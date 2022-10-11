134 Unexpected Things People Found Sitting Out On The Curb And Took Home, As Shared By This Online Group
On the sidewalk, mid-century end tables share space with old Chinese medicine cabinets. Down the street, antique chests patiently wait with vintage vinyls, paintings, and — oh yes — gorgeous motorcycles for new owners to come and pick them up. Because all of them are, surprisingly, free. One person's trash is another person's treasure, anyway, and strolling among streetside castoffs can sometimes lead to wonderful hidden gems.
Over recent years, stooping or curb mining — spotting discarded goods sitting out on the curbsides — has really taken off with scavenging enthusiasts looking for cheap and environmentally friendly ways to fill their homes with exciting treasures. And here's where the online group called 'Curbfinds' comes in. A community dedicated to sharing dwellers' best discoveries and giving bonus points to anyone if they "fix something that was broken, upcycle it, or recycle it."
Below, we've wrapped up a collection of some of their best posts, and it’s hard to believe what friendly strangers leave lying on the sidewalk! So continue scrolling, hit upvote on your favorite ones, and be sure to let us know if you've ever scouted out a great find in the comments.
Cutest Curbfind: IKEA Doll Bed For My Cat. I Think He Approves
1922 Sewing Machine
Found This Leather Chesterfield On The Curb This Morning!
Got A Motorcycle For Free Today. Clean Title And Runs
Curb Find Of The Century? Kitchen Aid Professional 5 Plus Stand Mixer With Attachments, And It Works!
Brand New Christmas Ornaments
Found This Bad Boy Sticking Out Of A Trashcan. Stopped To Look And The Homeowner Came Out And Gave Me A Box To Move It
Someone’s rubbish is another person’s beautiful plant. These grow majestically wild where I live.
We Needed A New Dishwasher And The Neighbor’s Curb Provided! Installed It Yesterday. Works Beautifully
I Don't Watch Much TV, But When I Do, It Comes From The Curb. Fully Functional Sony 4k TV. Thank You Curb Gods
Curb Alert. Someone Posted A Curb Alert Near Me And I Saw Two Mid Century Looking Dressers In The Corner. I Am Still In Awe
My Wife Called Me Today Saying There Was A Grill On The Side Of The Road. Not A Thing Wrong With It, And Lighted On First Click
That’s a good brand. Probably just not used anymore by the original owner and now will get all fired up again.
I Whipped My Car Around So Fast. If There Wasn’t A Sign That Said “Free” I’d Have Felt Like It Was Stealing
Got This Beaut For Free! Outside A Thrift Store Where They Didn’t Think They Could Sell It!
This Luxury Dog Crate Was Being Thrown Out By Someone In My Building Who Couldn’t Keep Their Puppy
Im só in need of One of those right now lol, i have a couple of cats, not yet neutered, and the male is starting to have insestuous thoughts about his sister ( same litter kittens ), and that would be a perfect " horny jail " for him untill this friday, he's getting " lighter " this friday.
A Week Ago I Was Talking About How I Wished I’d Find A Snowboard In The Trash Because I’m A Broke Beginner Who Always Has To Borrow From Friends
The other night I found three on the curb! Thanks, trash day!
It’s Been 20 Years Since If Found A Curb Box This Good. All Records In Immaculate Condition. Mostly Australian Imports
Gordon Lightfoot, what a voice! Love Fleetwood Mac’s Rumors
Before And After Of An Old Chinese Medicine Cabinet I Found In The Trash In Shanghai
Removed Layers Of Old Paint And Rust From This Mid-Century End Table
I Spent The Day Making Memories With My Daughter And Her Curb Find. Was Quoted Over $1000 To Repair The Broken Side And Reupholster. For The Price Of Our Time, Some Glue, Screws, Staples, And Fabric, She Now Has Something In Her Bedroom She Absolutely Loves
Update On My Hot Roasted Nuts Cart Curbfind
Don’t Mind If I Do
Got Some Gorgeous New Coffee Tables The Other Day
I Ran Through Traffic When I Saw It!
A Curbfind Dresser... With A New Bit Of Paint!
Theater Quality Projector Found On Curb
Curb Find Turned Into Fancy Cat Outhouse
Coffee Table Rehab. About $20 In Supplies
Before And After Of An Abandoned Cabinet I Found Here In Shanghai... It’s Now A Wine Bar/Liquor Cabinet
Before/After Of A Vintage Mirror I Found On The Road And Turned Into A Coffee Table
Found A Washer/Dryer Set (Knocked On Door To Make Sure They Worked) Days After Ours Went Out. So Happy!
I Had Put These In R/Thriftstorehauls A Bit Ago But Didn't Realize This Subreddit Existed. My Boss Was Getting Rid Of Some Things From His Mother's Estate And Brought A Bunch Of Stuff In With An Up For Grabs Sign In Our Conference Room. It Was Mostly Junk, Except For These Original Dalí Etchings
Hand-Carved Vintage Liquor Cabinet!
Betsy Johnson Luggage In Great Condition... Okkkkkkkkkkaaaaayyyyyyy!!!!!! 😚
Found A Bag Of Art Supplies In A Big Pile Of Junk Outside An Apartment
Most was too bad to be salvaged. But still scored a nearly complete set of watercolor pencils, acrylic paints, brushes, and bonus Louis Vuitton sunglasses
I Run Down An Old Dirt Road. Trash Is Dumped There. One Day I Stopped And Found A Box Of Money
All the envelopes are different countries all over the world. Mostly date from the 1700s-1900s. The oldest is a coin from 1621. I’ve got some from countries that no longer exist. I’m still researching
Found This Dyson V6 In The Dumpster
It was on the top of all the trash and had the charging bay sitting right next to it. Cleaned the hair and plastic off the roller and it's good as new
Leather Donghia Armchair A Buddy And I Hauled Off Of The Curb In The Middle Of The Night. Almost Perfect Condition!
Not Exactly The Curb, But This Was Left In My Building's Disposal Room
Cleaned Up A Curb Find For My Plants
China Cabinet - From Buy Nothing Curb Alert
Freecycle Dining Table With 2 Leaves And 10 Chairs! Just In Time To Host Thanksgiving!
Merry Christmas To Me From The Curb Gods! Complete In Box Fibre Optic Tree!
I Was Thinking About Purchasing A New Bench For My Keyboard, Then I Found This Gorgeous Bench On The Curb, Just A Few Blocks From My Apartment. It Needed A Few Minor Fixes That Took < 10 Minutes, And Now It's As Good As New!
Before And After Of A Cabinet I Found In The Trash
Found An Old Patio Table On The Curb Today. Spent 20 Minutes Carrying It Back To My Apartment. Worth It
I Love Living In A Private Apartment Community. All Of These Items And More Were Left At The Recycling Bins
Another Awesome Weekend At My Apartment Building. All Of This And More Was Left At The Curb. I Love It When People Move Out
I Guess Someone Is Getting A New One For Christmas
I’ve Gotten A Ton Of Stuff Off The Curb Over The Years, But This Is My Best Find Ever
Found These Sweet Dresser Ends That Make Great Bedside Tables!
Found This Airplane Rocker Down Our Street!
I am going to take it sand it down and stain it as a present for my godsons first birthday!
Super Lucky To Find This Literally Across The Street From My House Behind A Business
I’m obsessed with color so this fits right in - I love that they painted all the shelves inside - at first glance I thought it had stained glass