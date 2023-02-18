A picture is worth a thousand words, especially when it comes to family photos that have been cherished for generations. But we don’t always know the exact locations where these classic pics were taken. Maybe, if we’re lucky, Grandma scribbled the year and the city on the back of the photograph. But if we’re not so lucky, we have nothing to indicate the locations featured aside from whatever can be seen in the background of the image.

For one TikToker, however, that’s just enough information to find the exact coordinates of where a shot was taken. Self-proclaimed “professional Google Maps player” Georainbolt has gone viral on TikTok for helping followers locate the exact spots where photos of them and their loved ones were taken, so below, we’ve gathered some of his most impressive geolocating for you all to enjoy. Be sure to upvote the pics featuring places you can’t believe Georainbolt was able to find, and if you’re interested in tracking down where some of your own family photos were taken, this piece might inspire you to begin the hunt!