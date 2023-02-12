So to help all of you pandas out there who are planning on moving out on your own soon, we’ve gathered a list of “first apartment” tips that Redditors have shared down below. From how to avoid being scammed to knowing which appliances are actually worth purchasing, we hope you’ll find something useful within this list that will spare you all some trouble. Keep reading to also find an interview with the experts at liv.rent , and be sure to upvote all of the tips you wish someone had given you before you flew the nest!

In 2021, the average age that EU residents moved out of their parents’ homes for the first time was 26.5. However, the age varied greatly by country, with Swedes typically moving out at age 19 while adults in Portugal tended to take their time, living with their parents until they hit 33 years old, on average. Regardless of what age you first leave the nest, though, there is plenty to learn when you live on your own for the first time. You might suddenly realize how much effort it takes to keep floors clean, why your parents were so concerned about turning off lights and taking short showers, and how landlords might not always have your best interest at heart.

#1 Do a walk through with the landlord and VIDEO EVERY PART OF IT.





#2 Make sure the flush of the toilet works correctly

To gain more insight on how to navigate the complex world of renting apartments, we reached out to the team at liv.rent, a Canadian digital platform providing renters, landlords and property managers an all-in-one tool for finding, securing and managing rental properties. They were kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda, and explain some of the most common mistakes first-time renters make. "Many of the biggest mistakes people make when renting for the first time can be tied to a lack of education surrounding the rental process," the liv.rent team shared. "Unfortunately, the rental market is rife with scams that disproportionately target first-time renters – particularly students and newcomers to the country. These scams – which cost Canadians as much as $12.3 million in 2021 alone – often assume that renters aren’t familiar with their rights and what is expected of them during the application/leasing stage." "This obviously isn’t the renters’ fault – but the reality is that those seeking rental housing need to be aware of some common rental scams and be able to recognize them in advance," the experts explained. "As an example, a common type of scam is landlords requesting an upfront cash deposit as an 'application fee'. Requiring this type of fee is illegal here in Canada and in most rental markets, but renters who aren’t educated on their rights and what’s expected of them may feel obligated to pay and end up falling victim to that scam." "Before diving head-first into the rental process, it’s a good idea to study up on tenancy laws in your area and consult resources with tips for first-time renters. A little knowledge can go a long way in saving renters from losing their hard-earned money, or worse," the team at liv.rent added.

#3 Make sure it has decent water pressure.

#4 If you have roommates all on a lease, MAKE SURE you remove your name from the lease if you leave before they do, even if it's expensive to break it. I learned the hard way and got sued for $5000 in damages that weren't my fault.

The experts at liv.rent also shared some of their best tips that can help the process of renting go much smoother for first-timers. "For any renters rightfully worried about encountering scams, we suggest using a platform that verifies both landlords and listings," they told Bored Panda. "To combat the growing risk of rental scams, some platforms like liv.rent have developed measures to keep renters safe by manually verifying the landlord’s identity and their ownership of the listed property through documents like Land Titles and government-issued photo ID. Choosing sites like these to conduct your housing search is a great way to avoid scams altogether and keep yourself safe." But aside from scams, the team at liv.rent noted that it's always wise to know what you're looking for in a property and prepare accordingly. "Get familiar with the areas you’re planning on renting in and do some basic research on average rent prices, nearby transportation and amenities, and so on," they shared. "Knowing rent prices will help you avoid overpaying, while also helping you recognize listings that are too good to be true. Renters should also always ensure that they view the property either in-person or virtually before signing a lease, as this is the best way to tell if you’re dealing with a real listing."

#5 If you see one mouse, take ot very seriously - there are bound to be more and there have likely been issues in the past as in rat s**t on every surface



#6 Introduce yourself to the neighbors you share a wall/floor/ceiling with. If anyone is annoyed by loud music or pot smoke or whatever, it makes them more likely to come directly to you instead of the landlord.

