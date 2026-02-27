ADVERTISEMENT

Just as the blade needs sharpening, so do our skills—and today, dear pandas, we invite you to work on your attention to detail.

To do that, we’ve compiled a gallery of our favorite pictures from the subreddit r/FindTheSniper. It’s basically an online multiplayer version of Where’s Waldo?, inviting people to share images with things cleverly camouflaged in plain sight.

Don’t worry if you end up squinting for a minute or two before you finally "solve" a particular riddle. The struggle is part of the fun! So grab a cup of coffee, focus, and see if you can manage without anyone’s help.

#1

Find The Third Kitten

Two camouflaged kittens blending into the rocky ground behind a metal fence, hard to spot at first glance.

Spicy_Jim Report

    #2

    I Found My Earring.. In The Washing Machine. Did You?

    Close-up of a shiny metal surface with perforations demonstrating perfect camouflage in everyday objects.

    sktz0 Report

    #3

    Find The Cat

    Dog eating in a kitchen with camouflaged floor tiles blending into the surrounding area.

    fruityraspberry Report

    parmeisan avatar
    Parmeisan
    Parmeisan
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have clearly come to this thread too soon as nobody has posted helpful tips yet. I'm 3 for 3 on giving up without finding it, now. On this one I think I can see a black cat on black background just by/behind the second food bowl, but the resolution isn't good enough to be sure. Anyone spot a cat anywhere else?

    #4

    Dropped My Hair Tie @ The Cabin!!

    Close-up of a perfectly camouflaged small insect blending into a patterned orange and brown carpet design.

    RegularBitter3482 Report

    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, gravity lined it right up like that

    #5

    What’s The First Word You Found?

    Large word search blanket laid on wooden floor, showcasing perfectly camouflaged letters that might take ages to find.

    CherryakaCerise Report

    #6

    Find The Cap To My Moisturizer

    Beige slipper camouflaged on shaggy carpet blending perfectly with the textured surface and shadows nearby.

    nothankyounext1 Report

    #7

    Find The Tiny Hand

    Box filled with thousands of puzzle pieces showing a perfectly camouflaged pattern that is challenging to find and assemble.

    mae88037 Report

    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel like this is a set up for a jump scare.

    #8

    Didn’t Notice The Bear Till My Brother Pointed It Out

    A winding gravel path through a lush landscape with trees and hills, perfect for spotting camouflaged things.

    Collapsing_Void Report

    #9

    Friend Left A D4 On The Floor After Dnd And I Stepped On It

    Person standing on wooden floor near a camouflaged patterned rug blending into the background.

    fresh_squilliam Report

    jameshall_3 avatar
    Laughing Orc
    Laughing Orc
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be fair, D4's do make excellent caltrops.

    #10

    Find The Contact Lense

    Small perfectly camouflaged spider blending into the carpet near a wooden cabinet in an indoor setting.

    Easily_distractd Report

    #11

    Find The Ring 💍

    Close-up of a camouflaged animal blending perfectly among countless small shells on the beach sand.

    deerose Report

    #12

    Find The Kitty Snoozing In My Mother-In-Law’s Kitchen

    Cluttered kitchen pantry with spices, jars, and various food items showcasing perfect camouflage and hidden objects.

    MoonriseSister Report

    #13

    Find My Girlfriend On The Rocks

    Person perfectly camouflaged among rocks in a forested area, blending into the natural surroundings unseen.

    Warm_Concentrate0420 Report

    #14

    Find The Man In Blue 🔎

    Rocky mountain peak blending with surrounding terrain in a perfectly camouflaged natural landscape under blue sky

    Screen-Cream Report

    #15

    Dropped My Ring And Finally Found It After A Few Days. Try And Find It

    Gray carpet with a perfectly camouflaged cat blending into its textured surface near a baseboard and cables.

    TheMilkStore Report

    #16

    Friend Sent Me A Photo Of Her Cat

    Pantry shelves with various canned goods and kitchen appliances, featuring perfectly camouflaged objects to spot and find.

    iambirdy_ Report

    #17

    Find The Owl

    Perfectly camouflaged owl blending into the tree bark in a forest, challenging viewers to spot the hidden animal.

