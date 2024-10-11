“Miracle” Conjoined Twins Who Were Successfully Separated Are Finally Home After First Birthday

ADVERTISEMENT

A pair of formerly conjoined twins were finally able to go home after spending their first year at the hospital. Celebrating their first birthday on September 29, twins Amari and Javar Ruffin were successfully separated the previous month. Their parents, Tim and Shaneka Ruffin, brought the baby boys home on Tuesday (October 8) in Philadelphia, USA.

“Seeing them each in their own beds was an indescribable feeling,” Shaneka said, People reported on Wednesday (October 9). “It feels like we are beginning a new journey as a family of six.”

Amari and Javar, who had been staying at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), get to now live with their parents and siblings, big brother Kaylum and big sister Anora.

The Ruffins reportedly learned that Amari and Javar were conjoined during a routine ultrasound. Within days, they’d already met with a team and they soon learned that separation would be possible.

Image credits: Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Image credits: Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

The twins reportedly shared the lowest part of their sternum, diaphragm, abdominal wall, and liver. The hospital explained in an official statement: “This set in motion the plan for preparing the boys’ first milestone: a safe birth.”

On September 29, 2023, the boys were born, collectively weighing about 6 lbs (approximately 2.7 kg). After 10 months of planning, the eight-hour operation to separate Amari and Javar took place on August 21, People reported.

Once separated, the boys’ abdomens were closed and rebuilt, using layers of mesh and plastic surgery techniques to stabilize each one.

Image credits: Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Image credits: Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

“I was thinking about them being five going to kindergarten, when they got to do show and tell and show a picture and like who’s this,” Shankea reportedly said.

Dr. Holly L. Hedrick, MD, a pediatric general and fetal surgeon at CHOP explained: “The boys shared their liver.

“The really nice thing though is they had equal parts and equal parts were normal size. So it was the perfect scenario.”

Image credits: Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Image credits: Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

She further revealed: “Separating conjoined twins always presents challenges because each set of twins is different.

“We spend hours rehearsing the flow of surgery prior to the big day – even practicing how to transfer each baby to their own bed.

“We work collaboratively as a team, ready to combine our unique skills to achieve a safe separation and a chance for these babies to lead healthy and fulfilling lives.”

Image credits: Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

After being separated, Amari and Javar continued working with physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists, and rehab medicine physicians “to ensure they continued to achieve developmental milestones.”

Some of the biggest highlights included learning to turn over and crawl, as per People. When it was finally time to come home, Shaneka reportedly said the entire family was looking forward to being together at home.

Image credits: Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

“They were excited and the energy changed,” the boys’ dad Tim said, CBS News reported on Wednesday.

The relieved mom said: “We are so grateful to CHOP for helping make this day possible and letting us start this next chapter.”

“Its a miracle blessing,” Tim added.

Image credits: Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

CHOP has now performed 32 conjoined twin separations, the most of any hospital in North America, as per CBS News.

Conjoined twins occur once in every 50,000 to 60,000 births, according to CHOP. Approximately 70% of conjoined twins are female, and most are stillborn.

Additionally, approximately 75% of conjoined twins are joined at least partially in the chest and share organs with one another.

“This is such a beautiful and heartwarming story,” a reader commented

