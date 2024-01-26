ADVERTISEMENT

Launching a new business or announcing a big idea is always a gamble. As hard as companies try, they can’t always predict exactly how the public will respond. But even when ideas flop, they can never be forgotten...

Redditors have recently been discussing the most hyped up ideas that ended up being huge failures, so we’ve gathered some of their spot-on responses below. From streaming platforms to modes of transportation, have fun taking a scroll through this memory lane of unfortunate ideas, and be sure to upvote the flops you find most amusing!

#1

47 People Come Together To Talk About Really Hyped-Up Things That Failed Completely So far, the Twitter acquisition and rebranding. An exceptionally expensive act of ego.

cbelt3 , wikipedia.org Report

#2

47 People Come Together To Talk About Really Hyped-Up Things That Failed Completely Zuckerberg's weird avatar world.

WalksinClouds Report

#3

47 People Come Together To Talk About Really Hyped-Up Things That Failed Completely NFTs

justaquietboy , [deleted] Report

zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
1 minute ago

One of the things that were over before I had the chance to learn what it actually is!

#4

47 People Come Together To Talk About Really Hyped-Up Things That Failed Completely Fyre Festival

CorgiDaddy42 , zykezero Report

#5

47 People Come Together To Talk About Really Hyped-Up Things That Failed Completely 2020

Caseated_Omentum , cottonbro studio Report

#6

47 People Come Together To Talk About Really Hyped-Up Things That Failed Completely 3d Televisions were presented as the next huge thing. There was a massive amount of hype being able to watch 3d movies and games from the comfort of your living room. It flopped when it launched due to the televisions being ridiculously expensive and the technology not being there during the era and being gimmicky once the appeal wore off for the people that bought them.

DMMEPANCAKES , cottonbro studio Report

#7

47 People Come Together To Talk About Really Hyped-Up Things That Failed Completely Games of Thrones the final season

mystandtrist , Home Box Office (HBO) Report

#8

47 People Come Together To Talk About Really Hyped-Up Things That Failed Completely Quibi - $1.75 billion blown in six months on a streaming service no one wanted.

iCowboy , wikipedia.org Report

#9

47 People Come Together To Talk About Really Hyped-Up Things That Failed Completely Curved TVs

londoner4life , Kārlis Dambrāns Report

f-drossaert avatar
Francois
Francois
Community Member
17 minutes ago

I love my curved monitor, but at least you sit straight in front of it unlike in front of a TV.

#10

47 People Come Together To Talk About Really Hyped-Up Things That Failed Completely For those old enough to remember: Segway was *MASSIVELY* hyped for months. It was meant to change modern mobility *forever*.

When they finally showed off that goofy thing, it basically became a proto-meme in the early internet era.

DisasterEquivalent , wikipedia.org Report

#11

47 People Come Together To Talk About Really Hyped-Up Things That Failed Completely Adulthood

That-Statistician747 , Ketut Subiyanto Report

#12

Brexit. Absolute shitshow.

Many-Miles Report

#13

47 People Come Together To Talk About Really Hyped-Up Things That Failed Completely I’m showing my age, but the Geraldo Rivera special with Al Capone’s mysterious vault, which turned out to hold—nothing.

Dimeadozen21 , https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0435702/?ref_=tt_mv_close Report

#14

47 People Come Together To Talk About Really Hyped-Up Things That Failed Completely Target in Canada!

Heard so many people addicted to the store in the US, everyone was excited to have it here, but it flopped, stores opened being half empty, more expensive then the stores they replaced, limited selections… they only lasted a few years

RealityISnotOk123123 , wikipedia.org Report

#15

47 People Come Together To Talk About Really Hyped-Up Things That Failed Completely what was that google social media with circles, google plus?

OldMork , wikipedia.org Report

#16

47 People Come Together To Talk About Really Hyped-Up Things That Failed Completely Before it became a punchline people were worried that Battlefield Earth would be a dangerously effective recruiting tool for Scientology.

12345_PIZZA , Warner Bros. Report

#17

47 People Come Together To Talk About Really Hyped-Up Things That Failed Completely [Dan & Dave](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dan_%26_Dave) was an advertising and merchandising campaign by American shoe manufacturer Reebok during the build-up to the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona. The promotion was meant to generate excitement and support for the Olympic competition between American decathletes Dan O'Brien and Dave Johnson. *However, the campaign had to be modified when O'Brien failed to qualify for the Olympics.*

brktm , Karolina Grabowska Report

#18

47 People Come Together To Talk About Really Hyped-Up Things That Failed Completely The American version of "Coupling", which was being hyped as the next big NBC sitcom after "Friends" went off the air. When cast members were doing interviews to promote it, they were so assured that it would be a success that they were already talking about multiple seasons.

It was cancelled after four episodes.

StoolToad9 , NBC Studios Report

lilliemean avatar
LillieMean
LillieMean
Community Member
9 minutes ago

The only and original Coupling is still a great series and we have it on DVD because you still have to own all the best series. Is the series even available on any streaming service, even on Brit box? (In the services, the content also varies from country to country, annoying). Everyone who has seen the series knows what couch parasites are.

