On the sidewalk, mid-century end tables share space with old Chinese medicine cabinets. Down the street, antique chests patiently wait with vintage vinyls, paintings, and — oh yes — gorgeous motorcycles for new owners to come and pick them up. Because all of them are, surprisingly, free. One person's trash is another person's treasure, anyway, and strolling among streetside castoffs can sometimes lead to wonderful hidden gems.

Over recent years, stooping or curb mining — spotting discarded goods sitting out on the curbsides — has really taken off with scavenging enthusiasts looking for cheap and environmentally friendly ways to fill their homes with exciting treasures. And here's where the online group called 'Curbfinds' comes in. A community dedicated to sharing dwellers' best discoveries and giving bonus points to anyone if they "fix something that was broken, upcycle it, or recycle it."

Below, we've wrapped up a collection of some of their best posts, and it’s hard to believe what friendly strangers leave lying on the sidewalk! So continue scrolling, hit upvote on your favorite ones, and be sure to let us know if you've ever scouted out a great find in the comments.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cutest Curbfind: IKEA Doll Bed For My Cat. I Think He Approves

Cutest Curbfind: IKEA Doll Bed For My Cat. I Think He Approves

Plastic_Restaurant38 Report

9points
POST
#2

1922 Sewing Machine

1922 Sewing Machine

dearwikipedia Report

8points
POST
Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
18 minutes ago (edited)

Gorgeous!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#3

Found This Leather Chesterfield On The Curb This Morning!

Found This Leather Chesterfield On The Curb This Morning!

Reasonable_Bar8868 Report

8points
POST
#4

Got A Motorcycle For Free Today. Clean Title And Runs

Got A Motorcycle For Free Today. Clean Title And Runs

Pm_me_ur_dealbreaker Report

8points
POST
#5

Curb Find Of The Century? Kitchen Aid Professional 5 Plus Stand Mixer With Attachments, And It Works!

Curb Find Of The Century? Kitchen Aid Professional 5 Plus Stand Mixer With Attachments, And It Works!

sfitz11 Report

7points
POST
Kayjunmoon
Kayjunmoon
Community Member
15 minutes ago

By golly that’s a good find

1
1point
reply
#6

Some Mom Stepped On Her Last LEGO…

Some Mom Stepped On Her Last LEGO…

MakeItHomemade Report

7points
POST
CherylH
CherylH
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Awesome find!

0
0points
reply
#7

Brand New Christmas Ornaments

Brand New Christmas Ornaments

Ativan2 Report

7points
POST
#8

Found This Bad Boy Sticking Out Of A Trashcan. Stopped To Look And The Homeowner Came Out And Gave Me A Box To Move It

Found This Bad Boy Sticking Out Of A Trashcan. Stopped To Look And The Homeowner Came Out And Gave Me A Box To Move It

smutketeer Report

7points
POST
Kayjunmoon
Kayjunmoon
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Someone’s rubbish is another person’s beautiful plant. These grow majestically wild where I live.

0
0points
reply
#9

We Needed A New Dishwasher And The Neighbor’s Curb Provided! Installed It Yesterday. Works Beautifully

We Needed A New Dishwasher And The Neighbor’s Curb Provided! Installed It Yesterday. Works Beautifully

OOmama Report

7points
POST
Kayjunmoon
Kayjunmoon
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Good to see in this throwaway times we live in.

0
0points
reply
#10

I Don't Watch Much TV, But When I Do, It Comes From The Curb. Fully Functional Sony 4k TV. Thank You Curb Gods

I Don't Watch Much TV, But When I Do, It Comes From The Curb. Fully Functional Sony 4k TV. Thank You Curb Gods

relativelyben Report

7points
POST
#11

Curb Alert. Someone Posted A Curb Alert Near Me And I Saw Two Mid Century Looking Dressers In The Corner. I Am Still In Awe

Curb Alert. Someone Posted A Curb Alert Near Me And I Saw Two Mid Century Looking Dressers In The Corner. I Am Still In Awe

Deep_Maintenance5307 Report

7points
POST
#12

My Wife Called Me Today Saying There Was A Grill On The Side Of The Road. Not A Thing Wrong With It, And Lighted On First Click

My Wife Called Me Today Saying There Was A Grill On The Side Of The Road. Not A Thing Wrong With It, And Lighted On First Click

Woodsmanswhiskey Report

7points
POST
Kayjunmoon
Kayjunmoon
Community Member
15 minutes ago

That’s a good brand. Probably just not used anymore by the original owner and now will get all fired up again.

