You may ask - why this excursion into history? And here's why - in my opinion, this post is the second work of art since Home Alone in terms of the number of times the word 'fridge' is mentioned in the text. So today we examine this incredibly wholesome and sometimes funny thread , the topic starter of which asked: “What SHOULD go in the fridge that people don’t realize should go in the fridge?”

Do you know what the most frequently used word is in the script of the Home Alone movie - which, by the way, was released exactly thirty-three years ago? 'Fridge!' Yes, that’s right - Joe Pesci’s character constantly utters this word when he falls into yet another trap from little Kevin McAllister - after all, the film’s rating did not allow him to voice another more appropriate f-word...

#1 I think I'll just set my kitchen temp to 40 degrees f and call it a day

#2 Opened grated parmesan

#3 Camera film, it can stay fresh years past the expiration date if refrigerated.

The idea that cold maximizes the preservation of frozen items is far from new, and is quite popular in popular culture as well: Steve Rogers and Han Solo certainly won’t let us lie. However, unlike many other great inventions of the 19th century, we cannot precisely name the very inventor of the refrigerator - because the process of its creation was rather evolutionary, gradual.

#4 Any food that you've cooked and are done eating. Looking at you, in-laws who leave entire meals out on the table or counter for hours.



Keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold. Room temperature for either is a bad idea.

#5 Saffron. Seal it in a glass container in the fridge. Will last almost forever.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Cooked rice. Not only needs to be refrigerated but should be put in a shallow dish so that it cools faster. Apparently, rice has its own nasty bacteria that is rare in other foods. Learned this in a food handling course run by public health.

Today, a refrigerator can be found in literally every kitchen - no matter how cold it is outside the window of the house where this fridge stands. After all, even if it is possible to save on electricity in cold areas, is it worth constantly going outside while cooking? At the same time, the refrigerator is by no means a panacea for storing food.

#7 Fish oil supplements. My doctor told me it helps with the aftertaste.

#8 Open jam.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Hershey's Chocolate Syrup. F*****g says it on the bottle yet people insist it's fine.

“Of course, proper storage of products can literally increase their safety, usefulness and taste properties significantly,” says Roman Sardarian, a chef from Odessa, Ukraine, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment. “But this does not mean, of course, that you can put anything you want into the fridge. For example, there are products that have an incredibly high level of odor absorption - like, let's say, melon. Even if you wrap it in cling film and put it in the refrigerator, it will definitely absorb the smells of the surrounding cutlets, sausage or soup." ADVERTISEMENT “But chocolate, honey or olive oil are products for which the refrigerator is generally contraindicated. Under the influence of low temperatures, chocolate and honey will lose most of their taste and healthfulness, but olive oil will also change its unique consistency. So any advice should be carefully checked. And, preferably, more than once," Roman ponders.

#10 Believe it or not, Super glue.

#11 Cans of yeast.

#12 I was called a "b***h" for packing my lunch in a cooler bag with an ice pack. Apparently eating spoiled and expired food is manly.

Be that as it may, many of the tips in this selection really look useful. Perhaps an experienced home cook knows literally everything about this, but who knows - maybe some of the ideas presented here will actually be educational to you? Although, to be honest, to freeze everything listed here, you need an incredibly spacious fridge. Perhaps you have one? Anyway, please share your own pieces of advice in the comments below. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Worcestershire sauce.



It's written on the bottle even.

#14 My cat according to her

#15 Defrosting meat



Edit: I guess I should have clarified that I was suggesting the refrigerator over putting the meat out on the counter. I know there are other ways.

#16 A few years ago I was told by my doctor to start taking codliver oil. The kind I bought, when unopened, is shelf stable. HOWEVER in very very tiny writing it says to refrigerate after use. Now, I DID look for this and didn't see the VERY TINY instructions - and even though I should know better because I keep Worcestershire sauce and fish sauce in the fridge, I f****d up and just didn't think it through. I just figured it could go in our vitamin cupboard. Well, about a month into taking it I noticed it was discoloured and had brownish specks in it. I freaked out a bit and went over the label and even got my husband to look at it and we found the refrigeration instructions. My dudes, I had been suffering from an inexplicable and disgusting sore throat for 2 weeks. It stopped as soon as I stopped taking that batch. SO GROSS. And I felt SO stupid.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Almond flour or nuts … they can go rancid quickly.

#18 Not Indiana Jones. That was dumb

#19 Opened maple syrup. Suggested you even put it in the freezer as whole syrup doesn’t freeze

#20 Beef stock. Sorry, mom.



Does anybody else just put the things that belong in the fridge after opening in the fridge right away prior to ever opening?

#21 Condiments

#22 Anything that literally says refrigerate after opening

#23 okay hear me out.



deoderant. at least the gel kind like i use. it feels like the tongue of god is licking my pits.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 Many medicines.

#25 American eggs

#26 Bread

#27 I was told this a while ago but it’s a good trick to remember with fruits and veggies… if it in the refrigerated section it should go in the fridge (berries, cucumbers, lettuce etc) if it’s just on a stand, it can go on the counter (apples, bananas, tomatoes etc)



ETA this was just a guidance. Do what you want with your produce. And for those that have never seen produce refrigerated at the store, cool. All the stores in my area have both and some even have sprayers on the produce to add moisture.

#28 Put your damn pie and cake in the fridge people! It's not a magical food that stays good in neutral temps over a day or two.

#29 i have ants so 99% of my opened food goes in my fridge. the only food i don’t have in there is honey and peanut butter and those i keep in a airtight container

#30 ...honestly I'm reading through this thread and am shocked and horrified by what people are not refrigerating. Who raised you all, room-temperature gremlins!? This is all food storage 101.

#31 Leftover pizza

#32 Flour. You REALLY don't want pantry moths.

#33 A box of baking soda. Can't believe how many people's homes that I visit, have a smelly fridge, even if it's sparkling clean and spotless. They don't realize how much odors tend to linger on in there. In my own fridge, even if it has air filters, they're sometimes not enough, so I always keep a box of A&H in there and change it out every month.

#34 Wheat germ

#35 Tomatoes!



Just kidding. Keep your tomatoes out of the fridge you heathens

#36 Onions.



Maybe you'd prefer not to keep them there all the time, but a chilled onion will greatly reduce tearing up when cutting them. I came across way too many people who both insist they don't go in the fridge AND complain about crying. It's the #1 method.



Some claim it affects the longevity in a negative way, but the time scale to me seems to be a measure of a few days out of the full month or more onions will last, so if you're not using them in time, that's on you :)



Source: longtime pro cook, almost always kept them cold, professionally & at home



Since mentioning onions and crying always blows up into methods to reduce crying, I'll go ahead and mention the others to save time:



- sharp knife (dull ones release more of what makes you cry due to damage to the onion)

- don't stand directly over your cut onions, hunched over with your silly wet face looking down- stand back a bit

- breathe in through the mouth, out through the nose is one I've heard, but meh



But really, the biggest one is make them cold. If they're out and you're short on time, pop them in a freezer for a bit. I did a test with room temp vs cold onions with a stubborn boss once to prove it, and I won. Confidently.

#37 Now somebody make a reverse post. I ain’t got enough room in my fridge for all this s**t.

#38 I spent too many years not putting bread in the freezer. Tastes much fresher