First dates are notoriously tricky. Especially if you have only spent time with the person in a friend group capacity or haven't met them in real life at all.

No wonder why coffee shops are such popular destinations — there's a good chance the two of you will be unable to hit it off and you'll need a quick and easy exit.

So we at Bored Panda decided to take a look at what turns people off the most and found two Reddit threads (one started by the user HomeTattoo and another by Kiwicarebear) that has folks sharing their first-date dealbreakers.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

60 People Share First Date Deal-Breakers You Should Never Ignore Went on a date with a guy yesterday who was a christian (I'm an atheist, but that's fine) and went on an unprompted monologue about how homosexuality is not God's will (not fine). I am a man, we were both men, it was a gay date. It was very confusing.

anon , RDNE Stock project Report

31points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

60 People Share First Date Deal-Breakers You Should Never Ignore If they don’t like animals. I’ve always had dogs (have two right now) and went on a date once where he said he hated animals. I left shortly after.

anothersadpisces , Steshka Willems Report

25points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

60 People Share First Date Deal-Breakers You Should Never Ignore If they expect sex.

Fun story, I went on the WORST date a while ago. Guy seemed nice enough when we first met, but during the first date, I realized he was a total sleaze and maybe crazy? He asked me out of the blue if I was on birth control. When I said yes, he said, "sweet, that means I don't have to wear a condom."

I was so taken aback. Who says stuff like that? At that point, I knew I'd never touch him - not when a ten and a half foot pole - but I felt weirdly compelled to explain to him how stupid that was. I asked what he'd do if he knocked me up. "Oh, it's no big deal. You'll just get it taken care of, that's all." He didn't understand that abortions aren't cheap, easy to get, or fun. When I expressed that, he rolled his eyes and said condoms *weren't fair to him* and that *having to wear a condom is a deal-breaker.*

I left that restaurant so fast I must've made his head spin. He tried to backtrack, said "maybe I can make an exception for you!" I declined and told him I wasn't interested. Then he tried to call me up nine months later to hang out. Because "no girl in all of DC wants to go on a date and it's so frustrating." Uh... maybe because you're gross and awful, dude? Also, this guy was 30. I'd expect this b******t from a teenager. Not a 30-year-old.

sleepyhollow_101 , cottonbro studio Report

23points
POST
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

STDs are everywhere peeps...

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#4

60 People Share First Date Deal-Breakers You Should Never Ignore Being constantly on their phone.

actualclaudemonet , Bibhash Banerjee Report

21points
POST
Me.
Me.
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ask, it might turn out that there is a time sensitive problem they are needed for. Edit: a new problem

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

60 People Share First Date Deal-Breakers You Should Never Ignore When they’re nice to you but not to the waiter.

Because one day, you’ll be in the waiter’s position.

LongDiddly , Yan Krukau Report

21points
POST
Jessica Shookhoff
Jessica Shookhoff
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Even if it's just them not saying 'please' and 'thank you', that can also raise some questions about their character.

0
0points
reply
#6

60 People Share First Date Deal-Breakers You Should Never Ignore If it’s a one way conversation, me asking them questions and taking interest in their life and them asking none or minimal questions about me.

TheJadedSF , Ron Lach Report

18points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

60 People Share First Date Deal-Breakers You Should Never Ignore Being married.

Bringing your friend to the date because you were nervous.

Bragging about your knife collection at home.

Never knew these things would come up in the first dates I’ve been on, but here we are.

pelicanfriends , Brooke Cagle Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#8

60 People Share First Date Deal-Breakers You Should Never Ignore When she tries to spritz me with Holy Water since I was never baptized.

Anon , ROMAN ODINTSOV Report

17points
POST
ॐBoyGanesh
ॐBoyGanesh
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

WTF!!! I’d counter the spritz with burning a bible as incense. You know, to use the smoke to attract demons.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#9

60 People Share First Date Deal-Breakers You Should Never Ignore From personal experience, casually dropping that the Earth is only a few thousand years old and rock stars get famous by making a deal with Satan. The worst part is the moment when you have to stop laughing because you realize it wasn't a silly joke.

mildly_gone , Juan Pablo Serrano Arenas Report

17points
POST
#10

60 People Share First Date Deal-Breakers You Should Never Ignore Being racist and sexist without realizing it and then kinda shaming you for what you are.
I didn't call her back.