0
0points
reply
#13

I Whipped My Car Around So Fast. If There Wasn’t A Sign That Said “Free” I’d Have Felt Like It Was Stealing

I Whipped My Car Around So Fast. If There Wasn’t A Sign That Said “Free” I’d Have Felt Like It Was Stealing

TacoTornado311 Report

6points
POST
#14

Got This Beaut For Free! Outside A Thrift Store Where They Didn’t Think They Could Sell It!

Got This Beaut For Free! Outside A Thrift Store Where They Didn’t Think They Could Sell It!

Lamesauceapplesauce Report

6points
POST
#15

This Luxury Dog Crate Was Being Thrown Out By Someone In My Building Who Couldn’t Keep Their Puppy

This Luxury Dog Crate Was Being Thrown Out By Someone In My Building Who Couldn’t Keep Their Puppy

GKrollin Report

6points
POST
TheAquarius1978
TheAquarius1978
Community Member
1 hour ago

Im só in need of One of those right now lol, i have a couple of cats, not yet neutered, and the male is starting to have insestuous thoughts about his sister ( same litter kittens ), and that would be a perfect " horny jail " for him untill this friday, he's getting " lighter " this friday.

1
1point
reply
#16

A Week Ago I Was Talking About How I Wished I’d Find A Snowboard In The Trash Because I’m A Broke Beginner Who Always Has To Borrow From Friends

A Week Ago I Was Talking About How I Wished I’d Find A Snowboard In The Trash Because I’m A Broke Beginner Who Always Has To Borrow From Friends

 The other night I found three on the curb! Thanks, trash day!

essplodes Report

6points
POST
#17

It’s Been 20 Years Since If Found A Curb Box This Good. All Records In Immaculate Condition. Mostly Australian Imports

It’s Been 20 Years Since If Found A Curb Box This Good. All Records In Immaculate Condition. Mostly Australian Imports

noiseinart Report

6points
POST
Kayjunmoon
Kayjunmoon
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Gordon Lightfoot, what a voice! Love Fleetwood Mac’s Rumors

0
0points
reply
#18

Before And After Of An Old Chinese Medicine Cabinet I Found In The Trash In Shanghai

Before And After Of An Old Chinese Medicine Cabinet I Found In The Trash In Shanghai

ShanghaiLou Report

6points
POST
Apachebathmat
Apachebathmat
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Stunning, I really like it

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#19

Removed Layers Of Old Paint And Rust From This Mid-Century End Table

Removed Layers Of Old Paint And Rust From This Mid-Century End Table

ceeparx7 Report

6points
POST
#20

I Spent The Day Making Memories With My Daughter And Her Curb Find. Was Quoted Over $1000 To Repair The Broken Side And Reupholster. For The Price Of Our Time, Some Glue, Screws, Staples, And Fabric, She Now Has Something In Her Bedroom She Absolutely Loves

I Spent The Day Making Memories With My Daughter And Her Curb Find. Was Quoted Over $1000 To Repair The Broken Side And Reupholster. For The Price Of Our Time, Some Glue, Screws, Staples, And Fabric, She Now Has Something In Her Bedroom She Absolutely Loves

PumilioTat Report

6points
POST
#21

Update On My Hot Roasted Nuts Cart Curbfind

Update On My Hot Roasted Nuts Cart Curbfind

robjp4453 Report

6points
POST
#22

Don’t Mind If I Do

Don’t Mind If I Do

kittycatpuppydog Report

5points
POST
#23

Got Some Gorgeous New Coffee Tables The Other Day

Got Some Gorgeous New Coffee Tables The Other Day

dramforadamn Report

5points
POST
#24

I Ran Through Traffic When I Saw It!

I Ran Through Traffic When I Saw It!

athenianmermaid Report

5points
POST
#25

A Curbfind Dresser... With A New Bit Of Paint!

A Curbfind Dresser... With A New Bit Of Paint!

empressche Report

5points
POST
Angela B
Angela B
Community Member
46 minutes ago

Noooooo.... why painted?