    DRmaxito43 Report

    #18

    Find The Cat

    Bedroom with floral camouflage wall art, white bedding, decorative pillows, and bright purple blanket on bed.

    smzt Report

    #19

    Find The Croc

    Marshland with dense greenery and a hidden beaver dam camouflaged among plants in natural wetland habitat.

    Outside_Performer_66 Report

    #20

    Find The Dog Who’s In Trouble For Eating My Blueberry Muffin

    A well-camouflaged cat blends perfectly with the dark bush in a suburban backyard, illustrating perfect camouflage.

    rich22201 Report

    #21

    Find The Alligator

    Dense mangrove roots blending perfectly into muddy water in a forest, showcasing natural camouflage in the wild environment.

    Powerful_Pie9343 Report

    #22

    Love This Pic Of My Cat

    A camouflaged deer blending into the bushes near a white house, showcasing perfectly camouflaged things in nature.

    Rygaaar Report

    #23

    Believe Or Not But There Is A Person In This Picture!

    Cows camouflaged in a green mountainous meadow blending with the natural landscape and rocky cliffs behind.

    [deleted] Report

    #24

    Find The Cat …. I Don’t Know If It’s Hard Or Easy. Itap Because I Saw Him

    Cluttered garage shelves with tools and items camouflaged among equipment and hanging cloth in dim lighting.

    BaluePeach Report

    #25

    Spotted This Frog While Hiking

    Close-up of tree bark showing natural patterns and textures in a perfectly camouflaged setting that might take time to find.

    abesterre Report

    #26

    Find The Deer

    Forest scene with perfectly camouflaged animal blending into branches and dry leaves, a true camouflaged thing to find.

    Mean-Advertising5689 Report

    #27

    Find The Nope Rope

    Forest trail with camouflaged animal blending into fallen leaves and tree trunks, perfect for a when you see it challenge.

    Doodman37 Report

    #28

    Find The Crab That Snuck Into My Photograph

    Stack of perfectly camouflaged stones balanced on a rocky shore with ocean waves in the background on a clear day

    KikoTheWonderful Report

    #29

    I Was Terminating A Cable And Dropped The Connector

    Small black camouflaged insect blending perfectly on textured beige floor, challenging viewers to find it quickly.

    WeAreAllYoghurt Report

    #30

    Find The Chip

    Chuy’s restaurant coloring puzzle featuring perfectly camouflaged hidden objects to find in a food-themed scene.

    ncastrinos Report

    #31

    My Husband Found A Hidden Screw In Our Wall. How Obvious Is It?

    Gray textured wall with a perfectly camouflaged gecko blending in near an electrical outlet and metal pole.

    Wonderful_Cause1497 Report

    #32

    I Dropped A Nail In The Bucket Of Screws

    A large pile of screws with one tiny perfectly camouflaged gecko blending in with the metallic shapes and colors.

    No-Wallaby-5187 Report

    #33

    Spot The Coca-Cola Cap!

    Rows of red bottle caps mostly labeled Banquet with one Coca-Cola cap, showcasing perfectly camouflaged objects to find.

    buggyboi69 Report

    #34

    Easy One For You: Dropped My Soap And Thought Of You All

    Bathroom with patterned tile floor camouflaging a partially hidden gray cat blending into the design near the shower.

    peatypeacock Report

    #35

    Find The Snake

    Man wearing glasses camouflaged on brown textured couch blending perfectly with the surroundings in a living room setting.

    [deleted] Report

    #36

    Find The Moth (Do I Finally Have A Tough One!?)

    Stone wall with perfectly camouflaged lizard blending into rough textured rocks and mortar, challenging viewers to find it.

    okgodlemmehaveit Report

    #37

    There Are 4 Cats In This Photo

    Three black cats blending into natural ground with sticks and stones, showing perfect camouflage to find easily.

    No_Internal9345 Report

    #38

    Find The Unsettling Face

    Group of friends taking a selfie while hiking in a forest, enjoying nature and blending with the camouflaged surroundings.

    gettinggnarly Report

    #39

    Find The Dog

    Illustration of hundreds of camouflaged cats in various colors and expressions blending together in a dense pattern.

    Kevman403 Report

    #40

    Find The Lollipop

    Colorful ice cream cones with faces in a dense pattern creating a perfectly camouflaged visual puzzle to find hidden objects.