"In more competitive rental markets, such as Vancouver and Toronto, renters should also come prepared with all the information landlords will ask for during the application process," the experts at liv.rent added. "Since many landlords receive dozens, even hundreds of applications for a single property, coming equipped with all your documents and pre-submitting your application will go a long way towards securing you a home to rent." "Even before viewing a property, renters should show their interest by sending an application that includes things like basic identifiers, your employment/educational history, salary information, and other factors that show you’ll make a great tenant," they recommended. "It’s also a good idea to come prepared with any questions you have, since this further demonstrates your interest and shows you’re engaged in the rental process."

#7 Any damage that happens while you're there and Is not your fault DOCUMENT IT! our neighbors above us had a flood, and it soaked out walls and carpet. We called and no one came to fix it. When we moved out they tried to charge us for water damage. Luckily I had photos and videos of the damage and we were able to get out of it.



#8 Get familiar with the tenant's rights in your state. Also keep a log of all maintenance requests or calls to the landlord. Nothing formal, just documentation to back you up if an issue arises.

We were also curious what kinds of red flags potential renters should be on the lookout for when viewing spaces and speaking with landlords. "Rental scams can be hard to recognize during an already stressful rental process, but there are some key things renters should keep an eye out for," the liv.rent team told Bored Panda. "The first big warning sign is if the price is too good to be true. Obviously, a listing priced well below average can be tempting for renters on a budget, but it’s important to keep in mind the average rental rates in your area and steer clear of properties priced suspiciously lower than this." They went on to note that urgent demands for cash deposits or excessive personal information are almost always a bad sign, and urged potential renters to be careful not to reveal too much on applications. "Renters should also be on the lookout for listings with blurry photos, hidden address details, or where it’s hard to find the landlord’s identity," the rental experts added. "Basically, if anything seems suspicious, it’s best to exercise caution rather than proceeding until it’s too late. This is also where researching your local rental market can be helpful, as it provides you with a good baseline for what other properties in the area rent for, so you can avoid the listings that are too good to be true."

#9 Get a mattress cover to prevent bed bugs and other pests. If your neighbors get them, you might get them too.

#10 Flush the toilet, open and close the windows, lock and unlock the door, check the fridge and freezer. Basically check everything to see if it works before they give you the lease to sign. You don't want to sign and then find out only one window opens.

The liv.rent team also warns readers to beware of landlords who are difficult to arrange viewings with or who are overly casual about the rental process. "Informality is a huge red flag when it comes to renting, as landlords should understandably be concerned with who they’re renting to and take steps to protect their property," they told Bored Panda. "If a landlord skips essential tenant screening steps like credit checks and calls to your references, or it seems like they’re rushing through the rental process, proceed with caution. For more information on common types of rental scams, red flags, and strategies for avoiding them, you can consult our post on the topic here."

#11 When doing the walk through with the landlord, make sure you BOTH look behind large appliances (i.e stove, fridge, etc). Landlords often deduct "cleaning fees" from your return deposit for not cleaning these areas, but don't ever actually take care of it before the next tenant moves in.



Take note of the carpets' condition during the walk through.



Ask about hanging pictures in the walls & proper move out procedures. Some landlords expect you to putty any holes. You can also ask for a paint sample to fix any minor blemishes you may have left.



Before signing the lease, make sure you clarify how much of the deposit is refundable & where the non refundable portion goes to. My last house had a nonrefundable carpet cleaning fee, but they still deducted even more from my refund when my lease ended because "I didn't get my carpets cleaned before moving out." Luckily I held on to the paper I requested from the landlord on day 1 with the deposit/fees breakdown on it. I ended up getting my entire deposit back.



... Which brings me to my final bit of advice:



*DOCUMENT EVERYTHING!!! ** Take pictures. Keep rent receipts. Save emails containing inquiries. Everything.

#12 Set a budget and stay within it. Don't let yourself be talked into something you can't really afford.

