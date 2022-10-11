Below, we've wrapped up a collection of some of their best posts, and it’s hard to believe what friendly strangers leave lying on the sidewalk! So continue scrolling, hit upvote on your favorite ones, and be sure to let us know if you've ever scouted out a great find in the comments.

Over recent years, stooping or curb mining — spotting discarded goods sitting out on the curbsides — has really taken off with scavenging enthusiasts looking for cheap and environmentally friendly ways to fill their homes with exciting treasures. And here's where the online group called 'Curbfinds' comes in. A community dedicated to sharing dwellers' best discoveries and giving bonus points to anyone if they "fix something that was broken, upcycle it, or recycle it."

On the sidewalk, mid-century end tables share space with old Chinese medicine cabinets. Down the street, antique chests patiently wait with vintage vinyls, paintings, and — oh yes — gorgeous motorcycles for new owners to come and pick them up. Because all of them are, surprisingly, free. One person's trash is another person's treasure, anyway, and strolling among streetside castoffs can sometimes lead to wonderful hidden gems.

#1 Cutest Curbfind: IKEA Doll Bed For My Cat. I Think He Approves

#2 1922 Sewing Machine

#3 Found This Leather Chesterfield On The Curb This Morning!

#4 Got A Motorcycle For Free Today. Clean Title And Runs

#5 Curb Find Of The Century? Kitchen Aid Professional 5 Plus Stand Mixer With Attachments, And It Works!

#6 Some Mom Stepped On Her Last LEGO…

#7 Brand New Christmas Ornaments

#8 Found This Bad Boy Sticking Out Of A Trashcan. Stopped To Look And The Homeowner Came Out And Gave Me A Box To Move It

#9 We Needed A New Dishwasher And The Neighbor’s Curb Provided! Installed It Yesterday. Works Beautifully

#10 I Don't Watch Much TV, But When I Do, It Comes From The Curb. Fully Functional Sony 4k TV. Thank You Curb Gods

#11 Curb Alert. Someone Posted A Curb Alert Near Me And I Saw Two Mid Century Looking Dressers In The Corner. I Am Still In Awe

#12 My Wife Called Me Today Saying There Was A Grill On The Side Of The Road. Not A Thing Wrong With It, And Lighted On First Click

#13 I Whipped My Car Around So Fast. If There Wasn’t A Sign That Said “Free” I’d Have Felt Like It Was Stealing

#14 Got This Beaut For Free! Outside A Thrift Store Where They Didn’t Think They Could Sell It!

#15 This Luxury Dog Crate Was Being Thrown Out By Someone In My Building Who Couldn’t Keep Their Puppy

#16 A Week Ago I Was Talking About How I Wished I’d Find A Snowboard In The Trash Because I’m A Broke Beginner Who Always Has To Borrow From Friends The other night I found three on the curb! Thanks, trash day!



#17 It’s Been 20 Years Since If Found A Curb Box This Good. All Records In Immaculate Condition. Mostly Australian Imports

#18 Before And After Of An Old Chinese Medicine Cabinet I Found In The Trash In Shanghai

#19 Removed Layers Of Old Paint And Rust From This Mid-Century End Table

#20 I Spent The Day Making Memories With My Daughter And Her Curb Find. Was Quoted Over $1000 To Repair The Broken Side And Reupholster. For The Price Of Our Time, Some Glue, Screws, Staples, And Fabric, She Now Has Something In Her Bedroom She Absolutely Loves

#21 Update On My Hot Roasted Nuts Cart Curbfind

#22 Don’t Mind If I Do

#23 Got Some Gorgeous New Coffee Tables The Other Day

#24 I Ran Through Traffic When I Saw It!

#25 A Curbfind Dresser... With A New Bit Of Paint!

#26 Theater Quality Projector Found On Curb

#27 Curb Find Turned Into Fancy Cat Outhouse

#28 Coffee Table Rehab. About $20 In Supplies

#29 Before And After Of An Abandoned Cabinet I Found Here In Shanghai... It’s Now A Wine Bar/Liquor Cabinet

#30 Before/After Of A Vintage Mirror I Found On The Road And Turned Into A Coffee Table

#31 Found A Washer/Dryer Set (Knocked On Door To Make Sure They Worked) Days After Ours Went Out. So Happy!

#32 I Had Put These In R/Thriftstorehauls A Bit Ago But Didn't Realize This Subreddit Existed. My Boss Was Getting Rid Of Some Things From His Mother's Estate And Brought A Bunch Of Stuff In With An Up For Grabs Sign In Our Conference Room. It Was Mostly Junk, Except For These Original Dalí Etchings

#33 Hand-Carved Vintage Liquor Cabinet!