    Kevman403 Report

    #41

    Cat, Once You See It You Can’t Unsee It

    Cat perfectly camouflaged on marble floor blending in with the pattern, showcasing camouflaged things hard to find.

    Nadran_Erbam Report

    #42

    Find My Wife In This Talus Field On MT Princeton

    Rocky hillside under blue sky with sunlight beams, featuring perfectly camouflaged lizard blending with the stones.

    needforreid Report

    #43

    Find The Lizard

    Small camouflaged spider blending in on a teal hairbrush with pins on a granite countertop in natural light.

    Difficult_Boot7378 Report

    #44

    Our 3 Year Old Niece Insisted That My Wife Be A Tree For Halloween This Year

    A perfectly camouflaged black cat hiding among green bushes in an autumn yard with scattered leaves.

    FR0METHEUS Report

    #45

    There Is A Giraffe In This Picture I Promise

    Giraffe perfectly camouflaged blending behind a palm tree in green park, a tricky camouflaged thing to spot.

    Flumpski Report

    #46

    My Wife Couldn’t Believe I Didn’t See The Cat…

    Window reflecting trees with a camouflaged bird blending in among branches in a perfect nature camouflage surprise.

    Shenghia Report

    #47

    Find The Iron Pill

    Patterned floor tiles with perfectly camouflaged cat blending into the matching geometric design background.

    pandahipstermagic Report

    #48

    [oc] Find The Regular Square (Not Connected To Anything, Right Proportions). Good Luck

    Intricate abstract doodle blending with lined paper, showcasing perfectly camouflaged shapes that might take ages to find.

    SardineEnBoite Report

    #49

    Find My Cat

    Two dogs sitting by a Christmas tree and perfectly camouflaged holiday presents in a living room.

    chaharlot Report

    #50

    Find The Brown LEGO Piece My Kid Dropped And Can’t Find. Difficulty: “I Can’t Find It Anywhere!!!”

    Spider camouflaged on a patterned carpet blending perfectly with the intricate designs in a tricky hidden object scene.

    Argular Report

    #51

    Do You See Obi-Wan, Our Pug?

    Wooden fence with a camouflaged door blending perfectly, challenging viewers to spot the hidden entrance quickly.

    moeshiboe Report

    #52

    Tortilla On My Counter

    Perfectly camouflaged tortilla blending into a kitchen countertop, demonstrating impressive camouflage that is hard to spot.

    Jim1643 Report

    #53

    Find My Son

    Person perfectly camouflaged in a pile of brown leaves near a suburban street on a sunny day, blending with surroundings.

    Fit_Perception_444 Report

    #54

    Find The Dog (Easy)

    Dog perfectly camouflaged on a floral patterned bedspread, blending with the background in a tricky camouflaged scene.

    GingerOllie1 Report

    #55

    Find The O-Ring Which Has Bigger Diameter

    A camouflaged caterpillar blending perfectly among hundreds of small black rubber O-rings in a blue container.

    szana420 Report

    #56

    Find The Spring On The Carpet

    Gray textured fabric close-up with a perfectly camouflaged object blending into the pattern, hard to find at first glance.

    sofaking-cool Report

    #57

    Find The Hidden Pug

    Modern living room and office space with perfectly camouflaged dog blending into stone floor tiles, showcasing camouflaged things.

    TheXdrk Report

    #58

    Find My Roommate’s Cat 🐾

    A perfectly camouflaged cat blending with the blanket on a bed in a cozy bedroom setting.

    ObjectivePermit6906 Report

    #59

    Find An 🐙, 🦈, 🪼, And 2 🐟

    Intricate black and white pattern art with camouflaged shapes blending seamlessly into the complex design.

    tfoust10 Report

    #60

    Find The Dog

    Rocky canyon landscape with perfectly camouflaged animal blending into natural stone formations in bright daylight.

    KDtheEsquire Report

    #61

    Can You Spot The 2 Little Lizards?

    Feet resting under a camouflaged thatched umbrella blending with the natural background in a perfectly camouflaged scene.

    Apprehensive_Twist25 Report

    #62

    Find The Squirrel Toy That My Niece Accidentally Dropped In The Pool

    Blue mosaic tiled pool interior with a perfectly camouflaged frog blending into the pattern, challenging visual perception.

    technowise Report

    #63

    Lost The Cap To My Apple Pencil Until Today

    Cardboard box camouflaged on a gray floor next to black bed frame legs and a white wall radiator vent.

