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Prison Sentence Given to Trans Migrant For Violating 14-Year-Old Triggers Massive Online Backlash
Close-up of a person with dark hair, nose piercing, and neutral expression related to trans migrant light sentence case.
Crime, Society

Prison Sentence Given to Trans Migrant For Violating 14-Year-Old Triggers Massive Online Backlash

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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Nicol Alexandra Contreras-Suarez, a 31-year-old transgender individual, was found guilty of violating a 14-year-old minor in 2025 in a New York City bodega.

It was found during the investigation that Contreras-Suarez was an undocumented Colombian immigrant who allegedly entered the United States in 2023.

On Tuesday, March 24, she pleaded guilty to a second-degree r*pe charge in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Highlights
  • The prison sentence of Nicol Alexandra Contreras-Suarez sparked outrage after she pleaded guilty to violating a 14-year-old boy.
  • Contreras-Suarez, a 31-year-old transgender person and an undocumented immigrant from Colombia, is allegedly wanted for three more offenses in another state.
  • ICE has reportedly obtained a detainer to arrest and deport her once her criminal trial is over.

“We’re furious about the lack of punishment,” one person said about the sentence Contreras-Suarez received.

RELATED:

    The internet was furious over Nicol Alexandra Contreras-Suarez’s “light” sentence

    Prison Sentence Given to Trans Migrant For Violating 14-Year-Old Triggers Massive Online Backlash

    Image credits: Department of Homeland Security

    Warning: This article discusses crimes involving minors, reader discretion is advised.

    On February 11, 2025, Nicol Alexandra Contreras-Suarez followed a 14-year-old into a bodega in New York’s East Harlem neighborhood after spotting him across from Thomas Jefferson Park.

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    She was caught on a street surveillance camera stalking the teen while walking her dog on a leash.

    The boy called for help from bystanders after the incident happened inside the bodega’s bathroom. The perpetrator was arrested the next day.

    Prison Sentence Given to Trans Migrant For Violating 14-Year-Old Triggers Massive Online Backlash

    Image credits: johnjoe

    Prison Sentence Given to Trans Migrant For Violating 14-Year-Old Triggers Massive Online Backlash

    Image credits: JudyMammy

    Since her arrest, Contreras-Suarez has been detained on Rikers Island, New York’s largest jail, located on an island in the East River in the Bronx.

    She took a plea deal on Tuesday in exchange for a six-month sentence, which she has already served. She will be formally sentenced on April 27, when she is expected to be released.

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    The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office (DA) said the plea deal was reached after discussions with the victim’s family, who wanted to spare the teen from testifying in court.

    Prison Sentence Given to Trans Migrant For Violating 14-Year-Old Triggers Massive Online Backlash

    Image credits: DavidJHarrisJr

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    Many online thought the punishment was a slap on the wrist compared to the severity of the crime.

    “I’m not sure ‘just’ 6 months is enough for this crime,” a person said. “Crimes against children should NEVER come with light sentences!” another user wrote.

    Another chimed in: “I’m trying to understand how a decision like this was reached, because it raises a lot of questions about how the system is working and who it’s protecting.”

    “The boy and his family should sue the judge, the prosecutor, and the r*pist,” said a fourth.

    “Hell nah, 25 years or more in prison she needs, not six months,” said one more.

    ICE will arrest Nicol Alexandra Contreras-Suarez after her trial

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    Prison Sentence Given to Trans Migrant For Violating 14-Year-Old Triggers Massive Online Backlash

    Image credits: Old_SchoolEddie

    The undocumented nature of Contreras-Suarez’s immigration status will likely make her freedom from Rikers Island short-lived.

    “We expect the defendant to remain detained and be deported following sentencing, due to the felony conviction,” the DA’s office said following her guilty plea on Tuesday.

    According to the Daily Mail, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has obtained a detainer to arrest her for deportation as soon as her criminal trial is over.

    Prison Sentence Given to Trans Migrant For Violating 14-Year-Old Triggers Massive Online Backlash

    Image credits: OgbujiPrecious5

    Prison Sentence Given to Trans Migrant For Violating 14-Year-Old Triggers Massive Online Backlash

    Image credits: Take_Me_Home00

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    An immigration detainer is a request from ICE to a federal, state, or local law enforcement agency, including jails, prisons, or other confinement facilities, to notify ICE before releasing an undocumented immigrant.

    The measure compels them to hold the individual for up to 48 hours beyond the time they would ordinarily release them so they can be taken into ICE custody in accordance with federal immigration law.

    NYC’s sanctuary laws could make it difficult for ICE to detain the offender, as per sources

    Prison Sentence Given to Trans Migrant For Violating 14-Year-Old Triggers Massive Online Backlash

    After Contreras-Suarez’s arrest, a law enforcement source claimed that New York City’s immigrant sanctuary policy was responsible for crimes committed by “violent people.”

    “ICE could just pick this person up and deport them back,” the source told the New York Post. “But due to our sanctuary laws, we can’t do anything.”

    Prison Sentence Given to Trans Migrant For Violating 14-Year-Old Triggers Massive Online Backlash

    A sanctuary city is one that limits its cooperation with ICE regarding the detention and deportation of undocumented immigrants. New York City’s local law enforcement agencies are permitted to honor ICE detainer requests when a judicial warrant is provided.