0
0points
reply
#26

Theater Quality Projector Found On Curb

Theater Quality Projector Found On Curb

ArisThotHole Report

5points
POST
#27

Curb Find Turned Into Fancy Cat Outhouse

Curb Find Turned Into Fancy Cat Outhouse

IglooThomas Report

5points
POST
#28

Coffee Table Rehab. About $20 In Supplies

Coffee Table Rehab. About $20 In Supplies

MLMsstealyoursoul Report

5points
POST
#29

Before And After Of An Abandoned Cabinet I Found Here In Shanghai... It’s Now A Wine Bar/Liquor Cabinet

Before And After Of An Abandoned Cabinet I Found Here In Shanghai... It’s Now A Wine Bar/Liquor Cabinet

ShanghaiLou Report

5points
POST
ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
Community Member
56 minutes ago

yo, same person as the medicine cabinet

0
0points
reply
#30

Before/After Of A Vintage Mirror I Found On The Road And Turned Into A Coffee Table

Before/After Of A Vintage Mirror I Found On The Road And Turned Into A Coffee Table

ShanghaiLou Report

5points
POST
#31

Found A Washer/Dryer Set (Knocked On Door To Make Sure They Worked) Days After Ours Went Out. So Happy!

Found A Washer/Dryer Set (Knocked On Door To Make Sure They Worked) Days After Ours Went Out. So Happy!

Justme-again Report

5points
POST
#32

I Had Put These In R/Thriftstorehauls A Bit Ago But Didn't Realize This Subreddit Existed. My Boss Was Getting Rid Of Some Things From His Mother's Estate And Brought A Bunch Of Stuff In With An Up For Grabs Sign In Our Conference Room. It Was Mostly Junk, Except For These Original Dalí Etchings

I Had Put These In R/Thriftstorehauls A Bit Ago But Didn't Realize This Subreddit Existed. My Boss Was Getting Rid Of Some Things From His Mother's Estate And Brought A Bunch Of Stuff In With An Up For Grabs Sign In Our Conference Room. It Was Mostly Junk, Except For These Original Dalí Etchings

Thefreshestproduce Report

5points
POST
Apachebathmat
Apachebathmat
Community Member
13 minutes ago

So jealous

0
0points
reply
#33

Hand-Carved Vintage Liquor Cabinet!

Hand-Carved Vintage Liquor Cabinet!

chauncyyy Report

5points
POST
#34

Betsy Johnson Luggage In Great Condition... Okkkkkkkkkkaaaaayyyyyyy!!!!!! 😚

Betsy Johnson Luggage In Great Condition... Okkkkkkkkkkaaaaayyyyyyy!!!!!! 😚

reddit.com Report

5points
POST
#35

Found A Bag Of Art Supplies In A Big Pile Of Junk Outside An Apartment

Found A Bag Of Art Supplies In A Big Pile Of Junk Outside An Apartment

Most was too bad to be salvaged. But still scored a nearly complete set of watercolor pencils, acrylic paints, brushes, and bonus Louis Vuitton sunglasses

TeaSipperStripper Report

4points
POST
#36

I Run Down An Old Dirt Road. Trash Is Dumped There. One Day I Stopped And Found A Box Of Money

I Run Down An Old Dirt Road. Trash Is Dumped There. One Day I Stopped And Found A Box Of Money

All the envelopes are different countries all over the world. Mostly date from the 1700s-1900s. The oldest is a coin from 1621. I’ve got some from countries that no longer exist. I’m still researching

arbivark Report

4points
POST
CherylH
CherylH
Community Member
5 minutes ago

WOW!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#37

Found This Dyson V6 In The Dumpster

Found This Dyson V6 In The Dumpster

 It was on the top of all the trash and had the charging bay sitting right next to it. Cleaned the hair and plastic off the roller and it's good as new

alfred_holloway Report

4points
POST
#38

Leather Donghia Armchair A Buddy And I Hauled Off Of The Curb In The Middle Of The Night. Almost Perfect Condition!

Leather Donghia Armchair A Buddy And I Hauled Off Of The Curb In The Middle Of The Night. Almost Perfect Condition!

svedishgypsy Report

4points
POST
Kayjunmoon
Kayjunmoon
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Elegant.

0
0points
reply
#39

Not Exactly The Curb, But This Was Left In My Building's Disposal Room

Not Exactly The Curb, But This Was Left In My Building's Disposal Room

PortugueseCheese Report

4points
POST
#40

Cleaned Up A Curb Find For My Plants

Cleaned Up A Curb Find For My Plants

amason549 Report

4points
POST
#41

China Cabinet - From Buy Nothing Curb Alert

China Cabinet - From Buy Nothing Curb Alert

krissyface Report

4points
POST
#42

Freecycle Dining Table With 2 Leaves And 10 Chairs! Just In Time To Host Thanksgiving!