    Cruzer10001 Report

    #64

    Find The Deer In The Industrial Park Woods

    Two deer perfectly camouflaged among dry plants and tree trunks in a natural outdoor setting.

    Densington Report

    #65

    Find The Great Horned Owl

    Owl perfectly camouflaged among pine trees and rocks in a dense forest, blending with the natural surroundings.

    ActGlittering4784 Report

    #66

    Find The Man

    Camouflaged stone sculpture blending perfectly with surrounding rocks, challenging viewers to find the hidden shape.

    [deleted] Report

    #67

    Find The Kitty！

    Camouflaged animal hidden among dry twigs and green leaves blending perfectly with natural surroundings.

    lalillappwer Report

    #68

    Are You Good At Spotting The Little Cat In The Grass?

    A well-camouflaged lizard blending perfectly with dry leaves and tree bark in a natural setting.

    CeeDot85 Report

    #69

    Find The Lion!

    Dense dry brush and trees with a perfectly camouflaged animal blending into the natural environment, challenging viewers to find it.

    alltooeasye Report

    #70

    Find The Two Year Old Playing Hide And Seek

    Dog perfectly camouflaged under a beige blanket hanging by a glass door with snow visible outside.

    Serithraz Report

    #71

    Find The Puppy

    Small black dog perfectly camouflaged hiding beside patterned pet bed on hardwood floor near kitchen corner.

    final_4realthistime Report

    #72

    Find The Kitty

    Cat perfectly camouflaged on a high ledge above a television in a living room, blending into the surroundings.

    MildredMilkweed Report

    #73

    Which One Doesn’t Belong 🤔

    A white rabbit perfectly camouflaged among stuffed animals on a shelf, blending in with colorful plush toys.

    keen_grandma Report

    #74

    Find The Cat

    Old alleyway with moss-covered ground and a camouflaged black cat blending into the shadows near the wooden door.

    s_a_m_33000 Report

    #75

    Find The Black Cat

    Cozy living room with perfectly camouflaged cat blending into the sofa near coffee tables and window at night.

    Dutch_Mencintai Report

    #76

    Find The Black Cat

    A cat perfectly camouflaged against a litter box corner under stairs, hard to find at first glance.

    Purple_Nature2373 Report

    #77

    Find The Snake!

    Brown patterned carpet blending perfectly with a camouflaged owl hidden near shelves in a dimly lit room.

    GracefulKluts Report

    #78

    Find The 3rd Cat

    Indoor room with camouflaged cats blending into the surroundings, showcasing perfectly camouflaged things to find.

    zzzzooommy Report

    #79

    One Kangaroo Is In Plain Sight, But Can You Find The Second One?

    Kangaroo blending into woodland surroundings near a road, showcasing perfect camouflage in natural environment.

    ozzitalian Report

    #80

    Find The Kitty

    Closet shelves filled with bags, containers, and a slow cooker showing a perfectly camouflaged item to find.

    mittyz Report

    #81

    I Set My Guitar Pick Down Between Songs

    Intricate patterned fabric with perfectly camouflaged insect blending into the detailed floral design background

    FlipFIopless Report

    #82

    A Napping Cat

    Outdoor cafe scene with blue umbrellas and chairs blending into sunny surroundings featuring palm trees and greenery.

    samiqan Report

    #83

    This One’s Tough

    Fluffy white cat perfectly camouflaged on a matching white rug in a bathroom with dark tiled floor.

    anr139 Report

    #84

    Can You Find The Frog?

    Small camouflaged toad blending perfectly with dry leaves and twigs in natural forest floor environment.

    Unlucky-Pop-8706 Report

    #85

    Find The Cat

    Black cat perfectly camouflaged in shadows among wooden beams and wiring in a cluttered basement space.

