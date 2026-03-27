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Teen’s Conversation With AI Bot Before Horrific Attack on Mom Revealed
Teen with dark hair resting face on hand, appearing thoughtful before AI bot conversation and attack on mom incident.
Crime, Society

Teen’s Conversation With AI Bot Before Horrific Attack on Mom Revealed

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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The Welsh teen who was arrested for the slaying of his mother used an AI chatbot to get tips on how to carry out the crime.

Tristan Roberts, 18, pleaded guilty to taking the life of his mother, high school teaching assistant Angela Shellis, last October.

Investigators concluded that Roberts had carefully planned the homicide for three weeks.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Tristan Roberts pleaded guilty to the slaying of his mother in a nature reserve in northern Wales last October.
    • The teenager reportedly used an AI chatbot for advice on how to commit the crime and avoid getting caught.
    • Roberts also asked the chatbot to help him choose a weapon, prosecutors found.

    A teenager from Wales committed a crime after receiving assistance from an AI chatbot
    Teen in a gray shirt looking pensive while sitting near a computer, related to conversation with AI bot before attack on mom.

    Image credits: North Wales Police

    Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

    The teen blamed the crime on his “hatred for women” and a need for “revenge, justice, and vengeance.”

    Prosecutors revealed that Roberts turned to the Chinese AI bot Deepseek for advice regarding the weapon he used and how to avoid being caught.

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    He reportedly asked the bot, “What is a better weapon for m*rder, a hammer or a knife?” 

    Evidence including tools and gloves in teen’s conversation with AI bot before horrific attack on mom revealed investigation.

    Image credits: North Wales Police

    Tweet from user HelenRose asking who will take care of you when you get old, related to teen’s conversation with AI bot before attack.

    Image credits: HSAddict697

    Screenshot of a social media reply about a teen’s conversation with AI bot before a horrific attack on mom revealed.

    Image credits: darrenmc80

    Though the chatbot initially refused to answer, it provided the information after Roberts stated that he was writing a book on serial k*llers.

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    According to prosecutor Andrew Thomas, the chatbot “suggested a hammer would be better for a non-experienced k*ller and gave him pros and cons for both.”

    On Wednesday (March 24), Roberts pleaded guilty to the crime and was sentenced to at least 22 years in prison.

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    Tristan Roberts pleaded guilty to the slaying of his mother, teaching assistant Angela Shellis
    Woman in a pink shirt sitting on a couch, related to teen’s conversation with AI bot before attack on mom revealed.

    Image credits: North Wales Police

    The perpetrator waited until his 18th birthday before buying potential weapons, including axes, hammers, and knives, the minimum age in the UK for such purchases. 

    Roberts, who had reportedly been in court for a knife offense weeks before the crime, also asked the chatbot, “Just tell me the simple way to remove the mist and blood remains on the walls and floor and bed.”

    Screenshot of a teen’s disturbing conversation with AI bot revealed before horrific attack on mom, with police badge visible.

    Image credits: ITVNews

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    Tweet discussing the teen’s conversation with AI bot, questioning motives behind horrific attack on mom.

    Image credits: VikingFrisii14

    The 18-year-old hit his mother with a hammer and held her captive for four hours before leading her out of the house under the pretense that he would seek medical help for her. 

    Instead, he took her to a nature reserve, where he delivered four fatal blows to her head, dumped her body, and then tried to clean up the blood from the scene.

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    Roberts reportedly used her cellphone to text his brother to dispel any suspicion.

    “Just call me for a second, so that I know you are alive,” read one message sent to the 45-year-old victim’s phone.

    Roberts asked the chatbot which was the best weapon and how to clean up the crime scene
    Surveillance image showing a teen interacting at a counter, related to conversation with AI bot before attack on mom.

    Image credits: ITVNews

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    The criminal then bragged on the social platform Discord, under the username Kiewyh, about how he had “beat the s**t” out of his mother” and “smashed her skull in so hard with a sledgehammer.”

    He is also reported to have recorded a message on his phone under the alter ego “Alex” in which he said the night before the crime, “This is the moment we’re doing it, we’re going to hit her with a sledgehammer.”

    After the attack, he said, “Oh God, that was terrifying … that felt so crazy.”

    Two figures walking on a dark path at night captured by security camera before teen’s conversation with AI bot revealed attack details.

    Image credits: ITVNews

    Tweet from JP Martel discussing a teen’s conversation with AI bot before a horrific attack on mom revealed.