    “I feel really bad for the kid that has to go through this because his life will never be the same,” the source continued. “We worry about the migrants, but what about the victim? This is a true victim.”

    Prison Sentence Given to Trans Migrant For Violating 14-Year-Old Triggers Massive Online Backlash

    Image credits: Alf_BTC

    Prison Sentence Given to Trans Migrant For Violating 14-Year-Old Triggers Massive Online Backlash

    Image credits: Sober_In_Dublin

    The source also revealed that prosecutors initially asked for a $500,000 bail and a $1.5 million bond for Contreras-Suarez. Judge Elizabeth Shamahs lowered it to $100,000 bail or a $250,000 bond, according to online court records.

    Nicol Alexandra Contreras-Suarez was previously arrested for robbery

    Prison Sentence Given to Trans Migrant For Violating 14-Year-Old Triggers Massive Online Backlash

    Image credits: DHS Photo by Mikaela McGee/Released

    After Contreras-Suarez’s 2025 arrest, the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released a statement revealing that she had a criminal history.

    She was first arrested by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for illegally entering the country in San Ysidro, California, in March 2023. She was allegedly released into the country afterward.

    She was later arrested by the Medford Police Department in Massachusetts on an unspecified date and charged with armed robbery, pr*stitution, and as*ault with a dangerous weapon.

    The DHS claimed that Contreras-Suarez was released due to “local sanctuary policies” of the state.

    Prison Sentence Given to Trans Migrant For Violating 14-Year-Old Triggers Massive Online Backlash

    Image credits: TriciaOhio

    “This creep should’ve never been released into our country,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

    “This serial criminal was freed to prey on innocent American children – but that ends now. ICE will not allow predators like Contreras-Suarez to terrorize American citizens.”

    The statement said that ICE had lodged an immigration detainer with Manhattan Central Booking on February 13, 2025.

    “System failed that boy.” The internet was furious over Contreras-Suarez’s prison sentence

    Prison Sentence Given to Trans Migrant For Violating 14-Year-Old Triggers Massive Online Backlash

    Prison Sentence Given to Trans Migrant For Violating 14-Year-Old Triggers Massive Online Backlash

    Prison Sentence Given to Trans Migrant For Violating 14-Year-Old Triggers Massive Online Backlash

    Prison Sentence Given to Trans Migrant For Violating 14-Year-Old Triggers Massive Online Backlash

    Prison Sentence Given to Trans Migrant For Violating 14-Year-Old Triggers Massive Online Backlash

    Prison Sentence Given to Trans Migrant For Violating 14-Year-Old Triggers Massive Online Backlash

    Prison Sentence Given to Trans Migrant For Violating 14-Year-Old Triggers Massive Online Backlash

    Prison Sentence Given to Trans Migrant For Violating 14-Year-Old Triggers Massive Online Backlash

    Prison Sentence Given to Trans Migrant For Violating 14-Year-Old Triggers Massive Online Backlash

    Prison Sentence Given to Trans Migrant For Violating 14-Year-Old Triggers Massive Online Backlash

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    tamrastiffler avatar
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can't wait for the magats to brigade the comment section with self-righteous anger, while conveniently forgetting their orange clown-in-chief is involved in actively suppressing evidence of child trafficking and r a p e on a massive scale. Anyone who does this to a child - ANYONE - should be put away for life.

    13
    13points
    reply
    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    clock it!! people like to make this about the perpetrator being trans/an immigrant when those facts have nothing to do with it. this woman is f*****g sick and should be imprisoned for life, but this is not how all trans people act.

    4
    4points
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    martinhamilton226 avatar
    Bailey
    Bailey
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Fury Builds After Trans Migrant Gets ‘Light’ Sentence In Case Involving Minor" . Being trans or a migrant has nothing to do with this story, the sentencing of a s*x offender is the issue, which is not influenced by either

    13
    13points
    reply
    destructorgozer avatar
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bingo. But anything to rile up the knuckle draggers

    8
    8points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    UGHHHH THIS HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH HER BEING TRANS AND EVERYTHING TO DO WITH HER BEING A FUKCKING MONSTER.

    5
    5points
    reply
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    User avatar
    POST
    tamrastiffler avatar
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can't wait for the magats to brigade the comment section with self-righteous anger, while conveniently forgetting their orange clown-in-chief is involved in actively suppressing evidence of child trafficking and r a p e on a massive scale. Anyone who does this to a child - ANYONE - should be put away for life.

    13
    13points
    reply
    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    clock it!! people like to make this about the perpetrator being trans/an immigrant when those facts have nothing to do with it. this woman is f*****g sick and should be imprisoned for life, but this is not how all trans people act.

    4
    4points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    martinhamilton226 avatar
    Bailey
    Bailey
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Fury Builds After Trans Migrant Gets ‘Light’ Sentence In Case Involving Minor" . Being trans or a migrant has nothing to do with this story, the sentencing of a s*x offender is the issue, which is not influenced by either

    13
    13points
    reply
    destructorgozer avatar
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bingo. But anything to rile up the knuckle draggers

    8
    8points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    UGHHHH THIS HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH HER BEING TRANS AND EVERYTHING TO DO WITH HER BEING A FUKCKING MONSTER.

    5
    5points
    reply
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