Freecycle Dining Table With 2 Leaves And 10 Chairs! Just In Time To Host Thanksgiving!

meliebel7 Report

4points
POST
#43

Merry Christmas To Me From The Curb Gods! Complete In Box Fibre Optic Tree!

Merry Christmas To Me From The Curb Gods! Complete In Box Fibre Optic Tree!

sonicsink Report

4points
POST
#44

I Was Thinking About Purchasing A New Bench For My Keyboard, Then I Found This Gorgeous Bench On The Curb, Just A Few Blocks From My Apartment. It Needed A Few Minor Fixes That Took < 10 Minutes, And Now It's As Good As New!

I Was Thinking About Purchasing A New Bench For My Keyboard, Then I Found This Gorgeous Bench On The Curb, Just A Few Blocks From My Apartment. It Needed A Few Minor Fixes That Took < 10 Minutes, And Now It's As Good As New!

koareng Report

4points
POST
#45

Before And After Of A Cabinet I Found In The Trash

Before And After Of A Cabinet I Found In The Trash

ShanghaiLou Report

4points
POST
Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Love the color!

0
0points
reply
#46

Found An Old Patio Table On The Curb Today. Spent 20 Minutes Carrying It Back To My Apartment. Worth It

Found An Old Patio Table On The Curb Today. Spent 20 Minutes Carrying It Back To My Apartment. Worth It

FrrriskyWhiskey Report

4points
POST
#47

I Love Living In A Private Apartment Community. All Of These Items And More Were Left At The Recycling Bins

I Love Living In A Private Apartment Community. All Of These Items And More Were Left At The Recycling Bins

dukesinatra Report

4points
POST
#48

Another Awesome Weekend At My Apartment Building. All Of This And More Was Left At The Curb. I Love It When People Move Out

Another Awesome Weekend At My Apartment Building. All Of This And More Was Left At The Curb. I Love It When People Move Out

dukesinatra Report

4points
POST
#49

I Guess Someone Is Getting A New One For Christmas

I Guess Someone Is Getting A New One For Christmas

IHCollector Report

4points
POST
#50

I’ve Gotten A Ton Of Stuff Off The Curb Over The Years, But This Is My Best Find Ever

I’ve Gotten A Ton Of Stuff Off The Curb Over The Years, But This Is My Best Find Ever

homolicious Report

4points
POST
#51

Found These Sweet Dresser Ends That Make Great Bedside Tables!

Found These Sweet Dresser Ends That Make Great Bedside Tables!

Mr_Wy Report

3points
POST
#52

Found This Airplane Rocker Down Our Street!

Found This Airplane Rocker Down Our Street!

I am going to take it sand it down and stain it as a present for my godsons first birthday!

brinhartman Report

3points
POST
#53

Super Lucky To Find This Literally Across The Street From My House Behind A Business

Super Lucky To Find This Literally Across The Street From My House Behind A Business

 I’m obsessed with color so this fits right in - I love that they painted all the shelves inside - at first glance I thought it had stained glass

leahb216 Report

3points
POST
#54

Found This Old Trunk In My Neighborhood On Garbage Day. Excited To Have A Cool New Coffee Table/Extra Storage!

Found This Old Trunk In My Neighborhood On Garbage Day. Excited To Have A Cool New Coffee Table/Extra Storage!

reddit.com Report

3points
POST
#55

Found By Our Apartment Dumpster! Almost Perfect Condition

Found By Our Apartment Dumpster! Almost Perfect Condition

tiffanyt123 Report

3points
POST
#56

My Ultimate Find- A Vintage Eames-Style Lounge Chair!

My Ultimate Find- A Vintage Eames-Style Lounge Chair!

robertturtles Report

3points
POST
#57

College Moveout Is The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year

College Moveout Is The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year

KingOfCranes Report

3points
POST
#58

Today’s Lil Find

Today’s Lil Find

cassafrass__ Report

3points
POST
#59

From Neighbors Bulk Pick Up To My Front Porch

From Neighbors Bulk Pick Up To My Front Porch

OOmama Report

3points
POST
#60

So I Says To Myself, "I'm A Good Home!"

So I Says To Myself, "I'm A Good Home!"

smutketeer Report

3points
POST
#61

Older Lady Across The Street Puts Stuff Out Occasionally, This Is My First Had To Have

Older Lady Across The Street Puts Stuff Out Occasionally, This Is My First Had To Have

A2326P Report

3points
POST
#62

Found This Nordictrac Along Side A Dumpster. A Couple Of Magnets Started It Up And It Works Like A Dream. Goodbye Extra Pandemic Pounds!