10_Virtues , cottonbro studio Report

17points
POST
#11

60 People Share First Date Deal-Breakers You Should Never Ignore No sense of humor or one that doesn't mesh well with mine.

-eDgAR- , Khoa Võ Report

17points
POST
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Had one date like this and im always laughing and joking, thought he was just nervous on 1st date so i went on 2nd date and he was giving out because i was laughing too much at the comedy club we were at 🤦‍♀️

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#12

60 People Share First Date Deal-Breakers You Should Never Ignore I wore heels on a blind date. The guy looked me up and down, then said "You know it's rude to wear heels on a blind date right?" I said "I'm sorry I didn't premeditate the fragility of your ego." He back-peddled and begged me to stay for the meal. I had half a drink and had to walk out. When someone shows you their true colours, why waste anyone's time after that?

candacelarissa , Luis Quintero Report

17points
POST
Amy
Amy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wtf? Rude? How? What? Is anyone else confused?

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

60 People Share First Date Deal-Breakers You Should Never Ignore If in the midst of conversation you have to brag about how much your parents make or how they gave your brother an Audi, I’m done.

I’m not saying coming from a rich family is bad, but if you feel a need to bring it up on the first date, I’m going to assume you have nothing better to bring to the table.

baconcheesescone , Jack Sparrow Report

16points
POST
#14

60 People Share First Date Deal-Breakers You Should Never Ignore Bad hygiene. Ended up nicknaming him halitosis boy.. Had a guy turn up to a date once like he hadn't showered in months. He smelled so bad I had to lean back in my chair to get away from the smell. So gross. He was the worst but lots of guys make no effort to look or dress nice on a date too. Always makes me think... This is as good as it gets so that's a nope!

SeaActiniaria , rayul Report

16points
POST
RandomEpiBioPerson
RandomEpiBioPerson
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There are definitely some professions that give lingering smells that are extremely hard or impossible to wash off, which makes it hard for those individuals to date outside of their profession, but other than that, there isn't a good excuse, imo. I'm those cases, is still say to wash, but it doesn't always work and that should be information the person provides ahead of time.

0
0points
reply
#15

60 People Share First Date Deal-Breakers You Should Never Ignore When he brings up his idealistic woman physically and I match none of those. For example, “All girls should have straight hair”.

dentduv , Priscilla Du Preez Report

14points
POST
#16

Well, one guy showed up to the wrong lunch location and made ME drive to meet him (I was working, he was not) - strike 1. I arrive and he gets out of his car wearing sweats (he made me wait over 2 hours while he got ready - strike 9). Is 7 inches shorter than he said he was (which isn’t a problem unless you LIE about it - strike 13). And then... he was missing some critical burger eating teeth (that’s not even a strike - at this point I was in for the entertainment value this would add). Then he got into a loud, long anti government rant that only paused when I realized my car was being broken into. I run outside and defend my car expecting my date to be gallantly by my side. He was not - he just sat in the booth content to let me fight off someone rummaging through my car. Strikes 1000-39276651.

Oh. And he cried twice.

And watching him eat a burger wasn’t even close to being as entertaining as I wanted it to be.

MissMurphysLaw Report

14points
POST
Pandasong!
Pandasong!
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is freakin' hilarious!!!!

10
10points
reply
#17

Talking non-stop about wanting a "traditional" family where mom doesn't work. Like sure, but that's not me so move on.

Or bringing up being an alpha male. Just no.

Cotheron Report

13points
POST
#18

Back before I met my bf, I went on a tinder date with a guy who was new to where I lived at the time. During conversation I mentioned offhand that there were certain places you didn’t want to walk after dark because a lot of people got mugged in those areas. This guy started mansplaning to me how it would be fine to walk there after dark, you just need to be confident, he’s a world traveler, nobody has ever bothered him etc. I was like, no dude trust me it isn’t safe, but he just kept talking over me. He seemed to view it as a challenge. He was arrogant in general but this was what made me make an excuse and leave the date early. Like ok dude, if you’re so tough then feel free to go get mugged

avocado_kowalski Report

13points
POST
#19

60 People Share First Date Deal-Breakers You Should Never Ignore When he tells you he's married, but wants something "on the side".

