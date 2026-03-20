Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

The Pitt Season 2: Every Guest Star In Episode 11, And Where We’ve Seen Them Before
Scene from The Pitt Season 2 Episode 11 with guest stars including a distressed woman and federal agent in a hospital setting.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

The Pitt Season 2: Every Guest Star In Episode 11, And Where We’ve Seen Them Before

Add us on Google
pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
Add us on Google
0

10

0

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pitt season 2 continues its trend of casting familiar faces in guest roles

The eleventh episode introduces several new characters, and fans of weekly television will instantly recognize some of the actors. 

In the episode, Dr. Robby and his team are tasked with treating a fresh batch of patients while addressing the real-life ICE raids in the USA and their impact on the healthcare system. 

Given the emotionally turbulent narrative and heavy socio-political commentary, viewers may have overlooked the guest stars, who deliver standout performances that elevate the episode. 

Here’s a breakdown of every major guest star in The Pitt season 2, episode 11. 

RELATED:

    Travis Van Winkle plays the agitated golfer

    Two nurses attending to a patient on a gurney in a hospital setting from The Pitt Season 2 guest stars.

    Image credits: HBO Max

    Curtis Larson is brought to the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center ER after his combative behavior at a golf course. Initially sedated using Versed, Curtis later wakes up and turns violent, choking Nurse Emma as she checks his vitals. 

    The character is played by Travis Van Winkle, who rose to fame as Danny Green in 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Last Ship. Viewers may also recognize him as Cary Conrad from the hit Netflix series You

    He most recently starred as Aldon in the Arnold Schwarzenegger-led action comedy series FUBAR.

    Max Adler appears as Curtis’ golfing partner 

    Man wearing a gray cap and visitor badge standing in a hospital hallway from The Pitt Season 2 guest star scene.

    Image credits: HBO Max

    While Curtis is sedated, his golfing partner, Ralph O’Hearn, visits him at the hospital. Ralph reveals that Curtis’s combative behavior is uncharacteristic, but he is unsure whether his friend may be under the influence of controlled substances. 

    Max Adler, who plays Ralph, is best known as Dave Karofsky in Glee. He also played the recurring role of Hotness / Jaco Birch in The Flash

    Ramona DuBarry portrays an ICE raid victim

    A man pushes a distressed woman in a wheelchair down a hospital hallway with medical staff following in The Pitt season 2.

    Image credits: HBO Max

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the episode, two ICE agents bring an injured civilian to the ER, claiming she took a bad fall. She is later identified as Pranita Shah, a restaurant worker detained during an ICE raid in Green Tree, Pennsylvania. 

    DuBarry has appeared in guest roles on shows such as Mayans M.C. and The Lincoln Lawyer. She also had a recurring role as Gabriela in AMC’s Dark Winds.

    Tal Anderson returns as Mel’s sister 

    Two women sitting in a dimly lit room, highlighting guest stars in The Pitt Season 2 Episode 11 setting.

    Image credits: HBO Max

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The eleventh episode marks the return of Becca King, the sister of Taylor Dearden’s Dr. Melissa “Mel” King, who is on the autism spectrum. She was first introduced in the sixth episode of season 1 and makes recurring appearances in season 2. 

    Actress Tal Anderson reprises her role as Becca. She previously portrayed Sid, an autistic teenager, in Netflix’s Atypical. Like her character, Anderson is reportedly also neurodivergent in real life. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Cathryn Dylan Ortiz is the unconscious child’s mother

    Cast members of The Pitt Season 2 Episode 11 interacting around a red SUV during a dramatic scene.

    Image credits: HBO Max

    In the episode, Dr. Langdon treats an unconscious child. The mother, Brenda Azurmendi, drives her son to the hospital and explains that he may have suffered a heat stroke. 

    Ortiz has appeared on shows such as Ray Donovan, Grey’s Anatomy, and Chicago Justice.

    Other guest stars in The Pitt season 2 episode 11

    A distressed woman being held by a federal agent in a busy office setting for The Pitt season 2 guest stars.

    Image credits: HBO Max

    Episode 11 also features Jeff Kober as Duke Ekins, a motorcycle engineer who is Robby’s friend. He first appeared in the tenth episode and was diagnosed with hoarseness. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Viewers may recognize Kober as Cyrus Renault from the soap opera General Hospital. His other memorable roles include gang leader Joe in The Walking Dead and landlord Remy in New Girl.

    Rusty Schwimmer appears as Monica Peters, a retired hospital clerk. She previously played Sheriff Brenda in The Righteous Gemstones.

    Juju Alexander and Josell Mariano portray ICE Agents Russo and Correa. Alexander previously played Lev Turrow in NCIS: Origins, while Mariano starred as Dustin in Netflix’s Dead to Me.

    The Pitt is currently streaming on HBO Max.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    The pitt

    10

    0

    10

    0

    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT