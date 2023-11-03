“Their Sprinklers Are In Our Yard. Bummer”: Person Gets Petty Revenge On Aggravating Neighbor

ADVERTISEMENT

When moving into a new place, you can never know what neighbors you’re going to get; they might be the nicest people you’ve ever met or the biggest pain in the neck you’ve ever had.

This redditor’s neighbor initially seemed to be the former, but soon revealed herself to be the latter. The OP was looking for a house that didn’t belong to an HOA, but when they found one, they had to deal with a woman, who treated the property as if it did. Scroll down to find the full story below.

Neighbors can really make your environment a homey one, though, they can make it a living hell, too

Image credits: Thirdman (not the actual photo)

This redditor had enough of their aggravating neighbor and decided to take petty revenge

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual photo)

Image source: StevenAndLindaStotch

The OP provided more details in the comments

ADVERTISEMENT

Fellow redditors shared their thoughts and similar stories