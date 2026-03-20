“Made My Blood Boil”: The Pitt Viewers Pass Verdict On Controversial ICE Episode

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the past few months, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has come under scrutiny for its allegedly aggressive immigration crackdown.

When The Pitt announced it would feature ICE and its impact on the healthcare system in season 2, many fans predicted it would become the show’s most controversial episode.

The storyline unfolded in the eleventh episode, released on Thursday. Within hours, social media was flooded with divided reactions.

Highlights The Pitt’s ICE-focused episode sparked intense backlash and praise, quickly dividing viewers online.

The storyline drew comparisons to a real-life incident, adding emotional weight to the controversy.

Despite criticism and viewer drop-off threats, the episode is now the highest-rated of the season.

“The latest episode of The Pitt with ice running up in the ER made my blood boil,” one viewer said.

RELATED:

Netizens have mixed feelings about The Pitt’s depiction of ICE in season 2

Image credits: HBO Max

In episode 11, two ICE agents bring an injured detainee to the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. Their presence sparks chaos in the ER, frightening patients and prompting some staff members to quit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The episode garnered mixed reactions on X. Some viewers praised the series for its timely portrayal of real-world events.

“I think this ICE episode may be the best episode of The Pitt,” one user said.

Another wrote, “I’m glad that a show as big as The Pitt is showing how sh*tty ICE is.”

Image credits: HBO Max

Others criticized the portrayal, calling it “woke propaganda.” Several users argued the agents were needlessly antagonized for simply doing their jobs.

One user commented, “The majority of Americans support exactly what ICE is doing. Hollywood and weirdos like you are the problem.”

“Woke garbage yet again shows its ugly head,” a second said.

Regardless of their stance on ICE, many viewers said they would stop watching the show, feeling it had politicized a sensitive real-world issue.

Despite the backlash, episode 11 currently holds a 9.1/10 rating on IMDb, making it the highest-rated entry of season 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans compare Nurse Jesse’s arrest with a harrowing real-life ICE incident

Image credits: HBO Max

Nurse Jesse intervenes as ICE agents drag away the injured detainee. The episode ends with Jesse’s arrest, which fans quickly compared to a real-life tragedy.

“In the wake of episode 11, maybe let’s remember ICU Nurse Alex Pretti, who was mu*dered for doing exactly what we see Nurse Jesse do in this episode,” one viewer noted.

On January 24, 2026, Alex Jeffrey Pretti, 37, was fatally wounded by federal immigration agents during an operation in Minneapolis.

Image credits: patriottakes

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports, Pretti approached officers while armed as they detained another individual. After he resisted attempts to disarm him, he was slain. However, video footage suggests he may have been holding a cellphone rather than a firearm.

In the past, the series has referenced real-world events such as the Tree of Life incident. However, The Pitt season 2 reportedly wrapped filming on January 20, 2026, days before Pretti’s passing.

Therefore, it is unlikely that Jesse’s storyline is a direct reference to Pretti.

The Pitt producer defended the show’s controversial ICE storyline

Image credits: HBO Max

In an interview with Deadline, producer Jon Wells said the storyline was inspired by real-life situations that occurred in emergency departments (EDs).

He explained that the decision to tackle the issue stemmed from its timeliness and impact on the healthcare system.

“We were just trying to tell the very specific story of why it’s not a good idea for these sorts of enforcement actions to happen near certain places in which all of our safety as a community can be compromised,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: HBO Max

Wells admitted that tackling the sensitive subject of immigration could alienate viewers. However, he argued that the storyline wasn’t meant to “politicize” the issue.

“We’re simply trying to put forward what sometimes are uncomfortable truths, but are truths nonetheless,” the producer added.

The Pitt is currently streaming on HBO Max.