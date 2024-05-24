Athlete Books 1A And 1B Thinking They’re The “Best Seats On The Plane”—He’s Hilariously Mistaken

ADVERTISEMENT

A celebrity couple was bitterly disappointed after expecting to sit in the “best” seats of the plane but ending up with seats that wouldn’t even recline.

Former Real Madrid soccer player Sergio Carrallo and his wife, Caroline Stanbury, a Real Housewives of Dubai reality star, shared the awkward tale in a February TikTok video, which has so far been viewed more than 25 million times.

“When your assistant booked 1A 1B and you thought they were the best seats on the plane,” read the text on the clip, featuring the former Ladies of London star, 48, and her 29-year-old husband.

Image credits: Sergio Carrallo

When the couple boarded the plane, they believed their seat numbers, 1A and 1B, would guarantee the best seating arrangement available. However, once they settled in, they realized their seats were far from being “the best seats on the plane.”

“We got the best seats in the plane,” the sports star said as the couple sheepishly shared their conundrum.

Image credits: Sergio Carrallo

“Nothing goes back,” he said, noting how the seats did not recline.

As he panned his phone around, the video revealed that their seats were directly facing all the remaining passengers inside the plane.

TikTokers viewers were just as horrified as the soccer player and the reality TV star about the seats.

The couple were reportedly flying Precision Air when they found out that seats 1A and 1B put them in direct view of other passengers on the aircraft

Image credits: Pexels/Athena Sandrini

“Absolutely nothing could have prepared me for the camera flip,” one said, while another quipped, “It looks like you two are on the panel for a Q and A and are about to start answering audience questions.”

“Imagine you are an introvert and get those seats,” said another.

Image credits: Sergio Carrallo

“The fact that everyone is staring I can’t,” read another comment.

“Why do those seats even exist?!” one asked, to which Sergio replied, “Tell me about it.”

The mortifying series of mid-flight events took place while the couple were flying Precision Air, which is Tanzania‘s regional airline. The airlines’ 42-600 and 42-500 flights have two seats at the front of the plane that awkwardly face the other passengers in the cabin, according to Yahoo! News.

“I would rather walk to my destination,” joked one TikTok user

The RHODubai star began dating the Spain native in 2019 while he was still studying at the University of California Irvine, according to Distractify. They got engaged in January 2021 and tied the knot in a plush ceremony by the end of the same year.

“When I first told my parents I was going to marry someone 20 years younger, they weren’t that shocked,” said Caroline, who is a mother to daughter Yasmine and twins Aaron and Zac Habib from her previous marriage to Cem Habib.

“It was much harder for me to tell my children,” she added in the 2022 episode of the Bravo show, as quoted by People.

The Spanish soccer player began dating the high-profile social figure in 2019, and they got married in a lavish ceremony in 2021

Image credits: sergiocarrallo

As she dished some lesser-known secrets about her love life, she noted that her relationship with the soccer player began with a lie.

“He was 24 when I met him — he lied to me,” Caroline shared with her family members. “He [said he] was 31 when I met him. I kept asking for his driver’s license or ID. Everyone was like, ‘He’s going to leave you,’ or, ‘You’ll get old and he’ll run off with a younger model.’ He already sees my grey hair. I think if he was going to run, he would’ve done it by now. He’ll do anything for me, which is so beautiful.”

While the age gap did not bother the celebrity couple, the media personality revealed that there were others in their family who did not approve of it.

She also revealed in her confessional that Sergio’s father tried to bribe him with money to end the relationship.

“You know, his dad offered him money to break up with me,” the British businesswoman smiled and told her daughter and her father, Anthony Stanbury.

“And his mom cried four times too. Not from joy. Initially, when I found out Sergio’s father offered him money to leave me, I was f—ing furious,” she continued.

The former Ladies of London star once said in a RHODubai episode, “Hopefully, this will be my last wedding”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sergio Carrallo (@sergiocarrallo)

In the same episode, the TV star said, “Hopefully, this will be my last wedding.”

“Hopefully,” her father said, as she chimed in with, “Sergio keeps going to me, ‘I can’t wait to take care of you.'”

The couple is known for regularly posting updates from their lives on social media, including their experience with Caroline’s facelift in November 2023.

The high-profile social figure said this week that she has no regrets about sharing updates related to the medical procedure.

“I think about 46,000,000 people actually saw it,” she told E! News on Thursday, May 23. “I didn’t know it was going out that big because I knew other celebrities, obviously, have had facelifts. I didn’t know everyone would be that interested.”

“I wanted people to see how, when you come out, the scars and the cuts and what it really looks like,” she continued, “because it’s not easy. I had no idea going into it that I was going to come out looking exactly like that. I literally looked like I’d been in a car crash and the car had won, but five days later you’re presentable. Ten days later I was in a restaurant completely fine.”

Saying she wanted to “look like [herself] but refreshed,” the TV star added, “I’m about six months in, not a scar on me. I look younger than Sergio now. I need a younger boyfriend.”

Sergio Carrallo shared a video about his wife’s facelift in November and called it “one of the hardest moments of [his] life”



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sergio Carrallo (@sergiocarrallo)

Her husband also posted an update after her facelift last November and was visibly upset following the procedure.

“This was probably one of the hardest moments of my life. Seeing the person that you love with all your heart suffering and in pain how she was .. it was very hard,” he wrote in the caption.

He also joked about being “the oldest in the relationship” now.

“As a husband I will always support her and be here for her and as much as I was against it, she really wanted to do it. So, I was there for her, supporting and helping her day to day.” he continued. “I am very proud of you and I just seeing how happy you are with the result, it makes me very happy. You look absolutely beautiful @carolinestanbury the only problem, now … I am the oldest in the relationship!!”

Fans agreed that their mid-air experience would have been absolutely “awkward” after seeing the TikTok video