartoon stuff.

The world of cartooning, cartoon art, animation, funny pictures, whatever you want to call it, is something I can't get enough of and absolutely somewhere I want to spend my time,” Chris wrote.
    #2

    Funny comic about life and friendships featuring a surprised dinosaur and a worm discussing an apple incident.

    admiralwonderboat

    #3

    Comic about life with a yellow character promoting toxic positivity, aiming to turn a frown upside down with intensity.

    admiralwonderboat

    We asked Chris to describe the essence, or theme, behind his comics. He shared: “I think I’d say my art is cute and weird and my comics are how I look at the world. I want everything to be fun, and funny. Everything in life inspires a comic - whether it be a happy thing, a sad thing, whatever. It can be hard to find the words but in comics I can talk about everything, express everything.”

    #4

    Two gingerbread figures at a table, discussing life after Christmas with empty glasses.

    admiralwonderboat

    #5

    Comic featuring playing cards performing magic tricks while two characters react with curiosity.

    admiralwonderboat

    Chris shared what he would like his audience to take away from his cartoons.

    “I hope they find them to be incredibly funny and that they mail me a trophy. Really, I just hope people laugh with them, connect with them, and that they give people a smile and a break from looking at life too seriously.”
    #6

    Funny comic characters discuss the difference between a get-together and a party, highlighting mental health humor.

    admiralwonderboat

    #7

    Funny comic about life and mental health featuring two green characters discussing stress and panic attacks in an office.

    admiralwonderboat

    Lastly, Chris added: “Thank you for reading my comics!! You should try drawing a comic, it’s fun! Thanks, Bored Panda!!!”
    #8

    Two green cartoon characters humorously negotiate over a weighted blanket and pillow.

    admiralwonderboat

    #9

    Comic about life and friendships featuring characters discussing a humorous issue outside a Christmas village.

    admiralwonderboat

    #10

    Comic about life and mental health: a red demon guides a digital artist using an iPad in a fiery setting.

    admiralwonderboat

    #11

    Funny comic about life and internships featuring a frog offering 25 flies as a salary to a surprised man.

    admiralwonderboat

    #12

    Funny comic about life with two animated animals discussing computer building, joking about keyboards having 88 buttons.

    admiralwonderboat

    #13

    Comic about life and mental health; a character struggles to find files due to poor naming habits.

    admiralwonderboat

    #14

    Comic about life and friendships: a green character struggles with drawing but improves with a supportive friend.

    admiralwonderboat

    #15

    Comic about life and friendships featuring a green character on a bench and a pink number asking for a rating.

    admiralwonderboat

    #16

    Comic about life and friendships: Hero alerts team, then paints city pink with joy, impacting daily life humorously.

    admiralwonderboat

    #17

    Comic about friendship and mental health with humorous take on "Fellowship of the Ring" as "Ring Bros."

    admiralwonderboat

    #18

    Funny comic about life: vampire in a cape says "You are my sunshine" to a confused woman.

    admiralwonderboat

    #19

    Funny comic about life and friendships with two characters on a sofa, one talking and the other listening silently.

    admiralwonderboat

    #20

    Comic about life and mental health with two characters, one zoning out, the other confused, in a humorous exchange.

    admiralwonderboat

    #21

    Comic about life and regrets; a cowboy and green character talk at a bar about missed chances with donuts and third grade.

    admiralwonderboat

    #22

    Funny comic about life and mental health featuring characters discussing appropriate music at a black metal preschool.

    admiralwonderboat

    #23

    Comic illustration about life and mental health shows characters overwhelmed by thoughts, then watching TV for relief.

    admiralwonderboat

    #24

    Comic character humorously checking Instagram repeatedly about life and tech.

    admiralwonderboat

    #25

    Comic about life and mental health featuring a character unplugging an "Ampli-Fear" speaker, calming fear.

    admiralwonderboat

    #26

    Comic about life and friendships: a character struggles to take a selfie while friends comment on the lengthy attempt.

    admiralwonderboat

    #27

    Comic about life and mental health showing a character overcoming negative thoughts with self-worth and compassion.

    admiralwonderboat

    #28

    Funny comic character enthusiastically quitting coffee, but later seen asleep at a table with cereal box, illustrating life humor.

    admiralwonderboat

    #29

    Comic character with yellow mustache speaks for trees, while a nearby tree humorously responds with disbelief.

    admiralwonderboat

    #30

    Comic about life and friendships, featuring a confused man at a bake sale confronted by a red devil selling scones.

    admiralwonderboat

    #31

    Funny comic about life featuring a dog in a singing class for dogs. Speech bubble joke about barking.

    admiralwonderboat

    #32

    Funny comic about life: a pig inspector warns a wolf about licensing at a nightclub.

    admiralwonderboat

    #33

    Funny comic about life; two mountain characters discuss red flags and breaking up.

    admiralwonderboat

    #34

    Funny comic about friendship with one character painting an empty canvas, claiming it's a portrait of an invisible man.

    admiralwonderboat

    #35

    Comic about life: character runs from "Bad Vibes" and "Bad Thoughts," humorously depicting mental health challenges.

    admiralwonderboat

    #36

    Comic about life with characters facing massive problems and anxiety, humorously discussing glasses choice.

    admiralwonderboat

    #37

    Comic strip about life and friendships showing Mario clones by an artist, including a character introducing as Daisy.

    admiralwonderboat

    #38

    Comic about life and humor: a soldier points to a large creature to block the enemy's path.

    admiralwonderboat

    #39

    Comic about life: a cat and frog discuss cloud storage and baking video overload.

    admiralwonderboat

    #40

    Funny comic about life and friendships featuring characters discussing zombies and bird facts.

    admiralwonderboat