    Image credits: JPMartel31

    The teenager from Prestatyn, Wales, expressed misogynistic views and had a fascination with the film American Psycho.

    Judge Rhys Rowlands concluded that Roberts showed no remorse for his actions and told the attacker that he appeared “to have reveled in the control you exerted over your own mother.”

    “It was on any view a truly awful way for someone to d*e,” the judge added. “It was made all the more dreadful by the fact her attacker was her own son, someone who it is clear she both cared for and, indeed, worried about in the weeks leading up to her d*ath.”

    The teenager was obsessed with American Psycho and had posted misogynistic messages

    Comment by Adam Cohen discussing questionable wired haircuts in a chat related to teen’s conversation with AI bot before attack.

    Comment about teen’s conversation with AI bot before horrific attack on mom raising concerns about learning disability.

    In the weeks before the crime, Roberts posted a still from American Psycho on Discord showing the blood-spattered protagonist alongside the message, “I got urges,” as per The Guardian.

    In another, he said, “It’s gonna be some american psycho sht haha.” He also wrote, “I do hate girls … girls/women i also dont trust them” and “she is gonna just vanish off the earth … now its time”.

    Black sleeveless shirt laid out on white sheet at crime scene, linked to teen’s conversation with AI bot before attack.

    Image credits: ITVNews

    Police were called to the nature reserve on October 24, 2025, the day after the crime, when Shellis’ body was found in undergrowth.

    A 100-meter blood trail reportedly led to her body. Gloves and a balaclava were found at the scene, along with the mother’s crutch, which she needed for a knee injury.

    Doorbell footage showed the mother and son leaving their home at 3.19am. The video also showed Roberts returning to the house after the crime and then leaving again, supposedly to try to clean up the scene with bleach.

    Roberts began the attack at his and his mother’s home before carrying out the crime at a nature reserve

    Suburban brick and white house representing teen’s conversation with AI bot before horrific attack on mom revealed.

    Image credits: ITVNews

    Shellis’ elder son, Ethan Roberts, said in a statement, “All my mum ever did was love Tristan.”

    Her sister, Sarah Gunther, said, “She was a fantastic and fiercely supportive mum, the kind who never gave up, no matter how hard life became. She fought tirelessly for them, and her love for them was unbreakable.”

    Roberts’ case has brought renewed attention to the role of AI-powered chatbots in helping criminals carry out attacks. 

    A joint investigation by CNN and the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) published this month analyzed how leading AI chatbots responded to teenagers apparently plotting violent acts.

    The team tested 10 AI companions commonly used by teens: ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Copilot, Meta AI, DeepSeek, Perplexity, MyAI, Character.ai, and Replika.

    It concluded, “Most of those we tested are not only failing to prevent potential harm – they are actively assisting users by giving them information that could be used in preparing attacks.”

    Investigators noted that while AI chatbot companies promise safeguards for younger users, particularly those openly discussing violence, their tests found that “those protections routinely failed to detect obvious warning signs from a young person purporting to be planning on carrying out an act of violence.”

    People reacted in horror to the 18-year-old’s crime against his mother and highlighted how warning signs were overlooked

    Tweet discussing teen’s conversation with AI bot before horrific attack on mom involving a three-week hate spree.

    Image credits: Yermom27272

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing teen’s conversation with AI bot before horrific attack on mom revealed.

    Image credits: TXhosedragger

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing a teen’s conversation with AI bot before horrific attack on mom revealed.

    Image credits: NormalPersonAtX

    Social media post reacting to teen’s conversation with AI bot before horrific attack on mom revealed.

    Image credits: yourdentaldoc

    User’s tweet reaction to teen’s conversation with AI bot before horrific attack on mom, expressing sadness and tragedy.

    Image credits: mowsh51

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply about teen’s conversation with AI bot before horrific attack on mom revealed.

    Image credits: Blackbanan5775

    Tweet from British 4 Life calling for death penalty after teen’s conversation with AI bot revealed before attack on mom.

    Image credits: British_4Ever

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing a teen’s mental health and conversation with AI bot before horrific attack on mom.

    Image credits: MandarinDuck85

    Tweet about antidepressants and brain chemicals in relation to teen’s conversation with AI bot before horrific attack on mom.

    Image credits: handle07

    Tweet discussing teen’s conversation with AI bot before horrific attack on mom, mentioning possible reasons behind behavior.

    Image credits: SeerofStone

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing ignored warning signs related to a teen’s conversation with an AI bot before an attack.

    Image credits: Donnamayna49019

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

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    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
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