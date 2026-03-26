Prison Sentence Given to Trans Migrant For Violating 14-Year-Old Triggers Massive Online Backlash

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Nicol Alexandra Contreras-Suarez, a 31-year-old transgender individual, was found guilty of violating a 14-year-old minor in 2025 in a New York City bodega.

It was found during the investigation that Contreras-Suarez was an undocumented Colombian immigrant who allegedly entered the United States in 2023.

On Tuesday, March 24, she pleaded guilty to a second-degree r*pe charge in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Highlights The prison sentence of Nicol Alexandra Contreras-Suarez sparked outrage after she pleaded guilty to violating a 14-year-old boy.

Contreras-Suarez, a 31-year-old transgender person and an undocumented immigrant from Colombia, is allegedly wanted for three more offenses in another state.

ICE has reportedly obtained a detainer to arrest and deport her once her criminal trial is over.

“We’re furious about the lack of punishment,” one person said about the sentence Contreras-Suarez received.

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The internet was furious over Nicol Alexandra Contreras-Suarez’s “light” sentence

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Warning: This article discusses crimes involving minors, reader discretion is advised.

On February 11, 2025, Nicol Alexandra Contreras-Suarez followed a 14-year-old into a bodega in New York’s East Harlem neighborhood after spotting him across from Thomas Jefferson Park.

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She was caught on a street surveillance camera stalking the teen while walking her dog on a leash.

The boy called for help from bystanders after the incident happened inside the bodega’s bathroom. The perpetrator was arrested the next day.

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Since her arrest, Contreras-Suarez has been detained on Rikers Island, New York’s largest jail, located on an island in the East River in the Bronx.

She took a plea deal on Tuesday in exchange for a six-month sentence, which she has already served. She will be formally sentenced on April 27, when she is expected to be released.

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The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office (DA) said the plea deal was reached after discussions with the victim’s family, who wanted to spare the teen from testifying in court.

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Many online thought the punishment was a slap on the wrist compared to the severity of the crime.

“I’m not sure ‘just’ 6 months is enough for this crime,” a person said. “Crimes against children should NEVER come with light sentences!” another user wrote.

Another chimed in: “I’m trying to understand how a decision like this was reached, because it raises a lot of questions about how the system is working and who it’s protecting.”

“The boy and his family should sue the judge, the prosecutor, and the r*pist,” said a fourth.

“Hell nah, 25 years or more in prison she needs, not six months,” said one more.

ICE will arrest Nicol Alexandra Contreras-Suarez after her trial

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The undocumented nature of Contreras-Suarez’s immigration status will likely make her freedom from Rikers Island short-lived.

“We expect the defendant to remain detained and be deported following sentencing, due to the felony conviction,” the DA’s office said following her guilty plea on Tuesday.

According to the Daily Mail, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has obtained a detainer to arrest her for deportation as soon as her criminal trial is over.

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An immigration detainer is a request from ICE to a federal, state, or local law enforcement agency, including jails, prisons, or other confinement facilities, to notify ICE before releasing an undocumented immigrant.

The measure compels them to hold the individual for up to 48 hours beyond the time they would ordinarily release them so they can be taken into ICE custody in accordance with federal immigration law.

NYC’s sanctuary laws could make it difficult for ICE to detain the offender, as per sources

After Contreras-Suarez’s arrest, a law enforcement source claimed that New York City’s immigrant sanctuary policy was responsible for crimes committed by “violent people.”

“ICE could just pick this person up and deport them back,” the source told the New York Post. “But due to our sanctuary laws, we can’t do anything.”

A sanctuary city is one that limits its cooperation with ICE regarding the detention and deportation of undocumented immigrants. New York City’s local law enforcement agencies are permitted to honor ICE detainer requests when a judicial warrant is provided.

“I feel really bad for the kid that has to go through this because his life will never be the same,” the source continued. “We worry about the migrants, but what about the victim? This is a true victim.”

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The source also revealed that prosecutors initially asked for a $500,000 bail and a $1.5 million bond for Contreras-Suarez. Judge Elizabeth Shamahs lowered it to $100,000 bail or a $250,000 bond, according to online court records.

Nicol Alexandra Contreras-Suarez was previously arrested for robbery

Image credits: DHS Photo by Mikaela McGee/Released

After Contreras-Suarez’s 2025 arrest, the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released a statement revealing that she had a criminal history.

She was first arrested by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for illegally entering the country in San Ysidro, California, in March 2023. She was allegedly released into the country afterward.

She was later arrested by the Medford Police Department in Massachusetts on an unspecified date and charged with armed robbery, pr*stitution, and as*ault with a dangerous weapon.

The DHS claimed that Contreras-Suarez was released due to “local sanctuary policies” of the state.

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“This creep should’ve never been released into our country,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

“This serial criminal was freed to prey on innocent American children – but that ends now. ICE will not allow predators like Contreras-Suarez to terrorize American citizens.”

The statement said that ICE had lodged an immigration detainer with Manhattan Central Booking on February 13, 2025.

“System failed that boy.” The internet was furious over Contreras-Suarez’s prison sentence