Found This Nordictrac Along Side A Dumpster. A Couple Of Magnets Started It Up And It Works Like A Dream. Goodbye Extra Pandemic Pounds!

KellyNtay Report

3points
POST
#63

Found My White Whale On The Curb. How Anyone Could Throw One Of These Lamps Out Is Beyond Me!!

Found My White Whale On The Curb. How Anyone Could Throw One Of These Lamps Out Is Beyond Me!!

alli_lags Report

3points
POST
#64

Watched Multiple Cars Drive Over This Saw Blade. Still In The Package Tho!

Watched Multiple Cars Drive Over This Saw Blade. Still In The Package Tho!

West_Fee9144 Report

3points
POST
#65

All Of These Pots Were About Two Stops From Being In The Trash Truck. I Just Barely Got To Them In Time!

All Of These Pots Were About Two Stops From Being In The Trash Truck. I Just Barely Got To Them In Time!

hricanna Report

3points
POST
#66

Excited To Discover This Sub! Found This Gem Yesterday

Excited To Discover This Sub! Found This Gem Yesterday

infinitechopin Report

3points
POST
#67

Found This Propped Up Against A Trash Can!

Found This Propped Up Against A Trash Can!

nwjudge Report

3points
POST
#68

Found Both Of These On Separate Occasions

Found Both Of These On Separate Occasions

matta31 Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#69

Was In Desperate Need For A Side Table Due To My Plant Addiction And Was About To Spend $40+ On A Side Table When This Beaut Appeared Before Me On My Walk!

Was In Desperate Need For A Side Table Due To My Plant Addiction And Was About To Spend $40+ On A Side Table When This Beaut Appeared Before Me On My Walk!

Existir Report

3points
POST
#70

Romper, Scarves, Belt, Pants, Boots, And Sunglasses - Pulled From Moveout Season Around Greek Row

Romper, Scarves, Belt, Pants, Boots, And Sunglasses - Pulled From Moveout Season Around Greek Row

KingOfCranes Report

3points
POST
#71

Was So Thrilled To Find This Sweet Old Desk Waiting On The Curb For A New Home. Rarely Find Things This Old That Were Never Painted!

Was So Thrilled To Find This Sweet Old Desk Waiting On The Curb For A New Home. Rarely Find Things This Old That Were Never Painted!

Mr_Wy Report

3points
POST
#72

I Found This Small Danish Credenza On My Walk To Work This Morning. Couldn’t Believe It. It Made Me Late For Work But That’s Ok. Oakland, Ca

I Found This Small Danish Credenza On My Walk To Work This Morning. Couldn’t Believe It. It Made Me Late For Work But That’s Ok. Oakland, Ca

Chlover Report

3points
POST
#73

Kid’s Poang IKEA Chair To Dog Throne

Kid’s Poang IKEA Chair To Dog Throne

greenbushgreenery Report

3points
POST
#74

A House Near Us Has Been Putting Stuff Out Like Crazy Lately. The Records Are Probably The Best Thing I’ll Ever Find On The Curb

A House Near Us Has Been Putting Stuff Out Like Crazy Lately. The Records Are Probably The Best Thing I’ll Ever Find On The Curb

Whole-Arm Report

3points
POST
#75

Curb Trash To Home Treasure

Curb Trash To Home Treasure

dieselpuma Report

3points
POST
#76

After Having No Table For 2 Weeks, This Lovely Vintage Find Was Amazing. The Drop Leaf Table Is Perfect For Our Small Space

After Having No Table For 2 Weeks, This Lovely Vintage Find Was Amazing. The Drop Leaf Table Is Perfect For Our Small Space

hornyformugs Report

3points
POST
#77

Found This Free Chair!

Found This Free Chair!

squishchef Report

2points
POST
#78

Trash Pile Rescue From The Lane We Live In In Shanghai, China. She Scrubbed Up Well!

Trash Pile Rescue From The Lane We Live In In Shanghai, China. She Scrubbed Up Well!

ShanghaiLou Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#79

Just Need To Find Some Cushions Now

Just Need To Find Some Cushions Now

TriangleJaune Report

2points
POST
#80

Found A 65" 4k Smart TV On The Curb

Found A 65" 4k Smart TV On The Curb