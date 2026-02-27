‘When You See It’: 111 Perfectly Camouflaged Things That Might Take You Ages To Find (New Pics)
Just as the blade needs sharpening, so do our skills—and today, dear pandas, we invite you to work on your attention to detail.
To do that, we’ve compiled a gallery of our favorite pictures from the subreddit r/FindTheSniper. It’s basically an online multiplayer version of Where’s Waldo?, inviting people to share images with things cleverly camouflaged in plain sight.
Don’t worry if you end up squinting for a minute or two before you finally "solve" a particular riddle. The struggle is part of the fun! So grab a cup of coffee, focus, and see if you can manage without anyone’s help.
This post may include affiliate links.
Find The Third Kitten
I Found My Earring.. In The Washing Machine. Did You?
Find The Cat
I have clearly come to this thread too soon as nobody has posted helpful tips yet. I'm 3 for 3 on giving up without finding it, now. On this one I think I can see a black cat on black background just by/behind the second food bowl, but the resolution isn't good enough to be sure. Anyone spot a cat anywhere else?