    Ok_Acanthaceae_4369 Report

    #86

    Find The Black Marker

    Shelf stocked with jars of various olives and bottles of vinegar, illustrating perfectly camouflaged things in a grocery store.

    spamwise_gamcheese Report

    #87

    Find The Cat

    Living room with striped blanket on floor, camouflaged cat blending into dark green chair and cozy clutter around.

    reallytraci Report

    #88

    My Earbud Cover Fell Off In The Parking Lot And I Was So Excited To Finally Be Able To Contribute LOL

    Faintly visible perfectly camouflaged spider blending into asphalt near a worn white parking line in a parking lot.

    dumbsesh Report

    #89

    There Are 3 Planes In This Photo

    Airplane wing above mountains and clouds, showcasing a perfectly camouflaged plane wing blending into the sky.

    grasshopperbitch444 Report

    #90

    There Are Two Cats

    Tortoiseshell cat camouflaged on a bed with patterned blanket featuring fox and raccoon designs in a bedroom setting.

    BalogneSam Report

    #91

    Find The Cat

    Cozy bedroom with striped bedding featuring perfectly camouflaged green plush toy blending into the bed linens and pillows.

    chicknurch Report

    #92

    Find That Dawg

    A perfectly camouflaged dog blending into a wooden fence in a backyard with a yellow house and green lawn.

    frunkjuice5 Report

    #93

    There Are Three Deer In This Picture

    House with beige siding blending into surrounding trees and rocks, showcasing perfectly camouflaged things hard to find.

    Inside_Yoghurt3829 Report

    #94

    Find The Gecko

    Tree with perfectly camouflaged insect blending into the bark, demonstrating natural camouflage and hidden details to find.

    Diligent_Yeti Report

    #95

    There Is A Dog In This Photo

    Closet with colorful clothes hanging and a camouflaged cat blending into the carpet near the door.

    bs-scientist Report

    #96

    Find The Rat

    Closet shelf with various items and a perfectly camouflaged owl blending into the background among storage boxes.

    thepanweebgirl Report

    #97

    Rattlesnake

    A camouflaged animal blending into the forest floor on a shaded trail with leaves and rocks around it.

    Plus_Interaction_487 Report

    #98

    Spot A Bro In This Photo And Win A Guaranteed Laugh!

    Rocky landscape with grass blending in perfectly, showcasing camouflaged things that might take ages to find.

    technowise Report

    #99

    Find The Rabbit

    A perfectly camouflaged animal hidden among plants, garden hose, and gravel blending into its surroundings.

    LowrentV Report

    #100

    I Fed Her Late This Morning

    Cat camouflaged perfectly on a gray carpeted cat tree blending into the similar colored background indoors.

    viicco Report

    #101

    My Son And I Love This Page. We Created Our First Pic To Share. Enjoy! Find The LEGO Piece

    Colorful small beads tightly packed in a bowl, blending together in a scene of perfectly camouflaged things to find.

    Jennifer32314 Report

    #102

    Find The Squirrel Hiding Among The Bunnies

    A dense pattern of white and brown cartoon rabbits with hidden colorful items to spot in perfectly camouflaged things.

    Kevman403 Report

    #103

    Find The Snoot

    Dalmatian dog perfectly camouflaged among similarly colored rocks and pebbles, blending into the background.

    HikeNSnorkel Report

    #104

    Find The Paper Clip I Dropped

    Gray office carpet with subtle colored lines camouflaging a nearly invisible smartphone blending into the floor pattern.

    Kupie143 Report

    #105

    Easy: There Are Two Cats In This Picture

    Cat perfectly camouflaged inside a cardboard box, blending with surroundings in a challenging find camouflaged things image.

    skepticalitseems1 Report

    #106

    Here Fishy Fishy

    Underwater view of perfectly camouflaged creature blending with muddy riverbed covered in tangled roots and debris.

    2DickDiamond Report

    #107

    Find The Last Bay Leaf

    Roasted mixed vegetables including bell peppers, zucchini, sweet potatoes, and onions in a metal baking tray.

    Ok_Space_6594 Report

    #108

    Dropped A Diamond

    Black cat perfectly camouflaged on a patterned rug blending in with the design under wooden floor boards.

    Successful_Bag1369 Report

    #109

    My Aunt’s Dog And This Pillow It Likes Sleeping On

    A fluffy dog perfectly camouflaged against a shaggy white rug blending into the cozy living room setting.

    get_the_data Report

    #110

    Find The Cobra

    A perfectly camouflaged insect blending into rocks and dry leaves in a natural environment with green foliage.

    Cyberpunkbooks Report

    #111

    Find The Trash Panda! 🦝

    Dense ferns and dry branches in a woodland area with a camouflaged animal blending into the natural surroundings.

    SalesMountaineer Report

