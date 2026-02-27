ADVERTISEMENT

Just as the blade needs sharpening, so do our skills—and today, dear pandas, we invite you to work on your attention to detail.

To do that, we’ve compiled a gallery of our favorite pictures from the subreddit r/FindTheSniper. It’s basically an online multiplayer version of Where’s Waldo?, inviting people to share images with things cleverly camouflaged in plain sight.

Don’t worry if you end up squinting for a minute or two before you finally "solve" a particular riddle. The struggle is part of the fun! So grab a cup of coffee, focus, and see if you can manage without anyone’s help.