Upset-Experience-615 , Le Vu Report

12points
POST
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you want something on the side just order a salad then 😡

12
12points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

60 People Share First Date Deal-Breakers You Should Never Ignore Being late. I’m not talking a few minutes late, I’m talking a half hour late or anything later than that.

VorpalBender , Meruyert Gonullu Report

11points
POST
Jill Rhodry
Jill Rhodry
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

20mins max wait without contact.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

He only had a couple of lawn chairs as furniture in his living room because he’d just moved to this apartment. Later he explained that he didn’t have furniture because he had actually just got out of the State Penn.

Before I noped out of there, he explained he’d just talked to his mama about me, and knew I’d be a “real special, understanding lady.”

Turns out I’m not!

FantasticWittyRetort Report

11points
POST
highwaycrossingfrog
highwaycrossingfrog
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He'd just got out of the state of Pennsylvania?

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#22

60 People Share First Date Deal-Breakers You Should Never Ignore Lying. If someone is significantly different from anything they have led me to believe prior to the first date I’m immediately not interested. I don’t really care that much about their weight, height, political leanings, religion, etc, but lie to me first thing and we’ve got nothing else to talk about.

almostahermit , Iwona Pytlowska Report

10points
POST
#23

When they try to dominate the conversation and make everything about themselves while cutting you off.

Alteredego619 Report

10points
POST
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, enough talk about me, let's talk about you. What do you like the most about me?

0
0points
reply
#24

She brings her 3 kids that she failed to tell me about.

TrailerParkPrepper Report

10points
POST
#25

If they ask me about my salary. Too soon, and not relevant.

square3481 Report

10points
POST
#26

Being inconsiderate...went on a date recently where the guy speed walked to the cafe exit and let the door close behind him as I was just getting to the door myself. I purposely slowed down to see his reaction and there wasn't even a backwards glance or motion to re-open the door or check I was okay (to account for why I wasn't immediately behind him).

I hold the door for people all the time so I don't see this as a gender thing.

Also not apologising when you made a mistake in an effort to seem infallible or self assured or whatever.

TLDR: Lack of consideration and lack of humility.

Responsible_Hand_789 Report

10points
POST
#27

Had someone on a dating app using 20 year old pics, lying about her age to an extreme extent, she said she was 25, i was 19 and she asked if i minded dating older women. I didnt mind at all but she showed up and the first thing i thought of was "wow she takes really good pics" but I decided since i was already there might as well make the best of it.




I found out she was 49 and had a son older than me, because he ended up working at the bowling alley we went to, I thought she seemed a little uncomfortable when we arrived to the bowling alley but shrugged it off to her being nervous about an internet date. Until i went to go get some food and her son who WORKED AT THAT BOWLING ALLEY pulled me to the side to ask what I was doing with his mom, he told me she was 49 and married, and then the best part, he was 6 months older than me.

anon Report

9points
POST
#28

Dating in my teens and early 20's I was naive and insecure. So loved it when a guy said I was so much better than his last girlfriend who was a b***h. Dating again in my 50's (being wiser and secure with myself) my response to the ex-b***h story is, "What the hell did you do to her???"

kaffie27 Report

9points
POST
#29

Anyone who mentions star signs non ironically... even for a moment.

UrFutureStep-dad Report

9points
POST
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is something a Sagittarius would say! 😅

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#30

When they ask about your relationship with Jesus....

Eponarose Report

9points
POST
Pink Aesthetic
Pink Aesthetic
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fr like, I don't ask what your relationship with santa or tooth fairy is, either!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#31

When they start clowning on your interests.

snellysnz Report

9points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#32

Really dirty finger nails. Like there's no chance I'm ever going to want you to touch me with that amount of visible bacteria on display.

Arcanicspirits Report

9points
POST
#33

60 People Share First Date Deal-Breakers You Should Never Ignore If we don't hit it off as friends. I haven't been in the dating world for a long time and everyone's a bit nervous on a first date. But if we couldn't just talk about movies and video games and goofy s**t together, just have a relaxing time chatting without everything feeling like a weird competition or pageant, I knew it wasn't gonna work.