#19

47 People Come Together To Talk About Really Hyped-Up Things That Failed Completely Y2K

shockencock , cottonbro studio Report

melaniediane avatar
CanadianDimes
CanadianDimes
Community Member
1 minute ago

This one was a non-starter because a lot of people worked hard to make sure it wouldn’t happen. I listened to a great Stuff You Should Know podcast about it awhile back. I had no idea how much actually went into avoiding Y2K

#20

Elon Musk. Turns out he's a moron.

duderonomy12 Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
14 minutes ago

What's sad is that all it would have taken was for people to genuinely listen to him for several minutes. He has never hidden his over-sized ego and under-sized talents.

#21

47 People Come Together To Talk About Really Hyped-Up Things That Failed Completely Kony 2012

DammieIsAwesome , https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2294697/ Report

#22

The end of the world in 2012

nikki_225 Report

#23

47 People Come Together To Talk About Really Hyped-Up Things That Failed Completely Area 51 raid

Current_Ad_6053 , wikipedia.org Report

#24

47 People Come Together To Talk About Really Hyped-Up Things That Failed Completely Your special uniqueness as a child

citrusjuicebox , jonas mohamadi Report

#25

47 People Come Together To Talk About Really Hyped-Up Things That Failed Completely Google Glass was a huge deal when it was announced, and it was a real pioneer in the augmented reality category. It didn't sell all that well though, probably because it was expensive, around $1,500 if I remember right, and I don't reckon people found it very fashionable.

Vexitar , wikipedia.org Report

federicocantoni avatar
Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
6 minutes ago (edited)

They still exist in niche applications, and have been quietly evolving for the last years. In 2023 Luxottica's RayBan launched a line of AR-equipped glasses developed from Google Glass patents. Google glass was a technology demonstrator, never meant to be "fashionable"; the tech is now slowly creeping into the mass market.

#26

Scooter sharing. Raised millions for a bunch of companies to dump those scooters on our streets, then in a matter of time, cities and towns started to either ban or regulate them, and there's very few survivors. For the price to ride a scooter, it's way cheaper to pay to ride the bus.

GrumpyBachelorSF Report

quentariel avatar
quentariel
quentariel
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Oh, I didn't know that the scooter system didn't work so well elsewhere, here in Finland it's been a great succeess in bigger cities. (except they are gathered away in the winter). They cost about the same as a bus ticket, a bit more if you drive long, but they offer flexibility the busses can't. And this is even greater achievement, because busses here work extremely well.

#27

New Coke.

Yeuh78 Report

#28

47 People Come Together To Talk About Really Hyped-Up Things That Failed Completely Killer/Africanized Bees. Lots of fear mongering over those in the 80s, over a lot of nothing.

temporary311 , wikipedia.org Report

#29

47 People Come Together To Talk About Really Hyped-Up Things That Failed Completely Laser discs and mini discs.

Laser discs were the same size and vinyl records (33 1/3 size), but the compact disc came along and could hold the same information but was considerably smaller.

The Mini-discs were suppose to be the next evolution, but that required a player that was not possible to make at the some (components were not possible or reliable for that size). Also, it may have been too soon after the Compact Discs came out.

Randoid642 , Rae Allen Report

#30

Beanie Babies - a masterclass in hyping up something that’s worth peanuts!

JustEm84 Report

#31

47 People Come Together To Talk About Really Hyped-Up Things That Failed Completely The Panama Papers.

Honestly, I'm still pissed nothing came of it.

Moofypoops , Pixabay Report

#32

The American education system

UpstateBaller23 Report

#33

47 People Come Together To Talk About Really Hyped-Up Things That Failed Completely Virtual Reality in general, it pops up every once in a while with some cool feature that in the end is just a flash in the pan because while cool, it has no practical use.

crlarkin , fauxels Report

#34

47 People Come Together To Talk About Really Hyped-Up Things That Failed Completely Windows Millenium Edition

Insufficient_data21 , wikipedia.org Report

#35

The Zune

SpillinThaTea Report

#36

47 People Come Together To Talk About Really Hyped-Up Things That Failed Completely Metaverse

itjare , wikipedia Report

#37

Crystal Pepsi

DarkPasta Report

#38

Jonathan Majors

Psylux7 Report

#39

Student Loan Forgiveness

SnarfSnarf0121 Report

#40

47 People Come Together To Talk About Really Hyped-Up Things That Failed Completely Starfield

error-50507 , SPD Gaming Report

#41

Theranos.

egg_bronte Report

#42

47 People Come Together To Talk About Really Hyped-Up Things That Failed Completely Kim Kardashian's break the internet picture.


They were weird.


https://www.papermag.com/break-the-internet-kim-kardashian-cover

Kemintiri , papermag Report

#43

The Many Saints of Newark. I was so excited and left so disappointed.
Whatever happened there...

djorion87 Report

#44

The Mueller Report

SeoulOnIce Report

#45

Smell-O-Vision. Nickelodeon had a field day with it in 2002.

NerdSlamPo Report

#46

Millennial retirement

daddysdeepfake Report

#47

Damn Aaron Rodgers going to the Jets after so long in Green Bay. I'm still in disbelief. C'mon man!

ECUTrent Report