#34 Betsy Johnson Luggage In Great Condition... Okkkkkkkkkkaaaaayyyyyyy!!!!!! 😚

#35 Found A Bag Of Art Supplies In A Big Pile Of Junk Outside An Apartment Most was too bad to be salvaged. But still scored a nearly complete set of watercolor pencils, acrylic paints, brushes, and bonus Louis Vuitton sunglasses



#36 I Run Down An Old Dirt Road. Trash Is Dumped There. One Day I Stopped And Found A Box Of Money All the envelopes are different countries all over the world. Mostly date from the 1700s-1900s. The oldest is a coin from 1621. I’ve got some from countries that no longer exist. I’m still researching



#37 Found This Dyson V6 In The Dumpster It was on the top of all the trash and had the charging bay sitting right next to it. Cleaned the hair and plastic off the roller and it's good as new



#38 Leather Donghia Armchair A Buddy And I Hauled Off Of The Curb In The Middle Of The Night. Almost Perfect Condition!

#39 Not Exactly The Curb, But This Was Left In My Building's Disposal Room

#40 Cleaned Up A Curb Find For My Plants

#41 China Cabinet - From Buy Nothing Curb Alert

#42 Freecycle Dining Table With 2 Leaves And 10 Chairs! Just In Time To Host Thanksgiving!

#43 Merry Christmas To Me From The Curb Gods! Complete In Box Fibre Optic Tree!

#44 I Was Thinking About Purchasing A New Bench For My Keyboard, Then I Found This Gorgeous Bench On The Curb, Just A Few Blocks From My Apartment. It Needed A Few Minor Fixes That Took < 10 Minutes, And Now It's As Good As New!

#45 Before And After Of A Cabinet I Found In The Trash

#46 Found An Old Patio Table On The Curb Today. Spent 20 Minutes Carrying It Back To My Apartment. Worth It

#47 I Love Living In A Private Apartment Community. All Of These Items And More Were Left At The Recycling Bins

#48 Another Awesome Weekend At My Apartment Building. All Of This And More Was Left At The Curb. I Love It When People Move Out

#49 I Guess Someone Is Getting A New One For Christmas

#50 I’ve Gotten A Ton Of Stuff Off The Curb Over The Years, But This Is My Best Find Ever

#51 Found These Sweet Dresser Ends That Make Great Bedside Tables!

#52 Found This Airplane Rocker Down Our Street! I am going to take it sand it down and stain it as a present for my godsons first birthday!



#53 Super Lucky To Find This Literally Across The Street From My House Behind A Business I’m obsessed with color so this fits right in - I love that they painted all the shelves inside - at first glance I thought it had stained glass



#54 Found This Old Trunk In My Neighborhood On Garbage Day. Excited To Have A Cool New Coffee Table/Extra Storage!

#55 Found By Our Apartment Dumpster! Almost Perfect Condition

#56 My Ultimate Find- A Vintage Eames-Style Lounge Chair!

#57 College Moveout Is The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year

#58 Today’s Lil Find

#59 From Neighbors Bulk Pick Up To My Front Porch

#60 So I Says To Myself, "I'm A Good Home!"

#61 Older Lady Across The Street Puts Stuff Out Occasionally, This Is My First Had To Have

#62 Found This Nordictrac Along Side A Dumpster. A Couple Of Magnets Started It Up And It Works Like A Dream. Goodbye Extra Pandemic Pounds!

#63 Found My White Whale On The Curb. How Anyone Could Throw One Of These Lamps Out Is Beyond Me!!

#64 Watched Multiple Cars Drive Over This Saw Blade. Still In The Package Tho!

#65 All Of These Pots Were About Two Stops From Being In The Trash Truck. I Just Barely Got To Them In Time!

#66 Excited To Discover This Sub! Found This Gem Yesterday

#67 Found This Propped Up Against A Trash Can!

#68 Found Both Of These On Separate Occasions

#69 Was In Desperate Need For A Side Table Due To My Plant Addiction And Was About To Spend $40+ On A Side Table When This Beaut Appeared Before Me On My Walk!

#70 Romper, Scarves, Belt, Pants, Boots, And Sunglasses - Pulled From Moveout Season Around Greek Row

#71 Was So Thrilled To Find This Sweet Old Desk Waiting On The Curb For A New Home. Rarely Find Things This Old That Were Never Painted!

#72 I Found This Small Danish Credenza On My Walk To Work This Morning. Couldn’t Believe It. It Made Me Late For Work But That’s Ok. Oakland, Ca

#73 Kid’s Poang IKEA Chair To Dog Throne

#74 A House Near Us Has Been Putting Stuff Out Like Crazy Lately. The Records Are Probably The Best Thing I’ll Ever Find On The Curb

#75 Curb Trash To Home Treasure

#76 After Having No Table For 2 Weeks, This Lovely Vintage Find Was Amazing. The Drop Leaf Table Is Perfect For Our Small Space

#77 Found This Free Chair!

#78 Trash Pile Rescue From The Lane We Live In In Shanghai, China. She Scrubbed Up Well!

#79 Just Need To Find Some Cushions Now