Also, people who get *way* too pissed off over disagreements in media taste. If casual disagreements -- not core values disagreements, just *casual* disagreements about gameplay preferences or special effects quality or how good the writing in a novel is -- make the other person red-faced angry, I'm moving in the other direction.

rednightmare18 , RDNE Stock project Report

8points
POST
#34

I went on a date with a woman I'd been talking with for a couple of weeks. We lived in different towns, decided to meet up in a pub in her town.

I lasted less than a pint. All she did was run men down, say how useless we are, all after one thing, etc.

She seemed genuinely surprised when I stood up and said goodbye and walked out.

Away_Swim1967 Report

8points
POST
Pink Aesthetic
Pink Aesthetic
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How the tables have turned eh? xD (hj obviously)

1
1point
reply
#35

60 People Share First Date Deal-Breakers You Should Never Ignore Gross table manners, smacking their lips, chewing with their mouth open, etc.

I once never saw a guy again because every time he took a bite he moaned a bit because the food was so good. It was...disconcerting. I don't think he knew he was doing it.

RiotousOne , cottonbro studio Report

7points
POST
Jill Rhodry
Jill Rhodry
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

From research, it has been established that from the way a partner eats, one can understand how he makes love.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#36

60 People Share First Date Deal-Breakers You Should Never Ignore Being dumb. Just can't spend time with that. Had to stop seeing a girl after a few because she simply wasn't intelligent. Real nice girl, too. Too bad.

fudgiepuppie , cottonbro studio Report

7points
POST
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Had a couple of boyfriends in this category, hot physically but too dumb to be real, I thought I was being pranked by one of them for some reality show it was that surreal after a few weeks..

1
1point
reply
#37

When the guy offers to pay for something and then loses his s**t when I want to pay myself. If he can't even respect me trying to be nice then nope.

anon Report

7points
POST
#38

I'm an American living in a third world country.

So a big deal breaker for me is a girl saying how much she hates the country and wants to live in America. I'm not your meal ticket.

anon Report

7points
POST
Tiramisu
Tiramisu
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel like I need to say this before someone makes the joke - NO THE USA IS NOT A THIRD WORLD COUNTRY. It undoubtedly has way too many problems, but the quality of life and facilities available to the majority of its residents are way beyond that of a third world country.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#39

Constantly one-upping.

segflt Report

7points
POST
#40

Someone once leaned over and took a sip of my drink through the straw without asking.

…like what? I’ve known you for 20 minutes!

impressingMarinacci Report

7points
POST
#41

Is anyone else put off if they're too, I dunno, clean? I don't mean dirt, I mean like, their performance. I want a person to occasionally say something stupid, or ramble nervously, trip over their words, drop something, spill a drink, misinterpret a facial cue/hand gesture. If someone doesn't make a few mistakes I start to wonder what the hell their game is.

Zeruvi Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#42

Never letting me have the chance to talk. Like, give the other person some time to breathe or something. 

Cheetodude625 Report

6points
POST
#43

60 People Share First Date Deal-Breakers You Should Never Ignore Not appearing as shown on tinder. I've had several dates where either creative photography or just ancient pics of oneself were used. I mean once I see you in person, you can't hide that your 50lbs heavier than advertised.

Chaos_emergent , Good Faces Agency Report

6points
POST
#44

When they start confessing their love to you.

anon Report

6points
POST
Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Worse. They get totally wasted then pronounce their love to you.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#45

I had one date and the guy spent the whole time insulting me. Didn’t like my long nails, thought I looked to high maintenance, wanted someone “more country”, didn’t think I’d be any fun.

This was during one drink, he asked me if I’d like another, I said sure why not. He looked shocked and said “I’ve never got past the first drink on a first date before”.

Never saw him again.

anon Report

6points
POST
#46

I had a guy choke me during a bit of making out on the first date. I said I wasn't into that in public, definitely not with someone I'd just met and not while a bit buzzed. He proceeded to try/actually choke me during two follow up kisses (I was a bit drunk, if I was sober I would have ended it sooner) and then sulked and said it was just a joke when I said I was paying my half of the bill and going home alone.