We also asked the liv.rent team if everyone is bound to make some mistakes in their rental journey. "Renting can be stressful for anyone, let alone first-time renters, and small hiccups like forgetting to include references in your application or not knowing who’s responsible for fixing appliances are totally understandable and all but inevitable," they assured Bored Panda. However, larger mistakes like sending over a cash deposit without first viewing the property or breaching the material terms of a lease agreement, are certainly avoidable by educating yourself in advance. "Renting is a two-way street, and renters should take the time to fill themselves in on what’s expected of both themselves and their landlord during the application process and the tenancy itself," the experts noted. "At liv.rent, we strive to ensure transparency at every stage of the rental process and actively promote our educational resources so that both parties can be aware of their rights & responsibilities."

#13 Get a plunger before you need one. Also get a bathroom trash can that has a lid.

#14 Document f*****g everything.



They can and will shaft you on the way out. I moved in with a broken blind blade on one window, and didn't document it. They charged me $50 for a new set of blinds, pocketed the money and left it for the next guy.

"We’ve found that the majority of 'mistakes' that arise while renting don’t stem from malice, but rather from a lack of knowledge on one side or the other," the liv.rent team added. "Landlords are only human too, and are just as capable of making mistakes – which is why it’s important to protect yourself by knowing your rights as a tenant." "For renters, this means being able to recognize common signs of rental scams and studying up on things like average rent prices, what’s on a lease agreement, and what types of deposits are permitted in your area. In short, renting is much safer and easier when you equip yourself with the right knowledge & tools."

#15 You're gonna f**k up in one way or another. Take as many notes as you can of all the mistakes that you'll definitely make so you can learn from them when "second apartment" time comes along.

#16 Dish soap is NOT a replacement for your dish-washer soap.

"For Canadian renters looking to stay safe while renting, liv.rent was designed from top-to-bottom for easy, convenient, and stress-free renting. Our strict, manual verification processes are unique among Canadian rental platforms and seek to eliminate the risk of rental scams altogether by carefully checking landlords’ identities and property ownership," the team told Bored Panda. "For landlords, we request that users upload a picture of their government-issued photo ID, which we check against the name on their profile as well as a selfie they upload to confirm a match. For property listings, we require landlords upload documents that prove ownership – like land title documents or property tax forms. Once we’ve confirmed a match, both profiles and listings receive a ‘verified checkmark’ icon which is conveniently displayed so renters can recognize it at a glance," they explained. "On top of this, we’ve added features to streamline the application process and help renters on the liv.rent platform find their perfect home faster," the experts added. "Rather than spending all their time repeatedly filling out different applications, liv.rent renters only need to fill out their profile once and can then apply to as many listings as they want with just a few clicks." If you'd like to learn more about liv.rent and how to be an educated renter, be sure to visit their website right here.

#17 Buy a coffee maker that you actually want to use and stop spending $4/day on coffee.

#18 If you can visit the building at night on the weekend & see what the noise situation is inside and outside of the building. Also figure out the commute to work/uni & do the commute one morning before you move in.

#19 Don't expect your security deposit back. Seriously, no matter what you do, you're not getting all of it back. That's not to say don't try to clean the apartment, just don't expect them not to find issues.

#20 Your parents spent their adult lives collecting the items you grew up with. Don't expect to move into your apartment with a couch, end tables, decorations, a waffle maker, an espresso machine, candles, an elder tree dinning room table with onyx inlays, tv, curtains, drapes, rugs and runners. It takes time to accumulate.

#21 Bring a set of tools.



No matter how friendly your roommates seem, when money gets involved they will throw you under the bus. Get off the lease as soon as you leave. Set bill rules asap. Get agreements in writing, take pictures.

#22 Take your time looking at a place. Don't feel rushed. If the person showing you the place rushes you, ask to reschedule.



Check windows in case they stick, try each tap for good water pressure, flush the toilet, check for lit pilots on furnaces, open cabinets to check for water damage, identify basic safety issues like quality of exterior doors/lack of hand railings on stairs.



Document anything and everything.



Budget for renters insurance and accurately inventory your belongings.



Don't get in over your head on your budget (if a roommate bails, will you be ok?), and do prioritize your quality of life. Educate yourself on any potential legal issues/your rights/your landlord's rights.



