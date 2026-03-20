The Pitt Season 2: Every Guest Star In Episode 11, And Where We’ve Seen Them Before

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The Pitt season 2 continues its trend of casting familiar faces in guest roles.

The eleventh episode introduces several new characters, and fans of weekly television will instantly recognize some of the actors.

In the episode, Dr. Robby and his team are tasked with treating a fresh batch of patients while addressing the real-life ICE raids in the USA and their impact on the healthcare system.

Given the emotionally turbulent narrative and heavy socio-political commentary, viewers may have overlooked the guest stars, who deliver standout performances that elevate the episode.

Here’s a breakdown of every major guest star in The Pitt season 2, episode 11.

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Travis Van Winkle plays the agitated golfer

Image credits: HBO Max

Curtis Larson is brought to the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center ER after his combative behavior at a golf course. Initially sedated using Versed, Curtis later wakes up and turns violent, choking Nurse Emma as she checks his vitals.

The character is played by Travis Van Winkle, who rose to fame as Danny Green in

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The Last Ship. Viewers may also recognize him as Cary Conrad from the hit Netflix series You.

He most recently starred as Aldon in the Arnold Schwarzenegger-led action comedy series FUBAR.

Max Adler appears as Curtis’ golfing partner

Image credits: HBO Max

While Curtis is sedated, his golfing partner, Ralph O’Hearn, visits him at the hospital. Ralph reveals that Curtis’s combative behavior is uncharacteristic, but he is unsure whether his friend may be under the influence of controlled substances.

Max Adler, who plays Ralph, is best known as Dave Karofsky in Glee. He also played the recurring role of Hotness / Jaco Birch in The Flash.

Ramona DuBarry portrays an ICE raid victim

Image credits: HBO Max

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In the episode, two ICE agents bring an injured civilian to the ER, claiming she took a bad fall. She is later identified as Pranita Shah, a restaurant worker detained during an ICE raid in Green Tree, Pennsylvania.

DuBarry has appeared in guest roles on shows such as Mayans M.C. and The Lincoln Lawyer. She also had a recurring role as Gabriela in AMC’s Dark Winds.

Tal Anderson returns as Mel’s sister

Image credits: HBO Max

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The eleventh episode marks the return of Becca King, the sister of Taylor Dearden’s Dr. Melissa “Mel” King, who is on the autism spectrum. She was first introduced in the sixth episode of season 1 and makes recurring appearances in season 2.

Actress Tal Anderson reprises her role as Becca. She previously portrayed Sid, an autistic teenager, in Netflix’s Atypical. Like her character, Anderson is reportedly also neurodivergent in real life.

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Cathryn Dylan Ortiz is the unconscious child’s mother

Image credits: HBO Max

In the episode, Dr. Langdon treats an unconscious child. The mother, Brenda Azurmendi, drives her son to the hospital and explains that he may have suffered a heat stroke.

Ortiz has appeared on shows such as Ray Donovan, Grey’s Anatomy, and Chicago Justice.

Other guest stars in The Pitt season 2 episode 11

Image credits: HBO Max

Episode 11 also features Jeff Kober as Duke Ekins, a motorcycle engineer who is Robby’s friend. He first appeared in the tenth episode and was diagnosed with hoarseness.

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Viewers may recognize Kober as Cyrus Renault from the soap opera General Hospital. His other memorable roles include gang leader Joe in The Walking Dead and landlord Remy in New Girl.

Rusty Schwimmer appears as Monica Peters, a retired hospital clerk. She previously played Sheriff Brenda in The Righteous Gemstones.

Juju Alexander and Josell Mariano portray ICE Agents Russo and Correa. Alexander previously played Lev Turrow in NCIS: Origins, while Mariano starred as Dustin in Netflix’s Dead to Me.

The Pitt is currently streaming on HBO Max.