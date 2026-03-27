Female Police Officer Breaks Down In Court As She’s Accused Of Horrific Crimes Against Teen Boy In Her Custody

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What began as a story of taking a vulnerable child into a safe home has now spiraled into a courtroom drama.

A Massachusetts police officer, Samantha Pelrine, who was once publicly praised for her commitment to service, was seen sobbing in the courtroom as disturbing allegations surfaced about what prosecutors described as years of ab*se behind closed doors.

Highlights Plymouth police officer Samantha Pelrine and her husband, Daniel Forand has been accused of years of ass*ult against a young man.

Pelrine was seen sobbing during her arraignment.

The accuser, now in his 20s, alleged the abuse began shortly after the couple became his legal guardians.

The Plymouth Police Department expressed they are "appalled and deeply disturbed."

She and her husband, Daniel Forand, have been reportedly charged with multiple counts of child r*pe.

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A Massachusetts police officer broke down as chilling charges were laid out in court

Image credits: Plymouth Police Department

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On March 26, Plymouth police officer Samantha Pelrine appeared in court alongside her husband, Forand, where both were formally arraigned on multiple charges involving a minor they had taken into their home.

The 31-year-old reportedly broke down in tears during the hearing, while Forand stood largely expressionless.

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, Pelrine has been charged with three counts of aggravated r*pe of a child with force and one count of aggravated statutory r*pe.

Image credits: CBS Boston

Forand has faced a far broader slate of charges, including 12 counts of aggravated r*pe of a child, six counts of indecent a*sault and battery, and additional a*sault-related charges.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty.

Image credits: WCVB Channel 5 Boston

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While prosecutors initially pushed for a $250,000 bail, citing the severity of the allegations and describing the case as one involving “grooming”, the judge set bail at $10,000 for Pelrine and $25,000 for Forand, per CBS News.

Furthermore, the couple has been ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim, stay away from minors, surrender firearms, and remain in Massachusetts. They are due back in court on June 8.

Pelrine and Forand’s charges came following an alleged a*use that began after the couple took the child into their home

Image credits: CBS Boston

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The case centers on a young man, now in his early 20s, who came forward on March 15 with allegations spanning several years.

According to court documents and an affidavit obtained by The Boston Globe, the alleged victim had a troubled early life.

He was removed from his biological parents at age three due to neglect and narcotic use, and later raised by his grandmother and aunt.

At the age of 12, Pelrine and Forand, described as “church friends” of his aunt, took him into their home. They became his legal guardians roughly a year later.

Image credits: Plymouth Police Department

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The accuser claimed the ab*se began soon after.

“Shortly after they became my guardians, they both s*xually a*saulted me until 2025 and physically a*saulted me until 2026,” he wrote in the affidavit.

He further alleged that Forand continued the physical ab*se into 2026, adding, “They are looking for me, and I am scared for my safety.”

Prosecutors claimed the s*xual ab*se began when the boy was 14 years old and continued for years.

After the man came forward with the allegations, Pelrine had been suspended from her duties

Image credits: CBS Boston

Pelrine had already been placed on leave days before her arrest, after the allegations surfaced.

State police executed arrest warrants at the couple’s home early Thursday morning, taking both into custody without incident.

In a statement, the Plymouth Police Department said, “We are appalled and deeply disturbed by the allegations.”

“We hold our officers to the highest of standards…The conduct alleged is in violation of our values and of our basic principles as police officers, to serve and protect.”

Image credits: WCVB Channel 5 Boston

Pelrine has since been ordered to surrender all firearms, licenses, and ammunition.

Following her arrest and as news of the case spread online, a 2023 Facebook post from the Plymouth Police Department resurfaced, which painted a very different image of her.

Shared during National Women’s Month, the post featured Pelrine speaking about her dream of becoming a police officer.

“I believe I picked the right career…I know that in some instances I’m truly able to make a difference in someone’s life,” she wrote.

Image credits: CBS Boston

That message quickly drew a wave of harsh reactions online, with commenters questioning how things unraveled drastically.

“Still proud?” asked one user, while another wrote, “Maybe take this post down?”

“How’s she doing now? Requested a transfer to juvenile detention?” wrote a third.

Despite pleading not guilty, attorneys Pelrine and Forand have also denied the allegations.

Forand’s lawyer described the accuser as a “troubled young man,” suggesting the claims stem from being asked to leave the home.

Meanwhile, Pelrine’s attorney pointed to a prior incident in which the accuser allegedly made false claims in high school, attempting to cast doubt on his credibility.

“He had accused someone falsely of s*xually inappropriate behavior when he was in high school,” Pelrine’s attorney added, per CBS News.

“It’s crazy, what goes on behind closed doors,” wrote one netizen