So... Major deal breaker, don't choke someone you don't know.

martianpumpkin Report

6points
POST
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How about don't choke someone ever, unless you are both into it and that has been clearly established and consent given...

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#47

Bad breath.

Hyphylife Report

5points
POST
Pink Aesthetic
Pink Aesthetic
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some people can't help it, for example if they have acid reflux (like me) or diabetes

0
0points
reply
#48

If they turn into a girls gone wild chick after a couple drinks. Thank you but no thank you ma’am.

ZeroXTML1 Report

5points
POST
Pink Aesthetic
Pink Aesthetic
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Alcohol is a pretty strong drug

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#49

My mom went on a date like a week ago and he wouldn’t stop talking about how “Hillary should be locked up”. I guess he brought it up several times even after she said to stop. That was her dealbreaker, and he didn’t like or understand it.

cocostandoff Report

5points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#50

Had a first date where they told me the wrong coffee shop to meet up in. The right one was across town, and he didn't drive so I had to wait for him to get there.

Decided to take a walk in the park, halfway across town. I had to drive. Not a big deal having the lady drive, but this wasn't a walkable area that my date lived in. It's, at best, a "big town" kind of "rural city"

Then he kissed me. Not just once, not just quick, but like forcibly make-out. I ended up with an excuse to leave. Then he'd text me, asking me to come over and drink (I was under the legal drinking age) and I knew there was no way in hell I'd do that after the whole make-out thing. So I told him to get lost and he called me names. Stand up guy /s

ETA: He also lied about his height, and was a good half a foot shorter than me. I have a complex about feeling like a giant, and I told him about that but he stuck with the lie that he was right around 6'...

greysister23 Report

5points
POST
#51

Trauma dumping.

PaintedLady5519 Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

Expecting the me (the guy) to pay for her. I mean I will but if you are expecting me as if it is my job then f**k you.

B_024 Report

4points
POST
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Had a friend that dated guys and if they paid for food and all the drinks she would go on a 2nd date but if they said, do you wanna get 1 round in on 2nd date she was out, she wouldnt even buy 1 round

0
0points
reply
#53

If she greets me at their door wearing a furry outfit. I'm not against people being furries, I just don't want to go down that path, yet if ever.

anon Report

4points
POST
#54

Way too much eye contact. Now don't get me wrong, eye contact is great. It shows you are engaging and at least seem interested in what the other person has to say. I went on a date where the guy just straight up stared at me the entire time. It made me so uncomfortable especially since I knew he was literally watching everything I was doing. He never turned away even though I felt myself trying to look away from him constantly. It was just too much. At the same time, it just made him feel more creepy the longer I was with him.

that_collegegirl Report

4points
POST
#55

When, in the first 5 minutes, someone has to revert to ‘so hows the weather’.

anon Report

4points
POST
Ace
Ace
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's equally a sign that you're not engaging them well, so you should look at your self rather than just blaming the other person.

2
2points
reply
#56

Start every sentence with "my mom always says" Go on and on about his mother and how nice she is. If he does that, she's NOT NICE AT ALL.

CountessMeowington Report

4points
POST
#57

* Exes - especially if there seem to be too many of them

* Bragging or moaning about sex life

* Any evidence of a condescending attitude or a tone which suggests I'm being made fun of. This is not the same as flirting or simple teasing

* Any kind of detectable annoyance or irritation with what I'm saying

I once ghosted after a first date due to a combination of the above.

These to me are the equivalent of a "serious" fault on a British driving test. You have failed immediately and there is no going back, but you complete the rest of the test as a formality and don't find out until the end.

Eddie_Hitler Report

3points
POST
Me.
Me.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Detectable annoyance seems unfair, if it is, say, an opposing veggie on an important matter they could easily be annoyed and bad at hiding it

1
1point
reply
#58

General hatefulness.

10_Virtues Report

3points
POST
#59

I’m awful but a bad laugh will throw me in the wrong direction.

RealisticYogurt6 Report

2points
POST
#60

Smoking. Huge nails (strongly hate those disgusting gel / acrylic nails).

Estarolas_PT Report

2points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!