Also, many states afford rights to people(guests) who stay a certain time. Be careful who you let crash or you may have a really tough time evicting them when you need your space back.

#23 Fill out the "check in/check out" sheet extremely throughly. If you don't list something that's damaged when you move in, it's not uncommon for them to keep your security deposit and even charge you extra when you move out. Unless you have proof, they have the legal upper hand to charge you so that they can make repairs for things that weren't your fault

#24 Google address for bedbugs.



Ask how pest problems are dealt with and if there are any current ones.



Ask about the culture of the building and why the last person moved out.





#25 Try not to spend *any* unnecessary money during the first month or two



Then you'll hopefully have some laid back for when you might need it *and* you'll be sure to know how much you can and have to spend



Good luck

#26 The day you move in have a box/bag with toilet paper, a hand towel, some soap, some plastic cups, and paper towels in it. That box/bag should be the first thing you put in the apartment and should be unpacked immediately. During the move you'll eventually need to use the bathroom or drink water. Now you can.

#27 Keep a fire extinguisher near the door.



If you put it near the stove, if the stove is on fire you might not be able to get to it.



If it's by the door, you can grab it while evacuating, and then make the decision on whether or not to go back in once you're safely outside, rather than having to decide which way to run (out or to the fire extinguisher?) in the middle of an emergency.



You can buy a universal fire extinguisher for $15 at any store like Wal-Mart.



Also, make sure your smoke detectors work. Your landlord should be responsible for making sure you have them, but it's on you to change batteries, etc. And they're not expensive - if your landlord is dawdling, just buy your own and include the receipt as part of your rent or something. Paying an extra $20 is better than being dead.

#28 Always have at least a months rent in savings---ideally more. Most of us are only 1 or 2 setbacks away from not being able to afford rent. At least have the security of being able to afford rent even if you lost your job tomorrow.

#29 A good landlord will let you take the cost of minor repairs and improvements off the rent if you ask in advance, do the work yourself, and provide receipts. Lease signing is an ideal time to negotiate.



When I got my first apartment a window had no curtain. Found out later that was because the previous tenant had trashed the place. The owner had meant to replace it but hadn't gotten around to it.



So I showed her an example of what I had in mind, gave her a cost estimate, and she gave the OK. That window needed a curtain one way or another. Got something nicer this way than what I would have sprung for on my own.

#30 Make sure to get all the little essentials. Trash cans, broom and dustpan, shower curtain, etc. These are things i didnt think about until i had already moved in.

#31 Always read reviews of the complex before you apply. If the reviewers constantly talk about how bad the management is, try to avoid that property.



Always start searching at least 3 months before you absolutely need to be there





#32 Some larger property management companies will suggest a 9 (ish) month lease, because they know nobody wants to move after only 9 months so they will jack up your rent upon renewal.



Pet rent is becoming more common, which I find absurd. Make sure you know the true costs of deposits and rent charges.



As others have stated, take thorough pictures and email them to yourself upon move in. Do the same upon move out and do a walk through with the property manager each time.



Do not rely on building wifi. Plan on paying for your own (secure) internet service even if Internet is advertised as a perk.



Check the shower water pressure, including flushing the toilet while the shower is running.

#33 If it's a fairly cheap apartment, expect to hear your neighbors. Above you, below you, all around you. Use a fan or some kind of white noise to sleep to. I'm in an upstairs apartment and got someone new below me who would constantly pound on the walls when I or my kids would just be walking through the apartment claiming we were stomping.....nope, just normal walking without shoes even...

#34 Don't let yourself get lazy on keeping it tidy. That s**t can snowball *fast*

#35 The two things I learned after my first apartment:

* make sure there's good storage space (minimum of 1 decent closet in each bedroom plus one in the hall for coats or bathroom storage; and don't forget kitchen storage)

* are there grounded (3-prong) outlets located where you need them (like where the tv and computer might go, or the coffee pot, toaster, microwave)



Roommates suck. Lol And living with friends can ruin the friendship. I had one friend bounce her rent check. Not a happy time!